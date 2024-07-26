The Zoom for white women supporting Kamala Harris broke all the records

Ever since President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, there’s been an overwhelming groundswell of support for her. Longtime Democrats are energized, but new Democrats are being brought into the big tent. There was the quick realization of: oh wait, VP Harris can really win this and we need to do everything we can to get behind her. On Sunday, just hours after Pres. Biden’s endorsement, 44,000 Black women jumped on a Zoom to galvanize, plan, fundraise and organize. Black men were like “hey don’t forget about us” so they organized their own Zoom and they got thousands on that call.
Throughout the week, there have been even more Zooms-for-Harris. One for LGBTQ people, one for Indian-Americans, and then on Thursday, something magical happened. White women were like “g–damn it, we cannot let Black women down again.” White women organized their own Zoom and they broke all of the records. More than 120,000 white women joined the Zoom, which was then shifted over to YouTube so that thousands more could watch and follow. Last night’s call included celebrity guests like Connie Britton, Pink, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird and Katie McGrath. In addition to making plans to organize, the Zoom was also a fundraiser (as were the previous Zooms). Those white ladies were opening their purses too, with so many donations pouring into the Harris campaign that the site glitched out. Keep donating! Keep organizing!
Megan Rapineo is on this zoom telling white women to support Black women, talk to their networks, donate, volunteer, and most importantly VOTE.
She showed mad love to Kamala Harris during her *first* run for president.
This is beautiful & we gotta keep it up. 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/2j8NXASknN
I love Connie Britton!!!!
💙#AnswerTheCall pic.twitter.com/ass5kvMvIi
Compared to Biden, she is getting a lot of otherwise non-voters in. Like they say, the Republicans will never get another win if more than 70% votes.
Lots of people that were reluctant to work for the old guy that had been successfully smeared as ‘old and mentally incapable’, are now running around everywhere to get out the vote.
It’s now “Mad Love” instead of “if I really have to” or “I don’t bother” with a large group of people.
One of my favorite things about Kamala Harris is the ‘Back on Track’ program she set up when she was prosecutor. It gave a lot of non-violent offenders a second chance. Way less of them re-offended than average after successfully finishing that program.
Just naming one of the many good things she has done as we know the smearing of her has already started.
FINALLY: Please VOTE and help others to register.
Also please follow Harris and many of the awesome people supporting her.
It helps keep up the good spirits and is a strong counterweight to all the MAGA bots and haters.
Let’s all support each other.
The best election result in the last decades was on hope.
Looking forward to your sustained enthusiasm through the next midterms. And beyond.
I was on it for a while and then got kicked out but it was amazing. The theme was to vote vote vote, yes, but it was also “we screwed up in 2016 and we cannot let that happen again” – emphasis on WE, white women, screwed up. None of this “not all white women” nonsense. There was a full acknowledgement that we MUST do better this time around. We’re not going back.
I was there also.. it was my second zoom for Kamala Harris this week. I am energized, it feels amazing. I also am signed up to volunteer for her campaign.
I was on too and it was so energizing to see so much engagement and enthusiasm. I’ve been playing Freedom all morning. That ad makes gives me goosebumps and makes me cry every time I watch it – and I’ve watched it a LOT!
I’d love to be on these, where can I find the links? I’ve been searching everywhere.
I have seen links to sign up on Threads. There’s another ‘Women’s’ call this Sunday.
Love to see it! How do I get invited to one of these??
@MoxieMox I don’t know if you’re on twitter but that’s where I saw the invite. It was from shannon watts.
I was on the call (thanks to a fellow celebitch posting the link). The call hit 136,000 people and then they had to divert people to a live stream. Over $2 million was raised in 2 hours!!!!! It was fucking amazing, I’m so proud of women but special thanks to the Black women who started this movement 💕💕💕
It’s up to $8.5 million now! I was on the call, too, and it was really inspiring.
Loved it. And I loved how many said focus on what you can do and listen to what Black women are telling you that they need.
