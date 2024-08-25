Page Six: Ben Affleck ‘has a darkness to him that no other person can fix’

Before Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, there was some talk that she would wait until after the Toronto Film Festival, mostly because she and Ben Affleck would likely have promotional duties together for the film Unstoppable. Ben produced Unstoppable through Artists Equity and J.Lo has a supporting role in it. According to People Mag, the new plan is that Jennifer will attend the film festival and Ben is going to skip it. Matt Damon will be there though. That should be interesting – will Matt and J.Lo pose together?
Additionally, TMZ and other outlets report that J.Lo has already filed to change her legal name back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez. She really did become Mrs. Jennifer Affleck after their wedding, although no one called her that. Not only did she change her name, she didn’t sign a prenup and neither did he. They really went into it thinking it would be forever. Even after Ben lost interest, Jennifer still hoped he would come around or come back to her. But, according to Page Six’s sources, Jennifer now understands that Ben has a “darkness” inside of him. Page Six also introduces another party into the equation – Kick Kennedy??
No one in the Western hemisphere was shocked when Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck this week, after months of torrid speculation. But it’s not for a lack of J. Lo trying to make the marriage work. Friends had long told Page Six that the singer and actress harbored dreams she could salvage the relationship, even though the couple had been living apart for months.
“She loves him, she will always love him, that’s the problem,” one pal told us. Friends desperately hoped that Affleck would join Lopez in the Hamptons for her 55th birthday last month, which she celebrated with friends and family at a “Bridgerton”-themed bash, but the Oscar winner never showed.
Instead, over the past few months, we’re told that the Affleck has been spotted at Hollywood haunts including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where sources told us he was seen hanging out with friend Kick Kennedy, the 36-year-old daughter of failed presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” said one Hollywood source who knows the couple. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”
The source added that the kind of “big love Jennifer believes in” is “not in [Ben’s] DNA” — adding, “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His actress ex-wife] Jen Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it. [Lopez] gave this everything she had; her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time,” the source said. “But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all.”
This bummed me out. I know it’s coming from J.Lo’s side and that’s fine, but there’s so much truth to it, right? “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix.” I believe Ben is extremely charismatic when he wants to be, and that he can convince a woman of anything. Then I think he gets bored or complacent or he just loses interest. The stuff about Kick Kennedy is definitely interesting too. This is the first mention, that I’ve seen, of a third party’s name.
She is definitely fighting back on the narrative that it was all her fault and he was roped into a second time but realized her lifestyle wouldn’t work for him. People Mag had a similar story yesterday about how Ben has big mood swings and can go very dark very quickly and she couldn’t fix that. Good for her to push back on all those stories last week (and really, the last few months) painting her as a fame whore who dragged him to the altar. I just hope they settle down the press hits and divorce quickly, quietly and move on. The kids are all reading this stuff and if they truly care about them they will stop having “friends” run to the press every day.
Did she really think she could fix him? What a sweet ignorant summer child
LOL
Oh please, now they’re making Ben way more dramatic and interesting than he is – like this was some kind of tragic vampire romance with JLo cast as the innocent, young ingenue, “Sure he sleeps in a coffin and drinks the blood from rats, but my love will change him!”
Yes, he’s just not a one woman man. Or a one poker game man. Or a one drink man. He’s an addict who always needs a new buzz. In other words, Mr. Wrong. They’re a dime a dozen.
Totally. Ben is not interesting. He was a successful pretty It boy in the 90’s and that was a cool era to be a sex symbol and idolized everywhere. But Ben stayed boy immature, an eternal player. He doesnt know his own limits, work hard play hard till u drop. I didnt believe and never thought for a second their relationship could last, but I do believe Jen came into it with a pure loving heart even she has her own issues with affection dependencies, and I do believe Ben always had feelings for her even if he doesnt known how to love anybody well. You can be sure that if JGa was involved as reported, it’s only because there were probably drugs, alcohol, gambling etc involved and not about how to fix their relationship
“The stuff about Kick Kennedy is definitely interesting too. This is the first mention, that I’ve seen, of a third party’s name.”
They could just be friends or business acquaintances.
Kick Kennedy does NOT need Ben Affleck in any shape or form.
If the rumours are true, they were seen several times leaving an apartment owned by another a list star, a friend of ben. He left early in the mornings with a bag which assumes he spend the night there. Kick is known to love partying and substance abuse. Will be interesting what will come out next.
Reportedly NYC spot owned by Matty boy. She dated an older guy who OD’d. Wants to be an actor. I said it months ago-he cheated. And this was not her leak. This is too humiliating and also, do not mess with a Kennedy.
