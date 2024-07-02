SCOTUS: Donald Trump had presidential immunity when he committed crimes

Everyone knew that the Spring 2024 session of the Supreme Court’s docket was going to yield some truly god-awful decisions, but it feel like we’re being inundated every single day with some new SCOTUS travesty. Last week, SCOTUS basically overturned the Chevron doctrine, a 40-year legal principle which effectively allowed government agencies to regulate businesses in good faith within ambiguous laws and statutes. Last week, SCOTUS also gave a wide berth to local authorities who want to arrest homeless people for sleeping on the streets. On the same day, the Court basically questioned whether insurrectionists could be or should be charged with obstruction. On Monday, SCOTUS released their decision on presidential immunity. This is Donald Trump’s case, where Trump is basically arguing that as president, he has criminal immunity across the board and he can commit criminal acts in an official capacity. The court agreed with Trump, in that they also believe he is immune from prosecution for all of the crimes he committed during his presidency, up to and including inciting an insurrection.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision along ideological lines, ruled that a former president has absolute immunity for his core constitutional powers — and is entitled to a presumption of immunity for his official acts, but lacks immunity for unofficial acts. But at the same time, the court sent the case back to the trial judge to determine which, if any of former President Donald Trump’s actions, were part of his official duties and thus were protected from prosecution.
That part of the court’s decision likely ensures that the case against Trump won’t be tried before the election, and then only if he is not reelected. If he is reelected, Trump could order the Justice Department to drop the charges against him, or he might try to pardon himself in the two pending federal cases.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the court’s decision, joined by his fellow conservatives. Dissenting were the three liberals, Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Roberts acknowledged that the case was unprecedented.
“No court has thus far considered how to distinguish between official and unofficial acts,” he wrote, while chiding the lower courts for rendering “their decisions on a highly expedited basis.” He said the lower courts “did not analyze the conduct alleged in the indictment to decide which of it should be categorized as official and which unofficial.” Roberts wrote that “Trump asserts a far broader immunity than the limited one we have recognized,” but the opinion also undermined some of the key charges against the former president.
“Certain allegations — such as those involving Trump’s discussions with the Acting Attorney General — are readily categorized in light of the nature of the President’s official relationship to the office held by that individual,” he wrote. In other words, “Trump is … absolutely immune from prosecution for the alleged conduct involving his discussions with Justice Department officials.”
Monday’s decision to send the case back to trial Judge Tanya Chutkan all but guarantees that there will be no Trump trial on the election interference charges for months. Even before the immunity case, Judge Chutkan indicated that trial preparations would likely take three months. Now, she will also have to decide which of the charges in the Trump indictment should remain and which involve official acts that under the Supreme Court ruling are protected from prosecution.
In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the majority “in effect, completely insulate[s] Presidents from criminal liability.”
“Today’s decision to grant former Presidents criminal immunity reshapes the institution of the Presidency. It makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law,” she wrote. “Relying on little more than its own misguided wisdom about the need for “bold and unhesitating action” by the President, … the Court gives former President Trump all the immunity he asked for and more.”
While the entire decision is a sh-tshow, this is especially galling: “Trump is … absolutely immune from prosecution for the alleged conduct involving his discussions with Justice Department officials.” As in, Trump – or any president?? – can order the Attorney General to drop prosecutions of his cronies, Trump and the AG can collude on criminal acts and the AG can basically act as Trump’s in-house mob lawyer. That’s not how any of this is supposed to work. As many have said, the right-wing justices have left such a broad interpretation for presidential immunity, it would be funny if President Biden tried to test out the ruling. I mean, SCOTUS just said that the president can commit all manner of crimes if he cloaks them as “official, presidential acts.” President Biden could dismantle the Supreme Court, imprison those six justices without due process and say that it’s an official act – it’s his duty as president to save the republic from a fascist reactionary court.
joe biden now has the opportunity to create several scotus vacancies in the funniest ways possible
It’s a dark day. We’re bringing back King George, just in time for Independence Day. Expand the Court!
Right? Happy freaking Fourth of July, jeez. Scary af.
When only one party plays by the rules, the winner is going to be the unethical one.
This is not surprising at all. The Supreme Court needs to be expanded and there should be an end to lifetime appointments.
This. No lifetime appointments.
There should also be more stringent rules about what they’re allowed to do, with automatic punishments or being stripped of their role.
And who /what entity do you expect to enforce these rules? They don’t seem to be all that stringent about policing themselves.
At this point, over half of the Supreme Court, and countless politicians have been bought and paid for. I don’t think our checks-and -balances system really has an effective plan for this.
Gobsmacked by this decision.
