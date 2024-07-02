ESPN pushed back after Mary Tillman’s criticism of Prince Harry’s award

Over the weekend, Pat Tillman’s mother Mary Tillman spoke exclusively to the Mail on Sunday about Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPYs. As I said, Mary Tillman is a Gold Star mother, she has every right to say whatever the hell she wants. But I find her statement incredibly curious, and it’s suspicious to me that she made the comments to the Mail. I kept waiting for something else to come out about it, like the family issuing a statement like “Mary Tillman doesn’t speak for the Tillman Foundation” or “Mary Tillman’s words were taken out of context by the Mail.” It absolutely feels like the Mail played fast and loose with the whole story, especially given Mary Tillman’s lack of knowledge about the Invictus Games. Well, the Tillman Foundation hasn’t said anything but ESPN sort of pushed back gently on Mary Tillman’s comments:
Pat’s mother, Mary Tillman, told the Daily Mail that she was “shocked” by the choice.
“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she said, according to the outlet. “There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”
ESPN said in a statement: “ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world. While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, the Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work, and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”
While Mary said she was not consulted about the award winner, she has also not previously been involved with the selection of recipients for the award named for her son.
[From People]
It’s not like ESPN made it some big secret why they decided to honor Harry with the award. In the network’s announcement/press release of their special awards, they cited the Invictus Games front and center. Invictus is fully the reason why Harry is being recognized with this award. And yet ESPN’s resident dumbf–k Pat McAfee did a segment in which he failed to mention Invictus and instead, pretended that Harry would receive the award for being a famous sports fan. Some really strange sh-t is happening and we really aren’t getting the whole story. That being said, I like that ESPN pushed back and this is important: “While Mary said she was not consulted about the award winner, she has also not previously been involved with the selection of recipients for the award named for her son.” Kind of suggesting that she’s clout-chasing off Harry’s name, right?
I wonder if there is some family discord that is playing out. Perhaps Mary is routinely critical of the decisions of the Tillman Foundation but it’s only when she mentioned Harry that she got attention. Well, I hope she enjoys it because she won’t be able to put that cat back in the bag.
Pat McAfee says ignorant crap all the time. ESPN is getting what they bought with that. This is hardly the most stupid and uniformed of his comments, even during the same show.
If she is routinely critical then she could be involved in the foundation and have her say. It’s interesting that she isn’t.
Nah, if she isn’t involved and has that strong of an opinion on the recipients it’s bc she can’t be involved. Like, she’s probably been iced out by that side of the family.
PS- iced out not be the right term here bc it makes it seem like one side of the family is right and the other wrong. I’m just trying to say that she probably isn’t allowed to have a part of the foundation.
I kept thinking yesterday when this played out it may well be opposite day again. Apparently there is family discord. So maybe projection. Who knows what’s going on for her, but that she has nothing to do with the foundation says something. I feel bad for everyone. I’m sure she’s going to wish she hadn’t said anything.
I’m not surprise that Mary is unhappy about the foundation THAT PAT’S WIFE CREATED. Very often when a male family dies and the wife is in charge of his affairs family members just can’t accept the fact that the wife has priority. I fully understand that she loves her son, but it’s the wife that has the say and that’s just how it is 😶
It feels like her family feud more than anything, so there’s projection going on. It’s definitely sad.
Clout-chasing, to what end?, I wonder. She’s the trophy guy’s mother; she shouldn’t need Harry’s clout.
she probably never got along with the widowed daughter in law who started and runs the foundation.. or if she did in the past she doesn’t now is my best guess.
Dragging that a-hole Pat McAfee all day I’m here for. I have no idea what family drama is going on behind the scenes, and it’s sad if there is discord. But I’m not going to utter a critical word about this lady or anyone in the family. She lost a son in a horrific incident during a stupid war and then was repeatedly lied to by the Pentagon bureaucrats under political pressure. The same is true of all the family members. Hopefully, we can all extend some grace. Harry is a big boy and I’m sure he respects her feelings whatever they are.
It just never stops , the abuse .
