Orange coward Donald Trump backed out of the planned September debate

Donald Trump was and is completely unprepared to run against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump has already been gross, racist and misogynistic towards Harris on the campaign trail this week, and every story about his campaign in recent days has been “panic at the disco” and “WTF are we gonna do now??” While Kamala Harris campaigns, she’s been fielding questions about the already-planned presidential debates. Before Donald Trump hijacked the GOP, there was always a very staid presidential-debate commission and usually the Republican and Democratic candidates would come to an easy and fast agreement on terms (moderators, locations, formats).
There were already plans for a September 10th debate between Pres. Biden and Trump. Kamala Harris confirmed on Thursday that she was 100% ready to step in and debate Trump on that prearranged date now that she’s the nominee, but that the Trump campaign was suddenly panicking and backing out. VP Harris told reporters that Trump “agreed to that [debate] previously. Now here he is backpedaling, and I’m ready and I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage. And so I’m ready to go.” This scared the sh-t out of Diaper Don, and his campaign threw a tantrum and released this statement:
Invoking “Barack Hussein Obama” huh. Trump is such a p-ssy, he should grab himself. Donald Trump has been sh-tting himself since Sunday. The convicted felon does not want to be on a debate stage with a former prosecutor. VP Harris’s team was on it too, and they’re taunting him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Sterling, VA – Former US President Donald Trump and son Eric were seen golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
New York, NY – Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Civil Court and against him, his sons for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements, begins his civil fraud trial brought by New York State Attorney General in New York City.
New York, NY – Former President Donald Trump stepping out of the courtroom from his testimony in his civil fraud case at the State Supreme Court of New York.
New York, NY – Former President Donald Trump stepping out of the courtroom from his testimony in his civil fraud case at the State Supreme Court of New York. He has no statement for the press at this time.
New York, NY – Former President Donald Trump stepping out of the courtroom from his testimony in his civil fraud case at the State Supreme Court of New York. He has no statement for the press at this time.
I am so happy she said this, “ I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage.”
That split screen gave Agent Orange his bump in the polls for 3 weeks. Now that he is going to be the oldest candidate ever with incomprehensible rambling, this felon is scared to debate a former prosecutor on split screen TV? How bigly brave that seems! S/
Does Trump’s campaign team think his average supporter knows what Marxist means?
He doesn’t know what it means either, he’s never used it correctly, not even once.
You are making the mistake of thinking that any of them care what it really means and that they use these terms logically, rather than using them as derisive epithets that showcases their narrow-minded view of the world as well as their profound stupidity.
I think he’s so steeped in Third Reich propaganda that he’s parroting Hitler et al.
OMG, he was gone for 3 years and I forgot he would write this official statements like a Twitter troll. It feels like the statement came from a reddit snark page. I love Kamala not trying to be the bigger person.
I was shocked that such an infantile unprofessional statement like that was released and then I remembered who he is. Canada are praying for you all. He is insane and so are his followers
I NEVER liked the ‘when they go low we go high’ way of doing things. Sometimes you gotta hit back. And you know, use proper English while doing so.
Trumps v p candidate seemed raring to go to debate harris before Biden stepped aside.
The two thing Trump is afraid of: a strong woman and a strong wind.
And stairs, if memory serves…
This makes him look weak and old, And terrified of a woman. I love that for him.
And eagles 🦅
And the truth
And prosecutors
And drinking water with one hand
And his natural skin color
He’s afraid of soooo many things.
Also ramps.
I forgot about the eagle trying to bite him. That eagle knew!
and windmills
Don’t forget sharks and batteries!
But really the scariest thing of all to him is a black woman prosecutor.
Drinking water from a glass on camera.
He’s especially afraid of BLACK women.
Sharks🦈
Blood. There has to be a name for blood phobia. Oh, and he’s a germaphobe too. I also think he’s afraid of his base, those people who support him. Not in the way the Republican Congressional people are afraid of the base. He think’s they’re all mentally deranged, violent yokals, who remind him of his second wife’s relatives.
