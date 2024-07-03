People: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s relationship ‘feels different for both of them’

The second summer of TNT/Traylor is coming to an end soon. No, they’re not breaking up, it’s just that Travis Kelce is due at training camp in less than three weeks. The thing is, Taylor Swift has a multi-month break from touring coming up too. There’s overlap, and that means Taylor will likely spend a lot of time in Kansas City this summer with her man, just as Travis has spent a lot of time, in recent months, on tour with Taylor as she performs all over Europe. All of which means that Taylor and Travis are doing fine! Tay and Trav cover this week’s issue of People Magazine. There’s not a lot of new info here, but I believe the general vibe.

Stronger than ever: Fresh off their most public display of affection yet, the pop superstar and her Kansas City Chiefs star beau are stronger than ever as they head into the summer, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They really are very, very happy together,” the insider says. “They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them.” They have fun together: “They have so much fun together, and it just works,” the source says of the couple. “It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.” Travis’s training camp: Kelce, meanwhile, will report to training camp for the Chiefs on July 21. The team will play their first game of the 2024 NFL season on Sept. 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens. “Football is definitely still his priority but so is his relationship,” the source says. “He makes romantic gestures to show he’s thinking of her when they’re apart. She’s going to try to attend as many games as possible.” Travis loved being on stage with Taylor: Meanwhile, a second insider says Kelce was “thrilled” to be able to join his Grammy-winning girlfriend in London. “They loved being onstage together,” the source says. “He is confident and fun, and it was one of her tour highlights.”

[From People]

The Golden Retriever Boyfriend strikes again – they make Travis sound like he’s just happy to bounce around and do whatever his lady wants. I’m sure that he does have an easy-going personality in general, but I also think he’s leaning into that kind of “brand.” It’s both things at once, Travis and Taylor are the real deal AND he’s using this relationship to build his commercial and celebrity brand. She seems more than fine with it too. Anyway, I’m happy for them. I hope neither of them sabotages this relationship.

