“Flavor Flav is an official sponsor of Team USA’s water polo teams” links

  • July 02, 2024

  • By Kaiser
Flavor Flav is sponsoring Team USA’s men’s and women’s water polo teams for the next five years. The sponsorship involves Flavor Flav hyping the teams & bringing more attention to water polo! [JustJared]
David Beckham turned out for Wimbledon Day 1. [Socialite Life]
Wicked & Gladiator 2 are being released on the same day. Now the studios are trying to create another Barbenheimer. [Hollywood Life]
Jamie Foxx reveals details about his mysterious hospitalization. [Buzzfeed]
I haven’t written anything about Robert Zemeckis’s Here because I’m afraid to watch the trailer, just the stills look so awful. [LaineyGossip]
Paul Mescal is having a Brat Girl Summer. [Jezebel]
America’s Sweethearts – a documentary about the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders – is possibly an accidental feminist masterpiece. [Pajiba]
I did not recognize Ryan Seacrest as a kid. [Seriously OMG]
Photos from the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda event. [RCFA]

  1. Hypocrisy says:
    July 2, 2024 at 12:32 pm

    What a wonderful thing to do, if I was independently wealthy, things like this would be what I would do, how amazing to choose to contribute like this. I hope they bring back 🥇 🥈🥉. I will definitely be watching water polo 🤽‍♂️. Love water sports.

  2. paintergal says:
    July 2, 2024 at 1:56 pm

    That is really great of Flav! Hope they do themselves proud.

