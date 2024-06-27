Prince Harry will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPYs

Holy crap!! Prince Harry will be honored at this year’s ESPYs!! The ESPYs are ESPN’s prestigious awards for athletes, sports commentators and people adjacent to sports. This year’s ESPYs will be held on Thursday, July 11th at 8 PM on ABC, and they’re being hosted by ESPY winner and GOAT Serena Williams. ESPN just announced the recipients of their special awards, like the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage (which is going to Steve Gleason) and the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Which is going to Harry. Per ESPN’s media release:
In honor of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, an award given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman.
After serving for 10 years in the British Armed Forces, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot, Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games Foundation, continuing his service by creating an international platform to support wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women – both active-duty and veterans – who are navigating both physical and invisible injuries. Since inception, the Games have transcended borders and impacted lives across every continent, bringing together competitors from 23 nations, with continued support and programming 365 days of the year.
Now celebrating its tenth year, The Invictus Games has evolved into a globally celebrated and acclaimed organization that celebrates resilience, community, and healing through the power of sport. Past recipients of the Pat Tillman Award for Service include Jake Wood (2018), Kirstie Ennis (2019), Kim Clavel (2020), Marcus Rashford (2021), Gretchen Evans (2022) and the Buffalo Bills Training Staff (2023).
“It’s our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals – Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry,” said Kate Jackson, VP, Production, ESPN. “These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS.”
[From ESPN]
I’m not sure if people outside the US understand how big this is. It’s a huge f–king deal that Harry is receiving an award named for Pat Tillman, who left pro football to serve his country in uniform. To be recognized for the Invictus Games on this kind of scale is so significant for Harry and for the Invictus community. I’m writing this before I check in with the British commentary, but I can imagine there will be some massive meltdowns when they realize how huge this is.
He doesn’t have to be less to make his brother more. Now we can see the real Harry and the world can celebrate.
Sooo thrilled for our Harry! He deserves this and more 🎊🥳🎉👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
I agree with seaflower. Harry can be exactly who he is and live the life he wants.
Exactly! 👏🏽 🙌🏽
Had Harry stayed trapped in the gilded cage he would never have been given the full credit and appreciation that his caring philanthropy, creative ideas, and courageous leadership deserve! Thank you, The Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. 🫡 🏆
Congrats to Harry. This honor amazing and so well deserved. Invictus matters. Invictus supports people who have pieces of their bodies and souls to defend their homeland. It is a legacy Harry can be so proud of. I think this award shows the degree most folks in the US respect Harry and athletes seem to be going out of their way to make it known that they have Harry and Megan’s back. The Royal family should be terrified. I hope they threaten to take his title again. It will be another reminder that real bad asses don’t need fake medals and stolen jewels or titles in front of their name to leave a legacy. Whiny man baby kings and Princes who are nothing without their titles should be having tantrums about how useless they look next to the Exile who is changing the world.
Beautifully said, Whyforthelove.
Amen, sistah! (WHYFORTHELOVE)
Harry’s heart will carry him where the rest of his family fear to go ☺️
And Serena is the host ? WOW just wow!
The Brit’s are going to be screaming about this for awhile. How many stories about how Harry wants to come back sooooo much … hahaha
His world is bigger than your world, folks.
He truly deserves this honor for all his hard work with the veterans. I’m sure Peg will have a fit and some made up award will be gifted to him because Peg never earns anything.
Susan Collins, I thought the same thing. I’m sure he’s going to stomp and cry and demand a shiny medal or award. After all, the military, as well as all of Africa, are “his thing.”
It’s a major mike drop moment for our Harry. It’s given me goose bumps! And Serena hosting??? I’m dying here.
I am so excited. My husband was so funny…he asked me to explain why I of all people wanted to record a shorts show and all I could say was Harry and one of , if not THE GOAT hosting?!? I have chills too
So well put! And so well deserved on Harry’s part.
Truth. He deserves ALL the love!