Looking at laineygossip’s timeline, something went down in April. If this rumor is true, I wonder if this goes back that far? Was she on Accountant 2 and something started?
I just went down a rabbit hole of RFK’s kids and while Kick may not need Ben, I think Ben also doesn’t need an entanglement with a Kennedy. Eek.
So now Jennifer’s pr team is pushing the Ben Is Villain storyline. Let’s all agree that this marriage was not meant to last and move on. Love us not a fairytale.
Who can blame her after months of hate she got online and all the blame for the end of the marriage? She was quiet for months and I think it was about time to fight the misogyny and racism back. It’s the same what happened 20 years ago. He, the tall white boston guy is just too good for a latina. Woman will Not be quiet anymore !
When was JLo quiet for months? They have both been running to the media blaming each other. The only difference is she was nicer about it in the beginning.
I disagree. She was quite. She had paparazzi shots here and there and some mild information but did you see the hate and blame for everything she got? Its massive and for that she was absolutely quiet! She risked her career and business because of him. She is not just an artist, she is a world wide brand. It was about time that she finally fight back.
@ Alla
There were tons of photos of JLo in the past 4 months, and JLo has never been one to hide from bad press, unlike Ben. I’m not sure how she risked her business for him because the movie, album, and tour flopping are not on Ben. Everybody said it was a bad idea.
It is not surprising that JLo gets the blame for the relationship ending. It happens to every woman Ben is in a relationship with, Sandy. JLo’s career was never going hurt because of the fallout with Ben and people blaming her.
Lauren, yes exactly what I also said, there were many pictures but only mild information. She risked her career/businesses because she endured all this hate (that does harm any business) and didn’t said much because she hoped he would come back. Thats what i meant with „risking“ her career. IWhen we talk about her pictures, she is still a working woman shelling her products/brand. I couldn’t if i were her but cudos to her for staying upright.
Kick Kennedy looks like she could be Jennifer Garner’s little sister.
Yeah, I noticed that too and find it creepy.
I believe it. Ben often has a distant look to him, like nothing in his life ever lives up to his hopes and expectations. I don’t think he’s at peace. I don’t think anyone else can make him happy.
Is it an attention deficit disorder? His stabilizers are drugs and alcohol. He needs therapy, but will he ever seek help? As the world turns.
I think it might be something like ADD coupled with highly addictive personality. Ex of mine is very similar to Affleck and there is no maturing in any kind. He behaves like a moody teenager at times. Also covert narcissist.
I can’t figure out why any sane, healthy woman would be interested in him. He seems like a lot of work, and his MO seems to be love-bombing someone, followed by icy indifference when he changes his mind. No thank you.
I think JLos Ego/Heart was deeply hurt when ben married just 2 years later Garner after their relationship ended so abruptly. Maybe she really loved him that much. She was in a vulnerable state when ben started lovebombing her. Alex cheating was very humiliating. We might think that with age we should know better but we are all humans with flaws and still make stupid mistakes. Nobody comes for guys like murdoch who married for the gazillions time at 92.
@Roo
I agree the man has cheated on multiple women and refuses to end relationships he is in happy in.
@Alla
I don’t think so JLo was married to Marc in 2004 so why would she be upset that Ben got married a year later in 2005?
@Lauren, i suspect that, because Ben met Garner at their movie set while he was with Jlo. Shortly after Jlo and Ben quit, he was officially with Garner (they hid it for many months, but there were some pap shots of Ben and Garner together). At that time, there were rumours about them hooking up while he was still with jlo and it fits from the time line. I always thought, Marc was a rebound. He was absolutely not the type of men she used to date. Just my assumptions. Im old enough to remember all of this 🙈
She was hurt for sure. He & JGa got married/ preggers or the other way around pretty fast after they broke up. that was around the beginning of the time when all the 90’s celebrities started having their kids.
@ Lauren, i believe that because ben and garner made a movie together while he was still with jlo. Shortly after the movie was made, jlo and ben split and not a long time later, ben and garner were officially together. Marc seemed to me like a rebound for jlo to sace face. She married Marc very quickly, what even at that time seemed very odd. Maybe that’s also why, she fell again for him quickly.
“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix.” Other people have talked about his “demons” and why he drinks. And id honestly like to know what the heck so bad happened to the man that he can’t go to therapy and overcome?!?! Him and Matt Damon have been friends since their teens and Matt’s doing just fine. What f*cked Ben up so badly?
It is an interesting dichotomy to see the two of them – Matt and Ben, who rose to success together at a young age after growing up as friends, handle their lives in such vastly different ways. What messed Ben up so much is a good question????
