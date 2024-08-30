Leah Remini & Angelo Pagán are divorcing after 21 years of marriage

Sometimes, I feel like I’m the only person who remembers Leah Remini’s VH1 documentaries. I realize that I’m dating myself terribly, but they were so good! She did one about her wedding to Angelo Pagan and a second documentary when she was pregnant with their daughter. Angelo came across as a seriously good guy, loving and supportive, in both of the documentaries. Those documentaries are a huge part of why I’ve always supported Leah and her marriage to Angelo. Well, it’s all over. The marriage, that is. After 21 years, Leah and Angelo are divorcing.
Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán are going their separate ways after more than two decades of marriage. The King of Queens alum, 54, and the entrepreneur announced their decision to end their marriage after 21 years in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, Aug. 29.
“Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce,” the announcement began. “This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together.” While they figure out their “new normal,” they said they will still continue “celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”
“So, the big question—why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today,” they wrote.
“Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different. We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate. From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way.”
Remini and Pagán said they wanted to be “as transparent as we can be” since they shared their marriage “so publicly” on TV over the years.
“We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly,” the statement continued. “We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year. We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren’t failures. We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter.”
After nearly three decades together, they couldn’t make it last for the final stretch? That’s so sad to me. It also feels notable that their daughter is 20 years old and presumably out of the house. This is an empty-nest divorce too, in my opinion. I also think there’s probably been significant stress on the marriage because Leah so publicly split with Scientology and CoS has come after her in many ways in recent years. Anyway, this makes me so sad. It’s also kind of crazy that Leah and her BFF Jennifer Lopez are both getting divorced at the same time.
Empty nester divorces are happening more and more these days. The final stretch may be a final stretch but as the statement said, people change (and many do grow – I am looking at you Affleck) and why stay in a role that really one has out grown. Plus, the child is a grown adult. And when you have the money to do it and still live comfortably, why not.
I really liked them together as well – wishing them all the best. Also crazy how JLo and she can lean on eachother now.
This is the 1st celebrity statement that feels real. Hope leah and jlo find their way to happiness and im in for a reality tv show featuring these 2 beautiful rich women, in their fifties, navigating being single & being mothers with older kids
Off-topic but I first knew of Leah when she was on those summer episodes of Saved by the Bell. She was great actually. But the whole thing was confusing. Why was Zach not with Kelly anymore? And then what happened to Leah after the summer? These are not deep questions but to my young Saturday morning self it was confusing😂
Those episodes were confusing! And like, majorly copying what 90210 was doing at the time, IMO (working at a beach club)
I remember Leah from a guest stint on Who’s the Boss and then her short-lived spinoff about models living together! (Can’t remember the title, though.) I’ve always been a fan
It may also be a case of them holding out until their daughter was an adult, and not necessarily an empty nester divorce.
So they’ve been together since about 1996? JLo got married for the 1st time in 1997 so Leah’s relationship with her husband has outlasted all of JLo’s marriages. Kudos to them for declaring their marriage to be a successful one. My parents divorced when I was in high school. They married just a few months after they met and were together 17 years. I consider their marriage a success, too, and not just because my personal existence stems from it.
Aww, this bums me out. That many years together is just SO long. There was definitely a lot of love there. (It’s similar to how I’ll feel when someone like Rachel Zoe inevitably announces the end of her decades-long marriage.)
I still watch the king of queens shows. She was great in that with Kevin james and Jerry stille r and what an ensemble cast.
This is actually (in my opinion) one of the best statements on a celebrity divorce I’ve read in my life. It’s full of grace, mutual respect, optimism, and is realistic about the fact that sometimes when you grow, you just grow apart. It doesn’t mean you have to hate your spouse, you just realize you have a different dynamic now.
I especially love what they say about not viewing this as a failure because they had soooo many good years together. I feel like if people treated divorce more with this mindset vs a “omg I failed” mindset a lot more people wouldn’t be so afraid of “pulling the plug” on their own unfulfilling marriages. Good for them.