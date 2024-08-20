Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter are probably over & he finally visited his son

I haven’t been super-engaged with the gossip about and around Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, but even a casual observer like me thinks this whole situation is sort of weird and funny. To recap, Barry and Sabrina met late last year and got involved with each other very quickly. Barry was living temporarily in LA, and as soon as he started up with Sabrina, people were like… oh, so I guess he’s no longer seeing his baby-mother Alyson Kierans. Barry and Alyson are parents to son Brando, and their split likely predated his thing with Sabrina. The issue was, as soon as Barry and Sabrina started up, Barry rarely “went back home” and rarely saw his son. That’s been a gossip thread all year, that Barry hasn’t seen his son in months because he was too busy with Sabrina. Well, a few days ago, this appeared on Deuxmoi:

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are keeping it casual. Amid rumors of their split, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE that the relationship between Carpenter, 25, and Keoghan, 31, is “on and off.” On Friday, Aug. 16, Keoghan also seemingly responded to the breakup rumors by liking the “Please Please Please” singer’s flirty Instagram post, which showed her posing in baby blue lingerie. PEOPLE reached out to reps for Carpenter and Keoghan for comment. Meanwhile, Carpenter alluded to them having an undefined relationship in a June interview with Rolling Stone. When asked if she refers to the actor as her boyfriend, she replied, “How do I skirt around this question?” She continued: “The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do. Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”

I mean… Sabrina and Barry definitely hard-launched their relationship very early on, and he even starred in the music video for her song “Please Please Please.” They were pretty serious about each other… until they weren’t, and now it’s “they were always on-and-off.” All of which to say… Barry finally visited his son this weekend. Is this the first time he’s seen Brando all year?