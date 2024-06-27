Prince Harry will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPYs

Holy crap!! Prince Harry will be honored at this year’s ESPYs!! The ESPYs are ESPN’s prestigious awards for athletes, sports commentators and people adjacent to sports. This year’s ESPYs will be held on Thursday, July 11th at 8 PM on ABC, and they’re being hosted by ESPY winner and GOAT Serena Williams. ESPN just announced the recipients of their special awards, like the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage (which is going to Steve Gleason) and the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Which is going to Harry. Per ESPN’s media release:

In honor of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, an award given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman.

After serving for 10 years in the British Armed Forces, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot, Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games Foundation, continuing his service by creating an international platform to support wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women – both active-duty and veterans – who are navigating both physical and invisible injuries. Since inception, the Games have transcended borders and impacted lives across every continent, bringing together competitors from 23 nations, with continued support and programming 365 days of the year.

Now celebrating its tenth year, The Invictus Games has evolved into a globally celebrated and acclaimed organization that celebrates resilience, community, and healing through the power of sport. Past recipients of the Pat Tillman Award for Service include Jake Wood (2018), Kirstie Ennis (2019), Kim Clavel (2020), Marcus Rashford (2021), Gretchen Evans (2022) and the Buffalo Bills Training Staff (2023).

“It’s our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals – Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry,” said Kate Jackson, VP, Production, ESPN. “These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS.”

[From ESPN]

I’m not sure if people outside the US understand how big this is. It’s a huge f–king deal that Harry is receiving an award named for Pat Tillman, who left pro football to serve his country in uniform. To be recognized for the Invictus Games on this kind of scale is so significant for Harry and for the Invictus community. I’m writing this before I check in with the British commentary, but I can imagine there will be some massive meltdowns when they realize how huge this is.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

151 Responses to “Prince Harry will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPYs”

  1. seaflower says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:44 am

    He doesn’t have to be less to make his brother more. Now we can see the real Harry and the world can celebrate.

    Reply
    • Emme says:
      June 27, 2024 at 8:54 am

      Sooo thrilled for our Harry! He deserves this and more 🎊🥳🎉👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

      Reply
      • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
        June 27, 2024 at 9:55 am

        I agree with seaflower. Harry can be exactly who he is and live the life he wants.

      • aftershocks says:
        June 28, 2024 at 8:12 am

        Exactly! 👏🏽 🙌🏽

        Had Harry stayed trapped in the gilded cage he would never have been given the full credit and appreciation that his caring philanthropy, creative ideas, and courageous leadership deserve! Thank you, The Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. 🫡 🏆

    • Whyforthelove says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:10 am

      Congrats to Harry. This honor amazing and so well deserved. Invictus matters. Invictus supports people who have pieces of their bodies and souls to defend their homeland. It is a legacy Harry can be so proud of. I think this award shows the degree most folks in the US respect Harry and athletes seem to be going out of their way to make it known that they have Harry and Megan’s back. The Royal family should be terrified. I hope they threaten to take his title again. It will be another reminder that real bad asses don’t need fake medals and stolen jewels or titles in front of their name to leave a legacy. Whiny man baby kings and Princes who are nothing without their titles should be having tantrums about how useless they look next to the Exile who is changing the world.

      Reply
      • Christina says:
        June 27, 2024 at 12:37 pm

        Beautifully said, Whyforthelove.

      • wolfmamma says:
        June 27, 2024 at 12:50 pm

        Amen, sistah! (WHYFORTHELOVE)

        Harry’s heart will carry him where the rest of his family fear to go ☺️

        And Serena is the host ? WOW just wow!

        The Brit’s are going to be screaming about this for awhile. How many stories about how Harry wants to come back sooooo much … hahaha
        His world is bigger than your world, folks.

    • Susan Collins says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:11 am

      He truly deserves this honor for all his hard work with the veterans. I’m sure Peg will have a fit and some made up award will be gifted to him because Peg never earns anything.

      Reply
      • Roo says:
        June 27, 2024 at 2:34 pm

        Susan Collins, I thought the same thing. I’m sure he’s going to stomp and cry and demand a shiny medal or award. After all, the military, as well as all of Africa, are “his thing.”

    • Proud Mary says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:50 am

      It’s a major mike drop moment for our Harry. It’s given me goose bumps! And Serena hosting??? I’m dying here.

