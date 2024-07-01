“Taraji P. Henson performed a ‘Not Like Us’ spoof at the BET Awards” links
  • July 01, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2024 BET Awards and wore Balmain on the red carpet. She also performed a crazy spoof of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” BBL Drizzy was not in the room (he was making an ass out of himself on social media). [RCFA]
Megan Thee Stallion performed a medley of new songs (including “Hiss,” which is mostly about Drake) at last night’s BET Awards. [Just Jared]
Taylor Swift is thrilled that Simone Biles uses “Ready For It” for her floor routine. Taylor even posted on social media about it. [Socialite Life]
People in Poland are LARPing as Americans?? This is so weird. [OMG Blog]
Mindy Kaling is really “bouncing back” after her third child. [Hollywood Life]
Review of A Quiet Place: Day One. [LaineyGossip]
Oh, the 30th anniversary of Speed! [Pajiba]
Viktor & Rolf is doing too much. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jannie Moos retires from CNN. [Seriously OMG]
Kim Plath filed for divorce from Barry Plath. [Starcasm]
The disappearance of phone booths is still wild to me. [Buzzfeed]

10 Responses to ““Taraji P. Henson performed a ‘Not Like Us’ spoof at the BET Awards” links”

  1. Bumblebee says:
    July 1, 2024 at 12:48 pm

    OK, my Polish friends, those ‘Americans’ are MAGA and not the typical American. You look like you’re having so much fun. But as someone who has to put up with them, don’t fall into their conspiracy rabbit hole.

    Reply
  2. Noo says:
    July 1, 2024 at 1:09 pm

    Also north of the 49th, today we are celebrating Canada Day while also trying to stay on a good path of Truth and Reconciliation acknowledging ongoing oppression, injustice and violence against Indigenous Peoples.

    Reply
  3. Aud says:
    July 1, 2024 at 1:47 pm

    The fb page for the 4th of July larp event says it’s “a social drama focusing on the death of the American dream.”

    Can’t argue.

    Reply
  4. butterflystella says:
    July 1, 2024 at 1:56 pm

    Watched Meg’s performance online earlier and… wow, she’s SEXY AF! Gorgeous & talented!!

    Reply
  5. bah says:
    July 1, 2024 at 3:51 pm

    I know no one here cares, but I am so tired of people saying Americans when they mean people from the USA. It’s like the rest of the continent doesn’t exist. Canada is America. Mexico is America. As Latine, it pisses me off a bit.

    Reply
    • Fabiola says:
      July 1, 2024 at 5:29 pm

      What else are people supposed to call people from the United States?

      Reply
    • Aerie says:
      July 1, 2024 at 5:29 pm

      I can’t imagine anyone confusing Americans with Canada or Mexico. America is part of the country’s name so the nationality makes sense. And unlike South American which is widely used in geopolitics and sports, outside of NAFTA, I’ve seldom heard North Americans used an indicator. As Latine, what would you prefer people say?

      Reply
  6. Isabella says:
    July 1, 2024 at 4:34 pm

    I usually avoid it by saying, “I’m from the United States,” but often Europeans and even South Americans will say “Oh, you’re American!’ So I give up. USAians just doesn’t work. Mexican and Canadian are easy to say and spell.

    So fun to see Simone perform to Taylor’s song. The whole gymnastics team was radiant last night, and I liked the way they supported each other and did us proud.

    Reply

