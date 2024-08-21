DNC Day 2: Michelle & Barack Obama hype Kamala Harris & blast Donald Trump

Embed from Getty Images

Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention was a busy day. After some early speakers, they did an amazing roll call (I’ll do a separate post for that) and then the big speakers of the night were: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama. A few days ago, I tweeted my concern that Michelle would try to pull some “when they go low, we go high” bullsh-t yet again. She did not, thankfully. Her speech was partly about her connection to Kamala Harris as a Black woman in America, and then Michelle really got going about Donald Trump:

This was some of the best framing of any DNC speaker:

“Kamala has shown her allegiance to this nation, not by spewing anger and bitterness, but by living a life of service and always pushing the doors of opportunity open for others. She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth. If we bankrupt a business, or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third, or fourth chance. If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of whining or cheating others to get further ahead, we don’t get to change the rules so we always win. If we see a mountain in front of us, we don’t expect there to be an escalator waiting to take us to the top.” “For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black. Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those “Black jobs”? It’s his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.”

Michelle really said: this orange motherf–ker. Good for her. I read the transcript of her speech and she only said Trump’s name one time? Which is remarkable. After that, Michelle introduced her husband:

As always, Barry was an excellent orator and he was successfully doing several things all at once: praising Joe Biden, hyping Kamala Harris and blasting Donald Trump. Arguably, the best part was the crowd size reference!!

President Obama: It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually gotten worse now that Trump is afraid of losing to Kamala. The childish nicknames and crazy conspiracy theories and weird obsession with crowd sizes 🤏 pic.twitter.com/cstJYrpiCg — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 21, 2024