      Reply
      • Whyforthelove says:
        June 27, 2024 at 2:56 pm

        I am so excited. My husband was so funny…he asked me to explain why I of all people wanted to record a shorts show and all I could say was Harry and one of , if not THE GOAT hosting?!? I have chills too

    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      June 27, 2024 at 10:45 am

      So well put! And so well deserved on Harry’s part.

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      June 27, 2024 at 6:50 pm

      Truth. He deserves ALL the love!

      Reply
  2. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:45 am

    I can hear dishes breaking in KP all the way over here in sunny California! 😂😂

    Seriously though, congratulations to Harry! This is such a well deserved award and shows how much his work is appreciated and highly regarded!

    Reply
    • Wagiman says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:47 am

      I hear you but just remember, that’s exactly what derangers say every time Kate leaves the house. It’s not a good statement.

      All those cringe, plates being smashed in CA because of X. Ugh

      Reply
      • Berkeleyfarm says:
        June 27, 2024 at 10:50 am

        in the “every accusation is a confession” tradition, that probably is happening in KP.

  3. TN Democrat says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:46 am

    Congratulations, Good Prince Henry. The rota are going to meltdown because Willy is going to freak. He did get to meet an American football player once (and edit him out of the royal Instagram) though. Ha

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      June 27, 2024 at 8:55 am

      Right?! The timing couldn’t be more delicious! I assume the rota rats have been crowing about how much American football players love The ‘he’s so cool’ Other Brother and how he’s ‘won’ against Harry in his one-sided competition. And 2 days later, this. HAHAHA.

      Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:48 am

    I love this for him. There is absolutely no way William can compete with him for this. This is sole Harry’s due to HIS accomplishments. He will be around all different kinds of sportsmen so Footballers and Footballers will be there in addition to Basketball and Baseball (women and men). Photo ops GALORE!! I want a big ass picture of Harry and Serena cus I’m petty like that. I can’t wait for the pics and the bitter tears from the British press. NY Post and the Daily Beast will be amazing. I

    Reply
    • Wendy says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:40 am

      Love you and your comments.. LOL %100 agree!! I`m so excited for him!! I hope Meghan goes too show her love and support

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      June 27, 2024 at 10:21 pm

      Agreed…..I’m
      So excited for him. This is something for him and his accomplishments and it really is a big effing deal.

      I just saw this because we’re traveling and I got so excited and told my husband we definitely have to watch the ESPYs this year 🤣🤣

      Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:48 am

    Holy Moley – this is huge! I’m so happy for Harry and for the recognition the Invictus Games will get.

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 27, 2024 at 11:13 am

      You know the best thing about this recognition is that it will make the IG even more prestigious and should hopefully lead to even more support and sponsorships for all of those deserving veterans! I love this so much for him and for every veteran who is supported, served and healed by participating!

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        June 27, 2024 at 4:06 pm

        Yes, this brings the IG to the notice of the sports establishment in the US. Combining this with the contacts H&M already have in entertainment, something exciting could come of it.

  6. Hypocrisy says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:49 am

    This literally has me crying on a Thursday morning.. this is huge, the Pat Tillman award such an honor and well deserved Prince Harry. Nothing any of the leftovers pin to their chests can begin to compare.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:12 am

      Same. This is spectacular news. Congratulations and well-deserved, Harry!

      Reply
    • PC says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:15 am

      OMG! I’m crying too! So well deserved. This honor is so great for Harry and his Invictus Games. I hope Meghan goes. I wish his children could go too, to see their papa bring recognized for his greatness. This is indeed huge! I can think of no one more deserving. 👏👏👏

      Reply
    • Giddy says:
      June 27, 2024 at 10:15 am

      @Hypocrisy I love your comment that “Nothing any of the leftovers pin to their chests can begin to compare.” William and KC3 with all their unearned shiny medals and ribbons that they award to each other look like fools in comparison to Harry. Harry could have created some sort of fancy uniform for himself as the founder of Invictus, but there he is in simple tee shirts looking like a boss. It reminds me of TQ’s funeral when the royals all wore their fake military uniforms laden with medals, but they wouldn’t let Harry, a 10 year veteran, wear his. The end result was that they all looked less important than Harry, who looked distinguished and strong. I love this honor so much!

      Reply
  7. SueBarbri33 says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:49 am

    Way to go Harry!

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:50 am

    William is seething

    Reply
    • HuffnPuff says:
      June 27, 2024 at 2:31 pm

      William is asking KP staff to find a military/sport award for him as I type this. Must be televised and include “celebrities”. Someone call Tom Cruise, stat!!

