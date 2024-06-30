Ben Affleck moved his things out of the Beverly Hills mansion he bought with J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez’s recent solo trips to Italy and Paris were probably not the best sign for her marriage. J.Lo canceled her summer tour citing family issues, and there was some hope that perhaps Jennifer and Ben Affleck would spend the summer reconnecting and working on their marriage after a difficult year. Ben and J.Lo saw each other this past week, the first time (that we know of) in more than two weeks. They were seen at the same office building, where they both arrived and exited separately. As I said, it’s giving “signing the divorce papers.” One big issue is that Ben hated the house they bought last year, the Beverly Hills mansion/money pit which was supposed to be for their blended family. Ben moved out of the Beverly Hills mansion two months ago and began renting a place in Brentwood, close to Jen Garner’s home. Well, now People Magazine says that while J.Lo was away in Italy and Paris, Ben moved all of his crap out of the Beverly Hills mansion.
Ben Affleck is moving his belongings out of his shared home with Jennifer Lopez, a source tells PEOPLE.
More than one month after PEOPLE first reported that Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, were living separately in Los Angeles as they dealt with strife in their marriage, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that the Academy Award-winning filmmaker moved all of his things out of the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion before Lopez returned from a recent trip to Europe.
“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” another source says. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”
Affleck and Lopez, who married in July 2022 after famously rekindling their romantic relationship, put the mansion they have shared together in Beverly Hills since June 2023 on the market earlier this month, as a source told PEOPLE.
The couple appear to have spent time together as recently as June 26, when they were photographed separately entering a building in West Hollywood, where they both maintain offices, a few hours apart. Per TMZ, Affleck arrived around 10 a.m. in a suit and with a duffel bag. Lopez, who is set to star in two upcoming movies for Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, was photographed leaving the building hours later.
The thing is, this could be a confirmation that their divorce is inevitable, or it could be a confirmation of nothing more than they’re putting that money pit back on the market. In this case, I think both things could be true. Their marriage is in shambles AND they’re selling the Beverly Hills place. Why wouldn’t Ben move his sh-t out, you know? I think the house has already been listed! That being said, it feels notable that he moved out while Jennifer was out of the country. I will be so sad if the prediction of a Fourth of July divorce announcement comes true.
Jennifer seems to have this obsession with being powerful. I can imagine that would be exhausting.
I’m so sick of the Jlo pile-on. An obsession with being powerful? What does that even mean? Ben Affleck is an insecure, mopey, self destructive cheater (remember the nanny?) Oh, and the gambling! I bet THAT is exhausting.
THANK YOU!! I’m so glad to hear someone speak sense.
Right? Like he wouldn’t be equally as exhausting.
It’s over.
This is what my PEOPLE MAGAZINE update reported:
“Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are ‘Focused on Their Separate Lives’ This Summer After Her Trip: Source
A source tells PEOPLE that at the moment, the couple ‘don’t have any summer plans together”
“Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are “focused on their separate lives” this summer amid tensions in their marriage, a source tells PEOPLE.”
The article went on to say that JLo has further plans to travel this summer and is just back in LA for the moment.
I don’t think working on a marriage happens when the two people are not even in the same zip code yet alone the same room
This was possibly the reason for her solo vacation; to be out of the home while he is packing and driving away.
This whole situation is just kinda…sad.
I really hoped these two would make it, but after watching the documentary where she was showing all his private love letters to anyone and everyone – the writing was on the wall.
I do believe it’s quietly listed with The Agency, there was a report on that last week or maybe 2 weeks ago. He could be moving his things out for any number of reasons, but the fact that they aren’t moving their things out together isn’t a great sign. I just hope they can be great parents to their respective kids and let them still spend time together without it being awkward. They seemed to get along really well and I would hate for the kids to have to stop seeing each other because their parents couldn’t figure their sh-t out.
Too bad if this is true. I was hoping for they might work it outscenario. Two people who have not learned to not to repeat the same mistakes. JLO is too famous and loves it and Ben prefers a more reserve approach to fame. If he is not happy that might trigger his drinking and gambling habits. I am going to say showing his private letters started this separation and I think he behaved badly during that tom Brady roast and realized that they love each other but they are toxic together. My advice is to live seperately, date if they can and everyone does their own things. Separate residence makes relationship good sometimes.