I can hear dishes breaking in KP all the way over here in sunny California! 😂😂
Seriously though, congratulations to Harry! This is such a well deserved award and shows how much his work is appreciated and highly regarded!
I hear you but just remember, that’s exactly what derangers say every time Kate leaves the house. It’s not a good statement.
All those cringe, plates being smashed in CA because of X. Ugh
in the “every accusation is a confession” tradition, that probably is happening in KP.
Congratulations, Good Prince Henry. The rota are going to meltdown because Willy is going to freak. He did get to meet an American football player once (and edit him out of the royal Instagram) though. Ha
Right?! The timing couldn’t be more delicious! I assume the rota rats have been crowing about how much American football players love The ‘he’s so cool’ Other Brother and how he’s ‘won’ against Harry in his one-sided competition. And 2 days later, this. HAHAHA.
I love this for him. There is absolutely no way William can compete with him for this. This is sole Harry’s due to HIS accomplishments. He will be around all different kinds of sportsmen so Footballers and Footballers will be there in addition to Basketball and Baseball (women and men). Photo ops GALORE!! I want a big ass picture of Harry and Serena cus I’m petty like that. I can’t wait for the pics and the bitter tears from the British press. NY Post and the Daily Beast will be amazing. I
Love you and your comments.. LOL %100 agree!! I`m so excited for him!! I hope Meghan goes too show her love and support
Agreed…..I’m
So excited for him. This is something for him and his accomplishments and it really is a big effing deal.
I just saw this because we’re traveling and I got so excited and told my husband we definitely have to watch the ESPYs this year 🤣🤣
Holy Moley – this is huge! I’m so happy for Harry and for the recognition the Invictus Games will get.
You know the best thing about this recognition is that it will make the IG even more prestigious and should hopefully lead to even more support and sponsorships for all of those deserving veterans! I love this so much for him and for every veteran who is supported, served and healed by participating!
Yes, this brings the IG to the notice of the sports establishment in the US. Combining this with the contacts H&M already have in entertainment, something exciting could come of it.
This literally has me crying on a Thursday morning.. this is huge, the Pat Tillman award such an honor and well deserved Prince Harry. Nothing any of the leftovers pin to their chests can begin to compare.
Same. This is spectacular news. Congratulations and well-deserved, Harry!
OMG! I’m crying too! So well deserved. This honor is so great for Harry and his Invictus Games. I hope Meghan goes. I wish his children could go too, to see their papa bring recognized for his greatness. This is indeed huge! I can think of no one more deserving. 👏👏👏
Harry’s Mama would be so proud of him!
@Hypocrisy I love your comment that “Nothing any of the leftovers pin to their chests can begin to compare.” William and KC3 with all their unearned shiny medals and ribbons that they award to each other look like fools in comparison to Harry. Harry could have created some sort of fancy uniform for himself as the founder of Invictus, but there he is in simple tee shirts looking like a boss. It reminds me of TQ’s funeral when the royals all wore their fake military uniforms laden with medals, but they wouldn’t let Harry, a 10 year veteran, wear his. The end result was that they all looked less important than Harry, who looked distinguished and strong. I love this honor so much!
Way to go Harry!
William is seething
William is asking KP staff to find a military/sport award for him as I type this. Must be televised and include “celebrities”. Someone call Tom Cruise, stat!!
Ohhh, royals are gonna be maaad 😂😂
I am so happy Americans are seeing and celebrating Harry’s successes. He not only founded Invictus, he worked on it years after years and made it a huge global project. Like, who else did it like him? He deserves all the accolades.
KP and BP tried pulling the “Oprah who?”, and “Invictus what?”… they aren’t fooling anyone.
This is so much bigger than Huevos Rageros’ ‘Earthsh-t’ project.
The courtiers are going to have to get a bigger spatula, because their Huevo is going to fry himself with rage and need to be scraped off the ceiling.
