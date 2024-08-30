People: Justin Theroux, 53, is engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30

In our coverage of the Venice premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, I included photos of Justin Theroux and his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom. While I know that Justin dove back into the dating pool two seconds after his faux-marriage to Jennifer Aniston ended, I did not realize that he has been seriously involved with anyone in particular. Apparently, Justin and Nicole have been together more than a year and a half. In the Venice photos, some people clocked Nicole’s ring. It turns out that Justin did propose and they’re engaged.
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are heading down the aisle!
PEOPLE has confirmed that Bloom and Theroux are engaged. Theroux popped the question in Italy, where the couple is for the Venice Film Festival for the actor’s film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She showed off her striking engagement ring on the red carpet for the movie’s premiere.
Theroux, 53, and Bloom, 30, were first spotted together in February 2023, when they both attended a Netflix event at the New York City social club Zero Bond. The duo spent the night alongside Tan France and actress Louisa Jacobson, with whom Bloom works on their HBO series, The Gilded Age.
In August 2023, Theroux and Bloom were seen sharing a kiss during a date night at the Manhattan restaurant Altro Paradiso. A couple months later, in October, the pair were photographed leaving a gym together in N.Y.C.
When I was her age, I didn’t have a problem dating guys nearly twice my age. Now that I’m closer to Justin’s age, I wonder what the hell they have to talk about or what their shared frame of reference could be. It’s not an Aaron Johnson-Sam Taylor-level age gap and experience gap, but it’s still pretty significant. It’s also significant that she really resembles his other ex, Heidi Bivens. I hope Heidi is doing well these days. Justin really has a type.
The Aniston fans always freak out when I point out that she and Justin lied for years about their “wedding” and “marriage.” It’s true though, they lied and they were never legally married. I wonder if Justin will actually legally marry Nicole, and if he does, whether anyone will ask if he ever got a “divorce” from Aniston. CAA did a hell of a job cleaning up that situation, and I’ve always assumed that Justin walked away with a very nice exit package.
Honestly, the ring is beautiful. It looks like an Asscher cut or emerald cut, a nice size, maybe 4 carats. Much more tasteful than Aniston’s cloudy ring.
Weren’t he and Heidi engaged for years and years? I know they were together 14ish when he met Aniston. Good luck to this lady getting down the aisle, I guess.
The ring comparison is funny, but they had to get something “unique” because he is so cool and artsy and the Pitt Jolie wedding or engagement has just happened.
Brad gave Angie that enormous emerald-cut rock so of course Aniston had to have a bigger stone, even if it was ugly, and then Brad and Angie got married so Aniston had to get married also, even if the marriage was a sham, as it turned out it was.
I hope I’m not alone in thinking those types of rings are tacky as f—. Diamond size is all about getting a hard-on for wealth, and I guess I just find that antiquated and gauche.
Dear god he looks like JD Vance.
He not cute.
I have shared here before that I have dated a man 10 years older than me when I was 30, and 7 years younger than me when I was 33. So, I don’t have an issue with May – December romances but this is weird. Life experiences do matter but I also think we don’t know what bonds people to one another.
The work that he’s had done is not favorable to him.
I think it comes down to life experience, so a +/- 10 year gap, at certain stages of life, makes sense. My husband is 10 years older than me. We met when I finished a grad program (I powered through it and was fairly young, graduating with a terminal degree at 25) and he had recently finished the same grad program, as it was his second one (he wanted to really specialize). So we were both at a very similar life stage at 25/35 in a way that an 18/28 year old could never be. Once you get pretty far outside of that 10ish year gap though, it gets murky.
I think 10 years is a lot different than 20 years difference. If she was 10 years younger she’d be in her 40´s.
There has been tons of rumours about him and underage girls or barely legal girls. Especially in and around NY area. I really hope his fiance has a good head on her shoulders, wishing her luck.
He was good friends with that depraved pervert Terry Richardson who, thankfully, has disappeared off the map since he was exposed. I’ve always felt an *ick* vibe from Theroux.
He is, or was close friends with Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys. Gavin still talks about Justin on his podcast. He also bragged about pissing a bed in JA’s mansion when he stayed with them because he was drunk. He mocked JA saying he saw some kind of fertility treatment paraphernalia in her bedroom, and that she is infertile and childless. The other guy on the podcast said Gavin can hang out with Justin again since Jen is out of his life. Apparently JA did not like Gavin, can’t say I blame her on that one.
Ugh, why do men do this, blah
What you’re really asking is why does a man find a 30 year old professional woman attractive. It’s both sexist and ageist.
