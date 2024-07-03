People: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s relationship ‘feels different for both of them’

The second summer of TNT/Traylor is coming to an end soon. No, they’re not breaking up, it’s just that Travis Kelce is due at training camp in less than three weeks. The thing is, Taylor Swift has a multi-month break from touring coming up too. There’s overlap, and that means Taylor will likely spend a lot of time in Kansas City this summer with her man, just as Travis has spent a lot of time, in recent months, on tour with Taylor as she performs all over Europe. All of which means that Taylor and Travis are doing fine! Tay and Trav cover this week’s issue of People Magazine. There’s not a lot of new info here, but I believe the general vibe.
Stronger than ever: Fresh off their most public display of affection yet, the pop superstar and her Kansas City Chiefs star beau are stronger than ever as they head into the summer, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They really are very, very happy together,” the insider says. “They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them.”
They have fun together: “They have so much fun together, and it just works,” the source says of the couple. “It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”
Travis’s training camp: Kelce, meanwhile, will report to training camp for the Chiefs on July 21. The team will play their first game of the 2024 NFL season on Sept. 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens. “Football is definitely still his priority but so is his relationship,” the source says. “He makes romantic gestures to show he’s thinking of her when they’re apart. She’s going to try to attend as many games as possible.”
Travis loved being on stage with Taylor: Meanwhile, a second insider says Kelce was “thrilled” to be able to join his Grammy-winning girlfriend in London. “They loved being onstage together,” the source says. “He is confident and fun, and it was one of her tour highlights.”
The Golden Retriever Boyfriend strikes again – they make Travis sound like he’s just happy to bounce around and do whatever his lady wants. I’m sure that he does have an easy-going personality in general, but I also think he’s leaning into that kind of “brand.” It’s both things at once, Travis and Taylor are the real deal AND he’s using this relationship to build his commercial and celebrity brand. She seems more than fine with it too. Anyway, I’m happy for them. I hope neither of them sabotages this relationship.
Cover courtesy of People, additional photos courtesy of Getty and Backgrid.
Hmmmm.
I hope Taylor will be the first to wear a NEW Hayley Paige design, now she has regained her name, her portfolio and won all her lawsuits. And Chevelle shoes too, of course 🙂
I remember a People article about Joe and Taylor how they are doing great just before the breakup. I don’t believe they are breaking up, but these kinds of articles mean nothing, especially when it comes to Taylor or W&K.
Taylor doesn’t have a months long break, she is only off in sept! I know I’m seeing her in august and October.
But they seem happy and well suited, better than anyone she’s ever been with. He at least isn’t threatened by her fame which I don’t think has been true with any other guy so I’m happy for them.
Though I don’t think the narrative that if they break up one of them sabotaged it is fair, I mean her and Joe were together 6 years they clearly tried to make it work and just didn’t want the same things that happens and all her other relationships she was just really young they weren’t going to last, especially when two of them were with super old play boys.
You’re right of course about her break, which is a really easy thing to check if they did something basic like look up her tour dates, which makes me think this is just fanfiction
It’s nice, but they know nothing.
Yeah this article and the life and style claiming months long breaks made me go uh? I’m seeing her during so called breaks. So yeah they are just make stuff up for clicks but now when she doesn’t spend moths with him because of the tour they can say there is drama when really it’s they are working.
Everything else in the U.S. is dire right now — I mean, just freaking cataclysmic — so I need a pleasant diversion. And T&T news is that.
So Taylor and Travis, please don’t break up. Your beleaguered, depressing-as-f*ck country need you. (I don’t usually care about celebrity romances, but holy crap, things are bad.)
Same. They really are the only fun couple that is out and about right now with any sort of regularity, other than Jason and Kylie.
I was thinking over the weekend Kelce really understands the assignment! And thinking about being a pro bowler TE/tight end, that’s literally his day job too. He’s an expert at running complex routes. He always finds a way to get open. He always fights for the YAC/yards after the catch. He’s not afraid to take big hits. And on many plays he’s blocking for other receivers, TE position you have to be willing to block for the team not just catch the ball for glory.
Conclusion: Kelce has been in the NFL for over a decade getting trained up on how to be a HOF/hall of fame boyfriend for Taylor. (As well as HOF for TE position)
Hahahahaha. As a football fan, I love this analysis! I’ll take it one step further to say, she wouldn’t do half so well with a partner who was a HOF receiver.
But yes, his job skills have translated very well into being a good partner for Taylor.
I hope these two are having a great time together and that they continue to find ways to love and support one another.
Love it @sonny. 100% agree Taylor wouldn’t do well with a WR at all that would NOT work!
Also…TK always finds a way to read the D! He’s got game against opposing forces.
I am really happy for both of them they seem to be a really good fit including complex things like family values and relationship to fame. I don’t understand a lot of the negative commentary here on CB about them. Especially people who are still chapped about when TK got a little heated on the sideline with big red. I do find some of the football “analysis” in CB comments to be entertaining though! 🤣🤣🤣
I watched the New Heights clip today of him telling Jason about the on-stage experience. From beginning to end, green flags all over the place. He could not have talked about it in a more endearing way. Made my heart so happy. I’ll be watching the full episode later. I am not even a football person, but I enjoy their podcast. I felt like he was embodying tight end energy with his role on stage as her supportive boyfriend and it was just, chef’s kiss.
With SCOTUS, the debate, looming election and all the bad news, T&T is my bright spot and I’m just cheering them on.
Yessssss @abby we love that tight end energy!
This is a delightful analogy!
Who knows where it will go.. but it must be nice for her to have a boyfriend who publicly shows up and supports her and doesn’t treat the attention like it’s leprosy. I hope they are having a great time
I wonder if it would help the President if she publicly endorsed him.
She did last time, maybe she is waiting closer to the election for any formal announcement. But the facts are she moved people to register and vote. I hope she uses her super powers for good again.
Taylor found someone who is also used to regularly performing to a stadium full of people and, on top of that, a seemingly decent human being. It’s actually quite rare, if you stop to think about it. I for one am happy for them. A light in this otherwise dark reality that we are experiencing at the moment.
I’m honestly here for it. If he’s the one, I’ll be thrilled for her. I want to see a new era for Taylor. The happily married woman era. It would be interesting gossip-wise and musically!