I will never understand why people just want to put Harry down , whatever he does .
To be honest I get a bit annoyed that Invictus doesn’t come out and support him a bit more .
Just over all of it , it’s seems Harry and Meghan will have to live with this treatment all their lives , just not fair really .
He doesn’t want his invictus foundation to be distracted by lies. Like M and H don’t get distracted personally by lies. Only the media and their bots want that. So why do you?
No real supporter wants anything. One person said something. She’s unrelated to the award. Espn did what they needed to do. Invictus are not involved.
I’m very glad there was some push back, but hate that it was necessary. In the end, it doesn’t matter because the sh*t they do sticks to them, not Harry.
Makes it seem like there is a feud ongoing amongst the Tillman’s also. The family members involved with the foundation probably don’t want to comment and escalate conflict with the mom. She has nerve calling PH ‘divisive’ considering this. Too many new outlets have repeated this (and likely reached out to her for comment) and it seems ESPN believes she made the comments, so it is hard to give her a pass here.
I want to say she’s just clout chasing because anything associated with H&M garners a lot of press but I wouldn’t put it past the palace being behind the “backlash” as well. They aren’t associated with Invictus or the games and it burns them that they couldn’t/can never take it away from him so him getting recognised internationally for it makes them especially jealous and enraged.
I also think the palace is behind this, but the pathetic thing is that even if they’re not, their antics are so well known and documented at this point, suspicion automatically falls on them. They made this bed, now the veterans who served them and are watching everything unfold can watch them lie in it.
I think it is as simple as simple people not bothering to read. Pat McAfee said he didn’t know anything about Harry other than he was famous. He didn’t bother to read. Mary Tillman said she didn’t know why he was chosen. She didn’t bother to read. It is for Invictus – something that even the most vindictive Windsor hasn’t been able to sully. Period.
Attacking Invictus would not be a good move for the CIC of the armed forces, or the next CIC of the armed forces.
They’ve already made it very clear they don’t support the competitors. Attacking the games is just the next step to get “at” Harry.
I’m glad ESPN issued a statement.
There’s definitely been a whole team cold-calling anyone associated with Pat Tillman, the award, ESPN, ESPYs, etc. It’s petty and vindictive and cruel.
They would love to sour the Invictus experience for everyone just to get at Harry. They’ll chip and chip until Harry feels like he has to resign for the good of the games. Then, they’ll call him a quitter and keep chipping because they’ll have smelled blood and it’s all a game to them.
I can’t help wondering – the tabloids have always been sleazy and wink-wink and rightwing and – but, has something changed in their coverage of Harry. It’s almost a vendetta against him.
Is it his lawsuit? Meghan? Guilt over Diana? Required by BP + KP to be exceptionally nasty to get any access there?
All of the above but especially the lawsuits maybe?
This has been going on since 2016. Tom markle was found and used to try to stop the wedding. Also anti harry and Meghan petitions were used for years. The dm comments included petitions to stop the wedding. This is just so creepy.
All the above + IG is a huge success. Even with all of Harry’s other successful ventures, IG is the feather in his cap imo. They’ve been trying to create issues with IG where there are none for years now in an attempt to separate him from it like you said. Plan “create chaos around the whatever the Sussexes do” is still full steam ahead.
Without doubt it’s the lawsuits. Having KP&BP onside to “legitimise” their hate campaign is just a bonus. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if KP enjoy the furore around these awards and would LOVE to use these campaigns as a means to force Harry to stand down and the patronage to be handed over to William! This might prove more difficult than “they” think. IGs is now a recognised global event for veterans and would probably fare better if Harry’s successor is someone who has actually been on a battlefield. Something William. his wife, his father and his step-mother have most definitely not done.
It seems to me William and Charles want harry to return. Harry although he never really was can be close to William and Kate again and they can so called guide him. He can start over. And the only way Archie and lilibet can return if harry takes them from Meghan. William made things unpleasant and Charles took away their UK home. It is such a disgrace. I hope there are many more protests against the royals.
People are really out here crying about a veteran creating something positive for veterans. Something that involves the power of sports. Couldn’t be me.
