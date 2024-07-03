Ian McKellen drops out of Player Kings tour ‘with the greatest reluctance’



I feared this was where we were headed, but I’m still sorry to see it become official. Two weeks ago Sir Ian McKellen, Wielder of the Flame of Actor, was treading the boards in a Shakespearean play in the West End, when he took a misstep and fell into the audience. After immediately going to the hospital, Sir Ian and the production were hopeful that he could make the last few performances of Player Kings before the show closed in London. Sadly, that did not happen. But there was hope yet! It was believed that with an extra week-plus, Sir Ian could then rejoin the show for its three-week national tour in England beginning July 3. But now the word has come down: Sir Ian needs more time to heal, the curtain has fallen on this season of him playing Falstaff.

British acting icon Ian McKellen has pulled out of the Player Kings tour following a June 17 onstage fall that saw him fracture his wrist and sustain other injuries. The Lord of the Rings star had initially thought he could return to Player Kings once the UK leg of the tour started but the production has just shared a statement on social media announcing he will step down “with the greatest reluctance.” “Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day to day,” he wrote. “It is with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.” McKellen said he had been “so looking forward” to travelling with the production to Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle. The production said his place will be taken by understudy David Semark, who had already played the role of John Falstaff in Player Kings’ final three West End shows at the Noel Coward Theatre. The tour lasts through this month. A performance of Player Kings was canceled last month after McKellen fell from the stage, hurting his wrist and sustaining other injuries. McKellen then exclusively told Deadline: “Doctors have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.” With a career spanning more than six decades, the 85-year-old McKellen has received a Tony Award, six Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe, five BAFTA Awards, five Emmys and two Oscar nominations. A British cultural icon, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1991, and most famously played Gandalf in Lord of the Rings.

[From Deadline]

Aw, you can feel how much Sir Ian wanted to go on with the show! His reluctance really was the greatest. And I admit, I did think he might’ve been fully recovered when we saw him dancing with Sir Anthony Hopkins on Instagram last week. That being said, I’m very relieved that he’s taking the time to heal now, wholly and properly, so that he may perform again some tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow. Wizards can live for hundreds of years, right? And as a lifelong theater kid himself, I’d like to think that Sir Ian is happy right now for his understudy, David Semark, getting his moment in the sun (in a theater in the dark). Understudies are fantastic and often unsung heroes, but an opportunity like this can change everything (see: Julie Benko/Funny Girl 2022). Happy healing to Sir Ian. You may not be onstage this month, but then again, all the world’s a stage.

