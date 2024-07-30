The ‘white dudes for Kamala Harris’ Zoom was star-studded & raised millions

The “White Dudes For Kamala Harris” Zoom call went really well, you guys. Last week, there were individual Zoom calls for various demographic groups, calls to action on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris. The Black women-for-Kamala call raised millions and several celebrities hopped on. Same with the Asian/Indian call and with the LGBTQ call. Then the call for white women broke all of the Zoom records and it focused a lot on white women taking accountability for themselves and talking about working in the interests of all women (rather than in the interests of whiteness). Well, last night was the call for “white dudes.” They got Joseph Gordon Levitt, Jeff Bridges, Tim Walz, Bradley Whitford, Lance Bass, Josh Groban, Mark Hamill, Josh Gad, Sean Astin and J.J. Abrams, among others. They also raised about $4 million?
Some famous “white dudes” — including the guy who played “The Dude” — rallied in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, who would be the first female president if elected, in the inaugural event of a new group called White Dudes for Harris on Monday night. The name may be a bit facetious, but the star-studded Zoom call attracted more than 180,000 participants and raised almost $4 million, according to organizers, who are themselves a group of white dude Democratic political operatives.
Over the nearly 3½-hour call, they said, they sold more than 5,700 White Dudes for Harris trucker caps — “not the pointy ones,” joked Ross Morales Rocketto, one of the organizers, referring to less PC gatherings of white dudes like the Ku Klux Klan.
“Throughout American history, when white men organized, it was often with pointy hats on,” said Rocketto before he added how proud he was of this group of white men, who he said are too rarely heard from.
Actor Jeff Bridges, who played “The Dude” in the cult classic “The Big Lebowski,” was excited when he heard about the gathering of his fellow white dudes. “I qualify, man! I’m white, I’m a dude, and I’m for Harris,” Bridges said. “A woman president, man, how exciting!”
Guests included several of the white dudes Harris is considering to be her vice presidential running mate, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who announced he was withdrawing from consideration moments before the call began. “The vibes are incredible,” Buttigieg said.
Walz, who has shot up the charts of progressives’ favorite white dudes in recent days as he has made the rounds on TV, said was thrilled by the idea of Harris’ beating former President Donald Trump. “Make that bastard wake up afterwards and know that a Black woman kicked his a– and sent him on the road and you know that’s something that guy’s going to have to live with the rest of his life,” Walz said.
In a world where representation matters, the white dudes showed up in force. There were white dude singers like Josh Groban and Lance Bass. White dude actors like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Hamill, Josh Gad, Paul Scheer and Sean Astin. And their white dude boss, director and Hollywood executive J.J. Abrams. There were also plenty of white dudes from the world of Democratic politics, like White House infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, former Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama and Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, who pledged a $50,000 donation match.
“What a variety of whiteness we have here” said actor Bradley Whitford of “West Wing” fame. “It’s like a rainbow of beige.”
I’m including some videos below. Ever since President Biden endorsed Kamala Harris, the vibes really have been immaculate. After the white-woman call, I saw so many men bitching about it online. Notice who was mad about the white-woman call specifically – it’s because men of all varieties know that white women are the ones who do the most to uphold patriarchy AND whiteness. There’s a similar thing happening with the white-dude call… other men are crying about how Jeff Bridges is a “beta male” or Bradley Whitford is “self-loathing.” The more these people whine, the more effective these calls are.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt demolished the whole “DoNaLd TrUmP iS a BuSiNessMaN” narrative on the White Dudes for Kamala Harris call.
Incredible!!!! Worth the watch.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hn3MGvUDpb
— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 30, 2024
THE DUDE: “I’m white, I’m a dude, and I’m for Harris — a woman president, man… how exciting!”
Jeff Bridges on the #WhiteDudesForHarris call pic.twitter.com/TXlempzBnP
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 30, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m glad White men are coming out, in force, for Harris. Trump is truly frightening, but, at least, he’s saying the quiet parts, out loud: the GOP is planning to take power, by any means, and do away with elections, altogether.
I think the threat is very real that the November elections will be sabotaged. Longtime activist Sharon Astyk has posted a series of essays, on the topic. She paints a very chillingly realistic scenario, where hackers engineer blackouts that disable computerized voting, in key districts, on election day, leading to ambiguity about the winners, which goes up to SCOTUS for adjudication. I think her fears are justified. Please take a look.
https://www.facebook.com/680933372/posts/pfbid0ybP8rrcMp1nAsmePcDkyy2nwNSJ18316AaHT3oz7X3nNFwLoUuJbis31QSuXPuJ2l/
We can’t afford to be complacent. We need to be prepared.
Agreed but it is wonderful to see.
@Tashiro, yes.
This is my fear everyday!!!! They are going to do something that will cause it to go to the Supreme Court and they will give it Trump of course. This has been their plan with the court for YEARS. I am terrified about this outcome.
Your fears are justified. Trump’s choice of Vance and the way he’s been saying all the quiet parts, out loud, suggest strongly that he was confident he would re-gain the White House.
Last night Rachel Maddow reported on the frightening possibilities of what the MAGA horde have planned for the election. One of the key plans she mentioned were the many key counties where the election officials are all in for Trump. They evidently have plans to throw the election by refusing to certify any results that aren’t for Trump, therefore throwing the decision to the Supreme Court. Terrifying!