Earthshot is a good project in theory, would be very beneficial to us all if it was led by an ambitious leadership. However, it shows, you can’t just run a global project as a hobby. They spent a lot of money on it, mostly to get celebrities on a carpet for photos and book Billie Eilish for a performance. It is a project to promote William, not the awardees and their projects. That is why nobody cares.
😱 Where is my Tiara Says! 😂
As you know, @Sevenblue in the case of Willy’s whatchamacallit, ‘in theory’ does NOT amount to a hill of beans. Peg’s ‘theory’ was all about getting his handlers to come up with a faux world class ‘humanitarian’ project he could claim to have created in order to attempt donning some ‘big boy’ pants so he could play at trying to one-up his little brother. 🙄 It didn’t matter that the name and idea were co-opted from the vision of a former American president. In fact, trying to be connected in any way with an iconic American presidential visionary was probably intentional. 🤦♀️
The ES faux embiggening project is led by ambitious figures bts who are scrambling to make it work. Whatever beneficial value they have been able to muster for some of the project participants is paltry in comparison with the Willy p.r. overhead costs. 😵 🫳🏽 🕳
As usual, the photo selection is exemplarily. William is going to be screaming in rage ” sports are mine Harold”.
Wow – this IS huge. Congratulations, Harry and the whole Invictus Games staff. What a legacy he has created for himself with the IG and Sentebale, among other endeavors. Harry just keeps getting bigger and bigger while the Leftover Royals become more and more insignificant, giving themselves chocolate medals and ribbons with Chuckles’s face on them.
The Brits will pretend not to know what ESPN is. Does it have to do with that woman called Oprah? 🤣
Haha the RR who stalk this site just got their next story byline haha
@Connie – Well given that Marcus Rashford received the award in 2021 they can’t feign ignorance. The right wing press were livid with Rashford for shaming the government into feeding poor children so, Harry’s in good company. 😉
Man, the Harry Haters are gonna lose they damn minds! Can you hear the teeth gnashing, clothes rendering, throwing up, and hysterical weeping on Salt Isle yet? It’s coming!
Wait for it. Some overeager deranger with a public platform will disparage the honorable and respected Pat Tillman just to try to minimize Harry’s award.
Folly.
The derangers will be rabid, and they are so disassociated from reality, they will target the Tillman family. ESPN will shake off your nonsense, hurting the Tillman family because you want to punish Harry for falling in love and leaving your island will be despicable.
Fort the love of everything, please remember and learn from what you did to the grieving families of murdered children in Uvalde. Pat Tillman quit the NFL after 9/11, became a Ranger, and ultimately died on the battlefield, the ultimate war hero. Harry perfectly encapsulates this dedication to military service and service members despite the fact he comes from one of the richest families in the world.
Really think about it, if you retain any part of your soul.
Yep! In 3…2…1
This exactly. Tillman’s family will be targeted. Tillmans foundation. The ESPYs and ESPN social media will be bombarded with lies about Harry and Meghan. I hope there are legal ramifications for those that are targeting and threatening. The haters don’t think Meghan or Harry should be allowed to have lives and do anything. Literally want to them to disappear.
Awww. And Serena is hosting! This is the mother f*cking coolest. So cool. Happy dance 💃. Amazing.
💗💃💗💃💗💃💗
Yayyyy for Serena. This is going to be an awesome show. I cant wait!!
When I first caught the headline I thought wow, this is a big fucking deal. And no, I don’t think people in the UK/outside the US understand what a big deal, what an acknowledgement of service this is for Harry and Invictus.
Service truly is universal. ESPN is a global platform. I love this honor for Harry.
The BS that’s going to come out of certain UK quarters will be equal measure annoying and hilarious.
I predict that the RF will say nothing. They will not acknowledge the fantastic honour being bestowed on their son/ brother and will just continue doing what they do – which is nothing! And then they will be shamed!!!
I didn’t know how much I needed this announcement. (It’s been a rough week.)
