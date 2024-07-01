Olivia Culpo wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for her Rhode Island wedding

Olivia Culpo got married this weekend in Rhode Island. She married Christian McCaffrey, a football player who currently plays for the 49ers. He’s 28, and Olivia is 32 years old. This is the first marriage for both. Olivia has weird taste in men, and it honestly feels like Christian is a subplot to the larger story of “Olivia Culpo got married!” Still, I love looking at wedding photos and I love talking about wedding gowns, so here we are. Of course Olivia gave Vogue an exclusive on the dress! She wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana ballgown.
Olivia Culpo holds the following belief about marriage: “It’s a covenant. It’s the beginning of the rest of your life—and it’s the union and bond of two people forever,” the model and former Miss Universe tells Vogue. So when it came to designing her wedding dress with Dolce & Gabbana, there was one note she stressed to the atelier above all. “I wanted something that felt as serious as that commitment,” she says.
For months, she and the Italian house worked together to translate that emotional ideal into a physical dress. And on Saturday, June 29, Culpo walked down the chapel aisle in Watch Hill, Rhode Island to marry San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in a long-sleeve crepe crew neck ball gown with a voluminous skirt and button-lined back.
“I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” she says of the dress, which she wore with a 16-foot lace veil. “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.” (This ethos also extended to her beauty: Culpo tells Vogue she wore little makeup, forgoing mascara and eyebrow gel in favor of a pared-back look.)
“When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant,” she adds.
Olivia also tells Vogue that her biggest priority was getting married in a church, which she says as explanation for why she’s so covered up. Which is weird because tons of brides show some skin when they’re getting married in a church. It’s quite common for bridal gowns to be backless or strapless or show some cleavage and it’s not the end of the world. I guess she’s saying she wanted to go super-conservative and churchy, which is fine. The dress is pretty, elegant and simple… and kind of plain. Still, I prefer this to a lot of the gowns which are, frankly, doing too much. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form.” That’s fine!
Olivia Culpo is married! Here, discover the story behind the model and former Miss Universe's traditional Dolce & Gabbana ballgown for her Rhode Island wedding: https://t.co/cjJXR00oZz pic.twitter.com/W5x2Z3LCHA
— Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) June 29, 2024
Bland but fine. Absolutely nothing about it screams Dolce & Gabbana to me, not sure why you’d need to fly to Milan for something that looks like probably anyone could design and execute.
That’s what I thought. Why do you need that basic a look custom-designed?
Just for the designer name recognition. But what an unfortunate name, to mean racist, misogynist.
I mean…eh? She’s a beautiful woman and the photos are lovely, but the idea of wearing that dress in the summer is suffocating me.
It’s beautiful but she must have been sweating up a storm in the church (unless churches are air conditioned in the US?). Absolutely love the simple, fresh makeup.
Was shocked this is her first marriage, there is someone that I obviously always thought was also Olivia Culpo lol! It is another brunette fashion girlie, got married in a cute cropped sweater???
You’re thinking of Olivia Palermo. Her wedding look will be one of my forever favourites, so simple and elegant. I had a knitted sweater as part of my party outfit at my own weddingg ggd because of her! 🙂
Watch Hill Chapel has air conditioning and the weather was pretty nice on Saturday.
It was humid free here this weekend and Watch Hill has air conditioning.
I do like it’s simplicity. It feels like a dress from the fifties or something, kind of retro? But saying that her husband likes her best when she’s covered up is a big ick.
That struck me as well – her short statement refers to being covered up twice. And from the pics that they post, I’m a little skeptical. But I guess that’s the brand she wants to adopt now. I’m just always skeptical of someone who has to advertise modesty.
Her husband thinks she is more beautiful when she puts more clothes on?? It is when she is in public, he wants her to cover up, right? At home can she relax or does she think she needs to continue dressing for her husband’s comfort? It is really embarrassing to see what women put up with to get a guy.
She seems genuinely delighted with all of the designs D&G came up with so it’s a win for her. I don’t like any of them but the wedding dress is especially plain, and yet, it still strikes me as massive and overdone, if that makes any sense.
No mascara?!? I consider that brave but you do you, Livvy!
I hope it was a great day for her and her new hubby and their married life lasts as least as long in years as the length of that veil.
There is a real backlash online about super sexy (or just sexy) skin baring wedding dresses which have been in vogue for quite a while now so she’s part of that trend (poor eva amurri, susan sarandon’s daughter who is an influencer is receiving wedding dress shame big time). This dress is very elegant but should have some delicate lace which would give it more interest.
No mascara means just lash extensions lol
*googles* she used to date Tim Tebow and Nick Jonas.
I guess she’s a longtime, hardcore evangelical Christian. The overwrought “covenant” language, the emphasis on modesty and covering, the boring virginal dress … it all makes sense.
interesting. it’s all good for her to want a certain kind of man but I did snicker at the whole covered-up thing only for her to strike the sexy, mouth-open pose in her wedding dress of all things.
I don’t know about her, but McCaffrey is very religious and done some missions in Africa.
This. In a couple of months she will start making/promoting conservative Christian content as some sort of quasi trad wife.
I feel that I was born without the “wedding gene.” Never once in my life have I dreamt about getting married, let alone the perfect wedding and the perfect dress, etc., etc.
But she looks very beautiful and Old World Italian.
Ooh I need deets on the location. I’m guessing Newport mansion? I’m going to check out the vogue link. If you’ve never been the cliff walk there is amazing and you can visit it virtually and jog to the scenery in one of the jogging apps.
Oh update: it’s not Newport, it’s Watch Hill. Interesting. Do either of them have family ties there? Beautiful area, gorgeous beaches.
The reception was at Ocean House. It was an old Victorian Hotel that was torn down and rebuilt in a similar fashion and now it’s super-luxury, 5-star. Olivia is from Cranston, RI.
There is something about her that is so generic looking. If you had shown me these wedding photos and asked me who she is I would have no idea. For me, it’s like that with every photo of her.
I actually think it’s really beautiful – not very D&G at all who seem to always go for sexy bordering on raunchy with their wedding dress designs (see Kourtney K’s dress). As for her comments re church. A lot of women get married in church with their back and arms out but it’s actually considered a no-no. I learned this when a friend of mine got married. Everyone had to have their shoulders covered – including guests. And if Olivia is Catholic or Orthodox it would be an even bigger no-no.
I think both she and McCaffrey are Catholic.
Why go out of her way to choose highly-problematic D&G? One obvious possibility is that her version of Christianity supports an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.
She voted with her money, as is her right. We’ve seen the signal that she sent.
This dress has been done much better thousands of times for much cheaper. I don’t like D&G or their wedding dresses. Her makeup is natural looking? Okay.
Too severe and austere for my tastes. Also, barf @ D&G. But I’ve given up on expecting people to hold fashion houses accountable after people have seemingly moved on re: D&G, Galliano, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, etc. etc.
She’s a saint!