Newsweek columnist: Taylor Swift is a bad role model because she’s unmarried

Last year, USA Today hired their first Taylor Swift-dedicated reporter. As in, a reporter whose entire job is knowing everything there is to know about Taylor Swift and reporting on Taylor’s professional and personal life. I sort of agree that Taylor is, to borrow an economic phrase, too big to fail, and that the life and times of Taylor Swift are certainly begging for more concentrated and knowledgeable reporting, if not genuine scholarship on Taylor’s whole deal in a musical, cultural and economic context.
Personally, there are many issues in which I am on Taylor’s side: her political power scares all the worst people in the country; she’s one of the smartest businesswomen I’ve ever seen; she’s incredibly powerful but she’s mostly careful and thoughtful about how she wields that power. And then there are some issues where I think she deserves criticism in good faith: her selective white feminism; her weaponization of her fans against her enemies; her obsessive focus on charts and numbers rather than simply making good music; her perpetual and performative victimhood. Would I consider Taylor a “good role model”? A qualified yes. But Newsweek columnist John Mac Ghlionn says no, “Taylor Swift Is Not a Good Role Model.” This is why national outlets need to hire dedicated Swift reporters, so they won’t publish some guy sh-tting his pants over a pop star in her 30s being unmarried. I kid you not. Here’s part of the column:
Taylor Swift wields immense power. Although her economic impact is extremely beneficial, it’s worth asking if Swift’s influence extends positively to other areas. More specifically, is she a good role model for young girls in the U.S. and beyond? Numerous pieces have been written explaining why she is; I would like to offer some pushback. Swift is now the most influential celebrity in America. Her popularity is staggering, and her position as a cultural colossus is unquestionable.
At 34, Swift remains unmarried and childless, a fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model. But, I suggest, it’s crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls. A role model, by definition, is someone worthy of imitation. While Swift’s musical talent and business acumen are certainly admirable, even laudable, we must ask if her personal life choices are ones we want our sisters and daughters to emulate. This might sound like pearl-clutching preaching, but it’s a concern rooted in sound reasoning.
Swift’s highly publicized romantic life has been a source of prime tabloid fodder for years. She has dated numerous high-profile men—at least a dozen—including the singers Harry Styles and Joe Jonas, the actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and, more recently, the American football player Travis Kelce. This revolving door of relationships may reflect the normal dating experiences of many young women in today’s world, but it also raises questions about stability, commitment, and even love itself. Should we encourage young girls to see the “Swift standard” as the norm, something to aspire to? Or should we be promoting something a little more, shall we say, wholesome? Would any loving parent reading this want their daughter to date 12 different men in the span of just a few years? This is not an attack on Swift; it’s a valid question that is worth asking.
The superstar’s vocal criticisms of the patriarchy add another layer of complexity. Swift’s recent rallying cry against patriarchal structures stands in stark contrast to her personal dating choices. The singer often dates strong, influential men—celebrities who embody significant social and economic power. This can appear hypocritical. Hypocrisy fundamentally undermines the ability to be a good role model because it involves a contradiction between one’s actions and the principles or values they publicly advocate. Swift either doesn’t realize this or doesn’t care. Neither of the two is a good look.
Again, this is why dedicated Swift reporters are needed, if only to catch the lies and falsehoods: “Would any loving parent reading this want their daughter to date 12 different men in the span of just a few years,” right after he cites Swift’s boyfriends from over a decade ago. Taylor has probably dated a dozen guys throughout her entire LIFE, not “in the span of just a few years.” She was in a relationship with Joe Alwyn for around seven years. She was with Calvin Harris for two years, right? By my count, she’s dated five men in the past TEN YEARS: Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn, Matt Healy and Travis Kelce. Not that it even matters, but I’m just pointing out that this guy doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about.
As I said, I think there are plenty of subjects in which you can criticize Taylor in good faith, but her dating life is pretty typical of a powerful, wealthy woman with terrible taste in men. “Having a healthy romantic/dating life as an adult woman” is not a moral issue and we’re living in the year 2024, not 1954. The part about Taylor dating men “who embody significant social and economic power” is ridiculous too – Taylor stands alone, she is peerless in a certain sense because no boyfriend is going to be equally famous or powerful. Even Travis Kelce, who is certainly famous, understands that Taylor’s fame and power is next-level.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Oh, petty little man. Just made Taylor more popular. Oopsie! And i was so sad to see Newsweek publish this.
I’ve never been a Taylor Swift fan but I might become after this…
This journalist has written a whole column based on misogynistic tropes and asinine concepts.