Congratulations, Good Prince Harry!
I’ve got my popcorn, so let the crying screaming and vomiting begin.🎉
Lol! Right let the meltdown begin and the call for Harry to reject the award lol
I can only get what it means from reading the story.. Don’t know about the award.
But it makes me cry that Harry’s family are such dogshit (dog shit is nicer) that they can’t acknowledge let alone praise his incredible, amazing and (regardless of who you are) astonishing accomplishments
Was William scheduled to cut a ribbon someplace on the 11th? Because we all know the derangers will be insisting Harry is only doing this to steal his thunder 🙄.
You know KP is currently scrambling to schedule something for William on that date!
Won’t Wimbledon have started by then?
Oh man and I’m sure he was already planning to be off on vacation mode. And now he has to schedule something. Lets see they have done pizza delivery, wading through rivers, I think he flipped burgers one day…..hmm hmmm what will the KP braintrust come up with this time?
7/11 is Trump’s sentencing day as well. lol
Lots of reasons to celebrate! Congratulations, to our Good Prince Harry! The Pat Tillman award is an extraordinary honor for him.
This is near the end of Wimbledon so you can guarantee that delicate flower Kate will be seen at every match of importance to compete against whatever headline Meghan ‘steals’.
Congrats to Harry! This is great! I really hope maybe he can make some connections and get some of next year’s IG events on the ESPN platforms – the athletes deserve all the recognition in the world!
Anonymous, that’s what I was thinking, too. I hope this gives the IG more press coverage. This is huge.
OMG, I’m so happy for Harry and everyone involved with Invictus! This is a huge f***ing deal!
Congrats Harry! Its great to see him being recognized for his work. It’s incredible that the ESPYs to recognize the importance and impact of IG. It’s also good to hear that this year’s ESPYs is being hosted by Serena.
For the first time in my life I will be watching the ESPYs Awards! 🤣🫡👍❤️🥂🍾😍👏👏👏
This award is so well deserved. Harry is the perfect recipient.
The fact that William and the media will focus on Harry over the work he has done with vets really says it all. Every time they repeat their myopic nonsense, they look more asinine. I’m just waiting for the “only working royals are allowed to serve” bs to begin.
Harry and Meghan have gotten so many well-deserved awards, I’m waiting for the rota sycophants to start spinning plates in the air about how it is against royal protocol to accept awards.
Queen Elizabeth got a BAFTA, don’t even start.
This is great. I have a lot respect for Pat Tillman.
Me too, @Amy Bee, Pat Tillman was a hero in more ways than one. A very unusual person, and it would be an honor to anyone to get an award named for him.🙂
Me too, it’s been decades, and I always have him rattling around somewhere in my mind.
His mother would be so proud. His father of course will have other emotions.
If Charles really has any interest in reconnecting with Harry (or at least looking like he’s extending that olive branch) this would be the perfect opportunity for the palace to extend “warmest congratulations on this well deserved award” — somehow though why do I doubt he’ll take advantage of this and try to look like a decent human being?
My thoughts also Sue. Wouldn’t it be great and actually just normal that a father would want to congratulate their child on this significant award. The toxicity that prevents it is really staggering.
He didn’t even wish him a happy birthday.
They didn’t even attend to Invictus event on their country, where they are the head of military. There is no way Charles gives recognition to Harry.
Exactly.. The palace can lie about every olive branch in Greece being wiped out so they can present them to Harry, but he’s a dogshit father who has zero care about his son’s accomplishments. He’s too narcissistic
Well deserved and worthy. Congrats to Harry! Also, will Travis be there? Will he pose for official photos with Harry? Can you imagine Willy’s “achievement” of being snapped with Travis being overshadowed so fast?
It’s already been overshadowed. Posing for selfies with celebrities pales in comparison to the lives Harry has changed through Invictus.
Yes, @Julia but you are a reasonable person. Huevo is jealous. So, heads explode at KP if Travis and Harry are snapped together.
