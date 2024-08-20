Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter are probably over & he finally visited his son

I haven’t been super-engaged with the gossip about and around Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, but even a casual observer like me thinks this whole situation is sort of weird and funny. To recap, Barry and Sabrina met late last year and got involved with each other very quickly. Barry was living temporarily in LA, and as soon as he started up with Sabrina, people were like… oh, so I guess he’s no longer seeing his baby-mother Alyson Kierans. Barry and Alyson are parents to son Brando, and their split likely predated his thing with Sabrina. The issue was, as soon as Barry and Sabrina started up, Barry rarely “went back home” and rarely saw his son. That’s been a gossip thread all year, that Barry hasn’t seen his son in months because he was too busy with Sabrina. Well, a few days ago, this appeared on Deuxmoi:
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are keeping it casual. Amid rumors of their split, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE that the relationship between Carpenter, 25, and Keoghan, 31, is “on and off.”
On Friday, Aug. 16, Keoghan also seemingly responded to the breakup rumors by liking the “Please Please Please” singer’s flirty Instagram post, which showed her posing in baby blue lingerie.
Meanwhile, Carpenter alluded to them having an undefined relationship in a June interview with Rolling Stone. When asked if she refers to the actor as her boyfriend, she replied, “How do I skirt around this question?” She continued: “The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do. Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”
I mean… Sabrina and Barry definitely hard-launched their relationship very early on, and he even starred in the music video for her song “Please Please Please.” They were pretty serious about each other… until they weren’t, and now it’s “they were always on-and-off.” All of which to say… Barry finally visited his son this weekend. Is this the first time he’s seen Brando all year?
This is one gossip train that definitely left the station without me, I had no idea he had a son.
Unimpressed if he parked his child to go and be busy elsewhere. It’s the Tom Cruise school of fatherhood.
I agree. I knew about the baby early on, and that pretty quickly stopped any warm fuzzies I had for him as a celebrity.
Yep, I told my sister that story and it immediately killed her interest.
And yet there will still be people lining up to tell Alyson how lucky she is to have him stop by and “help.”
Unfortunately misogyny runs deep in some women, Josephine – it’s appalling how some people feel ok to post some stuff.
Same for me ladies. Any hotness he had left the station early on. Abandoning kids means you’re garbage, indeed he’s from the Brad Pitt/Tom Cruise school too.
I hope Alyson has a good lawyer and a hefty child support payment.
I know people are ROD for him and that’s fine, to each their own but he has always given me f*ckboi vibes so it was hard to get all excited for him personally as a celebrity. He is immensely talented but still, yikes.
He’s a talented actor but he’s always screamed ‘messy personal life’ to me – I know he had a chaotic upbringing but thats no excuse to not make the effort to see his child (if this is true).
I think fame and success does reveal people, and I think in his case he probably started to believe his own hype. Ditching your family to hook up with a pop star and gawd knows who else, is something he’s probably going to live to regret. His baby mama is so better off without him.
For some reason, I get the impression he is a player. He liked the attention of being with Sabrina.
this all feels messy. I wonder if he liked being with sabrina when it meant music festivals and her opening for Taylor Swift and all that attention, and now the shine has come off a bit and its like….oh crap I have a son I forgot about?
I think he’s a good actor but I guess time will tell how this plays out.
I once read a comment that said Barry looks like David Duchovny and Ezra Miller had a baby, and now I can’t unsee it.
Double squinty.
Hey, we’ve all dated that guy.
He’s rocketed to fame after one of the truly gruesome childhoods, never really had an education, is VERY skilled at acting!
Have fun, date him, hang around for a while (try not to have a baby with the guy because he’s never going to get the snip because he’s sentimental but unreliable) but really, that people are expecting Barry Keoghan to be in any way normal is asking a lot.
Totally agree. It would be foolish to expect a conventional relationship with him.
Goodness what an unusual occurrence…a man who is done banging his side piece and now returns home to see his kid. Never heard that story before.
Sabrina is hardly a side piece – he and his baby mother broke up a long time before he met Sabrina, and Barry and Sabrina were in a longterm, very public committed relationship.
I am not sure why but I do not care for him at all. He is very talented. He has a trying too hard personality.
He’s a talented actor and seems like a charismatic Irish guy. I have to check myself bc the Irish accent gets me every time😂. I hope he’s there for his kid. If he’s a deadbeat dad, then gross but I hope he’s not and has maybe been seeing his kid more than we know? A lot of the uk actors have a pedigree and come from aristo circles and fancy acting schools. Not all of them and no shame in that. But it’s refreshing to see the Irish actors that make it. Again, I hope he can be a good dad and find his way in Hollywood or wherever his acting takes him.