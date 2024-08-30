The Telegraph sent their travel writer to ‘the secretive celebrity utopia of Montecito’

For anyone paying attention to royal gossip in the past five years, it’s been abundantly clear this whole time that the anger, rage and spite directed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is often based in jealousy. A lot of people – including the Windsors – bet big on the Sussexes failing miserably. It was painful for the haters that not only did Prince Harry and Meghan land on their feet, but they actually have a beautiful life now. They live in an enormous mansion with eleventy billion bathrooms. They live in Montecito, one of the wealthiest enclaves in California. They have rich friends and celebrity friends. Harry plays polo at the local Santa Barbara club. They have money and success and a lot of people in Salt Island have never gotten over it.
Speaking of, the British media has shown a real obsession to stalk and harass the Sussexes IN California. British royal reporters openly admit to taking any excuse to fly to LA or wander around Montecito. There’s a fascination and obsession with not only mocking Prince Harry for living in Montecito, but also an obsession with the lifestyles of the wealthy people in California. So imagine my surprise when the Telegraph sent their travel reporter to Montecito to do a piece on what it’s like to vacation in Montecito. The Telegraph even published “Inside the secretive celebrity utopia of Montecito” within their “Royal Family” section:
It was a mild August evening and the ground was shaking. I was sitting on a wall outside a takeaway pizza spot and the cutlery leapt off the tables at a nearby restaurant. Smart phones and watches beeped with emergency alerts. A passing woman in a ballgown kept her footing, eyes forward as if on a catwalk. Earthquakes always feel a bit surreal, but more so in the most surreal town in America.
If you have heard of Montecito it is probably because it has the highest concentration of A-listers on the planet. Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex moved there in 2020 after their escape from the UK, but like a smoothie menu, there’s a celebrity for every occasion. There’s the detox one (Oprah Winfrey), the goopy one (Gwyneth Paltrow), the mood-lightener (Steve Martin) – all are crammed into a town with the population of St Ives.
I’m not particularly interested in celebrity culture, and less so in hunting them down, but I’m interested in the idea that they have all decided to congregate in one place. Why here?
Yes, “why here?” Answer: because the British media is obsessed with all things Sussex, especially their lives in California. The rest of the piece is just a traditional travel story, with recommendations for hotels and restaurants and some interesting historical details. This actually reminded me of Omid Scobie’s reporting, where Prince William has apparently mocked Harry and Meghan’s “oh so California self-importance” constantly for years. William’s jealous, obviously, but the rest of that family remains fascinated by California and American life in general. Oh well.
For every time they say the Susseses “aren’t welcome or are “irrelevant,” there are always reporters and paps skulking around Montecito, isn’t there?
The British press are obsessed with Harry and Meghan.
They really are 😳😳they talk about them morning, noon and night 😳😳
The royal family and the British media hoped that Harry and Meghan would crash and burn like Edward and Sophie. They didn’t factor in the fact that Harry had been in the army for ten years and went to war or that Meghan had supported herself since her teens.
I swear people need to give it a rest. I am a native Californian, born and raised in LA County. Santa Barbara is a fave (which is the biggish city near Montecito for uninformed). It has a temperate climate, great shopping, and lots outdoor activities. Why do Harry and Meg live there? Privacy. They can live their lives without being bothered. Lots of houses have big fences. You can go into town get what you need. Montecito is a small enclave with no street lights. You have to know where you’re going to get there. The pace is very slow. If I could afford to live there I would. I see the appeal.
That said its just a small California town adjacent to Santa Barbara no where near Beverly Hills, Malibu, or Hollywood. When the reporters say Meg goes on a quick jaunt to Hollywood or Studio City, this is a lie. It’s far. And worse with traffic.
Fellow California girl here. Agree with all you said. Coastal Santa Barbara county is simply postcard beautiful. It’s classic and quiet and laid back, and it’s relatively unspoiled. A no-brainer if you want privacy and you can afford it.
Hence the nickname American Riviera I suppose 🙂
I’ve been to Santa Barbara on holiday and would live there in a heartbeat. It also took forever to get there, by car, from Hollywood. Nothing quick about it, at all. Worst traffic I’ve seen in my life.