This is such a disrespectful act towards Patrick Till man’s memory!
I don’t know if you are unintentionally doing this but stop gloating about Prince Harry potentially meeting Travis. This award is way bigger than him. This award is a huge honor for Harry and any meeting between any celebrity pales in comparison. For Harry this award is a great honor for him and the Invictus community. The giving of this award deserves all the respect and honor for Harry and the Invictus community. Travis has nothing to do with this and people should stop inserting him into Prince Harry getting this award.
This is SO great. What a wonderful recognition for Invictus.
Hope in his acceptance speech he announces Washington as the venue for the next Invictus games (after Vancouver) , there really will be a meltdown!
That would be awesome – and also for ESPN to cover it.
@Roseberry
That would be schweeeeet!
Roseberry, wow. 100% agreed.
That is fantastic! Thank goodness, I was really missing seeing them!
I love this for Harry! He deserves it! Felicidades Harry🫡❤️
Well-merited for his many years of work and the enthusiastic adoption of Invictus around the world. Also: you can really see the Prince Philip in him.
It’s lovely to see how it has caught on in so many countries. Harry must be really proud.
Service IS Universal. Congrats Harry! Washington Invictus here we come!
If the games go to DC, I’m attending. Please please please.
Not only is this a huge deal, it’s like the Oscars for the sport world! I was once peripherally involved with the ESPYs, and there is a lot of glamor and prestige involved. It’s long been a hot-ticket item, and this year, invitations will be THE score of the summer. I can promise, anyone on the annual invite list who might have been thinking about skipping it this year, just cleared their calendars. There will be people actually leaving the Hamptons during their summering to get back to the city!
And to sweeten the pot even more, it’s on the same day the convicted former president gets sentenced. July 11, 2024, is looking to be a great day!
Big congratulations to Good King Harry! I’m positively giddy.
Congratulations to Harry. This is a really huge deal. The ESPYs are the biggest awards show for sports in America and are usually pretty star studded and air on national tv. Having them give this to Harry for his work with Invictus is a really great validation of the work that the IG Foundation has done the last decade using sport to heal its’ veterans community. Congrats to the rest of the IG team as well.
Thank you God. Something good and serious, among the sea of royal twiddle twaddle. That’s why a love the Sussexes.
Congrats to Harry for this award. And after all that sickening praise of William by a 2x Super Bowl champion; it was for nothing. Harry is being recognized for his achievements and not because he’s in line to the British throne. I hope Meghan attends. ABC is a US national network so coverage will be huge. And I have a feeling the Invictus Games 2027 will go to DC.
I dislike the Kelces for football reason (the Chiefs have notoriously beat up on my teams) but honestly I think that Travis is a genuinely nice guy and William was genuinely nice to him, so he said nice things.
I agree. I doubt Travis is a royalist or he’s somehow taking sides on that one sided feud, he’s an American who got the chance to meet the future King of England and thought it was cool. I don’t think there’s anything more to it than that.
This will reach a new audience about what Harry does with Invictus that stays far away from the royal family soap opera. Americans in particular will get to see what Invictus does without the filter of bitter British press.
YES!!! Americans will get a chance to hear first-hand about Harry’s work and commitment to veterans, and not some filth from the trash British media about how he’s destroying the monarchy. A lot of people who couldn’t care less about the RF or the calumnies that the British press flings at Harry will see Harry being rewarded for his hard work. I’m so happy for him!
It’s going to be very hard to spin this award as a nothingburger without harshing on soldiers. Although I’ve no doubt the tabloids will do their slimy best.
And Americans, generally, love service members and vets. I think this award and potentially ESPN airing some of the games (deals can be made at the ESPYs and I can dream) might bring Invictus to the American mainstream consciousness. And then the games will have all the money and attention they deserve.
And demographics wise there are a lot more men who watch ESPN. These guys are way less likely to have followed anything about royals.
Congrats to Prince Harry!
