“Flavor Flav is an official sponsor of Team USA’s water polo teams” links

Flavor Flav is sponsoring Team USA’s men’s and women’s water polo teams for the next five years. The sponsorship involves Flavor Flav hyping the teams & bringing more attention to water polo! [JustJared]
David Beckham turned out for Wimbledon Day 1. [Socialite Life]
Wicked & Gladiator 2 are being released on the same day. Now the studios are trying to create another Barbenheimer. [Hollywood Life]
Jamie Foxx reveals details about his mysterious hospitalization. [Buzzfeed]
I haven’t written anything about Robert Zemeckis’s Here because I’m afraid to watch the trailer, just the stills look so awful. [LaineyGossip]
Paul Mescal is having a Brat Girl Summer. [Jezebel]
America’s Sweethearts – a documentary about the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders – is possibly an accidental feminist masterpiece. [Pajiba]
I did not recognize Ryan Seacrest as a kid. [Seriously OMG]
Photos from the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda event. [RCFA]
What a wonderful thing to do, if I was independently wealthy, things like this would be what I would do, how amazing to choose to contribute like this. I hope they bring back 🥇 🥈🥉. I will definitely be watching water polo 🤽♂️. Love water sports.
That is really great of Flav! Hope they do themselves proud.