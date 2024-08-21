“Beyonce has launched a new whisky label called SirDavis” links

Beyonce has launched her new whisky, SirDavis, which is 88 proof and reportedly really good. This year in Beyonce has felt really special, right? A new era. [LaineyGossip]
.@MoetHennessy in partnership with @Beyonce introduces SirDavis American Whisky, a new Maison in our exceptional spirits portfolio.
Learn More: https://t.co/4xnP6Z1mQP#LVMH #MoetHennessy #SirDavis #Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/WncvRftxge
— LVMH (@LVMH) August 21, 2024
I don’t know if it feels like a new era; more like a money grab and she’s a little late to the game. She also needs to sue the pants off the orange menace for using her song “Freedom” for his latest add. He is watering down Kamala’s (really effective) use of the song.
He did what now?? Omg this guy!! Same vibes as JD Vance’s Breathing Down the Female Candidate’s Neck swing state tour.
I’m sure Beyonce’s whiskey is good and all, but I’m also sure that its quality has way more to do with her money than her expertise in distilling and whatnot. So, it’s just another rich person’s vanity project, developed entirely to get us to buy something.
Call me when a rich person decides to put that amount of money and long-term follow through on something that invests in people, community, or environment without the self aggrandizement. They get millions and millions from us in tickets, album sales, merch, etc., and they decide to do worthless crap like this. I just can’t anymore.
If you google Beyonce and charity you’ll find she gives back to the community. A lot.
Beyonce seems to be jumping from one product to another in search for something that truly takes off. Ivy Park, sort of didn’t go anywhere after that launch….the Adidas deal was a net loss project….not sure about the hair care line, that seems to be more like her mom’s passion project but it looks promising. This might finally be it.
I am not into hard liquor like Whiskey or Scotch. But dang that is a pretty bottle.
Same! And I’m over here trying to figure out how much it costs and striking out. Hah.
I find it wonderful how much Beyoncé is leaning into veneration her ancestors while providing generational wealth for her children. Beyonce is honoring her Father’s grandfather with this brand. She said it in song “grand baby of a Moonshine man” and meant it. Her paternal great grandfather was involved with whiskey. Beyoncé has songs talking about her father drinking whiskey. Heck she has multiple songs over the years mentioning whiskey. This is completely on brand and not a money grab or afterthought. It’s named after her son and her great grandfather. This is about her legacy. Anywhoodle, it’s already winning awards because that’s how much thought and consideration she put into the product.
Re: reality stars’ before and after cosmetic enhancements – so, does this mean that if their kids end up having the same features they changed, will the kids be encouraged to change what their parents hated about themselves??
I don’t get small label liquor/wine. I guess it’s a cool hobby for people who don’t need the money, but there’s absolutely no market for it. I actually feel really bad for small family wineries that just can’t get any market share, but I don’t feel bad enough to buy my wine anywhere other than Trader Joes. I don’t drink liquor but when I did it was always well liquor because cocktails have so much sugar who can taste the difference?
I like Jack Daniel’s whiskey, but I’ll try this. Agree with Flamingo poster above, The bottle is very pretty.
I feel like FKA Twigs is just living her life and doing creative projects. Like she has an upcoming album (which I’m excited for I LOVE her music & voice. She literally has the voice of an angel). And she’s in the latest version of the Crow. She directed a video for Calvin Klein.
It’s truly amazing she has a career after the abuse she endured from Shia LeBeouf especially since she’s a black woman. We’ve seen other celebrities have their careers derailed & destroyed by abusers. If you add in factors like misogynoir, a survivor being queer or speaking out publicly then people are even less likely to have empathy for the them.
I’m so happy she’s managed to stay in the industry. The world is a better place with FKA Twigs art in it.