Edited: Just briefly looked at his wiki and he grew up with an alcoholic father who left their family when he was 11. That explains some for sure.
His brother Casey has issues too.
@Nic919
Yes, as I read more, it sounds like mental illness and addiction run deeply in their family, so it makes a lot more sense now to me.
JLo’s team didn’t even have to say anything. This was plain to see.
I agree. He prefers to have the lone wolf persona too. He loves his kids and a few others but he wants things on his terms. Jen didn’t stand a chance…no woman does.
Wait until he finds out the story of the original Kick Kennedy. Talk about dark.
Whatever the reason I knew this relationship was going to crash and burn 🔥 same action same result 🙃
WHATeverrrrrrrrr.
First off, it might be time for JLo to look into therapy for her approach to romantic relationships. It’s not just her friends who noticed disaster was ready to strike.
Next, she took a lot of public isht this year, and if this article is true, she did so because she was trying to save her marriage. Ben’s “darkness” has been described by previous girlfriends, and she kept that to herself, which is wise if your goal is to reconcile.
“Instead, over the past few months, we’re told that the Affleck has been spotted at Hollywood haunts including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where sources told us he was seen hanging out with friend Kick Kennedy,…”
The past few months is doing some heavy lifting there.
All this is reminding me of when Ben cheated on Jen G with his kids nanny. He has been troubled for some time. I hope J Lo can move on from this, and take some time to understand why Ben wasn’t the right choice.
I think it says a lot when Ben’s kids are still close with Jlo as the marriage ended. His kids are old enough they wouldn’t associate with her if they thought she was the issue. But it’s clear that Ben sabotaged himself once again, as he always tends to do every few years.
Ben is an addict. He’s always been an addict. His marriage ended with alcohol and rehab and an affair with his kids’ nanny. Jennifer knew all of this. Wouldn’t surprise me if Ben was contacting her during his downward spiral and Jen was there, thinking if he had been with her, this wouldn’t have happened. So miss me with this pushback. Jen needs to accept responsibility for the decisions she made to get back with Ben. He hasn’t changed. She thought she could change him and found out. All these leaks are ridiculous. Grow up. Sign the papers. Move tf on!
She is moving on and has filed for the divorce herself. Why should she stay quiet about what Ben has done after a whole summer of the tabloids blaming her for being too needy and other nonsense? No one is fighting over homes or custody so it’s not like this is Brad holding on, but also Jlo doesn’t need to keep taking hits for the split all on her own. She’s been quiet for months until she filed and it’s the first time anything has come out confirming Ben had a role in this split too. Ben benefitted from the baseline misogyny of the media, so a little pushback is fair game.
Did Jen found out about Kick Kennedy and that’s what kicked her to file for divorce? 5 days after she filed, rumours are swirling about ben and a new woman? Just a coincidence? She waited for him to come back only to find out he already has a new victim? If true, hes a typical narcissist and sadly im not surprised at all. And i don’t believe this is coming from her camp, because it’s too humiliating, again. He did it now twice to her. What a …..
One more thought, Violet would not be hanging with her stepmom if she was the Problem.
I’ve said it before here, and I’ll say it again. Cue to being with a younger, more naive version of your previous partners in 3. . . 2. . . 1. This man is a horrible partner but there’s no way he’ll ever just do the work and be alone.
JLo just really needs to lay low and do some work on herself. All of these super filtered thirst traps on IG make me sad. Brooding Batman ex hubby isn’t coming back. Find your joy and get some rest, girl!
Exactly my thoughts, these extremely filtered IG Posts are not doing her any favours, just the opposite. These last pics on ig could also be related to the rumours about his new woman. Who knows
JLo’s brand has been sexy for as long as she has worked, all the way back from when she was a fly girl. She isn’t doing it for Ben. That’s her professional image, that’s how she has sold everything from lipstick, shoes, petfumes to body butters. Stop with this boomer esque advise to JLo that reeks of slut shaming. I am begging you all. You don’t have to like her but you all are writing anything.
Ben always rebounds with ladies that are far too young for him. This isn’t surprising. So this Kick Kennedy has been present for some time in his life after the separation over the summer. They are both blaming each other. But I don’t for a second believe Ben left because the spotlight was too much. The man isn’t sober and he married JLo on a high. Left the relationship on a low and found a new girl on another high. Its true he is not going to change. But I hope JLo does. Just focus on yourself, don’t seek out another relationship fast and just take it slow Jenny from the block. You can do it. Professionally she is fine, will always be fine.