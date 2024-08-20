Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner helped Violet move into her Yale dorm

Ben Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday last Thursday. While there were photos of Jennifer Garner stopping by his house on his birthday, many of us believed that his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, avoided her Leo husband on his birthday (the same way he avoided her on her birthday). But no, it turns out that J.Lo did stop by his house for a small family birthday party:

Ben Affleck celebrated his birthday “exactly” how he wanted. A source tells PEOPLE the actor marked his 52nd birthday on Thursday, Aug. 15 with a “small birthday celebration at home” with his kids. “It’s exactly what he wanted. He didn’t want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute,” says the source. “Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him.” Affleck is a parent to kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who was spotted visiting the actor’s rental home in Brentwood, Calif., earlier in the day, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Lopez, 55, was spotted departing Affleck’s rental home hours after Garner’s visit in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. “The kids were with Ben for most of the day. He didn’t leave the house at all for his birthday,” the insider says.

[From People]

That is a very dad thing, to not want to do anything for their birthday besides sit in their chair and eat, and have their kids around. Dads don’t want to go to Chili’s or Nobu. They want their kids to bring them takeout and gifts. They want to watch a dad movie with their kids too. I’m glad Ben got the day he wanted. Meanwhile, after that, Ben and J-Garner flew to Connecticut with all of their kids. Because Violet is going to Yale, and the whole family came together to move Violet into her dorm. People Mag had a story about that too:

Ben Affleck is busy helping his daughter Violet prepare for college. The actor marked his 52nd birthday on Aug. 15 and has been under heightened public scrutiny over the state of his marriage with Jennifer Lopez. However, Affleck “has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in,” a source tells PEOPLE. The 18-year-old, eldest of the three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, is starting classes soon at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. “It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks,” the source adds.

[From People]

Personally, I don’t think it’s some big deal that J.Lo was not invited to Violet’s move-in at Yale. They wanted to keep it for the immediate family, and it doesn’t look like Garner invited her partner/boyfriend either. I also think that Ben is trying to tell people that he hasn’t been focused on his marriage drama in recent months because he was more focused on his oldest leaving home. Now that Violet is off to college, will Ben file for divorce? Hm.

Also: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk were also in New Haven over the weekend, because Brad’s son Brody is also a Yale freshman. So in this case, the freshman’s stepmother was invited to his move-in? Apparently. Gwyneth’s son Moses will be a freshman at Brown this year too – I guess Brown’s move-in day/week is after Yale’s?