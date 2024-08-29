Jenna Ortega & Winona Ryder went full goth-girl at the Venice ‘Beetlejuice’ premiere

You might think, “why did a commercial sequel to Beetlejuice get a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival?” At least that’s what I thought at first. But seeing the photos from Venice, I get it. This was a MOMENT. The cast really delivered too. Venice believed in Tim Burton so much that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was the opening night premiere. I’m splitting up the photos. This post is just for the cast of B2, as I’m calling it now so I won’t have to type it out every time.

Winona Ryder wore Chanel and she walked the carpet with her longtime partner Scott Mackinlay Hahn. He’s a smokeshow in a quiet way! They look lovely together. Winona is absolutely theme dressing for B2, but I feel pretty confident that she would have worn Chanel or something like this regardless. She’s supposed to look like Lydia Deetz! And that makes my goth-girl heart sing.

Jenna Ortega – who plays Lydia’s daughter in B2 – wore Dior. This is supposed to be a sartorial callback to the “wedding dress” worn by Lydia in B1. It’s cool! I like the look more knowing the backstory, and I like that Jenna did a vampy makeup look.

Other fashion notes: Catherine O’Hara wore a spectacular, on-theme Oscar de la Renta. And Monica Belluci wore Vivienne Westwood – Monica is in the film, and she’s also dating the director, Tim Burton. They held hands on the carpet.

Also coupled up on the carpet: Justin Theroux and his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom. I think this is their red-carpet couple debut, actually (scratch that – they went to the Vanity Fair Oscar party this year). She’s pretty… but she looks very young. Let me look it up… oh, she’s only 30 years old. He’s 53. Yeah… that’s what I would expect from him.