As Samantha Bee once said, she’s one of the few democrats to bye Felicia republicans in senate hearings. Absolutely impressive in her takedowns. Oof!
She’ll make a great president. Please pick Pete as vp!
I’ll believe it at the polls.
White women are the reason Trump was elected in the first place.
Guilt is working now but let’s see what November looks like.
Same. Especially since polling is showing that white women are moving to undecided and or to Trump. Again. I hope they vote.
I get seeing social media comments by white women content creators saying Kamala didn’t earn it.
I know that the idea that Kamala got the position just because she is a woman of colour is what some ignorant, frankly, stupid people think. What people do not realize is that when you are a person of colour, in particular black, you have to work triple as hard as your white counterparts for the same level of achievement to be acknowledged. Kamala worked hard for her education and for her experience and for her position. She worked harder than her white counterparts would have to, no doubt, to be where she is. It was just amazing that she was acknowledged, recognized and given the opportunity. Saying Kamala or other highly positioned black people didn’t earn their position is a way of invalidating black achievement. People will not change their beliefs that black people are lazy, dumb and incapable of achieving such a position so they fall back on their ‘they didn’t earn it’ garbage.
Didn’t earn it 🤦♀️ she has been a prosecutor, Attorney General of CA, Senator, and Vice President of the United States, but she hasn’t earned it. Some people just can’t admit they are racist and hate other women.
Let’s stop trusting any kinds of polls. Have been wrong so often and relying on them has usually hurt the Democrat candidate.
Would love to see the polls you’re referring to. I am sort of a poll nerd.
There have been a lot of attempts by Republicans to have badly “specified“ sample sizes in an attempt to flood the zone with bad polls, and mess up averages of all polls taken.
Some examples include defining ‘likely voter’ to include people who’ve never voted before.
I’m not saying you’re wrong, just curious about the polls themselves.
the infuriating part of this is that most women know that they have to be utterly perfect in performance and actions if they are going to get anywhere in a man’s world, and then that often still gets them nowhere as we saw in the Kavanaugh hearings. you’d have to have your head firmly up your a$$ at this point to think that it is a walk in the park for a woman who is adding being a minority to her gender she is being discriminated for, and that something like sleeping your way into a massive position of power doesn’t exist because no actual powerful man is going to let it.
There needs to be more shouting from the rooftop that VP Harris’s degrees are from Howard and UC Law (formerly Hastings), schools that don’t have race based affirmative action. California public sector job hiring is monitored by EEOC officials to ensure to combat biased hiring. A million documents have to be completed to justify the chosen candidate.
I hear a lot of (especially older) women saying they aren’t sure a woman can win. Well, not with that attitude! But I think women are attuned to how much sexism we are still facing in our country. Get out there, and get your girlfriends out there with you!
I think its a lot more than guilt right now – I think fear is playing a big role. The Rs have really overplayed their hand with abortion rights and I think a lot of women are reacting very strongly to that.
Yep…they’re underestimating the impact of Roe v wade.
I’m going to hang onto hope that we will get the votes in the battleground states and counties that we need. Despite GA going for Biden in the last election and having two dem senators, I always say never trust GA and I’m from there😂. Doesn’t mean I’m not gonna fight like heck to keep it blue. We just need the right votes in the right places to get the EC and I’m gonna work and hope like anything that we get them.
Roe *might* be the thing that lights a fire under their asses.
THIS. More WW voted for Trump in 2020 than they did in 2016. So I am taking all of this with a massive grain of salt.
@SusanBanthony This!! I am there with you! We were led to believe that when Hillary ran, it was exactly why Trump was elected in the first place!
That was the point of the call. To acknowledge that white women need to do better this time around.
I was on the call. Something like 136,000 women signed up to attend, and zoom kept kicking us out at 100k attendees. I logged back on 3x! It felt really powerful to be part of a movement raising money; sharing advice on how to make a difference over the next 100 days. The thing that stuck with me was Glennon Doyle saying on November 5 when Kamala is elected president, she wants to be not standing on the sidelines cheering, but laying on the ground exhausted from giving our all. Mallory McMorrow talked about how talking with the people we know in real life about why this matters will change minds more than fighting on social media. Pink talked about how important it is to her for her children to be able to look at the president and respect the office—something we can’t do with Trump.
