Ian McKellen is still healing from his fall: ‘I’ve been dealing with agonizing pain’

This past spring Sir Ian McKellen began treading the boards on London’s West End in a new Shakespearean adaptation of Henry IV called Player Kings. The role required Sir Ian to grow out a rather ragamuffin trifecta of mustache, beard, and head of hair, as well as don a fat suit to transform him into Sir John Falstaff. The play was nearing its closing date two months ago when Sir Ian took a misstep onstage and fell into the audience with a haunting cry for help (the eagles did not swoop in to save him this time). The production hoped Sir Ian would make it back for the final few performances. When that didn’t happen, the next hope was that Sir Ian could return when the UK tour began in early July. Sadly, that did not happen either, as it became apparent to Sir Ian and his doctors that more time was needed to make a full and complete recovery. Hearing him describe his ongoing pain, it’s not hard to understand why he couldn’t return to the show:

Ian McKellen is sharing how wearing a fat suit actually helped him when he fell off stage during a performance at London’s Noel Coward theater. The Player Kings star, 85 — who plays the character of Sir John Falstaff — told Saga Magazine that he’s now afraid to leave the house after his June 17 accident, but admitted his injuries could’ve been a lot worse. “My chipped vertebrae and fractured wrist are not yet healed. I avoid going out because I’m nervous someone might bump into me, and I’ve been dealing with agonizing pain in my shoulders due to the jolt my body took,” McKellen said. “But the fat suit I wore for Falstaff saved my ribs and other joints, so I consider myself lucky.” “I’ve relived that fall countless times. It was horrible,” he continued. “I thought it was the end of something. It was very upsetting. The end didn’t mean my death, but it felt like the end of my participation in the play.” Despite calling it a “lucky escape,” McKellen told the outlet that he has to keep telling himself that he’s not too old to act. “It was just a bloody accident,” he said. “I didn’t lose consciousness, I hadn’t been dizzy, but I’ve not been able to return to the stage, and they’ve continued without me.” McKellen was hospitalized for three days after the accident. He was in a fight scene when he lost his footing and reportedly fell off the front of the stage. “Just two weeks after my accident onstage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend,” the actor shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on July 2. “My doctors promise a complete recovery — but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks.”

[From People]

Well this won’t do at all! Gandalf can’t be cooped up at home, left to sit quietly for far too long — not when the world is out there! Thank heavens he had on the fat suit; I can’t tell you how many times mine has saved me, and still I’m a big whiner when I (too frequently) walk into things like furniture, or walls. And I’m a couple few decades younger than Sir Ian. Which brings me to my next question: I realize it’s moot at this point, but why exactly was a fight sequence choreographed to happen at the edge of the stage, especially when they knew their star was an octogenarian? Not to knock Sir Ian’s capabilities or his health. But it’s harder to recover from accidents at his age, as is clear by his testimony here. I hope that his arc towards recovery continues to bend towards painlessness, however long it may take. Though I would recommend rain checking more dancing dates with Sir Anthony Hopkins, in an effort to let the healing move along.

