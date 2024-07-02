Page Six: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s marriage ‘has been over for months’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are probably close to being completely done. What a waste, all of it. Ben really wrote love letters to Jennifer when she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, then she quickly extracted herself from that engagement and went all-in with Ben soon after. I think they were happy for a year or so, but reality came crashing down on them at some point in the past year. I hesitate to say it was ALL about J.Lo’s This Is Me… Now projects, but I’m sure the album, music film and documentary did not help at all. It wasn’t all about the Beverly Hills mansion either, but that didn’t help. Now Page Six is saying that Bennifer is definitely OVER.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tried their best to put on a united front — but the couple’s marriage has allegedly been over for months, we hear. According to sources, they’ve been apart since March, but Affleck is “very protective of Jennifer.” Rumors of the couple’s split hit a fever pitch in May after Affleck was noticeably absent from J.Lo’s side at major red carpet events — like the Met Gala, which she co-chaired this year. He also didn’t accompany her to the premiere of her new Netflix project, “Atlas.” Lopez then added fuel to the rumor mill when she liked an Instagram post about unhealthy relationships. “You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves,” said the post.

[From Page Six]

The premiere for This Is Me… Now: A Love Story happened in February of this year. I said at the time that the vibe was off and that Ben seemed to be phoning it in/detatching. It would not surprise me at all if that was basically when the beginning of the end. Meanwhile, Ben and Jen are obviously unloading the Beverly Hills mansion, but Page Six also says that they’re unloading some artwork too. Yeah… that says divorce to me. Selling real estate AND artwork, while living separately and barely seeing each other? We’ll probably get a divorce announcement this week or next.