As the rest of the sane world. No one, not a single person, thought they would be so obvious. I hope NY Judge locks orange monster but I dems don’t play dirty…
This court is not representative of all US citizens and are giving DT the path to declare himself monarch or dictator if elected. People need to take this seriously and vote and then some new measures need to be put in place to limit SCOTUS power and terms and presidential powers. I don’t care if Biden is rolled out on a gurney drooling and mumbling incoherently, I’ll still vote for him over DT.
I’m with you, TEAM BIDEN ANY DAY 🙏🙏
Not American but I know what I’d be doing. SCOTUS think they’re immune then? Might change their mind with this appalling decision.
I realised my thoughts didn’t translate (adhd brain). Until SCOTUS are under threat themselves from a hit squad. If they think they’re immune, dream on. Privilege doesn’t have the immunity they just delivered to a psychopath.
Who is going to define “official acts” now? Is inciting an insurrection an official act? Is stealing and withholding classified documents ON PURPOSE in your bathroom an official act?
It’s mind boggling! I’m only glad that the Orange Menace was committing crimes before he took office, after he took office, and on the state level. Lock his ass up for all of those crimes.
I would also love to see Biden start fcuking around with this ruling. I know he never would, because he’s a decent person who respects the office, but I’d love him to just start saying he’ll be making some official Presidential acts, starting with changing the Supreme Court.
It is a way to buy him more time. Every charge has to be reconsidered, cos they hope he will win the elections. Meanwhile, 2/3 of American voters wanted to see at least one more trial before the elections.
All I’m going to say is I hope people take this seriously. Hillary Clinton stood on a debate stage and told you this was going to happen verbatim in 2016, but people” didn’t like” her, and weren’t going to be bullied into voting. Then they had surprise Pikachu face when the Dodd’s decision came down. They just criminalized being homeless, there’s not going to be an opportunity for marches and pink hats. I really hope people who aren’t feeling ” motivated” to vote because of the candidate selection are thinking long and hard about that.
I say “all of the above”! I Also, l see actual merit in the idea of clearing Judge Chutkan’s docket of other cases and postponing the election afteruntil Trump’ s cases have been decided.
I’m sorry but F NO. Someone please explain to me how does this ruling make sense? This gives Trump’s legal team and the courts more leeway in arguing what is considered “official” and “unofficial.” This is why the U.S Courts are a fricken joke. He will do everything in his power to delay, delay, and tie up this case in court. I can hear all the screaming against this across social, but NOTHING at this point is going to stop Trump from getting away with it. This will embolden the Republicans, his fanatic base, and his ego in thinking he’s untouchable. Meanwhile we’re arresting homeless people and women trying to get abortions. I hate my country right now, I really do.
Appalling and scary, but not surprising. The worst is watching the MAGAts cheerfully lining up to vote against their best interests. 2024, the year we were passengers in school bus being driven off a cliff…
If you haven’t seen the Rachel M video going around, watch it.. She’s talking death squads basically.
This is shocking but not surprising – this decision is what Trump and his backers paid for. The Supreme Court is compromised and they don’t care to hide it. They’ve said Trump is immune, does that stretch to then as well? Do they think they are immune from prosecution as well (and are they)?
Biden really needs to do something about the decisions the SC are making as they are not in the interest of the American people – and yeah they have totally paved the way for Trump to destroy American democracy regardless if he gets elected or not. He’s already said he’s going to burn it all down if he doesn’t win.
Jan 6 was a trial run – the next attempt is going to be more organised and lethal.
I am seriously hoping that Biden takes advantage of these next few months of guaranteed immunity. The invaluable opportunity to reshape the country in positive ways thanks to the heinous interventions of the majority of the Supreme Court is one that should not be ignored.
I guess we’ll be hearing about Clarence Thomas’s bought and paid for summer vacation plans soon.
Canadian here, serious question. How is it in a country of 333 million that these 2 are the choice for president. Is there not younger people who would be better choices? I have never understood the US party process but it seems overly complicated
Because 333 million people don’t vote in primaries. There were at least 15 people running for the Republican nomination in 2016, and the same amount in a democratic nomination. Same thing happened in 2019 for the Democratic nomination after the Republicans won the presidency in 2016. The person who wins the most primaries wins. So if people don’t vote the people who do vote get to pick. And the two people who are currently up to be the president in November are who the people who bother to vote voted for.
These two men won all the state primaries. Anyone was free to enter those primaries. Now that the primaries are over you can’t unring that bell.
There isn’t a deus ex machina god-like mechanism to overrule the people’s choice during those primaries. We haven’t used conventions to broker deals since the 1950s, it’s non-democratic.
This is our call to get out and vote for Biden. It doesn’t matter if he’s old or you disagree with his Israel policy. You vote Biden.