      Reply
  9. sevenblue says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:50 am

    Ohhh, royals are gonna be maaad 😂😂

    I am so happy Americans are seeing and celebrating Harry’s successes. He not only founded Invictus, he worked on it years after years and made it a huge global project. Like, who else did it like him? He deserves all the accolades.

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      June 27, 2024 at 3:30 pm

      KP and BP tried pulling the “Oprah who?”, and “Invictus what?”… they aren’t fooling anyone.

      This is so much bigger than Huevos Rageros’ ‘Earthsh-t’ project.

      The courtiers are going to have to get a bigger spatula, because their Huevo is going to fry himself with rage and need to be scraped off the ceiling.

      Reply
      • sevenblue says:
        June 27, 2024 at 4:49 pm

        Earthshot is a good project in theory, would be very beneficial to us all if it was led by an ambitious leadership. However, it shows, you can’t just run a global project as a hobby. They spent a lot of money on it, mostly to get celebrities on a carpet for photos and book Billie Eilish for a performance. It is a project to promote William, not the awardees and their projects. That is why nobody cares.

      • Caraaponti says:
        June 27, 2024 at 7:19 pm

        😱 Where is my Tiara Says! 😂

      • aftershocks says:
        June 28, 2024 at 9:56 am

        As you know, @Sevenblue in the case of Willy’s whatchamacallit, ‘in theory’ does NOT amount to a hill of beans. Peg’s ‘theory’ was all about getting his handlers to come up with a faux world class ‘humanitarian’ project he could claim to have created in order to attempt donning some ‘big boy’ pants so he could play at trying to one-up his little brother. 🙄 It didn’t matter that the name and idea were co-opted from the vision of a former American president. In fact, trying to be connected in any way with an iconic American presidential visionary was probably intentional. 🤦‍♀️

        The ES faux embiggening project is led by ambitious figures bts who are scrambling to make it work. Whatever beneficial value they have been able to muster for some of the project participants is paltry in comparison with the Willy p.r. overhead costs. 😵 🫳🏽 🕳

  10. Joanne says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:50 am

    As usual, the photo selection is exemplarily. William is going to be screaming in rage ” sports are mine Harold”.

    Reply
  11. SussexWatcher says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:51 am

    Wow – this IS huge. Congratulations, Harry and the whole Invictus Games staff. What a legacy he has created for himself with the IG and Sentebale, among other endeavors. Harry just keeps getting bigger and bigger while the Leftover Royals become more and more insignificant, giving themselves chocolate medals and ribbons with Chuckles’s face on them.

    Reply
  12. Connie says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:52 am

    The Brits will pretend not to know what ESPN is. Does it have to do with that woman called Oprah? 🤣

    Reply
    • Whyforthelove says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:02 am

      Haha the RR who stalk this site just got their next story byline haha

      Reply
    • Laura D says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:38 am

      @Connie – Well given that Marcus Rashford received the award in 2021 they can’t feign ignorance. The right wing press were livid with Rashford for shaming the government into feeding poor children so, Harry’s in good company. 😉

      Reply
  13. Beverley says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:54 am

    Man, the Harry Haters are gonna lose they damn minds! Can you hear the teeth gnashing, clothes rendering, throwing up, and hysterical weeping on Salt Isle yet? It’s coming!

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:02 am

      Wait for it. Some overeager deranger with a public platform will disparage the honorable and respected Pat Tillman just to try to minimize Harry’s award.

      Folly.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        June 27, 2024 at 9:24 am

        The derangers will be rabid, and they are so disassociated from reality, they will target the Tillman family. ESPN will shake off your nonsense, hurting the Tillman family because you want to punish Harry for falling in love and leaving your island will be despicable.

        Fort the love of everything, please remember and learn from what you did to the grieving families of murdered children in Uvalde. Pat Tillman quit the NFL after 9/11, became a Ranger, and ultimately died on the battlefield, the ultimate war hero. Harry perfectly encapsulates this dedication to military service and service members despite the fact he comes from one of the richest families in the world.

        Really think about it, if you retain any part of your soul.

      • Alice B. Tokeless says:
        June 27, 2024 at 9:24 am

        Yep! In 3…2…1

      • Chiclit says:
        June 27, 2024 at 10:24 am

        This exactly. Tillman’s family will be targeted. Tillmans foundation. The ESPYs and ESPN social media will be bombarded with lies about Harry and Meghan. I hope there are legal ramifications for those that are targeting and threatening. The haters don’t think Meghan or Harry should be allowed to have lives and do anything. Literally want to them to disappear.

