Page Six: Ben Affleck ‘has a darkness to him that no other person can fix’

Before Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, there was some talk that she would wait until after the Toronto Film Festival, mostly because she and Ben Affleck would likely have promotional duties together for the film Unstoppable. Ben produced Unstoppable through Artists Equity and J.Lo has a supporting role in it. According to People Mag, the new plan is that Jennifer will attend the film festival and Ben is going to skip it. Matt Damon will be there though. That should be interesting – will Matt and J.Lo pose together?

Additionally, TMZ and other outlets report that J.Lo has already filed to change her legal name back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez. She really did become Mrs. Jennifer Affleck after their wedding, although no one called her that. Not only did she change her name, she didn’t sign a prenup and neither did he. They really went into it thinking it would be forever. Even after Ben lost interest, Jennifer still hoped he would come around or come back to her. But, according to Page Six’s sources, Jennifer now understands that Ben has a “darkness” inside of him. Page Six also introduces another party into the equation – Kick Kennedy??

No one in the Western hemisphere was shocked when Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck this week, after months of torrid speculation. But it’s not for a lack of J. Lo trying to make the marriage work. Friends had long told Page Six that the singer and actress harbored dreams she could salvage the relationship, even though the couple had been living apart for months. “She loves him, she will always love him, that’s the problem,” one pal told us. Friends desperately hoped that Affleck would join Lopez in the Hamptons for her 55th birthday last month, which she celebrated with friends and family at a “Bridgerton”-themed bash, but the Oscar winner never showed. Instead, over the past few months, we’re told that the Affleck has been spotted at Hollywood haunts including the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where sources told us he was seen hanging out with friend Kick Kennedy, the 36-year-old daughter of failed presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” said one Hollywood source who knows the couple. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.” The source added that the kind of “big love Jennifer believes in” is “not in [Ben’s] DNA” — adding, “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His actress ex-wife] Jen Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it. [Lopez] gave this everything she had; her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time,” the source said. “But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all.”

This bummed me out. I know it’s coming from J.Lo’s side and that’s fine, but there’s so much truth to it, right? “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix.” I believe Ben is extremely charismatic when he wants to be, and that he can convince a woman of anything. Then I think he gets bored or complacent or he just loses interest. The stuff about Kick Kennedy is definitely interesting too. This is the first mention, that I’ve seen, of a third party’s name.

