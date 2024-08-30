People: Justin Theroux, 53, is engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30

In our coverage of the Venice premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, I included photos of Justin Theroux and his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom. While I know that Justin dove back into the dating pool two seconds after his faux-marriage to Jennifer Aniston ended, I did not realize that he has been seriously involved with anyone in particular. Apparently, Justin and Nicole have been together more than a year and a half. In the Venice photos, some people clocked Nicole’s ring. It turns out that Justin did propose and they’re engaged.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are heading down the aisle! PEOPLE has confirmed that Bloom and Theroux are engaged. Theroux popped the question in Italy, where the couple is for the Venice Film Festival for the actor’s film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She showed off her striking engagement ring on the red carpet for the movie’s premiere. Theroux, 53, and Bloom, 30, were first spotted together in February 2023, when they both attended a Netflix event at the New York City social club Zero Bond. The duo spent the night alongside Tan France and actress Louisa Jacobson, with whom Bloom works on their HBO series, The Gilded Age. In August 2023, Theroux and Bloom were seen sharing a kiss during a date night at the Manhattan restaurant Altro Paradiso. A couple months later, in October, the pair were photographed leaving a gym together in N.Y.C.

[From People]

When I was her age, I didn’t have a problem dating guys nearly twice my age. Now that I’m closer to Justin’s age, I wonder what the hell they have to talk about or what their shared frame of reference could be. It’s not an Aaron Johnson-Sam Taylor-level age gap and experience gap, but it’s still pretty significant. It’s also significant that she really resembles his other ex, Heidi Bivens. I hope Heidi is doing well these days. Justin really has a type.

The Aniston fans always freak out when I point out that she and Justin lied for years about their “wedding” and “marriage.” It’s true though, they lied and they were never legally married. I wonder if Justin will actually legally marry Nicole, and if he does, whether anyone will ask if he ever got a “divorce” from Aniston. CAA did a hell of a job cleaning up that situation, and I’ve always assumed that Justin walked away with a very nice exit package.

Honestly, the ring is beautiful. It looks like an Asscher cut or emerald cut, a nice size, maybe 4 carats. Much more tasteful than Aniston’s cloudy ring.