Till this day I dont understand the point of that lie. After Brad Pitt drama no one would have blamed her if she never married again.
Justin is edgy and artsy, I never saw that in him, but whatever. The not legally bonding marriage to jen was part of that, but she was also too rich for this dude and smart enough to protect her assets. He’s really gonna be marrying legally this one because he’s not getting any younger and she’s gonna be young enough to take care of his old ass. That prenup is gonna give her lots of money if she sticks around long enough.
Yet another Edge Lord turns out to be a trope. Middle-aged man marries woman almost half his age. Cue the comments from him about how he still feels like he’s 30 and cannot wait to have a family with her. Ahhh, Justin, you may be artsy but even Artistes can be utterly predictable.
My husband is 15 years older than me, we married when I was 35 and he was 50. At the time the age difference wasn’t as apparent but now 25 years later, he’s not as active as he once was, hip issues have kept us from hiking together, so I’m feeling our age difference more than I used to. He’s also developing old-manisms that drive me crazy but I would never trade him on a younger model. lol!
She looks naive. He probably walks all over her, which he seemingly likes in his women. Aniston was not going to let his nobody ass control anything.
Best of luck to this new chick. She is sure going to need it.
Why trash the woman? I’m so tired of people treating younger women as mindless ‘naive’ props.
The thing about an age gap like this is that *sometimes* it can become much more of an issue as years pass. I know someone that married a guy that was 2 decades older. When they first met and early on, it was fine. They loved to travel, go out, socialize. But by 10 years in, he started to really slow down and not want to be out so much. She hated that and started to do more with her same age lady friends and at first that helped. But then he started having health issues so she wouldn’t want to be away from home much. She loved him, but did share that this aspect had not occurred to her when they met. At the time he was the life of the party and he didn’t seem a day older than her.
That may be less of a factor for Hollywood types because there is such an obsession with youth and so people fight it harder than average folks. Justin may be hiking 10 miles a day at 70. And health isn’t guaranteed to anyone. His much younger bride could (god forbid) develop some awful health issues by 40, then she would be the one slowing down.
For those that are, ahem, older-her father was David Bloom, the NBC reporter who died of a DVT when he was embedded with American forces in Iraq. She’s from a well to do family, graduated from Elon University and could definitely do better than this old guy. Hopefully she comes to her senses.
Oh no way! I always liked him and it was unbelievably tragic how he died. Also, holy shit I am old 🙁
Oh, wow, I really enjoyed his work on NBC. His death was so sudden and tragic.
Wasn’t it hinted at that all his Public Girlfriends benefit him professionally? It was heavily implied in an article specifically about Heidi. I assume it was Jen playing tabloid games but he used her as well.
They all have contacts that further his career. That’s actually how Brad Pit operated.
If 53 makes him an old man, does that make Jennifer Aniston an old woman at 55?
For the record Justin is a celebrated writer who comes from a family of respected writers and journalists, and he graduated from Bennington College While you may not like the age gap or even him, he is not some vapid dude unworthy of his current partner.
As several high profile divorces have shown, being close in age doesn’t guarantee success. As long as they’re faithful and committed I wish them well.
She’s gorgeous and they look happy. I bet upon hearing the news, Aniston screamed at the sea. 😂
I doubt JA screamed at anything, she’s probably glad to be rid of his pretentious ass.
🎯
It’s common in Hollywood to age-up or age-down. I can’t tell with Bloom. She maybe closer to Justin’s age.
Did anyone tell Heidi Bivins that Jen and Justin weren’t really married? A lot of people used Heidi and Justin’s long engagement as a warning. Like, “girl, don’t be Heidi you see how quickly Justin married Jen”. Just to find out they weren’t legally married!!! I hope Heidi got some benefit out of that ordeal.
He has always give me the ick – he’s a talented actor but there have long been rumours about his personal life that others upthread have alluded to. Plus, he has the same vibe/perma expression that Justin Timberlake has.
I give it 10-15 max. Sooner if they actually get married and have a kid.
I don’t get it. His longest relationship was with Heidi and yet they never got married? Did she not want to marry him, because now he’s been in 2 relationships where marriage is on the table (Jen Aniston and now Nicole Bloom)?
I’ve also noticed every chick he’s been dating has father issues – Heidi, Jen, and now Nicole. Hmmm
He didn’t merry Jen ether and he lived in NY while she lived in LA. Who knows if Nicole and Justin will actually get married.
As youthful as he is he still looks like her dad. He’s a cliche just like every other Hollywood douche.
He’s definitely had a lot of work done and hair plugs too. Otherwise he’d be just your average shlubby middle aged dude