Olivia Culpo wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for her Rhode Island wedding

Olivia Culpo got married this weekend in Rhode Island. She married Christian McCaffrey, a football player who currently plays for the 49ers. He’s 28, and Olivia is 32 years old. This is the first marriage for both. Olivia has weird taste in men, and it honestly feels like Christian is a subplot to the larger story of “Olivia Culpo got married!” Still, I love looking at wedding photos and I love talking about wedding gowns, so here we are. Of course Olivia gave Vogue an exclusive on the dress! She wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana ballgown.

Olivia Culpo holds the following belief about marriage: “It’s a covenant. It’s the beginning of the rest of your life—and it’s the union and bond of two people forever,” the model and former Miss Universe tells Vogue. So when it came to designing her wedding dress with Dolce & Gabbana, there was one note she stressed to the atelier above all. “I wanted something that felt as serious as that commitment,” she says. For months, she and the Italian house worked together to translate that emotional ideal into a physical dress. And on Saturday, June 29, Culpo walked down the chapel aisle in Watch Hill, Rhode Island to marry San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in a long-sleeve crepe crew neck ball gown with a voluminous skirt and button-lined back. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” she says of the dress, which she wore with a 16-foot lace veil. “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.” (This ethos also extended to her beauty: Culpo tells Vogue she wore little makeup, forgoing mascara and eyebrow gel in favor of a pared-back look.) “When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant,” she adds.

[From Vogue]

Olivia also tells Vogue that her biggest priority was getting married in a church, which she says as explanation for why she’s so covered up. Which is weird because tons of brides show some skin when they’re getting married in a church. It’s quite common for bridal gowns to be backless or strapless or show some cleavage and it’s not the end of the world. I guess she’s saying she wanted to go super-conservative and churchy, which is fine. The dress is pretty, elegant and simple… and kind of plain. Still, I prefer this to a lot of the gowns which are, frankly, doing too much. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form.” That’s fine!