The idea of being part of something that will be written about in history books, changing the future of our country, is really powerful. I have already donated, and I’m working on helping increase voter turnout in my area.
I’m not one to get excited about a particular presidential candidate. I really have only been excited when Beto was running for governor. But I really and truly hope Kamala wins, for a lot of reasons. Mainly to prevent Trump from being president again, but also to see what she can do for our country. And the historic nature of finally having a woman as president.
Experiencing this groundswell from afar is truly exhilarating.
I see accounts in my home country quote posting KHive accounts, people who were never really outspoken about US politics, or accounts that are the public face of scientific or literary associations that are suddenly and loudly supporting big (Black) Dem accounts. They’re even quickly adapting KHive-related ###s.
I couldn’t believe my eyes when our university’s library account got involved yesterday — the biggest in my state, supporting Dems Abroad.
You cannot hide the enthusiasm for VP Harris! People from all over the Democratic spectrum are voicing their support and donations are pouring in. She’s only slightly behind Trump in the polls if not even with him and it’s been less than a week. She’s racked in endorsements that usually take months to acquire. And there’s still room for another bump in support when she’s officially nominated and another when she introduces her running mate.
🪷Lotus for POTUS, LFG!
I was also there!
I told my sister that I can’t in good conscience sit on the sidelines if fascism is running. I have not been involved this cycle since it just felt so depressingly inevitable.
I do feel hope. And with my extreme dislike of Trump, him being defeated by an articulate, qualified woman of color… let’s do this. It’ll be glorious once his world implodes.
Connie B said: Girlriend had to blow some s**t up!
I really loved Connie Britton’s speech. This whole Harris campaign feels so energizing and empowering after the funky Trump miasma we’ve all been cowering in. Yes we White Women blew it in 2016. It’s now or never ladies. The Handmaid’s Tale is fiction but Gilead could easily become reality, soon. Never forget that about 400k white women were murdered by the Patriarchy for being “witches.” We have to protect each other and fight.
Completely excellent. Did ‘We can do hard things’ Glennon Doyle organise this Zoom?
No – it was organized by the head of Everytown I think.
No, it was Shannon Watts the founder of Moms Demand Action.
Thanks, I am so impressed by people that get off their arse and actually DO something about an issue. I wanted to give them mental credit!
I was so excited to see this happening in real time. It won’t mean a thing if they aren’t able to galvanize other white women to get to the polls and vote. That’s all that matters in November.
Let’s face it, there’s a strong number of Republicans who don’t like the fact that Trump has such a strangle hold over their party. They, especially the elected ones, can’t say it out loud, because they’ve seen what happened to the ones who spoke up against Trump. I’m not saying these people are, by any means, not right wing, but Donald Trump is just a bridge too far for some of them. Liz Cheney, for example, is a right wing conservative who was voted out of office for one reason alone: speaking up against Trump. This woman won her prior election comfortably, and she voted 98% conservative while in office. Many democratic politicians have revealed that behind the scenes, Republican Congress politicians tell them regularly how much they hate Trump. I think many of them were sad that only his ear was grazed. So yeah, they’ve gotten a lot from trump. But it’s the idea that Trump’s is not a movement that is beneficial to the rest of them. The base is 100% owned by Trump. That is just not a safe space in which any political party should exist.
I am very proud to be a woman. I’m inspired and grateful to women of color who have been working and organizing for so long and not getting recognized. As a white woman I recognize I/we must do our part. They are coming for all of us. I hope any female Republicans value their rights as women over their right to be stupid and vote themselves straight back into chattel status.
I was on the call too and it was so inspiring and exciting. I am feeling hopeful again and that makes me happy.
