Pat McAfee slams ESPN for giving Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for Service

As we learned last week, Prince Harry will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPYs. In ESPN’s press release, they cited Harry’s work on the Invictus Games and Harry’s own combat military service. Harry receiving an award named after Pat Tillman is a huge deal here in the US, and obviously, the Invictus Games have grown into a global brand. So of course there’s pushback. I was expecting pushback from the British media and from Kensington Palace. I was not expecting it from Pat McAfee, the dipsh-t football bro/analyst on ESPN. McAfee is exactly the kind of guy who is too stupid to read his own network’s press releases. McAfee is exactly the kind of guy who platforms Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine conspiracies and Jimmy Kimmel slander. McAfee is exactly the kind of guy who refers to Caitlin Clark as “the white bitch.” And now Pat McAfee is the kind of guy who thinks ESPN is giving Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for Service because Harry is a sports fan.
Pat McAfee has slammed the ESPYS for shortlisting Prince Harry among its nominees for ‘the Pat Tilman Award for Service,’ as he also bemoaned that Americans weren’t considered in the selection process. Discussing the chatter on the Duke of Sussex being tipped for the prestigious prize, which is given to a ‘person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and US Army Ranger,’ the ESPN analyst wasn’t afraid to lay into the event’s committee on the network, Friday.
‘A lot of conversation about Pat Tillman’s name. American hero… Now there’s an award named after him, as there should be in the sports world because that is somebody who is the definition of selfless,’ McAfee said at first. ‘It’s going to Prince Harry, who I don’t even think is a prince anymore… He said don’t call me that,’ McAfee then quipped in a subtle dig at King Charles’ estranged son, later adding: ‘See, why does the ESPYS do this sh*t?’
After ‘Boston Connor’ – a member of the cast on the Pat McAfee Show – described Prince Harry’s nomination for the award as ‘probably the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen in my entire life,’ McAfee questioned whether the ESPY Awards’ committee even did its homework on its candidate search in the first place.
‘When you do something like this, you know the immediate reaction from humans and sports fans and like people with common sense and brains is going to be like ”Hey, don’t be putting our f***ing guy with that guy,’ McAfee said before sharing his perception of Prince Harry, who founded The Invictus Games and served in the British Army. ‘I don’t know anything about him except for the South Park episode and what I’ve learned from the Crown. But like did his people know like ”you publicly put me up for this award. You’re just asking basically ever person that considers themselves American and saying ”this is bulls***”’. Especially at a sports award type of thing… I assume he knew that. They didn’t expect that?’
‘We should celebrate sports,’ McAfee added. ‘The worldwide leaders should celebrate sport but doing something like this is obviously trying to piss people off. And it’s like there’s been numerous decisions of this type of thing over the last what? Decade? And I think it’s just one person being put in charge of this entire thing. It’s like, c’mon bro…’
Replying to his buddy’s point McAfee suggested to just ‘make up’ an award for Prince Harry. ‘How about it’s like ESPY for royal family member who doesn’t want to be called ”royal family member” who loves sports,’ he said.
I’m including the clip below, and just note that I used the Mail because they actually transcribed almost everything that was said because they were so gleeful that this dumbf–k McAfee said all of this sh-t. As Awful Announcing notes in their tweet, at no point did McAfee and his bros mention Invictus Games, nor did they mention the fact that Harry, like Pat Tillman, served in combat in the war in Afghanistan. They really believe that ESPN just gave an award to Harry because he’s a sports fan. All of the “this should have gone to an American!!” sh-t is crazy too, considering the Pat Tillman Award went to Marcus Rashford, a British footballer, in 2021.
So the only thing that he knows about Harry is from the South Park episode, and the crown, and instead of taking 3 seconds to Google the Invictus foundation, he decided Harry was unworthy? I don’t understand people who are loud and wrong in their ignorance I think it’s perfectly okay? And the thing is he’ll find out why Harry is being honored because the ESPYs always do a background video of the person that they’re honoring with these awards and he won’t apologize or think he’s wrong. I’m not going to thread Jack about Pat Tillman’s mom but the way these people are just confident and comfortable in not knowing a person and speaking about how they are undeserving of things it’s just so disheartening.
Ignorance is no longer a detriment. What’s more important is to get your “facts” from your own personal bubble – who needs any other sources?
I’m praying the idiot parade derails NOW!
“I don’t know anything about him except for the South Park episode and what I’ve learned from the Crown.” A smart person would learn a little bit more before opening their mouth. But hey, its Pat McAfee, a man not known to be a particularly smart person.
Too many lost brain cells from hanging with Aaron Rodgers. Pat is very much of his time — his way to fame was to be as ignorant and controversial as possible. His fans love his ignorance. ESPN gambled away most of their actual experts to get a guy who willfully courts people who want to be angry and hateful.
But I wouldn’t expect someone like Pat to actually care about veterans.
A smart person would have read the press release. Which makes his ‘common sense and brains’ comment pretty funny/ironic. Dude, check yourself first.
How about we celebrate people in the military, who put their actual lives on the line for far less money than people who play a game for a living. And, Harry, like anyone, has the right to tell people he chooses to use a less formal name for him.
Wow that’s a whole bunch of dumbassery early in the morning. How does this tool even have a job?
When I first saw this Grade A tool on television, I was initially shocked that they were paying someone to stand in front of people/a camera in a vest/singlet/wife beater! That visual image of a louche maroon said who he was louder than his ignorant/misinformed blather. They actually pay this person?
That picture of Pat’s eyes fully reveals that no one is home. Just another stupid white guy running his mouth.
All he knows about Harry he learned from The Crown and South Park. So he admits he knows nothing. A Google search would have been more informative.
McAfee now has a deranger fan club who like that he watched the south park episode. And he admits all he knows about harry is south park
He’s the embarrassment.
He’s a buffoon. Not only did he not do any quick online search about Harry, he didn’t even read the ESPN press release which mentions his service and the Invictus Games.
I saw numerous people on Twitter doing this same thing: why is Prince Harry getting an award for sport?! *people inform them about the impact of the IG* Ohhhh, I had no idea!
It’s bizarre to me that people just love to show how fcuking ignorant they are. I also think racism is at play here because of the hatred of Meghan. Suddenly Harry – who, I guarantee this football dudebro would have loved pre-Meghan – is the Devil incarnate, stealing EPSYs from Americans and needing to be deported 🙄
Oh and now derangers have a petition to keep harry from getting the award
It’s just so stupid. The amount of energy the derangers use to hate on Meghan and Harry could power the planet.
He’s an idiot whose opinion isn’t worth getting upset over.
🎯
except that espn handed him an enormous platform. he has so many fragile little men who follow him so that they continue to feel good about being stupid and hateful. that’s his brand.
I wonder if it’s possible that someone at ESPN will have the brains to shut this line of thinking down. I hope so. Not everyone involved in sports is as much of an idiot as this fool.
@Giddy — espn wagered a ton of money on this guy. they gutted a bunch of other shows to pay for him. my guess is that they will do nothing because they enjoy the click-bait he provides. and I agree with you — there are a ton of very smart, very experienced people in sports journalism and lots of former-athletes fit that bill as well. but espn has gone a much different direction.
ESPN stood by this nimrod even after Aaron Rogers starting ranting about Dr. Fauci on McAfee’s show. The network has invested a ton of money in this clown and he’s succeeding in attracting the MAGA/WWE crowd.
ESPN also added McAfee to its highly popular College Game Day, which totally ruined one of my guilty pleasures. 😑
What gets me is this clown WORKS for ESPN so he’s thrashing his employer. McAfee may have signed his warrant for suspension or termination.
One can only hope.
The reason Harry was chosen for this award is literally IN THE F–KING ANNOUNCEMENT. The only possible reason for this kind of ignorance is that they only read the headline and not a single f–king sentence of the actual citation. They’re being ignorant and f–king proud of it. What’s worse, this asshole f–king works for ESPN! If they don’t immediately educate themselves (which would take all of 10 seconds) and apologize for trivializing Harry’s military service and subsequent efforts to help his fellow veterans, THAT will be embarrassing.
The only reason that I am aware of Pat’s existence is he was on the television when I sat at the bar of a restaurant I frequent. He’s nothing but a lug head who has a desk cluttered with sponsors’ products. Has nothing special to add into any conversation. Maybe he needs his Dude Wipes to clean in between his hears.
What a dip$hit
An attention seeking, dumb jock, dip$hit, for sure.
Imagine being stupid enough to think that being an athlete or otherwise involved in the world of sports is “the definition of selfless.”
Clearly a certain segment is concerned of the impact this award will have because it is well respected and no one can deny that Harry served in combat, and not the royal version his father and brother did. And Invictus games is a huge success.
Welp. Sounds like the American RW has taken up Prince William’s banner in his one-sided war on his brother.
I would say, “Why tf do they care,” but bfr: we all know why.
I don’t think this has anything to do with William. It’s just lazy people not reading past the headline. McAfee had some not so great things to say about William and Kate when they came to the US after their wedding so I don’t think he’s a fan of royals in general.
This moron LOVED giving a platform to Aaron Rogers with zero pushback. I know he got a lot of flack for it last year and he was trying to distance himself from Aaron but we all know Aaron will be back on his show when the football season resumes. He is an idiot. I don’t take anything he says seriously.
“He’s not even a prince anymore” sounds like talking points straight from KP. Has Fox or other RW media been making this point lately? Somehow it’s been fed into this guy’s and Mary’s brains …
Why people listen to an idiot like him is beyond me, he should be ashamed of himself.
Well, he wouldn’t get people to notice him if he just said, “Yeah, it’s a good idea.”
Whatever.
Are we surprised that the Daily Fail would go and find any uninformed dimwit to say that Prince Harry (or Duchess Meghan ) is not deserving of any prize, award or accolade for this REAL work, impact on REAL people ? It’s the same old old: rinse and repeat. It’s boring.
Anyway, congratulations Prince Harry. You’re on the right side of history. Keep collecting your flowers.
I’m so sick of these morons I can barely breathe anymore.
The white birch comment told me all I need to hear. He defined himself.
It’s a non-debate triggered by the DM and their British tabloids friends who give money to whoever will parrot the same words over and over again.
“McAfee questioned whether the ESPY Awards’ committee even did its homework on its candidate search in the first place.”
How can these people look at themselves in the mirror, especially after they find out that *they* were loud and wrong.
Too bad people like him are allowed to leave their house on their own.
What’s worse though: giving them the right to vote *and* a platform.
(might contain traces of sarcasm caused by despair)
I literally know nothing about this guy other than him being a giant dumba$$. His reputation precedes him.
Does HRH Prince Harry even like sport, he founded the Invictus Games but isn’t that more about the use of sport as a tool for vets? It’s not for the love the game, per se…Why do people give these jerks a platform?