Congrats to Harry. One would hope for a dignified response (or dignified silence) from the other side but evil has no restraints unfortunately. Let’s not goad them on, best to ignore them completely.
As one of your sports loving commenters, this is truly a BFD.
I have loved how the military community has embraced Harry as a brother in arms when his own family abandoned him, and being asked to present the Walter Payton award meant that he had been making friends in the NFL.
It seems like he’s been making a lot of friends and … service is universal and game recognizes game.
Congrats to Harry and the whole Invictus team!
Well, good for Harry. If ESPN thinks giving him an award will get them news coverage and boost the show’s declining ratings (According to Bartlett Media, the show averaged a 1.4 rating last year) more power to them. But let us not pretend it’s a huge thing and that Kensington Palace is tossing plates over it. I am 99.9 % certain that “the battle of royal houses” only exists on sites like this.
Okay, sure.
Correction – this one sided feud gets discussed on sites like this but the stories, the endless, endless stories come straight out of the bitter british media. One can argue that the royals themselves aren’t contributing to the stories but in any event the stories are not originating here.
LOL, whatever helps you sleep at night, Will.
It’s an award show presented by Serena Williams involving some of the biggest names in sport. Of course it’s a big deal. Imagine trying to downplay the importance of this award to the sporting community!
A classic “sour grapes” response with the quintessential bittterbritish twist. LMFAO
Take your delusions elsewhere. In the world of sports, this is huge. Rating loss or not to be honored with the Pat Tillman award is huge and for Prince Harry to receive this honor for his incredible efforts with #InvictusFoundation is huge. Love to see #InvictusFoundation honored in this manner.
They really do fixate on ratings when it comes to anything Harry touches. Hence the insane focus on the ratings for the Invictus special on Netflix, completely ignoring that it was never going to be another Harry and Meghan. It was never meant to be. Funny though how they don’t want to talk about the enormous success that was Spare…
Bobsie, if you have any knowledge of sports in the U.S., then you will understand that it is a big thing. Amd quite a great acknowledgement of all of Harry’s work in building Invictus. Now begone before someone drops a house on you too
Er, I’m 99.9% sure “Bartlett Media” isn’t an actual thing? Is it? The top hit I get is the Insta page of a videographer in Somerset so….
Willie/Camilla/Carole, dis you? 😆
Sure, Jan, lol! 🙂
This is so awesome and very well deserved for Harry!
The whole Invictus organizing team, led and cheered on by Harry, has created something that has not only a lasting impact on the (former) participants, but also on the host nations — Germany got our own Veterans Day because of Invictus/Harry! — and on the spectators who got to experience this special event and see the bonds that the competitors form, and feel the joy and happiness, and the healing power of sports and going through something together, help each other, cheer each other on, and emerge stronger after the time spent together.
I won’t ever forget the exuberant, positive, loving, cheerful, supportive mood we got to experience for a few days at the Düsseldorf games, and we were only there to watch, invited by one of my closest friends who is a former army surgeon, and was on the official team of docs at the venue.
I really can’t praise this enough, especially the things provided outside the competitions: e.g. the medical professionals from companies that provide help with adaptive tools, prosthetics, the physio teams (in this casr from the different branches of the German military) that offer tips and provide help.
And making sure families can take part, with special events provided for the kids, and childcare and so much more.
I really appreciate everything that Invictus stands for. And it was Harry’s idea.
And I’d hope for many of the CBers to get the chance to attend the IGs eventually. It’s indescribable.
Cheers Harry and thank you for taking the Warrior Games as an inspiration and create this with the whole IG team, the defense ministries, and the thousands of volunteers in the past decade.
Well said Nanea!!,
This is lovely and so deserved. He has been tireless with his cause and he should be so proud. I can’t wait to hear him speak. Chills.
Congratulations to him! This will kill those salty, petty bitches . Next week will be filled with petty little articles that wreak of jealousy. You coulda had not one but two bad bitches…..