  14. Jais says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:54 am

    Awww. And Serena is hosting! This is the mother f*cking coolest. So cool. Happy dance 💃. Amazing.

    Reply
  15. Feebee says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:56 am

    When I first caught the headline I thought wow, this is a big fucking deal. And no, I don’t think people in the UK/outside the US understand what a big deal, what an acknowledgement of service this is for Harry and Invictus.

    Service truly is universal. ESPN is a global platform. I love this honor for Harry.

    The BS that’s going to come out of certain UK quarters will be equal measure annoying and hilarious.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      June 27, 2024 at 2:18 pm

      I predict that the RF will say nothing. They will not acknowledge the fantastic honour being bestowed on their son/ brother and will just continue doing what they do – which is nothing! And then they will be shamed!!!

      Reply
  16. Aries48 says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:56 am

    I didn’t know how much I needed this announcement. (It’s been a rough week.)
    Congratulations, Good Prince Harry!

    I’ve got my popcorn, so let the crying screaming and vomiting begin.🎉

    Reply
    • AD says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:09 am

      Lol! Right let the meltdown begin and the call for Harry to reject the award lol

      Reply
      • Wagiman says:
        June 27, 2024 at 9:20 am

        I can only get what it means from reading the story.. Don’t know about the award.

        But it makes me cry that Harry’s family are such dogshit (dog shit is nicer) that they can’t acknowledge let alone praise his incredible, amazing and (regardless of who you are) astonishing accomplishments

  17. Sue says:
    June 27, 2024 at 8:58 am

    Was William scheduled to cut a ribbon someplace on the 11th? Because we all know the derangers will be insisting Harry is only doing this to steal his thunder 🙄.

    Reply
    • drgnflyathome says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:01 am

      You know KP is currently scrambling to schedule something for William on that date!

      Reply
    • Tina says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:16 am

      Oh man and I’m sure he was already planning to be off on vacation mode. And now he has to schedule something. Lets see they have done pizza delivery, wading through rivers, I think he flipped burgers one day…..hmm hmmm what will the KP braintrust come up with this time?

      Reply
    • Bren says:
      June 27, 2024 at 10:46 am

      7/11 is Trump’s sentencing day as well. lol

      Reply
      • Babz says:
        June 27, 2024 at 12:57 pm

        Lots of reasons to celebrate! Congratulations, to our Good Prince Harry! The Pat Tillman award is an extraordinary honor for him.

    • Dalat says:
      June 27, 2024 at 4:19 pm

      This is near the end of Wimbledon so you can guarantee that delicate flower Kate will be seen at every match of importance to compete against whatever headline Meghan ‘steals’.

      Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:00 am

    Congrats to Harry! This is great! I really hope maybe he can make some connections and get some of next year’s IG events on the ESPN platforms – the athletes deserve all the recognition in the world!

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      June 27, 2024 at 1:55 pm

      Anonymous, that’s what I was thinking, too. I hope this gives the IG more press coverage. This is huge.

      Reply
  19. TigerMcQueen says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:00 am

    OMG, I’m so happy for Harry and everyone involved with Invictus! This is a huge f***ing deal!

    Reply
  20. Chantal1 says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:03 am

    Congrats Harry! Its great to see him being recognized for his work. It’s incredible that the ESPYs to recognize the importance and impact of IG. It’s also good to hear that this year’s ESPYs is being hosted by Serena.

    Reply
    • PC says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:22 am

      For the first time in my life I will be watching the ESPYs Awards! 🤣🫡👍❤️🥂🍾😍👏👏👏

      Reply
  21. OriginalMich says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:04 am

    This award is so well deserved. Harry is the perfect recipient.

    The fact that William and the media will focus on Harry over the work he has done with vets really says it all. Every time they repeat their myopic nonsense, they look more asinine. I’m just waiting for the “only working royals are allowed to serve” bs to begin.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 27, 2024 at 3:53 pm

      Harry and Meghan have gotten so many well-deserved awards, I’m waiting for the rota sycophants to start spinning plates in the air about how it is against royal protocol to accept awards.

      Queen Elizabeth got a BAFTA, don’t even start.

      Reply
  22. Amy Bee says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:04 am

    This is great. I have a lot respect for Pat Tillman.