This is all that matters. Vote for Biden-Harris and blue down the ticket.
Phone bank (virtual or call center)
Canvas
Post card campaign
We can do this, because we MUST do this.
Trump is tweeting about holding televised military tribunals for treason against Biden, Harris. Pelosi, Schumer, ,Cheney, McConnell and Pence. He is gleeful to be given carte blanche..
They actually give the president more immunity than Charles has as a king. Sure Charles can’t be charged with a crime, but he also doesn’t have the power to order the military to assassinate anyone or drop nuclear bombs.
Roberts can’t pretend he’s a rational conservative with this. It is a radical decision that essentially reverses watergate. Nixon said 50 years ago that whatever a president does is legal and these six radical federalist tools have just enshrined it in case law.
Justice Roberts has always been a partisan hack, trying to look like he’s not. Plus his wife was was a legal headhunter who earned $10M in 7 years. Did some of the firms paying her have business before the Supreme Court? Yes, what a coincidence.
And he lied during his interviews with the senate before his appointment, like the other conservatives.
And this is why I will vote straight party Democrat in November. If we think our rights are being eroded now just wait until we have another Trump Presidency and Project 25 comes down the pipeline. I predict at least one SCOTUS vacancy under this next Presidency. If Trump is elected and fills these seats it will be with young conservatives who will be on the court 40 plus years. The ramifications of a Trump Presidency cannot be stressed enough.
I wish I could move out of the U.S. This is depressing.
I truly hope this is a wake up call for all of the undecideds and the people still whining about Biden’s debate performance. This election isn’t about his age. Its about the threat to our democracy by a MAGA right wing govt determined to pass laws that eliminate civil rights while protecting businesses and the wealthy. Im glad to hear that the Dems are still fighting and AOC is planning on filing Articles of Impeachment against some of the obviously corrupt Supreme Court Justices when the govt returns from their 4th of July holiday next week. It will be extremely hard to do with this MAGA majority led Congress but if voters deliver control of the Presidency and hopefully both houses of Congress this election, then the Dems could definitely file and pass the Articles in January and start undoing some of the damage the Repubs have caused. Filing Articles against judges hasn’t happened in our young republic in centuries but AOC is on the House Oversight Committee and unlike most of her Republican colleagues, I’m sure she knows what she’s doing. Repub govt business as usual is a total sh*tshow and the Repub Project 2025 is horrific and alarming. So please VOTE BLUE!!
I know how this looks.
This decision is written by judges who have absolute immunity. The judges who signed the majority decision have absolute immunity; the judges who dissented have absolute immunity. Senators also have absolute immunity. House members also have absolute immunity. The president gets the same kind of immunity as all our other top government officials.
Absolute immunity doesn’t mean: anything you do, in your work life or personal life, is protected. It does mean: anything you do within your official duties is protected.
The idea is that we want our top government officials to be able to do what they think is right, without worrying about getting sued or criminally charged. Lots of people sue judges, for example, because they are mad that the judge didn’t give them a win. Our judges can just do their jobs, knowing that they are protected from lawsuits.
Of course, sometimes our judges and legislators and presidents don’t do the right thing. Then we have other things in place, like voting them out of office (the people) or impeaching them (Congress) or enjoining their actions (the courts).
In Trump’s case, of course, he has managed to be fine on all these fronts. The courts have actually ruled against a number of his policy decisions, but that’s not what’s at stake here.
Went down the rabbit hole of White People Twitter sub-Reddit last night because I needed the laugh and my favorite comments were (the post was about Biden’s speech on the SCOTUS decision):
“Issue and Executive Order barring anyone with 32 felonies from New York from running for President” (this would actually be my solution).
“The Supreme Court has one month to undo this decision. Otherwise I won’t be accountable for my actions”
“which is why I’ll be ordering a preemptive strike on Mar-A-Lago”
The entire thread is epic. But reading it I was thinking yes FFS DO SOMETHING! Stop bringing friendship bracelets to gun fights. This when they go low we go high stuff DOESN’T WORK. There is a clear and present danger to this country right now from MAGA domestic terrorists – we’re past the just go out and vote stage here! (For the record I vote Democrat in every election it could be a dead hamster on the ticket I don’t care)
What is the sitting president going to do? The SC just gave him permission to handle the threat to democracy. Stop with this go high when they go low stuff. We don’t even go high! We just roll over and then whine they are cheating! Or we both sides everything. As if being old and feeble is the equivalent to being a nazi dictator or the Anti-Christ. We can’t get out of our own way.
If the sitting president doesn’t do something soon none of our votes will even count!
Sorry to be such a Debbie Downer this morning But yeah…we’re screwed.