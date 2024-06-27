“There was a premiere event for ‘The Bear’ Season 3 this week” links

The Bear had a big premiere this week (Season 3 just dropped) and all of the cousins were there: Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White & Ebon Moss-Bachrach. [Hollywood Life]
Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon are amazing. [LaineyGossip]
Keira Knightley looks lovely but this Chanel collection is weird. [RCFA]
This is what happens when white women slavish support the patriarchy: they get their asses handed to them like everybody else. [Jezebel]
What’s the first film you saw which awakened your sexuality? Mine is probably Dangerous Liaisons. I still have a thing for John Malkovich. [Pajiba]
Katy Perry is trying way too hard. [Socialite Life]
What are the worst TV show endings? [Buzzfeed]
Give Giancarlo Esposito his flowers, he’s amazing. [JustJared]
Jeremy Allen White was on Law & Order: SVU. [Seriously OMG]
Will you watch The Fabulous Four? [OMG Blog]
“What’s the first film you saw which awakened your sexuality?” Double header: The Big Easy with Dennis Quaid and Ellen Barkin, and Bull Durham with Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon. IMO the sex scenes showed grownups having sexy funtimes without it looking like porn….something all too rare these days!
also, trying not to laugh thinking about the SNL parody “First Got Horny 2 U” LOL
Doesn’t Ayo Ediberi look so summery and fresh? Gorgeous!!
Omg, The Big Easy, I loved Dennis Quaid’s Creole accent, hot!
Watch out for the gator, baby!
Heathers. Christian Slater really did it for me, tbh, even though I know all the crap about him, still does. Once I saw Pump Up the Volume, I was all for Happy Harry Hardon.
omg, Ayo looks so pretty in that dress. How can she walk on those shoes though? I would be afraid, they are gonna break anytime now.
I love Ayo and her expressive eyebrows but what the hell is that dress?!?
The most disappointing finale (to me) was the series finale of the original Quantum Leap. The filmed finale was ambiguous and ending demonstrated the love between the leads, but the tacked on written message at the end was spiteful and unnecessary. The main character’s last name was also SPELLED WRONG. The X-Files and Sherlock both jumped the shark at a certain point because both stopped focusing on the monster/villian of the week format that made the shows fun and became bogged down in conspiracies that never resolved and were not well plotted.
Supernatural. I love that show, but I watched for 15 years for THAT????!!!!!
OMG I forgot about Quantum Leap. That was a WHAT?! moment for sure.
I remember the original Roseanne ending being bad, they basically were like “yeah this and that we showed you really didn’t happen, here’s what did” and none of it was good. I think Medium did the same thing?
I love Kyra and Kevin.
Those white ladies got their asses handed to them by white Republican men who are for even MORE restrictions on abortion. The others were pro life women who were at least willing to slightly compromise. This isn’t something to celebrate.
People that support the right wingers don’t seem to grasp that the policies will affect them and not “just” the groups being targeted by hateful vitriol.
The first movie I can remember making me think about sex was The Bodyguard, which actually explains a lot. 😂
Pausing from gossip realm to weep over this shameful “debate”. This is an actual shitshow, like, our country is a legit shitshow. Still.
I’m here with the the Kleenex with you
😒