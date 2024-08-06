King Charles plays Highland Games while England burns from violent riots

Here are some photos of King Charles in Scotland over the weekend. He attended the Mey Highland Games. He wore a kilt and appeared to be having a wonderful time. Charles and many of the royals have already started their summer holidays. Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh all made appearances at the Paris Olympics, but those appearances are cutting into their holidays. Prince William and Kate haven’t been seen in nearly a month and they’re reportedly in Norfolk.
All of which to say, no one from the Windsor clan made any move to meet with the families of the Southport stabbing last week. Three little girls were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. The assailant was born in Wales, but misinformation spread like wildfire across social media and the British media. Basically, every racist in Britain has decided to use the murder of these three little girls to stage some of the biggest riots Britain has seen in decades. The violence is going one way – white nationalists are attacking people of color, they’re setting fire to hotels and causing a massive amount of destruction.
Rioters set fire and broke into hotels used to shelter asylum seekers in northern England on Sunday, as the country grapples with the worst social unrest it has seen in years.
The violence was triggered by the stabbing of three young girls in Southport, northwest England, earlier in the week. The far right has seized on and spread a wave of disinformation, including false claims the attacker was an immigrant, to mobilize anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant protests. Police say the suspect was born in Britain.
Footage geolocated by CNN shows protesters on Sunday vandalizing and setting ablaze two Holiday Inns in northern England: one in Tamworth, which had previously been criticized by a local politician for housing asylum seekers, and another in Rotherham.
In Tamworth, protesters threw projectiles, smashed windows, and started fires, injuring one police officer, according to local authorities. Meanwhile in Rotherham, protesters threw wooden planks, used fire extinguishers against officers, set fire to objects near the hotel, and smashed windows to gain entry to the building, police said.
The Rotherham hotel at the time was “full of terrified residents and staff,” according to a statement by Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the weekend’s violent protests, which saw at least 147 people arrested since Saturday night. Those involved in violence will face the full force of the law, he warned.
“People in this country have a right to be safe and yet, we’ve seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques, other minority communities singled out, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on the police, wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric. So no, I won’t shy away from calling it what it is: Far-right thuggery,” Starmer said from Downing Street on Sunday. Turning to the violent scenes in Rotherham, Starmer described “marauding gangs intent on law-breaking” and emphasized that violent rioters do not “represent our country.”
What a way for Starmer to start his government, right? Downing Street has been trying to manage the crisis and I completely understand why the riots and hate crimes are a purely political issue, and an issue which should be managed by Downing Street. That being said, the Windsors’ silence is very loud, isn’t it? While the palaces issued statements about the Southport stabbing, no one from the Windsor clan met with the families of the murdered girls? Not one “let’s all come together” statement from the king amid mass rioting and a surge of violent hate crimes and arson? It reminds me of when Londoners staged a Black Lives Matter march… which was attacked by white nationalists, all while QEII threw herself a birthday parade in Windsor.
Disappointing, not surprising.
Like Nero Rome is burning and Chuckles is nowhere to be found in the riot issue. He is partly to blame for them with his and his number one son and their gutter press bedmates throwing hate about Meg their biracial family member and all their years of colonizing crap.
Charles is not partly to blame for this. The blame is with the racist rioters who have chosen to destroy property and physically threaten people they perceive as the other. A royal intervention would be nothing but a distraction from the difficult work of law enforcement in containing this situation.
We’re never going to know, are we? Royals don’t do interventions unless it makes Chucky look good or gets him money.
@Megan — it isn’t a “royal intervention” to call the grieving families to offer sympathy, condolences and support. It wouldn’t distract from the investigation in any way, shape or form. He’s just a filthy rich toff who doesn’t give a shite about the peons who pay for his upkeep.
While the race rioters are to blame for their actions, I do think Charles and the RF have spent the past 6 years or so modeling their contempt for outsiders. The way they treated Meghan. The way they said nothing as the tabloids whipped up racist hate against her. Their treatment of Meghan was racist and xenophobic and Charles is the head of state. So they are role models for hate, racism and xenophobia within the uk. Charles can claim to celebrate diversity until he’s blue in the face but his actions have clearly telegraphed otherwise.
