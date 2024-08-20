Hillary Clinton mentioned Donald Trump & the DNC crowd chanted ‘Lock Him Up’

Hillary Clinton spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Night 1. Which shows you how stacked the DNC is with high-quality speakers and “fan favorites,” if you will. Like, if I was organizing this stuff, Hillary would have been a second or third night speaker. But I also understand why she was given a speaking slot on opening night. It was sort of a nostalgic night, with Hillary speaking and then President Biden’s big speech. You could also consider it the “happy warrior” night – the Clintons worked behind the scenes to support President Biden as the nominee, and then when he dropped out and endorsed Kamala Harris, the Clintons immediately phased all of their Biden support into supporting Harris.

Hillary’s speech was fantastic, although I think it’s interesting to point out that Hillary is basically the only major Democrat talking about how historic it would be to elect Kamala Harris as president. Hillary’s 2016 campaign leaned into her historic candidacy, the importance of being the first woman presidential nominee, etc. Kamala Harris isn’t doing that. Harris’s thing is… I am President Biden’s legacy, he was a bridge to me, I’m a tough prosecutor and pro-union. It’s interesting from a branding perspective. Here’s Hillary’s speech:

Hillary’s face when the crowd starts chanting “Lock Him Up” after she talked about Donald Trump’s felony convictions!!!

Democrats are chanting "lock him up" during a Hillary Clinton speech. Need a moment to process this. pic.twitter.com/ur0NuYzAOW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

Hillary also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night – he’s doing his show in Chicago this week.