“At 34, Swift remains unmarried and childless, a fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model. But, I suggest, it’s crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls.” It gives them the example that is perfectly fine to be unmarried and child free at 34. Which honestly is the issue for these people outside of Taylor Swift. A woman having autonomy and the ability to choose her own way and not be reliant on someone else, and more importantly not be shackled by someone else into staying in a situation that they don’t need to is what they fear. She represents the antithesis of the ” trad wife” movement and they are terrified she has so much sway with young girls, and to put it bluntly young white girls ( see replacement theory). I have a ton of issues with Taylor, but in this I hope she continues to stick in their craw.
Yeah, basically, young girls should be taught to accept less. Keep your standards low and get married young! They’re so terrified of women making choices for themselves.
Ugh, another white man explaining why the patriarchy is good for women. This one happens to write for Newsweek, NY Post and I think Epoch. His fragile masculinity is hurt because no matter how many times he writes about aliens, Taylor Swift still won’t give up her career and have his babies.
Cry more, John.
😭😭I think, this guy listened to her rerecorded albums and read swifties’ comments about which song about which ex and now thinks she just dated them all recently. That is the only explanation I can come up with for his ignorance. It is a stupid piece and I guess they thought it would bring some balance to provide a critical article against all the glowing articles they are writing. There are a lot of things to criticize her for, dating guys while single and not marrying with kids are the stupidest one.
Or he’s just knowingly twisting the truth and exaggerating her dating history because he knows the misogynists will believe it without question
But no criticism of the unmarried child free she dates?
This whole piece is really about a man trying to limit a woman’s power. He’s using marriage and parenthood as a ball and chain.
What a misogynist! She is indeed a positive role model in many ways. I give her big props for her many successes. I am no Swiftie though and agree with the criticisms @Kaiser notes above, but this guy’s 1950s attitudes do not belong in a mainstream publication.
Proves yesterday’s point.. Newsweek are right wing trolls and are irrelevant.
The writer says “this might sound like pearl-clutching preaching, but it’s a concern rooted in sound reasoning.” Nope, lol. It sounds exactly like what it is. Pearl-clutching preaching. What a d*ck.
His sound reasoning is “women need to settle for men like me, or men like me will be single forever.”
Be careful what you wish for– she could marry William. Lord knows his one-sided competition with his brother knows no bounds: “Famous American celebrity wives are mine!”
One of my dislikes about her was the fact she keeps saying the press is slutshaming her, and I really didn’t see it. I saw it as gossip, not slutshaming.
I WAS WRONG, I APOLOGIZE.
The photo where she’s sitting with her legs up is from when she sings The Man. Yeah, “If I was a man, then I’d be the man” is a great lyric.
Who asked him his opinion anyway? I can’t even begin with this. I actually am genuinely surprised that Newsweek published that drivel!
As the mother of a hardcore 10yo swiftie, I can say without a doubt that Taylor Swift is absolutely someone I am fine with my daughter seeing as a role model.
I get some of the criticism of Taylor but I also recognize that a lot of it is either performative, misogyny or hater nonsense. But this singular focus on her love life is ridiculous. “She’s spectacular and special but she’s unmarried!” Give me break. Especially since I doubt her talent, worth, power and influence would dim if she were married… but then they’d just figure out a different way to show their ass.
This guy actually has a doctorate in psychosocial studies. Unbelievable. I would think people would prefer their daughters dating until they find the right person to marry over just marrying to be married.
If anything, I think it makes her a good role model. It shows young girls that they don’t necessarily need to marry or have children to have a happy life
“we must ask if her personal life choices are ones we want our sisters and daughters to emulate.”
Being entirely financially and socially independent so the choice to have a partner is entirety a want and not a need or a fear? YES!!!!! That’s exactly what we want them to emulate you slow witted waste of oxygen.
Johnny I hope the rent is due because otherwise you are “writing” at a level of pathetic I can’t even fathom. 🙄
What this white man is really saying is Taylor remaining childless and unmarried will encourage other young white women to do the same. Plus, he thinks that she shouldn’t be with strong and powerful men because most feminists hate these types of men, thus she’s a hypocrite. Newsweek is the pits.
This writer-guy ALSO published an article criticizing Nicola Coughlan’s weight and how awful it is to see a plus size heroine in the Romance show Bridgerton. He is a POS. Also he first privated, then deactived his twitter. No doubt he’ll claim now that unhinged women harassed him yada yada.
If some “loving parent” is spending time obsessing about the social life of their ADULT, independent child, then the parent has the problem, as does anyone else who asks the question.
For far too long, society has seen the sexual activity of WOMEN (not girls) as part of its purview; to be crystal (expletive) clear, its no one’s business, including family, friends, wider society, or a greasy hack trying to generate clicks.
I’ll have to add popcorn and NA Schadenfreude Sangria to my grocery list this week, because I’ve already run out of both and it’s only Tuesday.
I think we need to play “The Man” by Taylor for this guy. Gross.
I would be complex
I would be cool
They’d say I played the ﬁeld before I found someone to commit to
And that would be ok
For me to do
Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you