Rachel Maddow did a deep dive on this last night. Absolutely there is something planned to rig the game. There are election deniers in all the swing states. They absolutely plan to not certify the election if anyone other than Trump wins.
https://youtu.be/of9OP_a6MNg?si=L8giJ4_1Kshg2s87
Drives me crazy to watch Rachel Maddow because of the way she takes f-o-r-e-v-e-r building up to the climax of the story. However, I stuck it out through her talking about the 75-year old toilet paper on the ocean floor to get to the part where Tim Mellon has spent his money 💰💰💰😳
When I’ve voted in Maryland, there’s been a paper trail. I hope that’s generally true for most, if not all states.
A friend suggested that I vote early — to avoid disruptions. Reading this post has me thinking that voting early will increase the chance that at least those early votes will be accurately counted. Between the Diebold voting machines and DeJoy running the Post Office, I’m thinking now that doing in-person early voting might be the way to go this year.
We could really use more than a few international election monitors.
Watch Venezuela. It’s the playbook for what they want to do in the US. I think we’re building enough momentum that it won’t happen? But those are the dirty tricks to look out for, and to make plans to push agains.
I am loving this so much!! White Dudes showing up, yes please and thank you!!
Also, Bradley Whitford “it’s like a rainbow of beige”….DEAD
Jeff Bridges being a “dude” was cute, but Joseph Gordon Levitt nailed it. He explained the difference between a decent businessman and a conman really well and it ties into making moral decisions (Biden) and prosecting criminals (Harris) without ever mentioning anything other than decent values.
I love that The Dude was on the call with white dudes for Kamala!!! This was an absolute amazing zoom call with lots of celebrities and so much money raised. I am enjoying the energy around Kamala running for president. I still am not happy what they did to Joe but I think he is in a good place.
Good. I’m white and I have been ashamed to see the white woman voting results coming out of the US. It’s great that they are organising and now white dudes as well? Awesome. Yay black woman for starting an amazing initative(and I think black men have had their call too?)
Meanwhile Musk has removed the wite dudes account on twitter. *Sigh*
I’ve seen a few of the videos of the speakers on White Dudes for Harris, they were inspiring – as is everyone who’s been on any of these calls.
I’m excited about the energy! The next few weeks have a lot of cheerleading built in too (official vote, VP pick, DNC).
I am going to continue to say – make a plan to vote (early just in case) and be sure to check your registration!
Ohio apparently made 150,000+ people “inactive.” Wyoming did like 25% of their rolls… Check now so you can register again as needed.
☝️💯❗️this happened to my friend!
Check your registration at your local board of elections just to make sure you can vote.
I love Abby Phillips on CNN so occasionally I check her out. Sorry about watching CNN. 😔 One of the panelists last night was a south Asian man who is the head of the Manhattan Institute, a right wing think tank. Man, he was shook. I thought he would have a stroke. He objects to all the different demographic groups having these Zoom calls: “As a person of color I’m offended!” He kept saying how terrible all these Zoom meetings are. The sane panelists said that Democrats can organize themselves in this election any way they choose. It was pretty obvious that the diversity of the party and the campaign was what was really bothering him. I kept thinking that a meeting of “white dudes for Trump” is just another name for the Republican party.
“ He objects to all the different demographic groups having these Zoom calls: “As a person of color I’m offended!” He kept saying how terrible all these Zoom meetings are.”
White supremacists (and their toadies): We only want white male power used to create society!
White Dudes For Harris: We’re using our white male power to create a better, inclusive society.
White supremacists (and their toadies): NOT LIKE THAT!
The only thing that disappointed me was the lack of the Hollywood “heavy hitters.” Where were Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Robert Downey Jr., George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Ben Stiller, Keanu Reeves, Steve Carell, Judd Atapow….think of what their endorsements could have done? Where were they? Saving it for the last minute when it doesn’t matter? Being Bernie Bros? Enjoying a summer in St Tropez on a yacht? Please…
I did wonder about Clooney. He wrote a whole op-ed.
Surely he has the time to join a zoom. Just saying. And BP is too busy disparaging his ex as a big old meanie in the press.
I don’t know about the others but Carell keeps a low profile, but he definitely kicks out the money. I had a recent hospital stay where there is a whole suite named after him and his wife.
Exactly, Lady Esther!
We love to see it!!
There is such an energy now and I love how all these different demographic groups are trying to out fundraise each other to help the campaign. Let’s keep it up!
I’ve said on here before that white women are the gatekeepers of the (white) patriarchy, which is true, but obviously these men are the actual patriarchy. So I think its very moving and powerful to see them coming out in such force for Kamala.
I streamed it on YouTube and it was beautiful to see. There were people waiting 3 hours to speak and watching that really gave me hope for November.
“white women are the ones who do the most to uphold patriarchy AND whiteness”? The MOST, really?
Good! White dudes need to step up.
I was on the Women for Harris which was all inclusive, I think showed 200k views by the end. There were two women who spoke about their truly terrifying experiences being denied medical care for miscarriages due to these insane abortion laws. We are not going back.