I was on as well, lost the connection a few times and accidentally donated twice LOL but despite the glitches, it was really good. I was hesitant/curious to see how it was going to go, but it was great, everyone acknowledging the hard work that women of color do ALL THE TIME and how we as white women need to step up and not disappoint like we have in the past. I did some postcards and Vote Forward letters while I was listening too!
There is an all inclusive Women for Harris zoom on Sunday evening, Let’s break more records, and let’s go!
Also- as a Black woman let me just say this: there is this stupid trend going around among white women voters, “Call her Harris” Please stop. Her name is Kamala.
I’m confused.
It is respectful to call her Harris as presidents are usually referred to their surnames.
She has branded herself as Kamala. Her merch and official Twitter accounts are Kamala HQ. Not Harris. Additionally – no we don’t always refer to politicians by their last name. No one is calling Bernie Sanders “Sanders”. Or Beto O’Rourke “O’Rourke”. She has an ethnic name. Pronounce and say her name – which I think is the point. This idea of NOT calling POC or anyone by the names they prefer is a subtle micro-aggression and it’s annoying.
I’ve been referring to her as VP Harris, but Ameerah you are totally right, she’s using Kamala, so that’s what I will from now on too.
Thanks Ameerah.& like lucy2, I had been referring to Kamala as VPHarris in all my comms b/c I (personally) felt it was important to acknowledge her VP title. But your point is well made, ESP now seeing how tfg is ~intentionally~ mispronouncing (& microagressing) it on his campaign rallies.
Yeah the intentionally mispronouncing her name is exactly what they did to Obama just like the birther stuff. They’re so boring and predictable using the same transparently racist playbook all over again.
I’ve been switching between Harris and Kamala because I wasn’t sure which was more respectful.
Possibly a ‘Kate Middleton/Princess of Wales-like’ search engine optimization issue. ‘Harris’ is generic, able to be drowned in other people and places with that surname and ‘Kamala’ specific and able to get more hits and momentum. I think William’s bots screech ‘her name is Catherine!/ she’s POW to try to reduce Kate’s internet footprint but most sites know people search ‘Kate Middleton’ more. I think Carole’s bots try to get POW going but sites know Diana still stomps on Kate and Cam SEO wise.
Some, not all, people telling others to ‘show her respect’ by using ‘Harris’ might be concern trolling to crimp the campaign’s optimization and slowwalk/dilute online organization and support between supporters.
Edited to see the candidate herself uses her first name, so yes, call her what she wants to be called.
Historically, calling women by their first names when men in the same position are known by their last name or title has been used as a subtle way to undermine and other women in professional spaces. Biden and Trump are usually called by their last names unless the speaker is personally close to them or is trying to be patronizing. Don’t assume that it’s a sign of bad intentions. It may be a generational difference too.
Intent and impact are two different things. So things can be a micro-aggression and disrespectful without ill intent. All of Kamala’s branding uses her first name. She has made it clear that is what she prefers. And so that should be respected.
That’s actually not true though. I literally got an email 2 minutes ago from the “Harris Merch Team” with a big heading “HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT” paid for by the HARRIS victory team and when I click the link the merchandise is mostly HARRIS for President with some Kamala and madam president items.
So I dont think we need to police whether people refer to her as Kamala or Harris. It’s clear her team is using both.
@Ameerah,
I’ve been hearing it and thinking on it for years and I still don’t understand how there can be disrespect without intent. Yes, you could do something considered disrespectful out of ignorance, but is it really “disrespect” then, or simply a clash of cultures/expectations, that can usually be overcome by education and tolerance on both sides?
I definitely think that this is such an example. We DO refer to Presidents by last name in the US. Your examples of Beto and Bernie are valid to a degree, but they were also never presidential nominees, I’m actually now curious – if they were, would we switch? But historically, every single president was called by last name, so yes, to me, suddenly calling a woman “Kamala” is DISrespectful. I see your point and I do think we should ultimately follow her lead, but as people pointed out, she does have Harris merch, and it will be a Harris/X ticket, not Kamala/X, so I think it’s premature and unfair to call it a micro-aggression.
Ordinary people can use either her first name, last or Vice President title in good faith, but having seen UK internet shenanigans for some time now it would be just the thing to try to snip robust social media support for Kamala Harris by harping on the use of ‘Kamala’ or the lotus emoji as not the done thing and ‘wrong’ to weaponize ‘being an ally’ by being strident about it on SM, something to be wary of.
I am not suggesting there are not microaggressions or disrespectful intent in these things, just that policing SM to slow political momentum of an opponent is a time worn tactic now, the Trump side wouldn’t be above that.
I don’t think we women have to do something just because men in power do it.
When I was in college, a lot of decades ago, a few other women called me by my last name, and I hated it. It sounds impersonal and as if you are just a last name on a list of football players.
So, we need to do things the way WOMEN in power do it!!
There was a piece on NPR about this the other day. There are advantages and disadvantages to both, but we need to follow her lead. https://www.npr.org/2024/07/24/nx-s1-5049773/powerful-women-tend-to-be-called-by-their-first-name-its-not-an-accident
Thanks for the perspective, Ameerah. I appreciate your directive to “follow her lead,” though in my head, I always call her Kamala because I like her and it feels more personal. Yes, I respect her and I’m voting for her because she’s the right person for the job (so I’m not totally shallow) but it’s also somewhat visceral and I unapologetically like her.
C’mom white women (and I am one) – don’t screw this one up.
I’m Canadian, so watching this from the perspective of an outsider who is still hugely affected by what happens (like Pierre Trudeau said, living next to the US is like sleeping with an elephant – we are affected by every twitch and grunt).
Anyway it does feel like a huge shift. It felt grim before. The messaging was very – we must vote because we have to beat Trump.
Now it feels exciting and joyful – we get to vote plus we get to beat Trump.
Good luck in October, American Celebitches!
Im guessing it was more than 120k. A friend of mine joined and she was with a group of 5 or 6 other women. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more groups like that.
For the first time in a LONG time, I actually have some hope around politics. I’ve been hiding my head, trying to avoid Tangerine Hilter clips, dodging friendly fire attacks on Biden, and generally just dreading what kind of country I’m going to wake up to in November. I’m excited to vote for Kamala (should I call her Harris? Male candidates are always referred to by their surname, should she be? It feels disrespectful both ways)
Awesome! I hope it sticks. I hope the momentum continues. I hope that white women as a group take the stakes of this election seriously enough to bring their support to the ballot boxes. Trump won before because of the deliberate structure of the electoral college — that prioritizes the power of some votes over others. There are people on these calls who have influence in places where very small numbers of votes carry a lot of sway. I hope they —we — use our powers as we can. Anyone out there with a vacation home in Montana, or relatives in South Dakota, or sorority sisters and fellow alums in North Dakota: please work it!
Years ago, my elderly mom had a neighbor — a German immigrant who used to mutter racist comments with a smile when she encountered me, not realizing that I knew just enough Yiddish to understand everything she said. She took an inextricably strong liking to my AKA Golden Soror mom, to the point where she asked my mom’s recommendations prior to every election, carefully marked her ballot worksheets, and, I hope, voted accordingly. We never know when we’ll have the chance to spread some influence!
If everyone who can vote does vote — we can do this. 🗽
God, I’m so excited!! And I agree with another post-Black women HAVE had to work 3X as hard just to be seen as grudgingly equal, and it makes my blood boil. I’ve said it time and time again-even with Biden, this election will be about women’s rights. It will be about WOMEN getting out and VOTING!! The maga women can stay home and cry-unless they WAKE UP and accept what is actually true and just, we don’t need them. Grandmothers/Mothers/Aunts-teach your children what this is all about!! VOTE VOTE VOTE! 🙂
I think this is great, and the money they raised is fantastic, I am wondering where everyone was from. Like we’re all the attendees from New York, LA, Boston and San Fran? Or did we get people from parts of the country that you wouldn’t expect?
