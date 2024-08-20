On July 29th, a Welsh-born man attacked little girls at a Southport dance class. He stabbed several children and three little girls died from their wounds. While King Charles offered condolences from afar, he preferred to play Highland Games while England descended into white nationalist riots and a hate-crime spree spread across the country. He still hadn’t met personally with the Southport families all of these weeks later, but Charles wants credit for announcing that he will meet the families. He literally just began the Balmoral leg of his summer vacation (previously, he had been vacationing at Castle Mey).

The King will meet children who survived the Southport attack, in which three young girls were killed, on Tuesday. The monarch will visit the Merseyside town to express support for all those affected by the stabbings, which happened on July 29. He will hold a private meeting with some of those who were at the Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop at which the three children were killed and 10 others seriously injured, as well as their families and others involved in the response. He will then spend around an hour with members of the Southport community outside the town hall before meeting representatives from Merseyside’s emergency services and local community groups at Southport Community Fire Station. The King will also meet the bereaved families in London on Wednesday. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were stabbed to death at the Hart Space Community Centre. Among those who witnessed the attack and escaped was Bebe’s elder sister, Genie, nine.

Did the prime minister order Charles to fly down for this meeting? Charles literally just did the big welcome ceremony at Balmoral on Monday. I suspect he’ll be back in Balmoral by the end of Wednesday.

Here’s the kicker: Taylor Swift is completing her five-night Eras Tour leg at Wembley, and she already met with the Southport families. The little girls were taking part in a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, and Taylor had already reached out to the families and she invited them to her Wembley concerts. She spent time with the families backstage and gave the survivors some special attention. Taylor Swift did more for the families than King Charles, and Taylor did it faster.

Taylor hosted and met with the affected Southport families at the Eras Tour last week in London 🤍 #TSTheErasTourLondon pic.twitter.com/5evOJV95W1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 19, 2024