Is anyone surprised by this? I called it a few days ago. I knew there was no way he’d debate her.
yeah, my husband called this IMMEDIATELY. Bone Spurs!
@Trillion
Yep Yep. MerlinsDad laughed so hard at the idea of the dumpster facing off against the VP he almost hurt himself.
It WOULD be so much fun to watch tho
Can’t wait to see who her VP pick is and watch Vance wiggle out of it.
Not at all surprised. I said Fox Noise would call it elder abuse because she’d wipe the floor with him.
For real! Not only was KH a prosecutor, the woman was on the debate team at Howard. (Captain, even? Maybe?) If and when they do debate, she is going to absolutely demolish him. I will so enjoy that sight.
Haha Baby Fist Felon Donald Trump is afraid of a VP prosecutor Kamala Harris! You can’t invent this 😂
I just love Kamala, because of her everything in Trump world is in chaos. Nothing is going as they planned after their convention. I bet they thought they had this in the bag after they said he lost his 👂 that miraculously grew back without a nick🤣.. I just wish the vote came sooner, I’m so ready to see the entire gop voted out.
I cracked up at the press release they did about a crazy 78 old man too. I do love the media does not talk about Trump’s age but Biden being 81 was a huge freaking issue. Ugh.
Yeah. “We have one question: is Donald Trump okay?” Some brilliant trolls over at Kamala hq.
And people talking about Biden’s mental decline but trump mentioning the “late great Hannibal Lecter” TWICE was fine.
I am not even kidding (how many times have we said that since 2015?) but Trump rage-posted this the other night:
“Lyin’ Kamala Harris has absolutely terrible pole numbers against a fine and brilliant young man named DONALD J. TRUMP!”
Yes, POLE numbers. And yes, Trump calls himself young and brilliant.
He has well and truly lost it.
So what happens now? She should be able to take the time slot and make her case solo.
If he refuses, I want VPKH to debate a cardboard cutout version of Trump on split screen too! She shouldn’t be denied airtime because he’s afraid.
And a recording of all the things Trump is saying, with time for her to refute them. That would be hilarious!
She totally should. Maybe a televised town hall or something, covered by all the networks. I’d love that.
I mean, that’s what the DNC is for.
I know we all want to see her eviscerate him on the stage but I was always a bit divided on whether she should even bother subjecting herself to all his baseless attacks. The media/moderators won’t fact-check Trump and if Harris makes one tiny mistake, the media will run it on a loop and dissect it to shreds. Plus she has barely any time left before the election and the debate prep will take her off the trail, probably for a couple weeks. IDK I kinda feel like the negatives outweigh the positives at this point…
No, no – she needs to order up a plate of orange chicken from the closest Chinese restaurant and put that on the opposing podium.
Or a ham carved into his likeness.
lol
LOL!
I think so. Voters deserve to hear Kamala answer the moderators’ questions especially if trump is too chicken to show his orange face. I would love to see her for 2 hours on prime time.
BTW, someone (here or on X) called Vance a Palinesque pick. It’s so perfect I cannot stop thinking about it.
I love her snarky comebacks: what happened to “any time, any place”? And the prosecutor vs felon narrative. She would tear him apart in a debate.
The Orange Menace is such a 🐓🐓🐓
I love that she is pushing Back…sometimes going high is not the way…That man has used Social Media to create a persona…I am so happy to see social media is PUSHING RIGHT BACK in a way that I had not seen before.
I am enjoying the snark coming from the Harris campaign!
I honestly think this is for the best. Trump will not have another opportunity to stand there and shout lies at her while going unchecked by useless moderators. Someone said the other day that Kamala should avoid debates and interviews (especially with people like Lester Holt) and just speak directly to the American people through town hall meetings and rallies. That’s the best strategy and it’s what Biden should have done. We should all stop taunting Trump about this. We don’t want him to change his mind.
Sorry, but it’s fine to spread this all over.
A lot of Trump’s appeal is that he has a ‘strong’ image.
Many people need this reality check.
