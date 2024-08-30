Swifties for Kamala, featuring Elizabeth Warren and Carole King, raised over $140k

Embed from Getty Images
It’s only been about six weeks since President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down and endorsing VP Kamala Harris. That’s crazy! Somehow it feels like it’s simultaneously been a lifetime and yet gone by in a flash. There’s been so much enthusiasm for Kamala, which has thankfully helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars in record time. A good chunk of those funds have come from the wildly successful Zooms for Kamala. Black Women for Kamala set the bar, and soon Black Men, South Asian Women, South Asian Men, LGBTQ, White Women, and White Dude iterations followed. So the next logical demographic to organize their own Zoom was… Swifties for Kamala! The call raised over $140,000 and featured Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, and singer-songwriter Carole King — she sang “Shake It Off!”
Left-leaning Taylor Swift fans joined artists like Carole King and politicians, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, for a Zoom call organized by the group “Swifties for Kamala” in an effort to mobilize fans of the pop superstar to vote for Kamala Harris.
Swift herself has no affiliation with the group and was not involved in the call on Tuesday. CNN has reached out to Swift’s representative for comment on the event.
“Swifties for Kamala” has amassed roughly a quarter of a million followers across multiple social media platforms since President Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term and endorsed Vice President Harris.
More than 26,000 participants registered to join the Tuesday evening call, which raised more than $138,000 for the campaign and featured remarks by Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) and chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party Anderson Clayton.
Irene Kim, the co-founder of “Swifties for Kamala,” had previously told CNN the group was hopeful Harris or her running mate, Tim Walz, might join the call, though neither were present.
“Hello Swifties!” is how Warren, the first speaker of the night, greeted the group as heart, thumbs up and party emojis flowed through the Zoom stream.
“You are resilient, and you know how to take on bullies and you know how to be your most authentic, most joyful selves,” Warren said. “You come together hand-in-hand, friendship bracelets on your wrist, and you overcome pretty much anything that life throws at you. And that is what the Kamala Harris campaign is all about. It’s about standing up for what is right in the face of bullies, like Donald Trump.”
King sang her favorite Swift song, “Shake It Off,” on the call, telling those gathered not to be afraid of standing up and using their voice in the lead-up to the election.
“I’ve been a political activist for years, I’ve been a volunteer, I’ve been a doorknocker, even as a famous person,” King said.
“I am a Swiftie, and Taylor and I are actually friends,” the music legend also said. “We’ve had conversations backstage, and I see her as sort of my musical and songwriting granddaughter, and we have a lovely relationship and I’m so proud of her.” King added, “I’m so excited about Kamala because so many people are excited about Kamala.”
Gillibrand told a few Swiftie jokes … and also referenced the now-infamous cat lady remarks made by Trump’s running mate, JD Vance.
“I think it’s important that we, as single cat ladies, as independent women, as women who know every lyric that Taylor Swift has ever written, that we are part of this campaign and part of this election,” Gillibrand said. “I think she can be a voice for this generation that is really profound, as someone who values women’s words, who values women, who values our independence.”
Gosh I love Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She’s so earnest! I thought she did a great job making the pitch of the shared themes between Taylor’s songs and the ethos of Kamala’s campaign. And then Sen. Gillibrand waltzes in and nails her “As single cat ladies,” intro. But of course the big, billionaire, sold-out-global-tour elephant in the room is… where is Taylor herself? Politically speaking. Other outlets even noted how strange it was that Taylor couldn’t be bothered. I could understand Taylor waiting until after the European leg of the Eras Tour, then again until she was cleared to speak about the terrorist threat that was thwarted in Vienna (and caused her shows there to be canceled). And I also thought it was appropriate to show respect for the tragedy that occurred in Southport, England. But at this point, isn’t it more and more conspicuous the longer she stays mum? While hosting a pro-MAGA white nationalist at her home? The Swifties showed up for Kamala, now it’s time for Taylor’s version.
Photos credit Getty and via YouTube/Access Hollywood and Billboard News
Is Senator Warren…a Swiftie? What is even happening?! Love that these “for Kamala” Zooms are still going strong.
Were there any pictures of Brittany Mahomes at TS’s house? Not doubting she was there, just wondering. Normally that obnoxious famewhore would be jumping all over Taylor and running around in view of the press and public for attention and to make sure everyone knows she was invited and is a bestie. I’ve seen it reported but haven’t seen pictures, so maybe she was shamed enough to keep a low profile. I’m not going to ding Taylor on having her there because I think the timing was so tight with that first “like” that TS would have had to kick BM out after she got there with her husband and kids.
Anyway, Taylor has made her endorsements two and four years ago in October so there’s lots of time.
Yay Swifties!
I don’t think BM is stupid enough to go running to the press, she knows full well her access to Swift will be cut if she does and she is not willing to sacrifice that.
I wonder if Taylor will ever come out in support Harris/waltz. I am glad that her fans did. It’s amazing that these organizations keep going anybody see the crowd that they had in Savannah Georgia yesterday? It was phenomenal
They had cooking for Kamala last night with some famous chefs
Do we think Travis is a Trump-supporter? because that might be of some influence on her. But really I don’t think any boyfriend or friendgroup will suddenly make her keep her mouth shut on where she stands. She is a mature, independent woman. I’m sure she knows who she is by now.
Travis would have been kicked out of the MAGA cult for openly supporting vaccines. From everything I know, the ladies in his family (mom, SIL) would drag his ass for supporting Trump, and he’s been open and early supporting things like kneeling during the anthem with his black teammates. I have not seen or heard anything ever that would indicate Travis or anyone in his immediate family are Trumpers.
Nope. The Kelces are old-school working class Democrats. Travis is always talking about the diversity he experienced growing up in Cleveland Heights and it’s a running joke among Black football commentators and his teammates that’s “he’s Black” and “the only white people he knows are Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift” (Pivot Podcast). He was one of the first white players to kneel, spoke out in support of vaccines (not just appearing in an ad) – and the MAGAts HATE him with a passion.
People need to understand how football teams work. The owners are all right-wing billionaires. The majority of players are Black, but there is a huge Southern influence from the big college teams coming out of Mississippi, Alabama etc. One of the first people to publicly support Harrison Butker was Chris Jones, my favourite Chiefs’ player (which broke my heart). He’s a Black dude from Mississippi, but is also a gung-ho Christian.
My point is – NFL teams are a melting pot of people from all over the country who HAVE to find a way to play together and get along. A good proportion of players are flat-earthers, for pity’s sake. To say they don’t know or care about politics is putting it mildly.
That said, we all knew Brittany Mahomes was an a-hole. I get why Taylor feels she needs to get along with her. But if we ever get confirmation that Pat Mahomes is a Trump supporter like his mother and wife, I will lose my mind.
These women are all doing an amazing job at hyping Kamala, but as far as Taylor is concerned I don’t trust her as far as I can throw her. She only casts her lot in when she sees which way the wind is blowing.
I understand the commentors stating that Swift has had security issues and she may be hesitant, but many have come out to support Kamala and not nearly with the same bankroll she has to fund her security.
Early voting is 09/20 and endorsing in October is too late. The young voters who aren’t registered need to register. Kudos to this call and the people organizing it. Now the bigger question remains: WHERE IS SWIFT?