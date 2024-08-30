Leah Remini & Angelo Pagán are divorcing after 21 years of marriage

Sometimes, I feel like I’m the only person who remembers Leah Remini’s VH1 documentaries. I realize that I’m dating myself terribly, but they were so good! She did one about her wedding to Angelo Pagan and a second documentary when she was pregnant with their daughter. Angelo came across as a seriously good guy, loving and supportive, in both of the documentaries. Those documentaries are a huge part of why I’ve always supported Leah and her marriage to Angelo. Well, it’s all over. The marriage, that is. After 21 years, Leah and Angelo are divorcing.

Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán are going their separate ways after more than two decades of marriage. The King of Queens alum, 54, and the entrepreneur announced their decision to end their marriage after 21 years in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, Aug. 29.

“Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce,” the announcement began. “This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together.” While they figure out their “new normal,” they said they will still continue “celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”

“So, the big question—why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today,” they wrote.

“Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different. We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate. From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way.”

Remini and Pagán said they wanted to be “as transparent as we can be” since they shared their marriage “so publicly” on TV over the years.

“We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly,” the statement continued. “We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year. We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren’t failures. We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter.”