I hope none of us click on these articles. we can wait for Kaiser’s summary.🤣🤣
That’s my plan …
Harry’s brilliant.
Congrats Harry 🎈🎈🎈 so well deserved 🎈🎈🎈
I hope Harry knows how much we admire him! What a great award! Well deserved! Beats all the cos play medals the Brits hand out for dress up! I am wondering if the hard boiled egg has exploded yet! Go Harry!
The comments on British media articles are claiming that Invictus was started by the palace and royal family. After William turned it down, it was given to Harry to keep him busy after he got out of the Army!!!! LOL. Shows their inability to believe anything positive about Harry, even from their own slimy media!!!!
So how do they account for its success then? Charles and William attended a the first Invictus in London and then didn’t have anything to do with it going forward. So all the success must be down to Harry. Do they realise their own bogus talking point still gives Harry all the credit for 10 years success because the other royals contributed nothing?
Looks like the bots are out in full force again.
JudyB, do these people think NO ONE read Spare? Anyone who has read it know that Harry started this.
The brf needs to stop pathetically attaching themselves to H&M’s wins in the hope the sparkle will rub off on them.
I was INFORMED by one of them that the Ministry of Defense runs Invictus.
Which would only beg the question: why did William turn it down?
William is lazy
This is the real meaning of getting on with it. Harry truly is his mother’s son. He has refused to engage, kept his head down, and continued to do good works that help other people. And I love that he is being feted by people who see the good he does, and refuse to let a part of a nation that we fought a war to be free from tell them what their opinion is. I’m thrilled.
What I really love about this is that the announcement makes it very clear why Harry is being recognized with this award. Let’s see the BM and Rota rats try to degrade this like they did the Legends of Aviation award.
Hope willy is enjoying his fake colonel of the whatever ” honor “. Harry is out here earning recognition for real work with measurable impactful results.
Way to go Harry!!
Hooray for Harry! Hooray for Dawn Staley! Hooray for Serena hosting!
I adore Dawn Staley. My dream is that some day she’ll bring a WNBA team to Philadelphia.
So happy for Harry — he deserves this. And I hope Meghan attends, too, as her bestie Serena is hosting.
That’s a nice honor, and well deserved.
Somewhere in England, his brother is furious, after all the positive press about him at Taylor Swift got overshadowed.
HA-HAH! LOL 😍
KP and BP tried pulling the “Oprah who?”, and “Invictus what?”… they aren’t fooling anyone.
This is so much bigger than Huevos Rageros’ ‘Earthsh-t’ project.
The courtiers are going to have to get a bigger spatula, because their Huevo is going to fry himself with rage and need to be scraped off the Very Expensive KP apt kitchen ceiling.
“a bigger spatula”
– heheheh
Prince Harry, founder of Invictus Games, A Global Phenomenon has been awarded this honour since he is the actual statesman.
Congratulations!!
Well-Deserved……
The news about Harry is on all major USA networks.
Hooray Harry🎉🎉🎉
Harry is truly created something wonderful in Invictus Games, and most everyone outside of the RF recognizes it. I bet the Emperor of Japan would have loved to have met Harry on his visit to the UK, but Chuck would rather eat glass than invite Harry and Meghan to a state dinner, or anything really. The Kings son should always be invited to a state dinner, IMHO. Joe Biden invites his children and I think adult grandchildren to state dinners.
Good King Henry. A great award for a great man. Bravo!!!! And Cheers!!!
I’m really surprised that a non-American soldier is getting this award. Harry deserves it though.
RIP poor Pat Tillman.
Congrats to Harry-his hard work and constant going forward in his work, in his life, and doing it on a global scale=this is truly his calling in life along with some other topics like Senebale and Scotty’s little soldiers org. when the Harry and Meghan say service is universal it is certainly true. I can’t wait to hear his speech. Go Sussex family with God’s speed.
A true king, gentleman and hero.
Very proud.