The rioters aren’t objecting to Christian Americans moving to the UK. They are objecting to immigrants from MENA and sub-Saharan Africa. It is facially and intellectually dishonest to say otherwise, and disrespectful to those seeking asylum from tyrannical governments.
Exactly, Susan! The BRF and their media minions’ years of racist and hate-filled propaganda have led to this point.
Megan, so it’s okay if Christian Americans move to the UK, but not other Christians? I’m confused. How does someone in the UK know whether a person of color is from America and is Christian?
Unfortunately, you can blame the government and bm for all of the hate they pushed in order to get Brexit. All of the negatives stuff in the media continued and included Meghan (and children). It’s similar to what happened and is happening here. Trump brought so much racism into the open and the right wing media–aided by the msm–made sure it turned to hatred. Fascism is not being pushed in just one country. It’s being pushed worldwide.
No Megan Chuckles and his family for years of colonizing ways and his hatred for his biracial daughter-in-law are definitely to blame. They won’t say a thing because they are not disturbed by what is happening to people who don’t look like them. They for sure are to blame!!
Anyone ever heard of Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson? Was anyone paying attention to the Brexit rhetoric about immigrants?
Yes Megan have heard of both of them and their crap. Doesn’t take the blame from Chuckles. They are both royalists so I think of them the same way as Chuckles. There is lots of blame to go around but the royal family has been part of it for many many years and are still at it with their biracial daughter-in-law. Chuckles is saying nothing for a reason and thats because he thinks there is nothing wrong with what is going. If he believed it was wrong he would say something .
The concept of the royal family is literally white supremacy at its peak because it places a white family above all others.
Charles may not be inciting the fascist white terrorists directly, but he is not stopping the British media from being racist every day. We know that he and William can shut down stories if they want to, and they never lifted a finger to contain the racism against Meghan. Kate also took advantage of the racism with her fake crying story because she knew weaponizing white tears against a black woman works.
Chuckie is not in charge. Blaming him for this is like blaming Mickey Mouse for any problems that might arise when emergency response deals with a hurricane that hits Florida. Let’s stay focused on what he is in control of … like his choice to erase Harry’s children.
He can be blamed because of his treatment of his biracial daughter-in-law signaled to the crazies that it’s okay to hate those that don’t look like you. It’s foolish to think Chuckles doesn’t shoulder some blame when he is a role model for racist behaviors!
Chuck can do so much more than hold up in safe Scotland. He’s the friggin king, the Head Of State. The one who was annointed by God, and head of the Church of England.
So you know what, take all those titles and use them! The taxpayers paid hundreds of millions for his coronation so the least he can do is man up and show his mettle.
Think what those millions could have done in Southport or Rotherham? Alleviate a lot of the poverty, and provide better opportunities dogging these people.
So enough with poor Charles can’t do anything. You can bet if Diana was around, she wouldn’t be hiding in Scotland.
Charles has a lot of actual and soft political power.
As the figurehead of this country, yes he absolutely should be visiting the hospital, meeting the parents, and giving a statement asking for calm.
Useless racist workshy shirker.
Charles is such an out of touch fool. How does he get that group fawning over him in scotland.
I’m afraid that the only thing he has to is wear a kilt!
Tessa – they must be paid toadies. I’m Scottish and I don’t know anyone who’d go to see him.
Yeah, historically speaking, the Scots have every right in the world to hate the English monarchy.
“But it’s the tradition!”
The windsors are fools, anybody can see it. Charles reign is BS. We should have a name for his era.
The End of the Monarchy? That feels like a good era moniker.
The Disappearing Windsors
The Left Behinds Fading Fast
Chuckles’ Last Stand
The Sun Done Set on the British Empire
The last king?
Charles knows that as long as the population is turning on each other, they’re not turning on him. To keep them from turning on him, he’s making himself scarce.
Charles can’t unify his own family how does anyone expect him to unify a country. This guy allowed racist rhetoric to flourish against his own mixed race DIL and grandchildren. If
He could at least make an attempt and call for people to calm down. He is meant to be a unifying force. At least that is what the royalist press keep telling us.
No attempts to attempt when you know you’re incapable of uniting. Divided his own family, divided because of his racism. +He knows the population in “not my king” & crown to the ground & eggs. This is not the type of important king he wants to be.
Find that interview where he answers that being royal is a way of life, a lifestyle. He is nothing about making the world better like Diana. She ruined everything for him/exposed everything about him. Losers windsors!
Queen Margrethe of Denmark has spoken out before to condemn racial violence. It wouldn’t be that hard for Chuckles to make a statement.
Not a word of condemnation about the race riots from any of the royals. Either they are completely clueless or they don’t give a sh*t.
Either way, it just points up how useless all of them are.
That’s because these royalists are into the whole white Christian England. They hated that they no longer have an Empire to lord over and exploit. They hate that history paints the Empire as bad.
They hate that Brexit turned into a tiger that is eating them up. They hate and can’t accept that they brought this mess on themselves. That Brexit didn’t pave their streets with gold. They believed all the lies and can’t handle the truth.
So now, they are going after the vulnerable. They threw rocks at Filipino nurses trying to get to work.
And crickets from the royals because to do so would be criticizing their base, their biggest supporters. That’s the dirty, ugly truth about royalists and the royals.
He just needs a fiddle, to round things out. The problem with hereditary monarchies, is the idea that some people born leaders. So Charles and William devoted no time to learning the art of being a good leader. All those years Charles sat salivating over that thrown, was never because he wanted to lead — to make a positive difference in anyone’s life, not even his own family’s. It was all for the cosplay and pomp and circumstance. What a buffoon.
Charles can’t unify his own family how does anyone expect him to unify a country. This guy allowed racist rhetoric to flourish against his own mixed race DIL and grandchildren. If I was a person of color I wouldn’t trust him or his heir. Most of the conservative media who bash poc every day on their right wing tv channels are some of their best buddies. F him and his racist family. None of them have the balls to go against their conservative media tabloid friends. They are all afraid of them.
I agree with everything you said. He would first have to stop himself and his family from the racist abuse that they send Meghan and her and Harry two mix raced children way. The Windsors have shown us time and time again that they are completely fine with racism
Well said.
Charles is incredibly unlikeable, especially in a kilt.
Can i ask why he wears a kilt? I know he’s in Scotland, but he isn’t Scottish and he isn’t a Highlander. Almost feels like a mockery.
Chloe – probably because the Queen Mother was Scottish. And he loves to play dress up.
@Liz-l: her father held a Scottish title but she was hardly Scottish. The queen mother was born in England. As were both her parents and both her grandparents. Scotland was probably nothing more to them than a holiday retreat.
Chloe – I stand corrected. But I’m pretty sure the QM’s mother was Scottish.
Anyhow – it’s all dress up to them. Same as Charles playing at being a crofter in the Highlands once a year.
I’m Scottish and live here and don’t know anyone who is a fan of them.
He must enjoy going commando, which I’ve heard is a requirement for wearing a kilt.
Here’s an oldie but a goodie from the National in Scotland. Basically saying the royals treat Scotland like their own personal tartan Disneyland.
https://www.thenational.scot/news/19328396.kevin-mckenna-scotland-just-personal-tartan-disneyland-royal-family/
Royals have done it since Victoria and Albert bought Balmoral.
Charles can’t afford to alienate his biggest supporters- the racist thugs.
“Let them eat cake.”
At the very least, QCC or (and?) PW should have addressed this, if not KC. Soft diplomacy anyone?
That sounds like work! They’re on holidays everyone! Do you really think they care about what happens to anyone outside their own class?
The irony of the British shrieking about foreigners bringing their language, culture, and food, to England and refusing to assimilate – basically the argument I heard on the news this morning from one British thug justifying the violence – is rich in irony. If ever there was a nation with no right to complain about immigration, it is England.
Immigrants helped rebuild England after WWII. What did the politicians and monarchy do? Windrush them out of the country. What a shameful legacy they’ve created. All the monarchy has done is take and take and take, then turn against the very people who helped keep that godforsaken island together.
Condemn his allies that he has used to fuel the hate against the Sussex’s, of course he isn’t condemning them. As a matter of fact many of them are being used as commentators on the news programs about the riots, they are literally shouting down women and minorities who are invited guests only to be abused live on air. These hate filled racist are Chucks base so of course he is silent.
Shows again how out of touch those Windsor’s are. They are afraid to say anything because they enabled the same type of thuggery on Meghan. They enabled it by not speaking against it, the same here. This is their base crating this chaos.
It’s actually pretty logical that the far right would create mayhem at the beginning of a leftist PM’s office. It’s an established strategy, (at least in Europe it is) similar to the systematic infiltration of leftist and in general peaceful demos by violent thugs of the opposite end of the political spectrum that then justifies the police becoming extremely “firm” (…) towards the protesters.
The Wales have children around the age of the victims who also enjoy T Swift. It’s a no brainer, but then they also would center themselves in the narrative the way Kate did with Sarah Everard.
Unable did a a photo-op at Sarah’ s memorial, arriving with her photographers, funny because it was illegal, the Met police put the Duchess of Sussex in their reports.
Horrible, horrible behaviour to use a murdered girl’s memory in that way. Any doubts of KM’s intent at that vigil were dispelled by her being the only one not wearing a Covid mask
The King certainly set a bad example by not condemning the racist abuse of his DIL and his grandchildren.
This!
The riots have shown just how undermanned and underfunded the Police and security services are – thanks to the Tories. These riots have been waiting to happen for some time – the right wing white ‘nationalists’ have been waiting for a ’cause’ to react to and what happened to those little girls was just the flash point needed to set them off. The Southport community stood up against them and told them to ‘fk off’. TBH I don’t think the community wants any royals there ATM – they’ve had enough to deal with with, leave them in peace to grieve.
TBH if he (Chuck) did speak out against the riots it wouldn’t make any difference, they’d still riot. SM is awash with the opportunists filming themselves looting – 2 morons from Hull even allowed themselves to show off and brag about their loot to a reporter on camera. Hull please come get your idiots.
Defund the police was taken literally after all.
Who’d have thought the press and social media going full lemming against an entire profession casting it as a global pariah would have far reaching consequences of running out of people willing to do it?
We fly to Edinburg on Friday to go see my sister in northern England. I’m hoping the riots don’t spread there (for many reasons). I’m not too worried about our personal safety but it’s still unnerving. I have three teenagers and this is their first trip there since 2017.
You’ll be fine in Scotland – they tried to start sh!t in Glasgow last weekend and got nowhere, the city was ‘nah get stuffed’.
Hope you had a good visit – its Fringe Festival month so you’ll have a great time.
I live in Glasgow, just over an hour away from Edinburgh – it’s fine here.
The Farage Riots not only target mosques or community centers that work with people seeling asylum, they also loot chain stores, e.g Tesco, or citizen advice centers, or torch libraries.
And they threaten people from minority backgrounds — like NHS employees, teachers, sales people, cab drivers…
Even if the RF is still trying to get away with their stance of being apolitical, it’s time for their advisers to stir them to the reality that is the 21st century. The politics of the empire created the problems that arise in many parts of the commonwealth, by treating the native population as a nuisance with little to no rights, by looting natural resources, by stealing objects of art, by starting wars.
Someone should tell them there’s no vacation for a head of state in a situation like this, and if they can’t be bothered with showing at least a modicum of interest and compassion, it’s high time to abolish the monarchy.
They don’t wanna be drawn into “culture war” conversations. That was Seabiscuit’s excuse for not condemning the violent Clarkson article about parading Prince Harry’s wife naked through all the streets of England and pelting her with feces.
“Culture War”
Like it was some generic obscure pleb. THIS WAS Family!
If anything telegraphed that the mixed race wife of a BRITISH PRINCE was NOT considered family…
A symbol of unity ? Nay.
The royal silence is hard to fathom while UK cities burn and thugggery rules.
At a time when hate crimes are being committed against minority communities all around the country – when so many people are threatened and fearful – our Head of State has nothing to say about it. Instead he thinks it is a good look to be photographed surrounded by an adoring white crowd.
The rest of them are nowhere to be seen as they don’t want their holiday to be interrupted.
The Royals are so insulated by white supremacy and rising fascism in the uk right now that it’s unreal.
I mean how is this even a thing with the country literally on fire ?
Where are the messages of unifying support and cohesion from the head of the country ?
I don’t think they realize how badly this reflects on them. It’s either that they are too lazy and unwilling to interrupt their holidays to make a statement stating something like “racism is bad, this is not us.” or they’re just fine with people from minorities being violently attacked daily since last week. We already knew they were a racist family (William can say the opposite however many times he wishes it won’t make it true) but this absence of reaction from them is beyond insane.
It really is insane. And irresponsible.
But yeah, the royals are themselves racists, so they’re in a bind.
William is going to look real smart when he tries the “we are very much not a racist family” phrase again.
I thought one of the main reasons the monarchy still exists in GB is its role as a unifying force. Yet, at times like this, the Windsors disappear into their palaces. They have no point except as parasites on the taxpayers. Think of the money it would free up if they abolished this archaic institution and opened the palaces to tourists. It’s tragic that the monarchy still exists.
The sight of him nauseates me. This is exactly the sort of thing that got Nicholas II in trouble, completely disregarding events like this.
The difference here is that Charles was chomping at the bit for this job. One would think he’d be all over this as a good show of how “born to be king” he is. Nicholas was notorious for not wanting it, thus the apparent reason for his indifference. Kind of interesting how different branches of the family are doing the exact same thing, for seemingly polar opposite reasons.
This reminds me of that episode of The Crown where the Queen was prodded and pushed to respond to the Aberfan disaster in Wales or Princess Diana’s death. Isn’t it part of their job to comfort the grieving and to show support?
They will only show support and comfort from afar.
I was just thinking Charles is probably doing the same thing his mother would have done.
I didn’t realize the queen had to be prodded to show up at Aberfan. When she did, it was one of the only times she cried in public. That was some horrific stuff.
It was said that she didn’t want to go because the rescue workers would have to stop their work. It’s a bit like the children who were murdered, would any mum in their position actually want to see the King right now. I doubt it. The Press, of course want them to turn up, it’s another photo opportunity.
Commenting on the riots might bring a political element that won’t help but nothing is stopping them from visiting the grieving families. Especially Princess early years. Diana would have visited the families by now. Sending a tweet is nothing. Especially when there is time to attend tennis matches and euro finals.
And now that Princess early years has been to Wimbledon sitting in a stadium full of people she can’t claim to not go because of her cancer. They are all scared their supporters would turn on them. It’s easy to hide out in their castles behind walls. God forbid they interrupt their vacations.
That’s giving them a tad too much credit. It assumes they even care about their reputations or to lift a finger for self preservation. All of the Leftovers only seem to care about is their immediate tunnel and everything else is for the plebs to handle.
I happened to be in the area for the Highland Games some 12 years ago. Far from being a spectacular event it was a very rural affair. No bleachers a football field on the side of the road. Some 100 spectators an icecream van and somebody selling souvenirs. It was all about the lads measuring up against each other in throwing trees and the like. Very charming. Charles turned up there, too. It was very much appreciated by the tiny community. It was a great experience for my kids and me and Charles wasn’t, and didn’t pretend to be, the main attraction.
This said, it is time for the RF to stress what being British is about and that it’s not what the thugs on the streets are saying. How they do it, I don’t care, but they need to do it.
Royal Family is a worthless institution.
They’re a complete Joke.
The first thing Charles should do is hire a black personal secretary and several other people of color into professional palace jobs. This would at least show the thugs that the Windsors respect and support people who are not lily-white.
The news reported a few weeks ago that the palace hired some black people but they were all in cleaning and other servant-type positions!!!!
Those “riots” seemed coordinated. I’m guessing outside money setup/paid for this whole thing. The race divisions are used as a distraction.
It’s a shame because England is turning into a failed country. Without entertainment and tourism they would be bankrupt. They need to start making hard choices
Was he playing the Bagpipes whilst England burned? Good Cartoon material.
Some of the rioters have allegedly been chanting “Long live the King”. Would be nice if he could reach out to his supporters and put out a statement about British values and how they don’t include violent attacks on mosques wouldn’t it?
As for the suggestions that this would involve him wading into politics, he was never shy about doing that before he was King. Perhaps he’s figured out that he can use his duty to appear politically neutral as an excuse for laziness and cowardice.