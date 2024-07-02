ESPN pushed back after Mary Tillman’s criticism of Prince Harry’s award

Over the weekend, Pat Tillman’s mother Mary Tillman spoke exclusively to the Mail on Sunday about Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPYs. As I said, Mary Tillman is a Gold Star mother, she has every right to say whatever the hell she wants. But I find her statement incredibly curious, and it’s suspicious to me that she made the comments to the Mail. I kept waiting for something else to come out about it, like the family issuing a statement like “Mary Tillman doesn’t speak for the Tillman Foundation” or “Mary Tillman’s words were taken out of context by the Mail.” It absolutely feels like the Mail played fast and loose with the whole story, especially given Mary Tillman’s lack of knowledge about the Invictus Games. Well, the Tillman Foundation hasn’t said anything but ESPN sort of pushed back gently on Mary Tillman’s comments:

Pat’s mother, Mary Tillman, told the Daily Mail that she was “shocked” by the choice. “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she said, according to the outlet. “There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.” ESPN said in a statement: “ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world. While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, the Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work, and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.” While Mary said she was not consulted about the award winner, she has also not previously been involved with the selection of recipients for the award named for her son.

[From People]

It’s not like ESPN made it some big secret why they decided to honor Harry with the award. In the network’s announcement/press release of their special awards, they cited the Invictus Games front and center. Invictus is fully the reason why Harry is being recognized with this award. And yet ESPN’s resident dumbf–k Pat McAfee did a segment in which he failed to mention Invictus and instead, pretended that Harry would receive the award for being a famous sports fan. Some really strange sh-t is happening and we really aren’t getting the whole story. That being said, I like that ESPN pushed back and this is important: “While Mary said she was not consulted about the award winner, she has also not previously been involved with the selection of recipients for the award named for her son.” Kind of suggesting that she’s clout-chasing off Harry’s name, right?