Yeah and she’s doing that now. She just addressed a teacher’s union yesterday and I think that was on her schedule as VP, right? She just kept the appointment, which I think is pretty cool. So far, the (former) Biden campaign is doing an awesome job seamlessly transitioning her from VP to P.
And as I said above, she has the DNC to make her big debut to the American people. It’s a way better setting for her to make her pitch to voters than on a debate stage where she’ll be on the defense the entire time, getting distracted and sucked into Trump’s idiocy.
I have waaaaay more confidence in her.
Kamala doesn’t need the moderators to call out Trump’s lies. She’ll do that herself. She will most certainly not be on the defense with that simpleton. She’s a PROSECUTOR. She knows how not to get sucked in to the mind-meld of criminals.
The way it would be most useful is on Abortion and Project 2025. Make him say it. Make him own Roe v Wade’s downfall and the plans for a federal ban.
Gosh I hope she continues to troll him mercilessly. Do not let up.
I wonder if this pathetic statement had something to do with the timing of Obama’s endorsement.
Gosh I hope she continues to troll him mercilessly. Do not let up. – Vance too please.
I thought the same. Obama knew this wasn’t looking good. He had to endorse her.
Democrats need to stop shooting themselves in the foot with the constant “reach around the aisle” whatever bullshit they’ve been doing since 2016. The other side doesn’t care, they have a long game and they stick to their plans and what furthers them along– no compromise and they don’t play nice. Glad to see the Dems going for the hard hits. They need to keep doing that.
Even people who are normally not that politically active that I know, were already making jokes about him being scared shitless of debating her, even before this happened.
I am laughing all day through.
Haha he’s such a coward.
That said, I think this is a huge win for the Dems – he doesn’t get the airtime to spew lies, and Kamala just can keep pressing her point and making her case without dealing with him lurking behind her like he did with Hillary.
She can rebut lies in real time. And one of her conditions should be tying the 🍊🤡 to the podium.
He really is. And even though I lean more towards no debate, it’s still smart for her to always say that she’s up for it because it’s an easy way to show what a weak bitch he is.
This makes sense, Trump is a coward. He was never going to do the second agreed upon debate anyway because there was zero political upside to it. The first debate have him a boost as Biden did so poorly that he had no reason to let him try to recover especially as the debates are watched by more of a wider audience including those who don’t follow politics closely. That is why it is so important in forming impressions. Now with a younger candidate who is better able to stay on message and is more of a contrast to him in every conceivable way(female, POC, law abiding procexutor), he and his team must be desperate to avoid it.
They are desperate to avoid it. However, they can’t avoid it. He’s built this whole campaign on what a brave, strong leader he is. So he can’t back out of debating a five foot two inch woman. It would hurt him badly. They will have to pump him full of courage pills.
I don’t think him skipping a debate changes anything. Like, it doesn’t move his numbers in either direction because his base will never abandon him.
It does make him look like a bitch and Kamala look strong though.
I’m pleasantly surprised by all of this. It’s almost like a miracle, when I thought MAGA had already outlawed miracles. Amazing stuff. They’re afraid of Kamala, Vance is a flop, and Trump is a fool. Let’s go!
“Trump is such a pussy he should grab himself” will probably go down as my favorite line of the entire campaign season. 😂
That line made me spit out my tea this morning😂😂😂
@JJP. Ditto! Kaiser’s witticisms are truly unmatched!😂
Same, I really should know better by now!
LOL YES! Put that on a billboard. Honestly though, that statement put out by his campaign–his spokesperson/communications director sure is a salty little bitch.
I was just about to post that I was gonna steal that line! Just texted it to my husband at work and he loved it!
YAAAS! Came here to say the same. That line should be on tee shirts!!
YES! I laughed out loud and immediately repeated it to Mr. Puff, who is still giggling over it. Thank you for that Friday morning levity, Kaiser!
Sent by Kaiser’s line. Slayed toes up.
That’s a T-shirt & a bumper sticker right there! Kaiser is 🔥!!
Well this was predictable. At one point in his life, he and Ivanka thought that she was a good enough lawyer to be the California attorney general. It’s a shame. I was looking forward to watching her get under his skin.
