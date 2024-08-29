Jenna Ortega & Winona Ryder went full goth-girl at the Venice ‘Beetlejuice’ premiere

You might think, “why did a commercial sequel to Beetlejuice get a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival?” At least that’s what I thought at first. But seeing the photos from Venice, I get it. This was a MOMENT. The cast really delivered too. Venice believed in Tim Burton so much that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was the opening night premiere. I’m splitting up the photos. This post is just for the cast of B2, as I’m calling it now so I won’t have to type it out every time.

Winona Ryder wore Chanel and she walked the carpet with her longtime partner Scott Mackinlay Hahn. He’s a smokeshow in a quiet way! They look lovely together. Winona is absolutely theme dressing for B2, but I feel pretty confident that she would have worn Chanel or something like this regardless. She’s supposed to look like Lydia Deetz! And that makes my goth-girl heart sing.

Jenna Ortega – who plays Lydia’s daughter in B2 – wore Dior. This is supposed to be a sartorial callback to the “wedding dress” worn by Lydia in B1. It’s cool! I like the look more knowing the backstory, and I like that Jenna did a vampy makeup look.

Other fashion notes: Catherine O’Hara wore a spectacular, on-theme Oscar de la Renta. And Monica Belluci wore Vivienne Westwood – Monica is in the film, and she’s also dating the director, Tim Burton. They held hands on the carpet.

Also coupled up on the carpet: Justin Theroux and his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom. I think this is their red-carpet couple debut, actually (scratch that – they went to the Vanity Fair Oscar party this year). She’s pretty… but she looks very young. Let me look it up… oh, she’s only 30 years old. He’s 53. Yeah… that’s what I would expect from him.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “Jenna Ortega & Winona Ryder went full goth-girl at the Venice ‘Beetlejuice’ premiere”

  1. seraphina says:
    August 29, 2024 at 7:19 am

    Monica always delivers and while she looks gorgeous, I cannot stop WOWing over Catherine O’Hara. Well done!

    Reply
  2. SarahCS says:
    August 29, 2024 at 7:21 am

    I love the fashion choices and I love the moment. I’ve been grinning every time the trailer played at the cinema thought the summer and have tickets for the 6th when it opens here in the UK.

    I love the bright red amongst all the dark colours.

    Reply
  3. Jess says:
    August 29, 2024 at 7:30 am

    I wondered why Monica is shoehorned into this sequel and now I know the reason! Monica is obviously perfection but I kinda wish Tim was still with Helena so she could be shoehorned in instead. Could you imagine?? 😂

    Reply
  4. Mireille says:
    August 29, 2024 at 7:36 am

    The cast looks great. How gorgeous is Monica Belluci??!!! Anyhoo, I am looking forward to seeing this movie. Love, love, love Michael Keaton.

    Reply
  5. ABCD says:
    August 29, 2024 at 7:38 am

    Catherine for the win! She looks absolutely stunning. And the plastic surgeon who did this to Winona’s eyes should be sued

    Reply
  6. Inge says:
    August 29, 2024 at 7:44 am

    Looking forward to the film but disappointed in how white the cast is.

    Reply
  7. Mina_Esq says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:07 am

    The fashion is amazing! Every look seems unique in its own way. Oddly, I don’t think I’d like any given dress in isolation, but together…bravo.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:13 am

    Catherine looks AMAZING! She’s such a lovely woman.

    Reply
  9. MaisiesMom says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:16 am

    OK now I am excited for BB2! I was always low-key anticipating it but this got me hyped. The cast looks great. I am such a WR fan and Jenny Ortega seems perfectly cast as her daughter. I love the looks and how they embrace the aesthetic of the movie.

    Yeah, I guess it is not surprising Justin Theroux is dating a woman young enough to be his daughter. That is the same age difference as between my father and my oldest sister. No judgment exactly, just a “here we go again” feeling. I can’t deny he looks fine though.

    Reply
  10. Kirsten says:
    August 29, 2024 at 8:20 am

    Oh my gosh there’s so much here!

    I didn’t know Winona had a long-term partner? He is ridiculously good looking. Jenna’s dress is gorgeous and really suits her. And any excuse for Justin Theroux to be in a suit, thank you. (idk why he gets so much flack? cast-mates always speak well of him and he’s still even friends with Jennifer Aniston.)

    Super excited for this movie!

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      August 29, 2024 at 8:40 am

      as for Justin, he has always come across as a bit of a rich-boy, faux-intellectual insufferable to me, but I love that he is very devoted to animal welfare. and there was the allegation that he unceremoniously dumped his long time partner and cheated on her to be with Aniston. So maybe people still associate him with that?

      Reply
  11. SIde Eye says:
    August 29, 2024 at 9:14 am

    Catherine O’Hara looks incredible! This is one of my favorite red carpet looks of all time. I’m a huge fan of hers I absolutely loved her in Best in Show, For Your Consideration Schitts Creek – everything she is in! She can do no wrong and I love when she shows up on a red carpet. Just stunning!

    Reply
  12. Noo says:
    August 29, 2024 at 9:31 am

    What about Willem Defoe? He looks great and I will be excited to see him in this. Actually this will be the first movie to get me out in a loooooong time.

    Reply
  13. Grant says:
    August 29, 2024 at 10:19 am

    Monica Bellucci is one of the most beautiful women in the world and a great actress. I’m ready for her to have a career renaissance. I want her to BRING the fashion!

    Catherine absolutely slayed here. I thought that Oscar de la Renta was Schiapparelli at first because of the beautiful, intricate construction. I love seeing a living legend get her dues.

    Reply
  14. Sandra says:
    August 29, 2024 at 4:01 pm

    Catherine O’Hara is everything! She’s been acting all this time but I feel like she’s been reintroduced to a younger generation through Schitt’s Creek and now this film and I am here for it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment