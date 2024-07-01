Jennifer Lopez stepped out in head-to-toe Dior, a Birkin bag & her wedding ring

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez out and about in LA on Saturday. She was with her kids, I can see Emme in the background of some of the photos. J.Lo’s ensemble here is sort of interesting – she’s wearing head-to-toe Dior, except for a rare Hermes Birkin bag. I love the crisp white cotton Dior shirt and I even like the Dior D-Joy ballet flats. The Dior trousers are kind of awful though, not that flattering on Jennifer. I don’t imagine that style would be flattering on any body type though. Her Birkin is crocodile skin, in black. Last week, Jennifer seemingly made a last-minute decision to attend the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. I wonder if she returned home with a suitcase full of Dior for her trouble.
As we discussed on Sunday, when J.Lo was in Italy and France, Ben moved his sh-t out of their Beverly Hills home. This home seems to be one big contention in their marriage – they spent months and months looking at homes all over LA, and when they finally settled on this gigantic mansion, they also spent millions renovating it. Ben quietly moved out of the mansion two months ago and he’s now staying at a Brentwood rental. I think J.Lo is possibly still living in the Beverly Hills place, even though they’ve put it on the market already. If J.Lo is concerned about Ben moving his sh-t out while she was on vacation, she’s not letting it show. She wore her wedding ring for this Saturday outing.
All that being said, I really do wonder if we’re going to get a big announcement soon. The paparazzi are obviously trailing Ben and Jen a lot these days, and it’s become clear that they’ve probably only seen each other once in like three or four weeks? And that one meeting was literally at their office. I hate this! I’m still rooting for them, but damn, it really does not look good.
I don’t typically love JLo’s clothes, they’re obviously lovely and well-made and she’s beautiful, but her style isn’t my thing. This though, I love every bit of this outfit. Definitely giving me a late 40’s/early 50’s bohemian/beatnik vibe and I’m so here for it.
Me either, but I like this too. Especially the ballet-like flats.
Those pants should be burned immediately.
Exactly
High waist and giant pleats and side pockets and cuffs – you have to be 7 feet tall and rail thin not to look stumpy in those.
Those pants are not flattering to her figure at all. I can’t believe she paid probably $3K for them.
Second day in a row in flats. Betcha her feet are killing her after wearing crazy heels in Paris all week.
I don’t know how comfortable these are. They’re not the usual ballet flats, they look like pointe shoes with a stiff toe box and they’ve slapped a heel on them.
If JLo’s body can’t sell your pants, it’s the pants that are the problem. MHO.
The pants… 😳
I feel the same about those pants as I do about Bennifer2.0 collapsing. Just so sad and shaking my head at the poor decisions that ended up in this mess
Poor jlo. He lives in denial, still wearing a wedding ring and crappy pants. It seems that her husband moved out is the least of her problems. It’s good that the poor crocodile from which her damn expensive handbag was made didn’t live to see it.
🐊😇
She is wearing her wedding ring because she probably expects a miracle to save her marriage. Ben is being toxic to her life/career. After they divorce and maybe next summer Jen will launch her world tour as it was intended this year. Sidenote: How come hunters don’t go to the everglades and trap every single Burmese python and make shoes and handbags out of them?
This is going to sound weird as hell, but I don’t really like JLo and I don’t really like Ben Affleck…BUT I adore them together and have been a cheesy fan for their whole reunion tale, so I reallyyyyy hope they get it together 🙁
I felt this way too! All before seeing how raggedy Ben has been here. When he f!cked over Jen last time I was sad for her. Then he did it again to his former wife Jen G. and NOW. Get therapy Ben…I know Jen needs to as well, but He is a tornado ripping through all of these peoples lives.
Ben is no longer a hollywood hot boy, but jlo is still beautiful, rich and talented woman, but I feel the reason why she gets so much hate is because with that much power she still manages to take very very poor decisions about… men. Like how many times did we witness this? Remember Casper? Um, yah. That was something
I’ve accepted that they’re done. But JLo looks fabulous and her bag collection is even better.
Gross😒yeah I’m sure her handbags will confort her through yet another divorce. I wonder if she still has the gun she for Puff Daddy? I’m guessing it wasn’t a Birkin😁
If they’ve decided to sell the house, doesn’t it make sense that Ben would move his stuff out?
That Violet Affleck said “JLo WAS my stepmom” ( from Ben’s interview w Kevin Hart) felt like a very obvious clue that it’s done
The PR train around this has been careful and very orchestrated so that these two can break up with their heads up, after giving into the lunacy of their first days rekindling their relationship
Jlo will phoenix the **** out of this, and this is what we expect from Ben… He always needs the comeback story for himself. I hope Violet writes that autobiography.
It’s obvious that she’s contrite, but this breakup or raincheck or whatever has been for the best style-wise. Hello classic, adult fashion, good-bye IG trends.
I’m not even a fan of Jen’s, but I definitely don’t hate her the way folks suddenly seem to. I love her outfit. From her button down to the black pleated ankle trousers to the ballet flats. She looks so GOOD. F!ck Flat Leaver Affleck.