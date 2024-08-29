Jenna Ortega & Winona Ryder went full goth-girl at the Venice ‘Beetlejuice’ premiere

You might think, “why did a commercial sequel to Beetlejuice get a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival?” At least that’s what I thought at first. But seeing the photos from Venice, I get it. This was a MOMENT. The cast really delivered too. Venice believed in Tim Burton so much that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was the opening night premiere. I’m splitting up the photos. This post is just for the cast of B2, as I’m calling it now so I won’t have to type it out every time.
Winona Ryder wore Chanel and she walked the carpet with her longtime partner Scott Mackinlay Hahn. He’s a smokeshow in a quiet way! They look lovely together. Winona is absolutely theme dressing for B2, but I feel pretty confident that she would have worn Chanel or something like this regardless. She’s supposed to look like Lydia Deetz! And that makes my goth-girl heart sing.
Jenna Ortega – who plays Lydia’s daughter in B2 – wore Dior. This is supposed to be a sartorial callback to the “wedding dress” worn by Lydia in B1. It’s cool! I like the look more knowing the backstory, and I like that Jenna did a vampy makeup look.
Other fashion notes: Catherine O’Hara wore a spectacular, on-theme Oscar de la Renta. And Monica Belluci wore Vivienne Westwood – Monica is in the film, and she’s also dating the director, Tim Burton. They held hands on the carpet.
Also coupled up on the carpet: Justin Theroux and his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom. I think this is their red-carpet couple debut, actually (scratch that – they went to the Vanity Fair Oscar party this year). She’s pretty… but she looks very young. Let me look it up… oh, she’s only 30 years old. He’s 53. Yeah… that’s what I would expect from him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Jenna Ortega at the Opening Ceremony with the premiere of the feature film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Biennale di Venezia 2024 81 Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema Venice, 28 08 2024
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci at the Opening Ceremony with the premiere of the feature film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Biennale di Venezia 2024 81 Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema Venice, 28 08 2024
Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder at the Opening Ceremony with the premiere of the feature film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Biennale di Venezia 2024 81 Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema Venice, 28 08 2024
Catherine O Hara, Willem Dafoe, Michael Keaton, Monica Belluci, Tim Burton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux and Arthur Conti at the Opening Ceremony with the premiere of the feature film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Biennale di Venezia 2024 81 Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema Venice, 28 08 2024
Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder at the Opening Ceremony with the premiere of the feature film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Biennale di Venezia 2024 81 Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema Venice, 28 08 2024
Scott Mackinlay Hahn and Winona Ryder at the Opening Ceremony with the premiere of the feature film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Biennale di Venezia 2024 81 Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema Venice, 28 08 2024
Jenna Ortega during opening Red Carpet – The 81st Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy 28 August 2024
Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom during opening Red Carpet – The 81st Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy 28 August 2024
Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom during opening Red Carpet – The 81st Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy 28 August 2024
Winona Ryder during opening Red Carpet – The 81st Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy 28 August 2024
Monica Bellucci during opening Red Carpet – The 81st Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy 28 August 2024
Catherine O'Hara during opening Red Carpet – The 81st Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy 28 August 2024
Monica always delivers and while she looks gorgeous, I cannot stop WOWing over Catherine O’Hara. Well done!
Catherine O’Hara had by far the best dress here. It was stunning.
Catherine looks fantastic, she always does!
I love the fashion choices and I love the moment. I’ve been grinning every time the trailer played at the cinema thought the summer and have tickets for the 6th when it opens here in the UK.
I love the bright red amongst all the dark colours.
I wondered why Monica is shoehorned into this sequel and now I know the reason! Monica is obviously perfection but I kinda wish Tim was still with Helena so she could be shoehorned in instead. Could you imagine?? 😂
My thoughts exactly
The cast looks great. How gorgeous is Monica Belluci??!!! Anyhoo, I am looking forward to seeing this movie. Love, love, love Michael Keaton.
Catherine for the win! She looks absolutely stunning. And the plastic surgeon who did this to Winona’s eyes should be sued
Looking forward to the film but disappointed in how white the cast is.
Tim Burton can’t imagine Black and Brown people (or some embarrassing asinine $h*t he said).
The fashion is amazing! Every look seems unique in its own way. Oddly, I don’t think I’d like any given dress in isolation, but together…bravo.
Catherine looks AMAZING! She’s such a lovely woman.
OK now I am excited for BB2! I was always low-key anticipating it but this got me hyped. The cast looks great. I am such a WR fan and Jenny Ortega seems perfectly cast as her daughter. I love the looks and how they embrace the aesthetic of the movie.
Yeah, I guess it is not surprising Justin Theroux is dating a woman young enough to be his daughter. That is the same age difference as between my father and my oldest sister. No judgment exactly, just a “here we go again” feeling. I can’t deny he looks fine though.
Oh my gosh there’s so much here!
I didn’t know Winona had a long-term partner? He is ridiculously good looking. Jenna’s dress is gorgeous and really suits her. And any excuse for Justin Theroux to be in a suit, thank you. (idk why he gets so much flack? cast-mates always speak well of him and he’s still even friends with Jennifer Aniston.)
Super excited for this movie!
as for Justin, he has always come across as a bit of a rich-boy, faux-intellectual insufferable to me, but I love that he is very devoted to animal welfare. and there was the allegation that he unceremoniously dumped his long time partner and cheated on her to be with Aniston. So maybe people still associate him with that?
Catherine O’Hara looks incredible! This is one of my favorite red carpet looks of all time. I’m a huge fan of hers I absolutely loved her in Best in Show, For Your Consideration Schitts Creek – everything she is in! She can do no wrong and I love when she shows up on a red carpet. Just stunning!
What about Willem Defoe? He looks great and I will be excited to see him in this. Actually this will be the first movie to get me out in a loooooong time.
Monica Bellucci is one of the most beautiful women in the world and a great actress. I’m ready for her to have a career renaissance. I want her to BRING the fashion!
Catherine absolutely slayed here. I thought that Oscar de la Renta was Schiapparelli at first because of the beautiful, intricate construction. I love seeing a living legend get her dues.
Catherine O’Hara is everything! She’s been acting all this time but I feel like she’s been reintroduced to a younger generation through Schitt’s Creek and now this film and I am here for it.