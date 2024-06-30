Queen Camilla, not King Charles, released a video for Britain’s Armed Forces Day

Buckingham Palace released a new-to-us portrait/photo of King Charles. This was taken last November, before his cancer diagnosis. He wore his Field Marshal No.1 ceremonial dress uniform, complete with a chest full of medals. The photo was released for Britain’s Armed Services Day, which was Saturday, June 29. Now that he’s king, he’s the head of Britain’s Armed Forces and he was a naval officer back in the day. But he never saw combat, unlike his son Prince Harry.
While I get the idea behind “releasing a new photo of the king in his dress uniform for Armed Services Day,” I kind of wonder if the courtiers ever considered releasing a different kind of photo for the day. Instead of centering Charles with his chest full of medals – many of which are for things like ‘attending a Jubbly’ – they could have released a new, more personal photo of Charles with young soldiers on a military base. Something which would have actually centered the men and women who serve? Not to give the palace free ideas, but gosh.
Meanwhile, the king did not actually issue any statements to honor servicemen and servicewomen on Saturday. Instead, he let Camilla issue a statement on video. As I watched this, I realized it was the first time I’ve heard her speak for any length of time in many years. She’s not shy about public speaking, I just haven’t sought out videos of her speeches and I’m just realizing that now. She has a minor issue with sibilants, right? Anyway, it’s weird that Charles is like “here’s an old photo where I look like a generalissimo of a banana republic for Armed Forces Day, but you’re only going to hear from Camilla today!”
Meanwhile, at Glastonbury…
They were chanting "Fuck the king" at Glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/SugHBLB3H9
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 29, 2024
Portrait courtesy of Hugo Burnand/Royal Household. Additional photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Camilla and Charles both look ridiculous. He with his many medals and Camilla and her robin hood hat with feathers. How come huevo did not participate
Was Chuckles too sick to not do this duty? Or does Camzilla really rule? Interesting.
Probably just had another dose of chemo.
The US President is the commander in chief of the armed forces, but they don’t wear phony medals and dress up in halloween costumes. This royal penchant for wearing costumes is just so stupid. It reminds me of Scientology’s Sea-Org phony military style uniforms and the “freedom medal of valor” award. So disgusting.
That get up on Camilla is unflattering and does not fit right and Charles picture looks heavily photoshopped.
I think she quite enjoys the limelight. As for my opinion, I get he is ill and battling cancer, but he should have done a little more and not let Cams over shadow him. What a clownshow it has become.
As for that chest full of metal for doing nothing as far as active combat – what a joke. Further drives home the idea that they do nothing and try to make it look like they do a great deal.
She called Charles “my husband”. Thought that was a big no-no. Is she trying to cosplay QE by sitting at the desk in front of photos and speaking in a monotone?
She is not queen and is not monarch or anything like queen Elizabeth no matter how she tries. That’s the same deep voice on those tapes where she had that conversation with charles.
@equality: Where’s the outrage? Where’s Megyn Kelly?
Please let no one stand between KFC and his complete inability to read the room
I really want to get her a better bra…
I assume the skull and crossbones brooch Camilla is wearing has serious significance, but between her gristly smile and her get up, she looks like the hostess at Long John Silvers.
(I mean no disrespect to those who have served in uniform. I honor their service and sacrifice.)
A picture of younger Charles when he was in the Navy would have been better too. Camilla is patron of organisation that runs Forces TV so I get why she made the video but Charles could have sent out a statement for Armed Forces day.
Her speaking voice is understandable, unlike the faux posh accent of one princess of wails.
Put the message out there you’re the power behind the throne Camilla. Willie better keep one eye open.
We have come very fast from the long live queen to f*ck the king. The stupid pics like that increase the sentiment of change. UK looks like a banana republic with an old man full of medals he didn’t really earn representing them.
But where is Willy? Why is he letting himself be upstaged by stepmother when he goes ballistic over his brother? His kids don’t break up for their 2 month Summer holidays until 6 July so where is he now?