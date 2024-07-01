Prince William isn’t happy about his father opening Balmoral to tourists

At some point this month, King Charles and Queen Camilla will decamp to Scotland and they’ll likely spend two months or more at their Scottish residence, Birkhall. Charles has made it clear that he has no desire to give up Birkhall, which is supposedly more “homey” than Balmoral Castle. Still, Charles will spend some time in the main castle, and the rest of the family is still expected to trudge up to Balmoral for their annual summer visits too. This year, the family will have to dodge tourists within the castle though. For the first time ever, King Charles is opening up selected rooms within the castle for tourists. Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times was seemingly the only journalist to get an advance private tour of “seven of its more than 100 rooms.” After QEII died, Charles started redecorating right away and he began plotting a way to open up the castle to make money. Keep in mind, Balmoral IS private property (like Sandringham). This is not some kind of “public land.”
As the “heart of the castle”, where the royal family gather for pre-dinner drinks, the drawing room is also where the King has put his personal touches on a home associated for so long with his mother. He has changed the carpets back to “hunting Stewart tartan”: the green, blue, yellow and red check pattern that Victoria would have had fitted originally. He has also hung new chintz curtains with a light tartan stripe, with matching sofa covers.
From Monday until August 4, “golden ticket” holders can wander through the private quarters of Balmoral for the first time in groups of ten. All 3,400 tickets — priced at £100 — for the “bespoke” 45-minute tour sold out within two hours of going on sale on April 2. Some of the visitors will come from as far afield as the US, Australia and New Zealand. Previously, tourists were allowed to visit only the castle’s 55,000-acre grounds, for £17.50 a ticket, between April and July. The ballroom was the only interior space open for annual exhibitions.
James Hamilton-Goddard, Balmoral’s visitor enterprise manager, who has been working with the King for two years on the project, said: “When the family are here, they’re not here to sit in their castle. They’re here to enjoy the outdoors.”
A royal source told me [the king] wanted “to bring people in to connect with the institution. He recognises it needs to keep evolving, and in the modern era people want to be able to access their palaces. He embraces that and sees them as public places more than private spaces.”
Friends of his son have told me, however, that Prince William did not instantly warm to Charles’s vision of the public wandering through the rooms that his children, George, Charlotte and Louis, have the run of each summer. But the King has the final say.
A friend of Charles said he isn’t as sentimental as William: “With the exception of Birkhall [the home he shares with the Queen on the estate], he feels like everywhere is temporary accommodation, rather than his place of nurture. It is to do with his upbringing, I don’t think he ever stayed in one place for more than three months at a time, so he regards them more as lodgings than home. He by nature is someone who opens doors to people, not closes them.”
The King, who is currently at Birkhall with his wife before Holyrood Week in Edinburgh this week, has kept a close eye on the Balmoral project, visiting on Thursday to inspect the new signage in the gardens. He is expected to visit again in the coming days for a final check. Hamilton-Goddard says: “It’s a big deal. The King wanted it to happen; we’ve made it happen.” Proceeds from the tour will go back into the estate and after the castle closes to the public on August 5, the royal family will begin their summer break in mid-August until the end of September.
“He feels like everywhere is temporary accommodation, rather than his place of nurture…I don’t think he ever stayed in one place for more than three months at a time.” That made me so sad. That reveals more about Charles’s mindset and rolling-stone personality than anything else. Even before he inherited the vast real estate empire of the crown, he couldn’t stay in one home for longer than three months? Yikes. As for William’s chagrin at the tour scheme… William really wanted to dictate that no tours should be allowed because HIS children spend about four or five days at Balmoral every year? William and Kate barely spent any time on the Balmoral estate even when QEII was alive. They put in perfunctory appearances, usually only for a long weekend or something. Besides, I’m pretty sure they don’t stay in the main castle either.
The usual. It’s okay for Charles to use his titles to make money.
Yup. Rules for me and thee.
On his PERSONAL property…. this doesn’t even go into the coffers. HE is banking the profits PERSONALLY.
“One rule for me, another for THEE!”
~KCIII, The Hypocrite King.
Off topic but the photo at the top of this article is probably my favourite of WanK.
William is probably afraid he’ll have to do actual work if they allow visitors inside one of their countless properties.
Balmoral is private property purchased with public funds.
Victoria and Albert kept complaining they were broke, but actually amassed a small fortune of state funds to build themselves a nice portfolio of holiday residences.
And the staff at Balmoral are paid for by taxpayers, just as with the other “private” RF residences. It’s called “household staff” which also includes office staff, for all of their royal residences whether public or private and there is quite a bit of RF budget attributed to it.
“[Charles] by nature is someone who opens doors to people, not closes them.”
Charles evicted his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren from their secure UK home. He didn’t just close that door, he slammed it so hard it came of the hinges. Kind of a metaphor for the monarchy as a whole these days, really.
I’m still just a bit surprised (and very disappointed) that lightning doesn’t strike down those who write these lies.
Prince William has his own property on the Balmoral Estate. It’s called Tam-Na-Ghar and it used to be Queen Mum’s. It’s a 5-bedroom with reception rooms etc.
Don’t forget that family has access over 3,000 rooms.
“Balmoral is mine Harold! Mine!”
“Harold?”
“Harold???”
Echo fading away…
“Mine Harold! Mine!”
Doesn’t surprise me that Charles would try to make money off the public using his personal estates. Charles has always been a greedy man, the bags of cash story will never be forgotten. Also I had to laugh because Willy once again is angry and doesn’t want to share, nothing new or shocking about that.
These taxpayer-funded grifters are charging the public £100 a head to tour a few rooms in their gigantic house.
And apparently the public is eager to be fleeced that way?
Whatever, he can shut it down once Charles is gone.
This really is trying to make fetch happen.
None of them look good, but William’s opposition really doesn’t look good. I’m assuming there will be no guests when his children are visiting so what does he thinks going to happen? They’ll get cooties leftover from the commoners that visited weeks before?
William has his own house on the Balmoral Estate and he will stop crying about this when he’s shown the accounts at the end of summer. In my opinion, visitors should get to tour the house for free, the Windsors make enough money from the estate as it is.