I wonder if it is k p in back of this. There are so many bots and derangers all with the same derogatory comments and lies about harry and Meghan.. Piers is getting flak and push back for his constant rants against harry and meghan.
If harry s birth family were not so divisive and controversial he and Meghan and the children could have stayed in the uk.
She may be trying to clout-chase off Harry, but she ends up doing so off her dead son as well. She looks tacky, bitter, and crass. Gold Star or not, she should have kept her mouth shut instead of letting herself be used by right-wing tabloids. Even if she hadn’t meant for that to happen and it was done out of ignorance, all she did was drive a wedge between her and her family.
She is a gold star mom, but the decision she is criticizing involves a gold star wife, Tillman’s widow.
The ESPY Awards recognize a very small niche market. Even in the US it’s a minor ceremony, despite the presence of global superstar athletes. Harry will accept his award and this saga will be quickly forgotten. The same as when Caitlin Jenner was honored, a controversial decision that had little impact on the reputation and integrity of the ESPYs.
No the Espy’s are huge in this country. This is a televised event that is seen on TV stations across the US. This event is not minor in any means. You do not get on a major network such as ABC in this country if you are minor event. This show will be on at 8pm which is a peak viewing hour in the US. This nomination is huge for Invictus. More people in this country will get a look at what Invictus does for veterans.
Not quite. The ESPY award recognizes an enormous market. Not just the 4 major sports in the US, but everything else from UFC fighting to college gymnastics, tennis, NASCAR, golf, etc., etc., etc. What’s not well recognized is the actual broadcast award show which has been in ABC for almost 25 years, I think. Simone Biles is nominated and I will watch for that alone, even if Harry weren’t involved.
“There are recipients that are far more fitting“ This just sounds too British for me to believe it’s an authentic quote.
There’s an old video of a woman in a book store taking about Meghan Markle and the state of tabloid journalism. I can’t remember who she was but presumably a British author or journalist. Anyways, the woman talked about being called and asked if she would agree to saying such and such about Meghan. The woman said, no, I can’t say that bc I don’t know. They kept pressing her and rewording it to try and get her to agree to putting her name to saying something against Meghan. The woman refused but she talks about how very very pushy they were. Idk if these were Mary’s exact words or whether she just agreed with what the DM reporter Caroline Graham said. But even agreeing isn’t a great look. Perhaps she will come out and retract but so far she hasn’t.
So Pat Tillman’s widow is the Chair and Co-Founder of the Tillman Foundation. She obviously approves of this selection. And it’s interesting how the mother went to the public instead of to her, with her grievances.
She is clearly been paid by The Daily Mail to regurgitate their racist hate. And like Thomas Markle, money is more important to her than her son’s legacy.
Media outlets are leaving out the part of the statement where Mary Tillman has no say, past or present, on who gets the award. No one wants to criticize a Gold Star mother, but Mary Tilliman’s reputation has been damaged. Being accused of being bribed by the Fail to disparage Harry is a bad look and her words (if she said them) had damaged the foundation in her son’s name. Some in the X sphere are saying the Tillman Foundation are getting nasty posts. And there may be family fused which could be why the foundation made no statement, but ESPN wouldn’t be able to release what it said without its blessing. If Harry declines the award it would be more damaging and put a cloud over the ESPYs. I think everonye involved are working one this.
I’m not sure why H would decline the award especially as it would be an insult to the foundation that actually bestowed him with the honour.
This has the palace and Charles dirty paw prints all over this. That klan will never be on Harry or Meghan’s level. EVER.
I think I’ll listen to Spare today.
My first take on this is just because you raise a good human being doesn’t mean you are one.. there are a lot of shit parents.. makes me wonder if she is one also🤷🏻♀️ or she was bought, what was the fail offering Rex? 70,000?
I think she talked to Daily Mail because they are the ones who asked for a comment. Probably no one else did.
And I don’t think she’s chasing any clout by calling out Harry’s selection. (How does this benefit her?) She probably agreed with the previous years’ award candidates selected.