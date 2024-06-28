Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez met up for the first time in two weeks

Jennifer Lopez returned to LA a few days ago after about two weeks in Europe. She had a sun-soaked vacation in Italy, then she seemingly tacked on a quick trip to Paris for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. The vibe of the Italian vacation was definitely “something relaxing before we file for divorce.” The vibe of the PFW trip was “J.Lo looks glowing and happy no matter what.” If the Bennifer marriage ends, she wants us to know that she’ll be okay. Well, it had been two weeks since J.Lo and Ben Affleck had seen each other but they met up at his office on Thursday:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in the same country and hanging out … ’cause the two hit up his office — though photogs still couldn’t snap the two together. The actor and singer-songwriter both hit his Beverly Hills office Wednesday with Ben arriving in a chic suit around 10 AM and J Lo pulling up a couple hours later.
Check out the pics … BA’s looking dapper — and pretty dang serious — when arriving while his wife had her big movie star glasses on when her driver took her away, a few hours later.
Like we said, no shots of the two stars together … Jennifer reportedly left before Ben did. Unclear why they met up at the Beverly Hills office — but, it’s still a big deal ’cause the pair haven’t hung out since before Lopez’s European getaway.
As you know … Jennifer spent the last week parading around Italy — hanging out on a boat and grabbing dinner with pals sans Affleck. It all culminated in what some have called a classic Jenny from the Block move — flying commercial to Paris for the Dior Fashion Show.
TMZ doesn’t have any tea, and interestingly, neither does People Magazine. Meaning, neither side is leaking with an agenda at the moment. I honestly think it’s a good sign that Ben and J.Lo don’t seem to be publicly at cross purposes right now. Even if they’re falling apart, they’re keeping it relatively mature. That being said, I think it’s a horrible sign that the first time they saw each other in two weeks was a meeting at Ben’s office. It’s giving “sign the papers” vibes. If they are splitting, it would not surprise me whatsoever if they wait until they’ve worked out almost everything to announce it, à la Tom Brady and Gisele.
Meeting at the office: signing papers vibe. They are done. I hope he pays her attorney fees since he lovebombed her and pulled the plug on the greatest love story ever told. 🙄
You don’t step into the same river twice. It was a huge mistake.
Many of us get nostalgic for an ex-love. Because you reminisce about the good times and your brain makes you forget the bad times.
I think they both thought they could time travel back to 2004. Have a do-over and get it right this time.
And do you know what the definition of insanity is?
Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
Yes Ben might have love-bombed her, but removing JLo’s agency on accepting to get back with him is infantilizing her.
She just jumped at Ben in order to blastastically expunge ARod’s sliding into some girl’s DMs while engaged with her, and milk 00s nostalgia for her brand. Both of them were offered main roles with producer credits in mainstream movies in a very short lapse of time, out of the exposure they obtained. She had planned to amass millions from the collective through the movie-docu-tour project, plus the tour movie that was for sure in the docket.
No matter how we’d like to blame toxic masculinity if they split, it would be two ppl mistake.
This 1,000 times over. He love-bombed her for sure and can be a miserable partner. But Ben did show up on a lot of red carpets supporting her and did try to support her desires regarding the musical movie, and his company is producing her movie in the fall. People can’t say he didn’t try to show support regarding her career desires.
And on getting back with him, she immediately began working on a four-pronged, multi-media project monetizing their relationship. She expected to make a lot of money once it was all said and done. She didn’t. For all of her supposed 253 million Instagram followers, her album bombed and even streaming when it dropped was horrible. While she had good reviews, her musical movie/documentary was mocked online. She spent more than 20 million of her own money and we were, interestingly enough, never told what Amazon paid for it. She probably never recouped all of that money.
Her tour initally based on the greatest love story never told album was not selling and she cancelled it due to low sales. Something I’m sure everyone was begging her to do. She saved face by saying she was canceling to be with family.
