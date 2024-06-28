Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez met up for the first time in two weeks

Jennifer Lopez returned to LA a few days ago after about two weeks in Europe. She had a sun-soaked vacation in Italy, then she seemingly tacked on a quick trip to Paris for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. The vibe of the Italian vacation was definitely “something relaxing before we file for divorce.” The vibe of the PFW trip was “J.Lo looks glowing and happy no matter what.” If the Bennifer marriage ends, she wants us to know that she’ll be okay. Well, it had been two weeks since J.Lo and Ben Affleck had seen each other but they met up at his office on Thursday:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in the same country and hanging out … ’cause the two hit up his office — though photogs still couldn’t snap the two together. The actor and singer-songwriter both hit his Beverly Hills office Wednesday with Ben arriving in a chic suit around 10 AM and J Lo pulling up a couple hours later. Check out the pics … BA’s looking dapper — and pretty dang serious — when arriving while his wife had her big movie star glasses on when her driver took her away, a few hours later. Like we said, no shots of the two stars together … Jennifer reportedly left before Ben did. Unclear why they met up at the Beverly Hills office — but, it’s still a big deal ’cause the pair haven’t hung out since before Lopez’s European getaway. As you know … Jennifer spent the last week parading around Italy — hanging out on a boat and grabbing dinner with pals sans Affleck. It all culminated in what some have called a classic Jenny from the Block move — flying commercial to Paris for the Dior Fashion Show.

[From TMZ]

TMZ doesn’t have any tea, and interestingly, neither does People Magazine. Meaning, neither side is leaking with an agenda at the moment. I honestly think it’s a good sign that Ben and J.Lo don’t seem to be publicly at cross purposes right now. Even if they’re falling apart, they’re keeping it relatively mature. That being said, I think it’s a horrible sign that the first time they saw each other in two weeks was a meeting at Ben’s office. It’s giving “sign the papers” vibes. If they are splitting, it would not surprise me whatsoever if they wait until they’ve worked out almost everything to announce it, à la Tom Brady and Gisele.

Jennifer Lopez returns from solo vacation, visits Ben Affleck’s office amid marital woes https://t.co/MsLlW84Kdu pic.twitter.com/ilInHPJxoX — Page Six (@PageSix) June 27, 2024