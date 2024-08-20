Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner helped Violet move into her Yale dorm

Ben Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday last Thursday. While there were photos of Jennifer Garner stopping by his house on his birthday, many of us believed that his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, avoided her Leo husband on his birthday (the same way he avoided her on her birthday). But no, it turns out that J.Lo did stop by his house for a small family birthday party:
Ben Affleck celebrated his birthday “exactly” how he wanted. A source tells PEOPLE the actor marked his 52nd birthday on Thursday, Aug. 15 with a “small birthday celebration at home” with his kids.
“It’s exactly what he wanted. He didn’t want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute,” says the source. “Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him.”
Affleck is a parent to kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who was spotted visiting the actor’s rental home in Brentwood, Calif., earlier in the day, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Lopez, 55, was spotted departing Affleck’s rental home hours after Garner’s visit in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.
“The kids were with Ben for most of the day. He didn’t leave the house at all for his birthday,” the insider says.
That is a very dad thing, to not want to do anything for their birthday besides sit in their chair and eat, and have their kids around. Dads don’t want to go to Chili’s or Nobu. They want their kids to bring them takeout and gifts. They want to watch a dad movie with their kids too. I’m glad Ben got the day he wanted. Meanwhile, after that, Ben and J-Garner flew to Connecticut with all of their kids. Because Violet is going to Yale, and the whole family came together to move Violet into her dorm. People Mag had a story about that too:
Ben Affleck is busy helping his daughter Violet prepare for college. The actor marked his 52nd birthday on Aug. 15 and has been under heightened public scrutiny over the state of his marriage with Jennifer Lopez.
However, Affleck “has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in,” a source tells PEOPLE. The 18-year-old, eldest of the three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, is starting classes soon at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
“It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks,” the source adds.
Personally, I don’t think it’s some big deal that J.Lo was not invited to Violet’s move-in at Yale. They wanted to keep it for the immediate family, and it doesn’t look like Garner invited her partner/boyfriend either. I also think that Ben is trying to tell people that he hasn’t been focused on his marriage drama in recent months because he was more focused on his oldest leaving home. Now that Violet is off to college, will Ben file for divorce? Hm.
Also: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk were also in New Haven over the weekend, because Brad’s son Brody is also a Yale freshman. So in this case, the freshman’s stepmother was invited to his move-in? Apparently. Gwyneth’s son Moses will be a freshman at Brown this year too – I guess Brown’s move-in day/week is after Yale’s?
Does anyone know if JLo’s kids were at his bday party? Sounds like they weren’t?
Brown’s move-in day for first years is the 28th.
Good to know! I live in RI and am often in Providence. Move in week, when you add RISD to the mix, is a nightmare. Though not as bad as Boston and the inevitable “Storrowing,” lol!
Fun fact: In May three trucks got Storrowed in one day and one of them was a Trillium Brewing box truck, which is ironic as hell because they have a double IPA called Storrowed lol.
Enjoy your life, Violet. You’ll love university life. Make lots of memories.
👍🥰
She looks so much like her mother in these pics, I can’t figure out if she actually does or just the glasses and hair are giving that impression.
The idea of JLo stopping by to “congratulate” him on his bday……thats weird, right? That screams “divorce announcement coming in 3….2…1…”
Anyway I hope Violet enjoys her time at college and has a great first year!
I think violet looks just like Jennifer, dimples and all! I think fin looks like Ben.
The wording of her “congratulating” him on his birthday is so strange. They couldn’t say she stopped by to wish him a happy birthday? It’s so formal.
Anyway, I hope Violet has a blast in college! The best years of life.
The news article deadnamed Fin. That should be acknowledged.
The media deadnames Fin all the time. I think Ben and Jen should be more aggressive in correcting that.
Yes, agree.
We have no idea about that. I’m pretty sure her legal name is still Seraphina and Fin is a nickname from that.
I think it’s reasonable that Ben has been a bit emotional about his first born moving away. He presents as a very loving, involved, and supportive father. (I don’t know if this is true one way or the other.) That said, one thing I learned when I moved to the east coast was how much it really messed up my dad. He always expected me to be down the street or at least the state. Moving 3000 miles away made him very emotional. I’m not saying this is why he and JLo are having problems but it doesn’t help with emotional availability.
Could be. Though in Ben’s case, albeit not the same as having your kid in the next town, he seems to be in Boston regularly and New Haven is an easy drive or train ride.
Awww poor Ben and Jen. My friend’s only child is off to college in a couple weeks and she’s so emotional about it, even though he’ll be less than an hour away lol.
I do wonder if the official divorce announcement is coming soon. It feels really protracted but maybe it’s just because rich people have complex finances.
@Kiten they could easily get a bifurcated divorce. Where they are legally divorced, but their financial situation gets settled after the fact. Same as Brad and Angelina.
But you still have to file first to even get to that.
Wow every celebrity kid is a genius. Ever since Natalie Portman they all seem to go to the Ivies.
Just my thought as well but hoping someone else would say it first. Two of my grandchildren checked all the boxes for being accepted at an Ivy, grades, tests scores, extracurricular activities, STEM honors classes as well as musical accomplishments. Just a thanks for applying and wait listed at two ( which means nothing). I how do these nepo babies qualify? What does it take?
@Libra my personal opinion is the school is weighing in the free publicity they’d get from having a celebrities child there plus the benefit of knowing the celebrity can afford to pay full tuition out right – no wrestling with/waiting for financial aid to kick in.
Celebrity parents can make very large donations to help the admissions process along.
My oldest went to a college several states away, so he and I shipped items and flew there. I spent a couple of whirlwind days helping set up his dorm room. Then there came a sudden announcement that all parents and visitors needed to be gone by noon…in 30 minutes. It felt like such a shock and so sudden when I had to go. I cried all the way to the hotel, all the way to the airport, and all the way onto the plane. A kind steward asked if there had been a death in the family and I told him my sad tale. A few minutes later he gave me some Kleenex and a Bloody Mary. By the time I finished it I had calmed down and after the second one I could even laugh at myself. That steward was an angel in disguise that day, and I will never forget his kindness.
It’s not just Violet going away to college…maybe it was just immediate family as well but Ben Affleck vacationed with Garner and the kids to Japan. He kept out of any pictures but some news outlets are reporting he was there on the trip. Is it me or does it seem a little beyond co-parenting?
I don’t know. As someone who co-parents, I understand doing things this way for the kids’ sake. If there’s no animosity and you can take separate flights and stay in separate hotels and both enjoy a trip with the kids, why not? I think we need to normalize healthy and amicable co-parenting. It doesn’t always have to be contentious or complicated.
There seems to be zero proof of this except for speculation in comment sections but I do know they split up the week every week of the year so I assume they split vacation weeks like that as well. Your insinuation (Lilly) that it is something more sinister is off base imo. They have one concern and that concern only ~the shared upbringing of their children.
Can anyone- that knows something about therapy for couples-Is it possible that they are not supposed to be hanging out together and are actually in some sort of counseling??
I just can’t believe that these two would want this to be the news everyday or have this pain everyday…All the speculation…could they be so callous and cold to be doing this for publicity for 2 upcoming projects?? This is really messing with the kids too? Really? for publicity??
I’m happy that both parents helped Violet get settled at Yale. And also happy that Ben celebrated his birthday without cameras.
just reported, J.Lo filed for div. its overrrr