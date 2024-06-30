Ben Affleck moved his things out of the Beverly Hills mansion he bought with J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez’s recent solo trips to Italy and Paris were probably not the best sign for her marriage. J.Lo canceled her summer tour citing family issues, and there was some hope that perhaps Jennifer and Ben Affleck would spend the summer reconnecting and working on their marriage after a difficult year. Ben and J.Lo saw each other this past week, the first time (that we know of) in more than two weeks. They were seen at the same office building, where they both arrived and exited separately. As I said, it’s giving “signing the divorce papers.” One big issue is that Ben hated the house they bought last year, the Beverly Hills mansion/money pit which was supposed to be for their blended family. Ben moved out of the Beverly Hills mansion two months ago and began renting a place in Brentwood, close to Jen Garner’s home. Well, now People Magazine says that while J.Lo was away in Italy and Paris, Ben moved all of his crap out of the Beverly Hills mansion.

Ben Affleck is moving his belongings out of his shared home with Jennifer Lopez, a source tells PEOPLE. More than one month after PEOPLE first reported that Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, were living separately in Los Angeles as they dealt with strife in their marriage, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that the Academy Award-winning filmmaker moved all of his things out of the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion before Lopez returned from a recent trip to Europe. “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” another source says. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.” Affleck and Lopez, who married in July 2022 after famously rekindling their romantic relationship, put the mansion they have shared together in Beverly Hills since June 2023 on the market earlier this month, as a source told PEOPLE. The couple appear to have spent time together as recently as June 26, when they were photographed separately entering a building in West Hollywood, where they both maintain offices, a few hours apart. Per TMZ, Affleck arrived around 10 a.m. in a suit and with a duffel bag. Lopez, who is set to star in two upcoming movies for Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, was photographed leaving the building hours later.

[From People]

The thing is, this could be a confirmation that their divorce is inevitable, or it could be a confirmation of nothing more than they’re putting that money pit back on the market. In this case, I think both things could be true. Their marriage is in shambles AND they’re selling the Beverly Hills place. Why wouldn’t Ben move his sh-t out, you know? I think the house has already been listed! That being said, it feels notable that he moved out while Jennifer was out of the country. I will be so sad if the prediction of a Fourth of July divorce announcement comes true.