A lot of the speakers were from Michigan, and the tone of the call was very much *not* Girl Power/Pussy Hat but was aimed to reach out to white women who don’t usually get involved in politics, with practical tips about how to be brave and have uncomfortable conversations with people you know. Which kind of took me by surprise, but I think was really smart!
There really aren’t any mythical “swing voters” but there are a lot of nonvoters. So if we can convince people who don’t usually vote, who tune out politics, who think it doesn’t apply to them or have anything to do with their lives (cough cough suburban white women) to vote, and to take a friend to the polls, and to talk to their pickleball partners — well we can probably get this over the top.
My favorite quotes were: “Now is not the time to start a book club.” “Sending postcards to strangers isn’t going to do it” and this banger from Connie Britton “I don’t know, maybe we need to be Karens for Kamala” …
I was on it and it felt really good to be a part of it, even for a cynic like me! It was cheesy as hell but also great and motivating and MY next steps are to sign up to make calls with SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice.) They are one of the organizations that was mentioned at the tail end of the call and they have been successful in past elections. I would LOVE some Celebitchies to join me!
From the SURJ website “ Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) is a national organization that brings hundreds of thousands of white people into fights for racial and economic justice.
For too long, the Right has hoarded wealth and power by using strategic racism to convince white people that we have more in common with billionaires and corporate elites than with the people of color in our communities. At SURJ, we bring our folks in by offering a better alternative: a just, vibrant future where people of all races work together to win what we need. We do this work by building people power in multi-racial communities across our network — through campaigns, 200 chapters across the country, and deep local organizing projects.”
LFG!
My friend and I sat together on the call. We raised over $2 Million. Lots of enthusiasm, practical advice, and acknowledgement of needing to do our part, to center Black voices, to listen and learn and unlearn. It was great. But my friend turned to me saying, I hope we not just in a bubble. We’re going to work hard to make sure we’re not. When Obama was elected, I was thrilled, but said to my friend, I wish we could see a Black woman as president in our life times. Gonna work hard to make sure we can.
Reading elsewhere, looks like the number ended up being closer to 8.5 Million
Just saw the funniest tweet “Democrats are making such a big deal about crashing zoom. It’s so desperate. Republicans at the RNC crashed Grindr and you don’t see them out there going on and on about it” LMAO!!
I was pleasantly surprised by how clear the message was last night—and if guilt motivates some white women, good! We earned that guilt collectively. Knowing you’ve acted badly in past is the first step to making meaningful changes. I allowed my crusty, cynical heart to hope seeing the response on that zoom call last night.
Through my church I have signed up to drive voters to the polls for years, and am helping organize a get out the vote effort. I live in Texas and waiting on line to vote can be gruesome in the heat. So we also carry coolers with cold water to hand out. That’s a thing that anyone can do. One of my friends bakes cookies and hands them out to people in line to vote. It’s also really important to help people request voting by mail. Since that can vary so much from state to state we have to help educate voters what they need to do to get their mail-in ballots. I’m all-in for Kamala!
200,000 attended the call and $8.5 Million raised (so far) according to Shannon Watts the organizer. I’m pumped by all the calls!
Standing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ.org) had a call for white women on Monday night – the Zoom capped out at 3k and the FB Live had another 5k. A huge number of us were there because we were made aware by Black TikTokers – Portia and Imani were two of the women who amplified it. I also have to give the Swifties their flowers, because they showed up and sounded off. It was really great. We raised 70k in about 5 minutes, which isn’t quite as impressive as some of the other numbers, but still a damn good showing. Their whole strategy centers on defeating MAGA candidates from Douchecanoe on down, which I like because those state and local candidates also do some real damage.
I am starting to feel somewhat optimistic about her chances. It seemed almost unthinkable that a woman would become President only 20 years ago but when Barack Obama was elected and did not burn the world down and then Hillary was defeated by the worst white male in the world I think people started to come around that there needs to be some real change, I truly dislike her appeasement of Israel but other than that I feel pretty good about voting for her.
I was on and I am stoked by all the energetic enthusiasm… time for all of us white ladies to step up and be Real feminists! 💙
How can we keep this level of excitement up until November?