I went to UC Sant Barbara. It took me over 2 hrs WITHOUT traffic to come back home for weekend/holiday visits to my parents’ home in Beverly Hills. That was over 30 yrs ago; traffic is a LOT worse now. Granted, H&M can grab a helicopter and get into LA faster than that, but I doubt they’re doing that with any regularity.
Montecito is a charming town. It’s a lot more built up than when I was at school, and it’s got a *great* shopping area with high end shops and fabulous restaurants. I’ve splurged and done a few spa weekends at Los Olivos and Montecito for dinners/wine tastings/shopping. It’s a lovely treat for a long weekend 😊
Another California girl here. I teach at one of the University of California campuses (we won’t say which, for privacy reasons). I’ve visited Santa Barbara many times to attend meetings and conferences at the UC Santa Barbara campus, and I’m delighted to go every time. It’s gorgeous, and home to an amazing bird sanctuary. Santa Barbara, or “Santa Babylon” as the UCSB students like to call it, is a lovely resort town with fabulous restaurants, cafes, and boutiques. I’d live there if I had the cold, hard cash.
Santa Barbara is adjacent to Montecito, which is home to a great many celebrities and wealthy persons who want privacy and have the money to live in big, beautiful houses. It’s perfect for H&M if for no other reason than their neighbors want privacy too, and are willing to work with them to ensure it. I still remember Harry mentioning in an interview that he discussed with Orlando Bloom which paparazzi were hanging out in their area, slinking around hoping for pics. I’ll bet all of the folks in that neighborhood communicate with each other about security.
Also, native Californian, living in Washington state now. BM need to give it a rest. It gets so tiring.
@Nicole, you didn’t mention the leaping silverware!! I’m going to book a trip there just for that. Is it anything like fishes leaping from a lake or the ocean?
OK, I never say this but I think this article is actually a reasonable premise because the tabloids and Rota write and talk about the “Montecito” royals CONSTANTLY. I’m sure readers who are not familiar with the area other than the occasional paparazzi pics of Meghan driving or M&H going out to eat are interested in what the town is really like.
The obsession. They are really out here trying to play archeologist “observing” wealthy California living. “Why don’t they like us anymore???” stamps feet. 🙄😂🤣
Listen, these people are so close to throwing their hands up and saying “Please, we didn’t mean it and we want you guys back”. They are so lost without them 😂
The tabloids and reporters literally go over there hoping to bump into them and you can’t convince me otherwise. I wouldn’t be shocked if they tried begging Harry and Meghan to return if they had the chance in person. These people are suffering because they’re bored and are completely locked out access wise to their cash cows. I’ve noticed the coverage has shifted as well. Colombia, Aro and their growing profiles has tongues waging and they desperately want access. The problem is that they did too much damage and ruined any trust. Those editors, papers and reporters are at a standstill. That family better get it together because that press is furious.
A woman in a ball gown walks by a take-out pizza place? What a fascinating juxtaposition. And he writer cannot contain his/her snarky tone.
Right? A ball gown? What is this person’s definition of a ballgown? A long fancy dress is not necessarily a ballgown😂
More likely just a nice maxi-dress that you’d wear in a “beach town”.
I mean traveling to montecito to essentially write a travelogue is a sweet gig. Nice work if you can get it, I guess? The writer should be thanking the Sussexes for giving them a reason to go. Paying a writer to visit just bc Harry and Meghan live there does not suggest irrelevance though.
The author is not impressed by celebrities, but traveled all that way to visit Monticeto? I don’t believe that for a second.
I’m French but live in the England. The obsession with Harry and Meghan is pathological and so embarrassing. You need to realise that we can’t even pay for our groceries without being exposed at the cashier by a dozen of magazines with negative headlines about H&M where Meghan is usually *uglified* and Harry *stupidified*. Every day!
I’m glad they left and I’m glad Meghan is safe.
I
The saddest part of all this is how tragic the obsession is. The Royal Family has fallen so very very far since the Queen and Philip have passed on. Instead of great photo ops with their patronages we get.. this ~ day after day after day.
Yes there are health circumstances for at least one of them but honestly ….
