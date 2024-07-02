Page Six: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s marriage ‘has been over for months’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are probably close to being completely done. What a waste, all of it. Ben really wrote love letters to Jennifer when she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, then she quickly extracted herself from that engagement and went all-in with Ben soon after. I think they were happy for a year or so, but reality came crashing down on them at some point in the past year. I hesitate to say it was ALL about J.Lo’s This Is Me… Now projects, but I’m sure the album, music film and documentary did not help at all. It wasn’t all about the Beverly Hills mansion either, but that didn’t help. Now Page Six is saying that Bennifer is definitely OVER.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tried their best to put on a united front — but the couple’s marriage has allegedly been over for months, we hear. According to sources, they’ve been apart since March, but Affleck is “very protective of Jennifer.”
Rumors of the couple’s split hit a fever pitch in May after Affleck was noticeably absent from J.Lo’s side at major red carpet events — like the Met Gala, which she co-chaired this year. He also didn’t accompany her to the premiere of her new Netflix project, “Atlas.”
Lopez then added fuel to the rumor mill when she liked an Instagram post about unhealthy relationships. “You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves,” said the post.
The premiere for This Is Me… Now: A Love Story happened in February of this year. I said at the time that the vibe was off and that Ben seemed to be phoning it in/detatching. It would not surprise me at all if that was basically when the beginning of the end. Meanwhile, Ben and Jen are obviously unloading the Beverly Hills mansion, but Page Six also says that they’re unloading some artwork too. Yeah… that says divorce to me. Selling real estate AND artwork, while living separately and barely seeing each other? We’ll probably get a divorce announcement this week or next.
Drop it on a long holiday weekend when most people (it’s me, I’m most people) are more interested in their vacations, pool parties, and chilling. My money is on Wednesday evening or Friday AM.
On independence day? lol
Probably
Independence Day would be *perfect* for it.
I hope she does it then.
he seems detached and self involved. i know this whole thing was a bad idea from the jump, but I feel for Jen. it’s true, you can’t build a relationship with someone who is detached from themself.
At this point, i’m waiting to see if theyre going to take off those rings right after the announcement, what the announcement will say (we’ll always have love for each other, bla bla ya ya) and what’s in the prenup.
I was saying since the very beginning putting that relationship under the spotlight like this for a 2nd time when it played a part in breaking them apart the first time was a big mistake.
Not even 2 years of marriage. They really crashed and burned fast.
There is chemistry and attraction but they are pretty much deeply incompatible on everything else.
Right, It was so alarming to watch her make the same mistakes, but on an even grander scale like whyyyyyyy.
Not to put it all on J Lo—I’m sure Ben brings a ton of baggage and bad habits to the relationship as well–but they seem like completely different people at completely different places in life. It seems like J Lo is still very career-focused and still wants the fame and adulation whereas Ben is looking to live a more low-key, quiet life away from the spotlight. Now whether that’s a product of several career failures (ugh Batman) or a more conscious choice on his part I do not know. But these two really did not seem like they were on the same page and it makes me sad because I really enjoyed the resurgence of their relationship.
Perfect! No Jennifer can focus on her life, such as making music and going on tours. Ben is now free to drink and gamble. It seems to me like both parties are getting what they want.
🤣🤣🤣🤣making music and touring? Um….she just released a new album and was going to tour and apparently nobody wants either.
He’s always been a dysfunctional manchild and she’s addicted to what she thinks “being in love” is. Not surprised one bit.
No matter how I expostulated about the letters, I genuinely wanted them to make it. Imma wait for an announcement, but I am genuinely sorry, as I wished them well. I didn’t know it was Jen that left Alex, I thought he cheated and that ended it. Ah well, I just watched Stillwater again. Life is brutal.
When you are lifting your face up to kiss your husband and he is not making eye contact with you, and is looking at something else, yeah, the writing is on the wall, check out couple of the pics above.
I think JLo is in love with the idea of being in love and loved, sadly her picker seems broken.
Any spouse that creates a line of alcohol while their partner is a well known alcoholic should be divorced. The fact that the first thing she did was take pictures of herself sipping champagne on a boat in Italy cements how little she cares about supporting his sobriety
100%. Have a friend who just came out of rehab for alcohol after a month’s stay, his wife’s only reaction “I won’t stop drinking around him, I’m not the alcoholic”, left the rest of us shocked. The rest of us stopped drinking around him, but not his wife, sad situation.
This is sad. I was saying the announcement will be made at the end of summer but now I think it will be over this weekend just to put an end to speculation that will be inevitable when they aren’t seen together over the holiday.
For jlo love is a 60Million dollars mansion and 3 part project gushing about that love putting the relationship under even more scrutiny without care her partner is uncomfortable. She’s a very driven woman, good for her, but also a workaholic who doesn’t slow down for anyone. Relationships are about compromises and meeting each other in the middle not just getting your own needs meet.
IMO I think we see going to be waiting longer to hear definitively. I think they want to do it brady style. Lots of speculation from the press but no announcement until an actual divorce has gone through or at least everything is decided and tied up. i don’t think it will take three years like both their previous divorces because it was short and no kids. I’m one of those negative nancy’s who didn’t think they would last more than a couple of years because everything seemed too over the top not to burn out. But I believed they would never split during her love fest album, movie and tour. How could they? how embarrassing especially to jlo. So she was going to sing those songs on tour? So I have been surprised.
Do you think they’ll make an announcement? It’s standard operating procedure but not mandatory. I’m pretty sure JLo is heart broken (probably both of them) but I think she is also embarrassed. A mere few months after this whole big project about their love to have to announce a divorce? Sometimes I feel bad for celebrities. I’m sure they’d rather keep this amongst the family.
I also wonder if Ben relapsed. The meeting of both J’s at Garner’s home sounds like an intervention. Added to a headline I saw (I think on Twitter, not here) that Garner wouldn’t invite Ben to her wedding bc she’d have invite JLo and it would be weird.
Benny Medina showed up at the movies May 19th with them to negotiate the exit and it’s gone as planned.