Between merging families with a lot of teenagers and different ways of parenting, merging busy careers, merging finances and how they deal with that, J-Lo’s huge entourage, a horrible, expensive house purchase, and just different personalities with clashing between a couple who are both over 50 and aren’t likely to change, it would have been a miracle that they did make it. I just didn’t expect it to be so soon. Sometimes love isn’t enough.
Ben is in a suit. Interesting. I think the lawyer or lawyers are meeting with them at Ben’s office to stay under the radar instead of Ben and Jennifer being photographed arriving at a lawyer’s office. So I think it was settlement talks ironing out the details regarding their split financially in their divorce.
Up until I read this I had high hopes that they could work this out. “Office” means attorneys. So it’s soon over. Why do I even care about them? Not like we’re best buddies or anything.
I am strangely invested. I do not think any of this was fake, maybe that’s why. The last couple I liked was… well, OK, no idea. It was a long time.
I realize now, that I’ve been invested in their success as a couple, not because I believe that love conquers all, but because I hoped that with less of an influence from the media — which was often noxiously racist their first go around — they could give their obvious love for each other a genuine chance. However this plays out, I hope their kids can remain actively in each other’s lives — if that’s what they want to do.
@blithe, yes, I hope no matter the outcome that they’ll put the children first.
This makes me so sad. They are both obviously problematic and difficult people, but it really seems like they loved each other and tried hard to make it work. JLo was more public about it, because of course, but I bet they’re both in a rough place right now.
This all seems like it’s about to culminate in a 4th of July announcement.
Also feel invested. Think it gave hope for long lost loves who got away.
Perez Hilton was all over this on Tik Tok he kept ‘allegedly’ saying they were meeting at Ben’s office to finalize the divorce statement. And it will drop today. Which for celebrities they like to drop bombs on a Friday right before a big holiday. To try and fly under the radar.
I still hoped they were trying to work it out. But it does not look good. He looks sad and grumpy, and Jennifer looks amazing. So maybe it’s best she drops this anchor on her neck.
Jlo doesn’t look amazing, she looks sad and drained to me
Highly disagree, every pap walk she is styled beautifully. Maybe the smile is mask to hide sadness. But she looks beautiful.
Quoting Ursula from Disney’s The Little Mermaid: ” so much for true love”.
Neither Ben nor Jen had the respect for their relationship to avoid repeating the mistake that cost them their relationship the first time around: media attention!
They treated it as photo op and between the Netflix deals and Dunkin Donuts, it became a cash cow. They chose parades, pap walks, and photo ops over privacy. They handed their relationship over to the press, the very element that they said destroyed it the first round, and then did it again.
Good luck to them both, but they both seem to have self destructive tendencies and both should probably get therapy to work on being happy as individuals alone
Hear, hear! That’s exactly it!
What you say makes sense. I never understood the Dunkin commercial as to WHY was this done? It seemed off brand for them and then add Damon and Brady to the mix. It was like WITW is going on here????
This totally feels like a “meet with lawyers” kind of thing.
I don’t think a solo vacation or friends vacation is a bad thing, especially if the other one is working, but in the midst of all the rumors and JLO taking a beating on social media, it’s not good.
Every time she’s referred to as “Jenny From the Block” I think about the video I saw a few weeks ago, of the woman who actually did the majority of the vocals on that, including shouting “from the Bronx!”.
Doesn’t she also have an office in this same building? How do they know she went to Ben’s office? Weird.
It does feel like it’s nearing the end though, combined with Ben purposefully not wearing his ring last weekend. Sad.
They’re done. Kind of makes me sad. The only thing that would surprise me at this point is if she DOES NOT have a jump off ready and waiting. She can’t be alone 18 seconds. If she decides to be alone for a few years I would be completely shocked. She’s addicted to love, public adoration, and praise. She needs to examine why. She has her own addiction. We talk about his all the time but she has her own.
I actually think Jen Gardner was best suited for his grump lifestyle/personality, but she would NEVER take him back. The nanny thing was the final straw. When a man screws up like that you never look at them the same way again. There’s no getting past it. That pic of her handing him his Jack N the Box at drive through said it all. She’s done and she was hoping JLO would be the one to deal with him. No such luck for Jen Gardner.
