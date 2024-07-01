Mary Tillman is ‘shocked’ that Prince Harry will receive the Pat Tillman Award

In his life, Pat Tillman was used post-9/11 patriotic agit-prop – the football player who left a lucrative professional career to become an Army Ranger. His death by friendly fire was politicized for years, with high-level coverups and plenty of Pentagon shenanigans. The Tillman family does not speak with one voice – Pat Tillman’s widow Marie runs the Pat Tillman Foundation, and in 2017, Marie also spoke against Donald Trump when Trump politicized her late husband’s image in Trump’s beef with the NFL. Well, Pat’s mother Mary Tillman has some thoughts about Prince Harry being awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the upcoming ESPYs. Mary Tillman ran straight to… the Mail on Sunday. Not an American publication? Weird.

The mother of a US war hero killed in Afghanistan has criticised the decision to give Prince Harry an award honouring her dead son. Harry will receive the memorial award set up in the name of Pat Tillman – an American football star who gave up a £3million contract to enlist in the US Army after 9/11 – in Hollywood next month. But the soldier’s mother Mary said she was not consulted, adding: ‘I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised.’ ESPN said Harry was being honoured for his ‘tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport’ with his Invictus Games.’ But the decision to honour him has led to a backlash. A petition yesterday demanded ESPN to think again, claiming Harry had been ‘involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude’. It says: ‘Awarding this honour to someone who does not reflect the award’s intent diminishes its value and disrespects Tillman’s memory.’

Before people get too hyped up… Mary Tillman is a Gold Star mother. She has the right to her opinion about an award in her son’s name. Now, do I find this whole thing to be utterly bizarre? For sure. Why did she issue this statement exclusively to the Mail and not, you know, ESPN or the New York Times or USA Today? There also seems to be a selective ignorance going around about the Invictus Games and why Harry is actually receiving this award. ESPN commentator Pat McAfee – a certified dipsh-t – also blanked on Invictus, just as Mary Tillman did. I’m not saying that it’s a conspiracy, but there does seem to be a very strange agenda here.

