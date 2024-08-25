Brittany Mahomes liked a MAGA/Trump Instagram & threw a tantrum about it

Many Kansas City Chiefs fans knew the Mahomes family before last year. Patrick Mahomes is known as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he’s married to Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player and currently a prominent football WAG and an entrepreneur. Brittany and Patrick have two children and she’s expecting their third. As I said, people sort of knew Brittany already, but her fame went next-level when Patrick’s teammate began dating Taylor Swift. Brittany and Taylor quickly befriended each other and they hung out without their significant others. Brittany has even flown to New York specifically to spend time with Taylor and hang out with Taylor’s clique. Brittany is now part of that clique, without a doubt, hitting up hotspots and clubs with Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez. Well, funny story: Brittany is a MAGA Republican.

Brittany Mahomes shared a message for any haters this week following social media backlash for reportedly liking a post from former President Donald Trump. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 28, uploaded a statement on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Aug. 23, in which she called out haters with “deep rooted issues.” She did not specify what she was referring to in the upload, which she shared amid social media backlash over her reportedly liking an Aug. 13 Instagram post shared by Trump. Mahomes’ like does not appear on the post as of Saturday, Aug. 24 and she does not follow Trump on Instagram, nor has she openly endorsed a candidate for president. “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” the message on Mahomes’ Instagram read. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.” She also capped off the text-only Instagram Stories post by writing above it, “I mean honestly.” The Aug. 13 Instagram post that Mahomes — who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — reportedly liked is a square graphic detailing the “2024 GOP platform,” which includes a list of 20 of Trump’s apparent talking points ahead of the election in November. Among the list are phrases including “seal the border and stop the migrant invasion,” “keep men out of women’s sports,” “secure our elections,” and “deport pro-Hamas radicals and make our college campuses safe and patriotic.”

This is written in a convoluted, “who even knows if this is true” way, when really, there are receipts backing up the fact that Brittany absolutely liked this dumbass MAGA post and then she threw a little tantrum when people noticed. I’m including those receipts below. As many have already pointed out, Brittany has always given off MAGA vibes anyway, so it’s not really a shock. The shock is that she’s openly liking the most bigoted MAGA IGs in the same week that Donald Trump posted AI images of Taylor Swift “endorsing” him. I’ve gone easy on Taylor with the political stuff because I feel certain that she’s going to endorse the Democratic ticket at some point and probably do some GOTV stuff too. I’m not going to say this “birds of a feather.” But I do think Taylor should tell Brittany: hey, this guy sucks, his platform sucks and please don’t support him.