    Reply
    • Parsley says:
      June 27, 2024 at 1:39 pm

      Me too, @Amy Bee, Pat Tillman was a hero in more ways than one. A very unusual person, and it would be an honor to anyone to get an award named for him.🙂

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 27, 2024 at 3:55 pm

      Me too, it’s been decades, and I always have him rattling around somewhere in my mind.

      Reply
  23. AMTC says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:06 am

    His mother would be so proud. His father of course will have other emotions.

    Reply
    • Sue says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:10 am

      If Charles really has any interest in reconnecting with Harry (or at least looking like he’s extending that olive branch) this would be the perfect opportunity for the palace to extend “warmest congratulations on this well deserved award” — somehow though why do I doubt he’ll take advantage of this and try to look like a decent human being?

      Reply
      • AMTC says:
        June 27, 2024 at 9:18 am

        My thoughts also Sue. Wouldn’t it be great and actually just normal that a father would want to congratulate their child on this significant award. The toxicity that prevents it is really staggering.

      • Eurydice says:
        June 27, 2024 at 9:22 am

        He didn’t even wish him a happy birthday.

      • sevenblue says:
        June 27, 2024 at 9:46 am

        They didn’t even attend to Invictus event on their country, where they are the head of military. There is no way Charles gives recognition to Harry.

      • Wagiman says:
        June 27, 2024 at 9:55 am

        Exactly.. The palace can lie about every olive branch in Greece being wiped out so they can present them to Harry, but he’s a dogshit father who has zero care about his son’s accomplishments. He’s too narcissistic

  24. Harper says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:07 am

    Well deserved and worthy. Congrats to Harry! Also, will Travis be there? Will he pose for official photos with Harry? Can you imagine Willy’s “achievement” of being snapped with Travis being overshadowed so fast?

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      June 27, 2024 at 9:15 am

      It’s already been overshadowed. Posing for selfies with celebrities pales in comparison to the lives Harry has changed through Invictus.

      Reply
      • Harper says:
        June 27, 2024 at 9:40 am

        Yes, @Julia but you are a reasonable person. Huevo is jealous. So, heads explode at KP if Travis and Harry are snapped together.

      • B.B. says:
        June 27, 2024 at 4:38 pm

        This is such a disrespectful act towards Patrick Till man’s memory!

    • Angied says:
      June 28, 2024 at 8:59 am

      I don’t know if you are unintentionally doing this but stop gloating about Prince Harry potentially meeting Travis. This award is way bigger than him. This award is a huge honor for Harry and any meeting between any celebrity pales in comparison. For Harry this award is a great honor for him and the Invictus community. The giving of this award deserves all the respect and honor for Harry and the Invictus community. Travis has nothing to do with this and people should stop inserting him into Prince Harry getting this award.

      Reply
  25. Bad Janet says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:11 am

    This is SO great. What a wonderful recognition for Invictus.

    Reply
  26. Roseberry says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:15 am

    Hope in his acceptance speech he announces Washington as the venue for the next Invictus games (after Vancouver) , there really will be a meltdown!

    Reply
  27. CM says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:16 am

    That is fantastic! Thank goodness, I was really missing seeing them!

    Reply
  28. Nlopez says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:18 am

    I love this for Harry! He deserves it! Felicidades Harry🫡❤️

    Reply
  29. Aiglentine says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:23 am

    Well-merited for his many years of work and the enthusiastic adoption of Invictus around the world. Also: you can really see the Prince Philip in him.

    Reply
  30. CherBear says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:32 am

    Service IS Universal. Congrats Harry! Washington Invictus here we come!

    Reply
  31. Alice B. Tokeless says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:34 am

    Not only is this a huge deal, it’s like the Oscars for the sport world! I was once peripherally involved with the ESPYs, and there is a lot of glamor and prestige involved. It’s long been a hot-ticket item, and this year, invitations will be THE score of the summer. I can promise, anyone on the annual invite list who might have been thinking about skipping it this year, just cleared their calendars. There will be people actually leaving the Hamptons during their summering to get back to the city!

    And to sweeten the pot even more, it’s on the same day the convicted former president gets sentenced. July 11, 2024, is looking to be a great day!

    Big congratulations to Good King Harry! I’m positively giddy.

    Reply
  32. Chelsea says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:39 am

    Congratulations to Harry. This is a really huge deal. The ESPYs are the biggest awards show for sports in America and are usually pretty star studded and air on national tv. Having them give this to Harry for his work with Invictus is a really great validation of the work that the IG Foundation has done the last decade using sport to heal its’ veterans community. Congrats to the rest of the IG team as well.

    Reply
  33. Proud Mary says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:46 am

    Thank you God. Something good and serious, among the sea of royal twiddle twaddle. That’s why a love the Sussexes.

    Reply
  34. aquarius64 says:
    June 27, 2024 at 10:08 am

    Congrats to Harry for this award. And after all that sickening praise of William by a 2x Super Bowl champion; it was for nothing. Harry is being recognized for his achievements and not because he’s in line to the British throne. I hope Meghan attends. ABC is a US national network so coverage will be huge. And I have a feeling the Invictus Games 2027 will go to DC.

    Reply
    • Berkeleyfarm says:
      June 27, 2024 at 10:47 am

      I dislike the Kelces for football reason (the Chiefs have notoriously beat up on my teams) but honestly I think that Travis is a genuinely nice guy and William was genuinely nice to him, so he said nice things.

      Reply
      • Sue says:
        June 27, 2024 at 10:54 am

        I agree. I doubt Travis is a royalist or he’s somehow taking sides on that one sided feud, he’s an American who got the chance to meet the future King of England and thought it was cool. I don’t think there’s anything more to it than that.

    • Nic919 says:
      June 27, 2024 at 10:54 am

      This will reach a new audience about what Harry does with Invictus that stays far away from the royal family soap opera. Americans in particular will get to see what Invictus does without the filter of bitter British press.

      Reply
      • booboocita says:
        June 27, 2024 at 11:33 am

        YES!!! Americans will get a chance to hear first-hand about Harry’s work and commitment to veterans, and not some filth from the trash British media about how he’s destroying the monarchy. A lot of people who couldn’t care less about the RF or the calumnies that the British press flings at Harry will see Harry being rewarded for his hard work. I’m so happy for him!

        It’s going to be very hard to spin this award as a nothingburger without harshing on soldiers. Although I’ve no doubt the tabloids will do their slimy best.

      • Tuesday says:
        June 27, 2024 at 11:34 am

        And Americans, generally, love service members and vets. I think this award and potentially ESPN airing some of the games (deals can be made at the ESPYs and I can dream) might bring Invictus to the American mainstream consciousness. And then the games will have all the money and attention they deserve.

      • Nic919 says:
        June 27, 2024 at 12:56 pm

        And demographics wise there are a lot more men who watch ESPN. These guys are way less likely to have followed anything about royals.

  35. Mslove says:
    June 27, 2024 at 10:28 am

    Congrats to Prince Harry!

    Reply
  36. MsIam says:
    June 27, 2024 at 10:43 am

    Congrats to Harry. One would hope for a dignified response (or dignified silence) from the other side but evil has no restraints unfortunately. Let’s not goad them on, best to ignore them completely.

    Reply
  37. Berkeleyfarm says:
    June 27, 2024 at 10:45 am

    As one of your sports loving commenters, this is truly a BFD.

    I have loved how the military community has embraced Harry as a brother in arms when his own family abandoned him, and being asked to present the Walter Payton award meant that he had been making friends in the NFL.

    It seems like he’s been making a lot of friends and … service is universal and game recognizes game.

    Congrats to Harry and the whole Invictus team!

    Reply
  38. Bobsie says:
    June 27, 2024 at 10:59 am

    Well, good for Harry. If ESPN thinks giving him an award will get them news coverage and boost the show’s declining ratings (According to Bartlett Media, the show averaged a 1.4 rating last year) more power to them. But let us not pretend it’s a huge thing and that Kensington Palace is tossing plates over it. I am 99.9 % certain that “the battle of royal houses” only exists on sites like this.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      June 27, 2024 at 11:14 am

      Okay, sure.

      Reply
    • Sue says:
      June 27, 2024 at 11:24 am

      Correction – this one sided feud gets discussed on sites like this but the stories, the endless, endless stories come straight out of the bitter british media. One can argue that the royals themselves aren’t contributing to the stories but in any event the stories are not originating here.

      Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      June 27, 2024 at 11:36 am

      LOL, whatever helps you sleep at night, Will.

      Reply
    • Julia says:
      June 27, 2024 at 11:44 am

      It’s an award show presented by Serena Williams involving some of the biggest names in sport. Of course it’s a big deal. Imagine trying to downplay the importance of this award to the sporting community!

      Reply
    • Kingston says:
      June 27, 2024 at 12:22 pm

      A classic “sour grapes” response with the quintessential bittterbritish twist. LMFAO

      Reply
    • Maxine Branch says:
      June 27, 2024 at 12:40 pm

      Take your delusions elsewhere. In the world of sports, this is huge. Rating loss or not to be honored with the Pat Tillman award is huge and for Prince Harry to receive this honor for his incredible efforts with #InvictusFoundation is huge. Love to see #InvictusFoundation honored in this manner.

      Reply
      • Sue says:
        June 27, 2024 at 1:10 pm

        They really do fixate on ratings when it comes to anything Harry touches. Hence the insane focus on the ratings for the Invictus special on Netflix, completely ignoring that it was never going to be another Harry and Meghan. It was never meant to be. Funny though how they don’t want to talk about the enormous success that was Spare…

    • Sid says:
      June 27, 2024 at 12:56 pm

      Bobsie, if you have any knowledge of sports in the U.S., then you will understand that it is a big thing. Amd quite a great acknowledgement of all of Harry’s work in building Invictus. Now begone before someone drops a house on you too

      Reply
    • blueberry says:
      June 27, 2024 at 3:15 pm

      Er, I’m 99.9% sure “Bartlett Media” isn’t an actual thing? Is it? The top hit I get is the Insta page of a videographer in Somerset so….

      Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      June 27, 2024 at 4:10 pm

      Willie/Camilla/Carole, dis you? 😆

      Reply
    • MelodyM says:
      June 27, 2024 at 6:59 pm

      Sure, Jan, lol! 🙂

      Reply
  39. Nanea says:
    June 27, 2024 at 11:07 am

    This is so awesome and very well deserved for Harry!

    The whole Invictus organizing team, led and cheered on by Harry, has created something that has not only a lasting impact on the (former) participants, but also on the host nations — Germany got our own Veterans Day because of Invictus/Harry! — and on the spectators who got to experience this special event and see the bonds that the competitors form, and feel the joy and happiness, and the healing power of sports and going through something together, help each other, cheer each other on, and emerge stronger after the time spent together.

    I won’t ever forget the exuberant, positive, loving, cheerful, supportive mood we got to experience for a few days at the Düsseldorf games, and we were only there to watch, invited by one of my closest friends who is a former army surgeon, and was on the official team of docs at the venue.

    I really can’t praise this enough, especially the things provided outside the competitions: e.g. the medical professionals from companies that provide help with adaptive tools, prosthetics, the physio teams (in this casr from the different branches of the German military) that offer tips and provide help.

    And making sure families can take part, with special events provided for the kids, and childcare and so much more.

    I really appreciate everything that Invictus stands for. And it was Harry’s idea.

    And I’d hope for many of the CBers to get the chance to attend the IGs eventually. It’s indescribable.

    Cheers Harry and thank you for taking the Warrior Games as an inspiration and create this with the whole IG team, the defense ministries, and the thousands of volunteers in the past decade.

    Reply
  40. K says:
    June 27, 2024 at 11:07 am

    This is lovely and so deserved. He has been tireless with his cause and he should be so proud. I can’t wait to hear him speak. Chills.

    Reply
  41. Mel says:
    June 27, 2024 at 11:09 am

    Congratulations to him! This will kill those salty, petty bitches . Next week will be filled with petty little articles that wreak of jealousy. You coulda had not one but two bad bitches…..

    Reply
  42. sunnyside up says:
    June 27, 2024 at 11:12 am

    Harry’s brilliant.

    Reply
  43. swaz says:
    June 27, 2024 at 11:18 am

    Congrats Harry 🎈🎈🎈 so well deserved 🎈🎈🎈

    Reply
  44. Lisa says:
    June 27, 2024 at 11:33 am

    I hope Harry knows how much we admire him! What a great award! Well deserved! Beats all the cos play medals the Brits hand out for dress up! I am wondering if the hard boiled egg has exploded yet! Go Harry!

    Reply
  45. JudyB says:
    June 27, 2024 at 11:42 am

    The comments on British media articles are claiming that Invictus was started by the palace and royal family. After William turned it down, it was given to Harry to keep him busy after he got out of the Army!!!! LOL. Shows their inability to believe anything positive about Harry, even from their own slimy media!!!!

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      June 27, 2024 at 12:37 pm

      So how do they account for its success then? Charles and William attended a the first Invictus in London and then didn’t have anything to do with it going forward. So all the success must be down to Harry. Do they realise their own bogus talking point still gives Harry all the credit for 10 years success because the other royals contributed nothing?