Trump won’t debate VP Harris because he’s scared of competent black woman. And his campaign is too nervous he might slip and say something racist/misogynistic to her on live TV which would result in the throwing of hands.
Also that press release is an embarrassment.
It was weird even by Trump standards.
@Brassy Rebel
and that’s really sayin something
It is virtually guaranteed he will say something racist and misogynistic. On one hand, I want him to remind every American what a piece of shit he is but on the other hand, I don’t want Harris to be used as bait. I know she can hold her own but I feel sick thinking about the vile shit he will say to her.
Yeah, it’s: when he does, not if he does. And when this happens, I want the cameras to capture Vance’s expressions as he publicly tolerates what his MAGA master thinks of his brown wife and their children.
LOLZ. When out of big boy excuses, call someone a Marxist. Every time with these MAGAts. Every time.
That and “communism”, which they have no idea of its definition. That’s the fear mongering they have (besides the criminals from the border). They have nothing else to offer the American people. I really hope this is going to be Roevember.
What a punk @ss little bish.
He is such a scumbag please make him lose.
I’ve been saying this since Sunday: She is the ONE person who will voice the obvious. Every time that he opens his fat trap about what he will do, she should clap back with “Then why didn’t you do it when you had the chance?”
Dems stub their own toes every damn time, but she won’t. Prosecutors know that the best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour. She will take it to him like a champ.
All that she has to do is bring up his failed record; she can play defence ALL DAY. Why no one else would do that is a mystery. He is his own worst enemy. Now he has a worthy opponent who will exploit his many weaknesses.
This is why I think bidens own people pushed him out through various means.
Trump just changed the debate day. Biden couldce changed the debate day.
It never made sense to rush the debate date. Yes, they needed/should debate but it just seemed fishy to me. I don’t follow Biden but he had a packed schedule. Of course the president should always be prepared but I guessthey went overboard showing he was ready?
I know this is a moot point because he will never debate her regardless, but from everything I’ve looked at this morning, he hasn’t “refused” yet, he/his campaign is just saying they won’t confirm until after the DNC because they say she’s not officially the candidate yet. Whatever- I would PAY ALL THE MONEYS to watch her make him cry on nationwide pay-per-view!
LOL, that’s a big fat lie about waiting for the DNC. C’mon, they LIE. There will be no other candidate, and they know that.
Yeah and now that both Obama’s have endorsed her, even that weak ass excuse is out of the way.
Yeah I knew he’d make up some bs reason not to debate her. He wanted his second debate with Biden to be on Fox, even though the moderators failed to call him out on his lies in that first debate. I see Obama still lives rent free in his head and calling him by his full name will only evoke reactions in his racist base. Instead of worrying about what Obama is or isn’t doing, 45 should be worried about what a fiasco his VP pick is turning out to be and how many names that guy had been using, before he settled on JD…
I hope Kamala or the DNC makes a commercial with all of the names that Shillbilly Foolagy has called Trump. Same with Nikki Hayley.
Trump: Fight! Fight! Fight!
(Kamala Harris becomes the presumptive Dem nominee)
Trump: *runs away with his tail between his legs*
THIS !!!! This right here. 👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽
I saw one Republican pundit say that it is completely unnecessary for Trump to debate her because Trump is so obviously going to win, so why should he waste his time with a debate? And he said it with a straight face! Also, that spelling out Obama’s middle name is so offensive to me. Such a dog whistle for: Obama isn’t really an American and he’s a Muslim. The same old garbage.
Also logically inconsistent; if he’s insisting Obama is ‘really’ Muslim, then why would the endorsement of a muslim be good for Kamala Harris? (using the GOP idea that muslim = bad).
I am so encouraged and energized by her campaign so far. The positive engagement of diverse demographics across the political spectrum is giving me 2008 flashbacks in a good way. My 90 y.o. grandma is excited, my 20 y.o. college student (who freaking loves Bernie) is ecstatic…I’m here for this!
Ah yes, the “Democrat” party. Because the best way to whip up the Republican base is to use any of the buzzwords that trigger them instantly.