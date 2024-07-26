The Zoom for white women supporting Kamala Harris broke all the records

Ever since President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, there’s been an overwhelming groundswell of support for her. Longtime Democrats are energized, but new Democrats are being brought into the big tent. There was the quick realization of: oh wait, VP Harris can really win this and we need to do everything we can to get behind her. On Sunday, just hours after Pres. Biden’s endorsement, 44,000 Black women jumped on a Zoom to galvanize, plan, fundraise and organize. Black men were like “hey don’t forget about us” so they organized their own Zoom and they got thousands on that call.

Throughout the week, there have been even more Zooms-for-Harris. One for LGBTQ people, one for Indian-Americans, and then on Thursday, something magical happened. White women were like “g–damn it, we cannot let Black women down again.” White women organized their own Zoom and they broke all of the records. More than 120,000 white women joined the Zoom, which was then shifted over to YouTube so that thousands more could watch and follow. Last night’s call included celebrity guests like Connie Britton, Pink, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird and Katie McGrath. In addition to making plans to organize, the Zoom was also a fundraiser (as were the previous Zooms). Those white ladies were opening their purses too, with so many donations pouring into the Harris campaign that the site glitched out. Keep donating! Keep organizing!

Megan Rapineo is on this zoom telling white women to support Black women, talk to their networks, donate, volunteer, and most importantly VOTE. She showed mad love to Kamala Harris during her *first* run for president. This is beautiful & we gotta keep it up. 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/2j8NXASknN — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) July 26, 2024