      Reply
    • Sid says:
      June 27, 2024 at 12:57 pm

      Looks like the bots are out in full force again.

      Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      June 27, 2024 at 2:07 pm

      JudyB, do these people think NO ONE read Spare? Anyone who has read it know that Harry started this.

      The brf needs to stop pathetically attaching themselves to H&M’s wins in the hope the sparkle will rub off on them.

      Reply
    • blueberry says:
      June 27, 2024 at 3:19 pm

      I was INFORMED by one of them that the Ministry of Defense runs Invictus.

      Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      June 27, 2024 at 4:12 pm

      Which would only beg the question: why did William turn it down?

      Reply
  46. therese says:
    June 27, 2024 at 11:48 am

    This is the real meaning of getting on with it. Harry truly is his mother’s son. He has refused to engage, kept his head down, and continued to do good works that help other people. And I love that he is being feted by people who see the good he does, and refuse to let a part of a nation that we fought a war to be free from tell them what their opinion is. I’m thrilled.

    Reply
  47. Moniquep says:
    June 27, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    What I really love about this is that the announcement makes it very clear why Harry is being recognized with this award. Let’s see the BM and Rota rats try to degrade this like they did the Legends of Aviation award.
    Hope willy is enjoying his fake colonel of the whatever ” honor “. Harry is out here earning recognition for real work with measurable impactful results.

    Way to go Harry!!

    Reply
  48. Truthiness says:
    June 27, 2024 at 1:16 pm

    Hooray for Harry! Hooray for Dawn Staley! Hooray for Serena hosting!

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      June 27, 2024 at 4:49 pm

      I adore Dawn Staley. My dream is that some day she’ll bring a WNBA team to Philadelphia.

      So happy for Harry — he deserves this. And I hope Meghan attends, too, as her bestie Serena is hosting.

      Reply
  49. lucy2 says:
    June 27, 2024 at 2:59 pm

    That’s a nice honor, and well deserved.
    Somewhere in England, his brother is furious, after all the positive press about him at Taylor Swift got overshadowed.

    Reply
  50. Anonymous says:
    June 27, 2024 at 3:01 pm

    HA-HAH! LOL 😍

    Reply
  51. Where'sMyTiara says:
    June 27, 2024 at 3:33 pm

    KP and BP tried pulling the “Oprah who?”, and “Invictus what?”… they aren’t fooling anyone.

    This is so much bigger than Huevos Rageros’ ‘Earthsh-t’ project.

    The courtiers are going to have to get a bigger spatula, because their Huevo is going to fry himself with rage and need to be scraped off the Very Expensive KP apt kitchen ceiling.

    Reply
  52. Well-Wisher says:
    June 27, 2024 at 4:17 pm

    Prince Harry, founder of Invictus Games, A Global Phenomenon has been awarded this honour since he is the actual statesman.
    Congratulations!!
    Well-Deserved……

    Reply
  53. Tessa says:
    June 27, 2024 at 5:39 pm

    The news about Harry is on all major USA networks.

    Reply
  54. Lulu says:
    June 27, 2024 at 5:46 pm

    Harry is truly created something wonderful in Invictus Games, and most everyone outside of the RF recognizes it. I bet the Emperor of Japan would have loved to have met Harry on his visit to the UK, but Chuck would rather eat glass than invite Harry and Meghan to a state dinner, or anything really. The Kings son should always be invited to a state dinner, IMHO. Joe Biden invites his children and I think adult grandchildren to state dinners.

    Reply
  55. JFerber says:
    June 27, 2024 at 9:20 pm

    Good King Henry. A great award for a great man. Bravo!!!! And Cheers!!!

    Reply
  56. ElleE says:
    June 27, 2024 at 10:47 pm

    I’m really surprised that a non-American soldier is getting this award. Harry deserves it though.

    RIP poor Pat Tillman.

    Reply
  57. blunt talker says:
    June 27, 2024 at 11:29 pm

    Congrats to Harry-his hard work and constant going forward in his work, in his life, and doing it on a global scale=this is truly his calling in life along with some other topics like Senebale and Scotty’s little soldiers org. when the Harry and Meghan say service is universal it is certainly true. I can’t wait to hear his speech. Go Sussex family with God’s speed.

    Reply
  58. Marni8 says:
    June 28, 2024 at 5:56 am

    A true king, gentleman and hero.

    Very proud.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment