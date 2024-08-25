Brittany Mahomes liked a MAGA/Trump Instagram & threw a tantrum about it

Many Kansas City Chiefs fans knew the Mahomes family before last year. Patrick Mahomes is known as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he’s married to Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player and currently a prominent football WAG and an entrepreneur. Brittany and Patrick have two children and she’s expecting their third. As I said, people sort of knew Brittany already, but her fame went next-level when Patrick’s teammate began dating Taylor Swift. Brittany and Taylor quickly befriended each other and they hung out without their significant others. Brittany has even flown to New York specifically to spend time with Taylor and hang out with Taylor’s clique. Brittany is now part of that clique, without a doubt, hitting up hotspots and clubs with Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez. Well, funny story: Brittany is a MAGA Republican.

Brittany Mahomes shared a message for any haters this week following social media backlash for reportedly liking a post from former President Donald Trump. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 28, uploaded a statement on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Aug. 23, in which she called out haters with “deep rooted issues.” She did not specify what she was referring to in the upload, which she shared amid social media backlash over her reportedly liking an Aug. 13 Instagram post shared by Trump.

Mahomes’ like does not appear on the post as of Saturday, Aug. 24 and she does not follow Trump on Instagram, nor has she openly endorsed a candidate for president.

“To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” the message on Mahomes’ Instagram read. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

She also capped off the text-only Instagram Stories post by writing above it, “I mean honestly.”

The Aug. 13 Instagram post that Mahomes — who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — reportedly liked is a square graphic detailing the “2024 GOP platform,” which includes a list of 20 of Trump’s apparent talking points ahead of the election in November.

Among the list are phrases including “seal the border and stop the migrant invasion,” “keep men out of women’s sports,” “secure our elections,” and “deport pro-Hamas radicals and make our college campuses safe and patriotic.”

[From People]

This is written in a convoluted, “who even knows if this is true” way, when really, there are receipts backing up the fact that Brittany absolutely liked this dumbass MAGA post and then she threw a little tantrum when people noticed. I’m including those receipts below. As many have already pointed out, Brittany has always given off MAGA vibes anyway, so it’s not really a shock. The shock is that she’s openly liking the most bigoted MAGA IGs in the same week that Donald Trump posted AI images of Taylor Swift “endorsing” him. I’ve gone easy on Taylor with the political stuff because I feel certain that she’s going to endorse the Democratic ticket at some point and probably do some GOTV stuff too. I’m not going to say this “birds of a feather.” But I do think Taylor should tell Brittany: hey, this guy sucks, his platform sucks and please don’t support him.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

52 Responses to “Brittany Mahomes liked a MAGA/Trump Instagram & threw a tantrum about it”

  1. equality says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:16 am

    Has Taylor issued any sort of protest about DT using her likeness? BM should be directing her comments about “haters” to DT. He’s the one going around spouting off about hating people.

    Reply
    • Wagiman says:
      August 25, 2024 at 8:25 am

      Death threats against Taylor went up when she supported Biden. Her concerts were just saved from attack. She’s got more concerts stateside. I’m sure the lawyers are giving her good advice. She’ll look after herself, her team and her fans.

      Re the comments in the article, it’s not her business to tell BM what to do. Why would it be? Brittany’s a grown up and she can show her arse if she wants. One thing we all know, you can’t change other’s opinions. Taylor minds her own business.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        August 25, 2024 at 8:37 am

        There is a difference between endorsing Harris and issuing a statement that DT used her likeness without permission.

      • Wagiman says:
        August 25, 2024 at 8:49 am

        For sure but she’d be doing what her lawyers advise her to do.

      • seraphina says:
        August 25, 2024 at 8:50 am

        @equality – 110% correct. She is showing who she is through her actions or lack there of. Silence is complicity.

      • NJGR says:
        August 25, 2024 at 9:52 am

        @wagiman – not true. Of course you can influence other people’s opinions – but you have to make an effort, and sometimes it’s uncomfortable, which is why people pretend that you can’t.

    • Pinkosaurus says:
      August 25, 2024 at 10:36 am

      I just want to point out that we won’t know if TS took action on Trump’s AI “endorsement “ unless the TS team says so. I’m actually going to assume she did because those reposts were taken down quickly. Trump’s campaign is certainly not going to tell us. For whatever reason, she has been very quiet but from her most recent statement, the safety of her fans and her shows is her priority. I am withholding judgment for at least a couple weeks.

      She endorsed Biden/Harris in early October 2020.

      Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:20 am

    Sweetie, it’s not about our “hate to see others doing well.” It’s about you expressing support for a post that includes the words “carry out the largest deportation event in American history.” And since you’ve put me in a mean mood now, *you* are not the one doing so well- your *husband* is. Let’s not pretend you’d be owner of a soccer team on your “fitness influencer” income or whatever alone.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      August 25, 2024 at 8:33 am

      Well I guess I’m in a mean mood too this morning. Is it necessary to demean a person with “sweetie” ? You can disagree in a civil, respectful manner, but resorting to rudeness takes away from your message.

      Reply
      • Tuesday says:
        August 25, 2024 at 8:45 am

        I’m a big fan of giving people back the energy they give out. Brittany was rude and condescending in her post, she gets rudeness and condescension back. 🤷🏾‍♀️

      • Jes says:
        August 25, 2024 at 8:50 am

        sorry Libra, “Sweetie” is actually both kind and apt for a young white (rich) woman who “likes” a platform that touts (paraphrasing) “the biggest deportation in united states history” — let alone the false bs about removing any education covering CRT, “radical gender ideology” etc.

        Lets even leave the cruelty of “mass deportation” for a second. This woman has black children and a black husband. She “likes” this platform. I feel very sad for her children. And by the way, I’m speaking as a biracial American woman with a black mother and a white father. Let me tell you, being married to a person of color and having biracial children doesn’t mean you’re not racist. My conclusion: she is deeply stupid, selfish and racist. ‘Sweetie’ is downright kind. Too kind for me. F*** this witch.

      • Proud Mary says:
        August 25, 2024 at 9:03 am

        Pearl clutching over someone using the word sweetie to describe a woman who supports a blatantly/misogynist racist man, held liable for raping a woman, and the same man who boasts about grabbing women by the P-, is truly rich.

      • Sandra says:
        August 25, 2024 at 9:39 am

        @Jes – a woman I went to high school with who has a biracial son is super MAGA and I cannot wrap my head around it. I feel so sorry for the kid. Women like BM are out there.

      • orangeowl18 says:
        August 25, 2024 at 9:48 am

        My next door neighbors have a biracial granddaughter and are proudly MAGA. I try to cut them slack for being ignorant but it’s really, really hard. The simple fact is they are brainwashed by Fox News and can’t even recognize reality anymore.

      • Treeee says:
        August 25, 2024 at 10:52 am

        😂😂😂 are you serious, “Libra”? That’s your takeaway, “sweetie isn’t a nice way to address…” There’s no hope.

  3. Eowyn says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:22 am

    Patrick Mahomes joins the tradition of biracial Black men who marry racist white women. In an interview his wife said his favourite food was fried chicken, and he stated it was Mexican food.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      August 25, 2024 at 9:23 am

      I couldn’t have said it any better! I think about that interview a lot. I sometimes wonder how many Black people Patrick has in his life beyond his teammates. Good luck to the children being mixed race with a mother like that.

      On a semi related note when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the superbowl a few years ago, many of my friends talked about how much more comfortable the league was with Mahomes as face of the league than if Jalen became face of the league because Jalen presents as more obviously Black.

      Reply
    • TNA says:
      August 25, 2024 at 10:30 am

      Eowyn, I’m LMAO. I can’t even with that info. Did she ever explain why she thought fried chicken was his favorite food? Well, for whatever reason, he’s happy with having a wife like that since they’re still together.

      Reply
  4. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:22 am

    🤮 I’d rather know and she can go back to staying off my radar. But, I do also add her husband to à la poubelle. You can’t be unaffected by the intimate company you keep. She made a choice, word salad or not, it’s clear and a tantrum doesn’t change that.

    Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:27 am

    BM doesn’t tolerate “haters”. Yet, she endorsed a platform that is nothing but hate. I’ve always been turned off by how this woman uses her toddlers for clicks. She can have all the seats.

    Reply
  6. TigerMcQueen says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:37 am

    Oh I know Brittany Mahomes. I’m not surprised at all that she’s MAGA. Also not surprised she made rightful criticism about her supporting a fascist wannabe dictator into people being jealous of “her” (lol) success.

    Reply
    • Agnes says:
      August 25, 2024 at 9:43 am

      Yes, this no big surprise to anyone who has paid her even a little attention. She’s probably a Butker fan too. It’s sad that she’s a MAGAt. Mahomes is under her thumb, too.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      August 25, 2024 at 10:31 am

      I’m unclear of what her “success” is — marrying a successful man? I think there is a ton of value in being a supportive partner and she may have contributed to his success, but I feel like she’s thinking more of her swim suit poses and the like. She is obviously ashamed of who she is – her reaction was so bizarre and defensive, a true maga tantrum.

      Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:37 am

    Brittany can vote however she likes, she can publicly post whatever she wants, but she can’t bitch about the reactions afterwards. You’d have to be living in a cave not to know that social media tracks every key stroke and every “like” is a statement, especially when you’re hanging with Taylor Swift.

    Reply
    • seraphina says:
      August 25, 2024 at 8:47 am

      Correct and being Mrs. Mahomes does not protect from that fact.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      August 25, 2024 at 9:00 am

      This. She can vote for Trump and like Trump all she wants but people are going to react to that. It’s pretty clear that there are many people in this country who love the orange sociopath but there are actually more people(ahem, the popular vote) who despise him. So yeah, her opinion is going to get heat. Acting surprised and upset when people are unimpressed that she is a Trump voter is disingenuous. It has nothing to do with people not wanting to see this woman do well. It has nothing to do with her actually. It’s people terrified that Trump will be re-elected and follow through on his plans that will hurt so many people not as fortunate and successful as her.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        August 25, 2024 at 9:25 am

        Yes, that’s the thing. Trump’s rhetoric is openly about hurting people. I’m so hoping for a brisk November wind to sweep all that away.

      • Jais says:
        August 25, 2024 at 10:53 am

        There’s a weight on my chest that will hopefully be lifted in November. As for BM, it’s just like what did you expect to happen. That people were gonna be like oh that’s so cute. Like, come on now.

  8. Minnieder says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:42 am

    Prevent WWIII? (as if that’s actually an issue on the table)
    Cut federal funding to schools? (that allow kids to be themselves without persecution)
    Great f-ing plan, soooo well thought out 🙄

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      August 25, 2024 at 9:20 am

      Weeeell, WWIII kind of is on the table. I have many friends in the military and the current situations in Ukraine and the Middle East are creating disaster scenarios – this is something our next president can’t put on the back burner. As for DT’s plan, it’s really more of a junk drawer of political talking points.

      Reply
      • Minnieder says:
        August 25, 2024 at 9:36 am

        Fair point on WWIII. This BS list is so vague (on some of the points, obv not all!) that I can see how a person who has been willfully ignorant for 8+ years might think, huh, okay. But this tells me this bitch is either hella maga or she’s lived in a cave and has zero interest in the country, our rights, and how people that are not rich live.

    • Ciotog says:
      August 25, 2024 at 11:14 am

      Prevent WWIII by handing Ukraine to Putin and the Palestinians to Netanyahu, is what that means.

      Reply
  9. blue says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:44 am

    I’m not surprised that BM is maga-leaning, (just like Sidney Sweeney.) Brit’s an intense fame-seeker & overplays social media. Not sure about hubby Pat – his brother is very creepy. Raised in the same household.
    Taylor Swift went public months ago as solidly anti-Trump & if she’s quiet now, it’s for her own safety as she’s very exposed during the tour.

    Reply
    • Ms single malt says:
      August 25, 2024 at 9:24 am

      Sigh .. Sydney Sweeney attended a 60th birthday party for her Mom with people wearing Maga hats/t shirts and Blue Lives Matter tshirts. They were other guests and not her own friends/family. Are we really still dragging her as Maga adjacent? Do better.

      Reply
      • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
        August 25, 2024 at 9:40 am

        I don’t know about dragging her, but I do have questions about, and side eye for, Sweeney. I have too much experience in the area she grew up in and the crowd there to just give a pass. I do avoid her movies etc., so personally I’m not doing better, I guess. But, I’m open to learning more about her not being aligned with her family friends.

  10. Susan Collins says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:51 am

    Well she showed who she is and I believe her. A racist maga follower who married a biracial man who makes a huge amount of money which makes it all okay to be married to him.

    Reply
  11. Dukeraguswife says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:57 am

    I have a long standing personal rule (well before DT). I do not talk politics with friends. Period. It’s very a effective strategy.

    Reply
  12. Hereforthegossip says:
    August 25, 2024 at 8:58 am

    We all knew about BM!!!! I hope I’m wrong, but even with the recent events at her concerts I don’t think Taylor is or was ever going to endorse anyone. She has always been known to be all about her business and her coins first (this is what makes her a powerhouse- she is savvy with the music and the business side) . A political endorsement that could alienate a chunk of her fan base in this climate? Absolutely not. If it courts controversy or could result in blowback for her, she largely avoids it.

    Reply
    • Jes says:
      August 25, 2024 at 9:24 am

      She already endorsed Biden/Harris. I’m thinking she’ll wait til Oct (and maybe Beyonce will take Sept) to keep this wave going through Nov 4. I’m now thinking Beyonce and the Harris campaigned coordinated to have B not say she wasn’t coming until 5 min before Harris went on, makes sense to me! Kept those eyeballs glued.

      Reply
    • Ginger says:
      August 25, 2024 at 9:29 am

      I agree with this. Taylor will avoid politics and any controversy. She wants her fans money first and foremost.

      Reply
  13. Amy says:
    August 25, 2024 at 9:00 am

    Without knowing anything about her, my MIL commented recently that BM used to be pretty but now looks like “a Trump wife.” So that tracks.

    Reply
    • Tuesday says:
      August 25, 2024 at 9:07 am

      I think it will be 7-11 years and Brittany will find herself getting the Trump wife treatment from Patrick.

      Reply
  14. ML says:
    August 25, 2024 at 9:04 am

    As someone who’s married to a mixed-race man and befriended to a famous childless cat lady, this is a humdinger of a post to publicly like. 20 rather specific points there. And Trump rather famously cannot speak without lying, he’s a felon, and he failed at a coup d’état. Clearly this woman wanted attention and her bizarre behavior in calling out haters makes no sense given what she liked.

    Reply
  15. MsIam says:
    August 25, 2024 at 9:34 am

    Imagine “liking” a post by a wannabe dictator. But I guess the one benefit to this is that more eyes will see Orange Menace’s platform and know just what he’s actually planning.

    Reply
  16. wolfmamma says:
    August 25, 2024 at 9:53 am

    This woman has appeared sketchy to me since the first. I am not sure how she fits in with Taylor’s group of friends since she seems so shallow. This new piece of the story fits everything else. . “Bless her heart” is all I can say now

    Reply
  17. aquarius64 says:
    August 25, 2024 at 9:56 am

    Swift can’t tell Mahones who to vote for, but she’s boxed in for having her in her friend circle. Swift has a lot of MAGA as Swifties, and if she ghosts Brittany she risks fan backlash. So far Swift hasn’t taken action against Trump for using her image in a campaign ad. Beyonce didn’t hesitate to unleash her lawyers for Trump’s unauthorized use of her song Freedom and the campaign dropped it.

    Reply
  18. Mrs. Smith says:
    August 25, 2024 at 10:01 am

    I watched that football series on Netflix (?) about quarterbacks and “deeply stupid” is how I would describe her. Why on earth would she like this platform considering her spouse and kids would be directly impacted by racist hatred? Just ask JD Vance about that.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      August 25, 2024 at 10:32 am

      Accurate description. And her and Mahomes are from Tyler, which had a long standing spring event where girls dressed up in antebellum style dresses. The town also considers their heritage as a munitions manufacturing center for the confederacy as a tourism draw. They’re from maga country. She’s old enough to know better and conditioned enough to be at the least a both sideser.

      Reply
  19. Kelley says:
    August 25, 2024 at 10:10 am

    TS is a business woman and there’s no way that she’d alienate a large chunk of her Swifties. While I don’t doubt she’s a Harris supporter, she’s not going to risk that money or any kind of controversy.

    Reply
    • Bonsai Mountain says:
      August 25, 2024 at 10:23 am

      Well money over morality IS the mark of a Republican. Swift panders to progressives but there’s nothing really solid indicating that she’s uncomfortable with white supremacists. Quite the opposite…

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment