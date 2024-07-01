“Taraji P. Henson performed a ‘Not Like Us’ spoof at the BET Awards” links

Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2024 BET Awards and wore Balmain on the red carpet. She also performed a crazy spoof of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” BBL Drizzy was not in the room (he was making an ass out of himself on social media). [RCFA]

Megan Thee Stallion performed a medley of new songs (including “Hiss,” which is mostly about Drake) at last night’s BET Awards. [Just Jared]

Taylor Swift is thrilled that Simone Biles uses “Ready For It” for her floor routine. Taylor even posted on social media about it. [Socialite Life]

People in Poland are LARPing as Americans?? This is so weird. [OMG Blog]

Mindy Kaling is really “bouncing back” after her third child. [Hollywood Life]

Review of A Quiet Place: Day One. [LaineyGossip]

Oh, the 30th anniversary of Speed! [Pajiba]

Viktor & Rolf is doing too much. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jannie Moos retires from CNN. [Seriously OMG]

Kim Plath filed for divorce from Barry Plath. [Starcasm]

The disappearance of phone booths is still wild to me. [Buzzfeed]

