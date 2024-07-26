Orange coward Donald Trump backed out of the planned September debate

Donald Trump was and is completely unprepared to run against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump has already been gross, racist and misogynistic towards Harris on the campaign trail this week, and every story about his campaign in recent days has been “panic at the disco” and “WTF are we gonna do now??” While Kamala Harris campaigns, she’s been fielding questions about the already-planned presidential debates. Before Donald Trump hijacked the GOP, there was always a very staid presidential-debate commission and usually the Republican and Democratic candidates would come to an easy and fast agreement on terms (moderators, locations, formats).

There were already plans for a September 10th debate between Pres. Biden and Trump. Kamala Harris confirmed on Thursday that she was 100% ready to step in and debate Trump on that prearranged date now that she’s the nominee, but that the Trump campaign was suddenly panicking and backing out. VP Harris told reporters that Trump “agreed to that [debate] previously. Now here he is backpedaling, and I’m ready and I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage. And so I’m ready to go.” This scared the sh-t out of Diaper Don, and his campaign threw a tantrum and released this statement:

TRUMP IS CHICKENING OUT OF THE DEBATE BECAUSE HE IS SCARED OF KAMALA HARRIS. pic.twitter.com/7Ao0TswrX2 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) July 26, 2024

Invoking “Barack Hussein Obama” huh. Trump is such a p-ssy, he should grab himself. Donald Trump has been sh-tting himself since Sunday. The convicted felon does not want to be on a debate stage with a former prosecutor. VP Harris’s team was on it too, and they’re taunting him.

What happened to “any time, any place”? https://t.co/HlR6UmlZxx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2024