I’ve noticed BM has gotten more vicious about just about everything as well
… get a grip, folks ~ for world peace if nothing else
The tabs are a state of desperation. They are losing money, lawsuits, layoffs, people freelancing or retiring. Even the rota, some of them have lost careers, being sued, forced to go to YouTube etc. I think a lot of the anger towards the Sussexes is because those papers and reporters became too dependent and got too comfortable. Thinking the Sussexes were going to keep putting up with it and hoping the family got them under control. It’s been almost five years of supposed downfalls and return to the UK.
failure couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of people. If your job is professional stalker and hate-monger, all the negativity should return your way. Every time a rota ratchet loses money, a flower blooms in Montecito. May the fields of flowers bloom eternally.
It’s hard to see what else they can say about the royals right now. There’s the Charles death watch, Camilla’s still ugly, Kate’s still out of the picture, William’s still bald. The cage match between Charles and Andrew might blossom into something, but in-between times, what?
Last year my sister and I traveled to Montecito/Santa Barbara for some shopping/dining and I can concur that the area is lovely, the shops were great and the food was incredible!!! We had dinner at Tre Lune and I think it was the best dinner I’ve ever had and I think about frequently, a year later! The people watching there was off the hook, several very, very May-December couples, it was hysterical!
This is why royalty or certain celebrities deserve some perks. Harry is still generating money for the people of England. I don’t believe a title is enough payment. Either he should get public security or the tabloids need to pay him yearly!
I imagine part of Andrew’s problem is he required a ton of money to go anywhere. Especially when it became easier to communicate. The late 70s when your location could be known in less than an hour.
Princess Diana said she needed to be with people who already had security.
Its obvious from the farthest galaxy in the unknown universe the Wails (esp Peggy) is jealous of the Sussex’s life in California as you KNOW this the the life they want but don’t have no matter how much they try/cry about it.
Peggy’s jealously and need to compete is one of the main reasons why I think he and Katty will divorce – Meghan’s little toe nail outshines Katty on a bad day.
The Sussex’s are happy and living their best life – all the best to them.
Nothing says I’m not interested in celebrity culture much less hunting them down then flying half way around the world to that. The Duke and Duchess are totally irrelevant. /s
Spending multiple thousands of dollars to cover irrelevant celebrities. How does the Telegraph remain in business? Someone ought to tell them how business is supposed to work.
Why the hell aren’t they in Balmoral covering the royals if royals are so important? I hope that ratchet gets reported and cited for stalking.
The Telegraph is no better than the Daily Mail or the Sun. Tabloid, not a newspaper.
Do these same reporters go and investigate why so many wealthy famous people live in the Cotswalds too? It’s not like Montecito is unique.
1. I agree with the sentiments regarding Santa Barbara/Montecito noted above. My dad lives there near the Sussexes. He’s about as vanilla and unpretentious as they come. My parents moved there 30 years ago (Mom has since passed away.)and it’s the same now as it was then— quiet and low key.
2. The description of the earthquake is total BS (beyond even the ball gown lady.) There hasn’t been an earthquake of a sufficient magnitude to make flatware jump off tables in years. Fires and flooding/mudslides are much more prevalent. My parents have had to evacuate 3 times because of fire.
Maybe this entire trip was a figment of the deranger’s imagination. No earthquake and probably no woman in a ballgown at a pizza place. I’ll bet they come back and try to call the article “satire.”–the “get out of being an asshole free” excuse (see also, “I was just joking).
Again, why? How embarrassingly unprofessional.
As an earthquake-habituated New Zealander, the jumping cutlery lie was completely obvious. Just doesn’t work like that. I’ve been in three 7+ earthquakes in about the last 12 years, with November 2016 being the biggest. If there had been an earthquake big enough to do that within the timeframe we’d have seen news reports of damaged buildings and infrastructure, and about a million idiotic tabloid articles about how the Sussexes must flee the dangers of the earthquake zone.
William wonders why we don’t like him here in the U.S. Remarks like oh so California self-importance. He is so unsuited to be a king.
My question is Why here?
So why did the author if not to be there?
What a weird article. It’s not like if you google California that’s the place to visit, so why go if not to troll?
Oh, my God. William (of all people) talks about an “Oh so Californian self-importance”? Dear Lord, the man walks around with velvet robes festooned with ribbons and gilded rope and fervently hopes to, one day, wear a shiny piece of dense metal with conductive properties on his head. To my recollection, he’s also travelled to foreign lands to be carried around on plush chairs by the citizens of his host country. THAT William is calling someone else “self-important”? What self-delusion these people have.
By the way, when am I going to see signs of that famous pivot from the Sussexes?