I think he’s physically attracted to JLO and respects her hustle when she is on a professional high. He loves success. He met Jen Gardner during her Alias days and her star was shining bright. This string of JLO failures, and add to it the Diddler garbage resurfacing, it has turned him off. He doesn’t want to be associated with it which is weird, JLO is still massively successful. Corporations and massively successful people have ups and downs.
He started publicly gushing about JLO again during Hustlers and the Oscar buzz, now that this has died down he’s lost interest. Sharing his love letters didn’t help. He is looking for JLO hustle and looks with Jen Gardner personality. Weird cause Jen Gardner is gorgeous too. But he doesn’t get that JLO hustle/glamour and Jen Gardner personality don’t go together. You don’t build this kind of empire by being nice and putting others first. That’s for a man or a woman. It’s not shade it’s the truth.
The other thing about Ben he loves the chase. I know a bunch of men like this. When you’re challenging and out of their reach they are ALL IN. They’re obsessed. When they actually get their wives they’re bored and looking elsewhere. Something about domestic bliss turns them off completely. Men like this should never get married.
I think you nailed it. Whatever bothered him about Jennifer’s drive and narcissist lifestyle, he was taking it out of making her happy, as long as it came with positive exposure and public validation as a colateral.
Once the greatest love story became source of flop, mockery and concern, he seemed to wake up. What if he allowed for the letters to be exhibited or even put up some of the 20 mill under the assurance that Jennifer’s followers would blindly support the project?
I think they genuinely wanted to make it work, but they seemingly disagreed on many practical fronts, while also wanting to focus on very different career optics.
You might be right but JLo is the one that’s been divorced 3 times and this will be her fourth 🙄🙄🙄
He is looking for JLO hustle and looks with Jen Gardner personality.
THIS
I think they are meeting to finalize paperwork, as well! I thought they would announce their divorce publicly on July 4th weekend. But now I wonder if they will wait until after their 2nd anniversary ( to give them 2 years) I think they both were caught up in the fantasy of getting back together after 20 year. Neither Ben nor JL realized ( until after the honey moon period) that they are not the same people now. It has been reported that they not only disagree on lifestyles but also disagree on finances & parenting. That is alot to be not on the same with in a marriage!!! This has to be painful for BOTH of them, but life is too short to be unhappy in a marriage!!!
Well, I guess that’s that. It does make me kind of sad. It seemed like they were both committed to making it work. Ben thought he can handle her high profile habits this time around, and he did try; but he was just past the point where he could change that much for another person.
I don’t want to denigrate this woman and say that she just wants attention. Maybe she is also someone who really loves out loud and wants to share it with the world. It’s probably a mix of both. As for him, while he did sort of love-bomb her, I think his feelings for her were/are genuine. The way they re-connected after that many years apart made me believe their initial bond and connection was quite strong and deep. But making it work at this stage of life was always going to be tough.
I feel badly for the kids. They seemed to get along quite well, based on the bits of them on outings and vacations that we got to see. Hopefully they can stay in each others lives somehow, if they want to. And I hope they both heal relatively quickly. But Jen, for the love of God, please just be alone for a while and enjoy your family, friends and success!
Same goes for Ben, he needs to be alone for a while, he also has a habit of jumping from relationship to relationship. Very few of his relationships have lasted over 2 years.
They were done 20 years ago. I’m not sad because it was never gonna work. The odds were 1 in nothing and that’s exactly what happened. Unfortunately. But they lasted longer than I expected and they did go through with the wedding so. Bravo for that. sucks to be them right now.
I now think she cancelled the tour because she knew she was getting a divorce and really could not do a tour singing about her great love affair, and I don’t blame her at all for that.
Real life is hard. I’m crazy ab my hubby and we still see a therapist a few times a year for our blended family to help w communication. I’m mostly disappointed the quit so soon without a few years of effort w help.