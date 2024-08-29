Brittany Mahomes liked an Instagram comment reading ‘Trump-Vance 2024’

Last week, Brittany Mahomes “liked” a disgusting pro-Donald Trump and pro-MAGA agenda Instagram post. When Taylor Swift’s fans discovered Brittany’s “like,” they began questioning why Taylor would be friends with someone who supported such a rancid bigot and adjudicated rapist. It became a thing and Brittany’s name was trending on Twitter for much of the weekend as people discussed her politics and her MAGA/white-nationalist vibes and Brittany’s asinine “clapback at the haters.” That same weekend, Brittany was in Rhode Island. Brittany and her husband Patrick joined Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Travis Kelce and Bradley Cooper at Taylor Swift’s beach house for a late-summer party/gathering. You would think that Brittany might come out of somewhat politically chastened, or at least more reticent to play social media games about how MAGA she is. You would be wrong.
In case you can’t follow this, Brittany liked a comment reading “TRUMP-VANCE 2024.” This is who she is. It wasn’t some mistake, her finger did not slip, she’s not “accidentally” liking random MAGA posts and comments. Brittany Mahomes is a white nationalist, rapist-condoning, racist-accepting dumbass. She’s also married to a Black man and she has mixed-race children. She clearly doesn’t care what would happen to people of color under another Trump reign.
New York, NY – Girl's Night Out! Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes enjoy a 6 hour girls night at private members club Zero Bond. The girl squad arrived at 9pm and stayed until 3am.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes
New York, NY – Singer Taylor Swift showed off her chic style during a casual dinner in New York, accompanied by her new best friend Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes
Miami, FL – Patrick and Brittany Mahomes arrive in style for the Annual 'American Express Presents Carbone Beach' at Carbone in Miami.
Pictured: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Politics aside, this woman has always bothered me. Her energy is off.
+1
@Clur, me too! Especially after she threw champagne at the fans one year when they won, but it was freezing.
I agree. There is a low frequency about her that made me curious about her “ friendship “ with Taylor.
It has seemed like calculation on her part.
I think her friendship with Taylor was absolutely calculated on her part. Maybe she and taylor really get along, but you can’t tell me that she doesn’t like being photographed as part of Taylor’s entourage.
For some reason she reminds me of those Gilead wives in The Handmaid’s Tale, unsurprisingly she likes the Orange Mangolini…
lol – so true.
+2
Agree 💯- why is she even a name out there? She’s a fame seeker.
Her husband is the best quarterback in the NFL and teammates with Taylor’s boyfriend. Of course she’s gonna be famous and friends with Taylor.
She does look like the type of woman Trump would marry 🤣🤣🤣 she knows her tribe 😎
@swaz, that was my first thought! Her face gives her away.
100% agree.. YUCK
Not suprised she supports trump. She seems oblivious and obnoxious.
Agreed. I never cared for her but didn’t know why-now I do. She is a miserable person.
She’s married to a biracial man who probably shares her thoughts on politics (because i truly cannot see their marriage work otherwise) and their kids are blond haired and blue eyed. They will be fine. The most interesting part of all this is the fact she came from that weekend at TS house clearly feeling supported. Quite odd considering how outspoken Taylor was against Trump.
Exactly ! People need to stop acting so shocked.
I mean Patrick’s mother is a known Trump supporter herself.
Patrick Mahomes has always been a completely white leaning biracial. That’s why the NFL is so happy to make him be the face of the league.
He checks the diversity box sort of but not in a way that would make white NFL team owners and investors uncomfortable
The NFL doesn’t ever have to worry about Patrick Mahomes taking a knee.
I didn’t know about Patrick’s Mom.. but eeewwww. I assume Taylor doesn’t discuss politics with them at all.
I had the same thought about her leaving the weekend at Taylor’s feeling supported. she liked the Trump-Vance comment after that, right? So it seems no one in her personal life was like “uhhhh maybe not.”
But I also agree with @Cait that Mahomes lets the NFL feel they are being diverse but it doesn’t make white fans uncomfortable. There’s a marked difference between how he is discussed and promoted in the media and marketed and how Lamar Jackson is.
100% agree
It’s the same with Jalen Hurt . He did extraordinary things as a rookie Quarterback. He never got near the glowing coverage Patrick Mahomes receives.
The NFL owners are also no doubt happy all the generational wealth will be going to the White Community. It’s another reason Patrick Mahomes is proped up.
The NFL would never do that for a Fully Black Quarterback with a black wife
“The most interesting part of all this is the fact she came from that weekend at TS house clearly feeling supported. Quite odd considering how outspoken Taylor was against Trump.”
Can we seriously stop holding people accountable for other people’s political views? If I stopped associating with everyone who had another friend/relative who loves Trump, I’d be alone the rest of my life. Taylor has repeatedly said she’s a liberal Democrat. She’s going to endorse Kamala eventually but she’s been on a grueling tour for a long, long time and maybe politics isn’t at the top of her mind right this second.
You shouldn’t hold people accountable for other people’s political views, but you can absolutely hold them accountable for who they choose to associate with. It’s fine for people to have an issue with someone repeatedly associating with someone who holds ideals that are supposedly the antithesis of their beliefs. Brittany isn’t Taylor’s sister, she started hanging out with her this time last year. I personally am not too invested in endorsements anyway because I feel like you should be involved as a citizen regardless of whether Taylor Swift or Beyonce tells you to vote for someone, so I don’t care that she’ll eventually endorse Kamala. I’m already voting for her. I’m just saying people giving Taylor the side eye now shouldn’t be unexpected.
I actually think that politics likely IS at the top of her mind, but not for the reason many would like it to be. She’s probably still processing the near-miss she just had in Austria, and the murder of those little girls at a TS-themed dance class may have had an effect as well. I very much hope that she finds her voice again before the election (her Biden/Harris endorsement came quite late in the 2020 campaign, and knowing her, it was was deliberately timed to give them a relatively last-minute bump).
BARBARA, 100% thank you for saying that. I’m over the: I have to hate someone with a passion if they vote different!
Honestly, the easiest way to change a vote is to be their friend first, play the long game in making your argument for your issues/candidate. Slowly and gently ease policy issues into discussion. I don’t think ultimatums are effective.
This isn’t Mitt Romney running for president or John McCain. It is a convicted felon who is nonstop racist and sexist and who wants to implement a plan that removes rights from women and lgbt.
How can you associate with people who believe this is ok? This is what the Germans did in the 1930s by normalizing Nazis and Hitler. People once kept their disgusting views to themselves but now they are throwing it in people’s faces. If Taylor remains fine inviting people like this to her house then it says she’s fine with it. This isn’t a disagreement about tax policy FFS. The GOP have been explicit about their bigotry and desire to punish anyone who isn’t white or Christian.
Making nice with people like this is being cowardly and repeating history all over.
@miranda “I actually think that politics likely IS at the top of her mind, but not for the reason many would like it to be. She’s probably still processing the near-miss she just had in Austria, and the murder of those little girls at a TS-themed dance class may have had an effect as well.”
I agree miranda. The threat to fans at her concerts in Vienna was serious, targeting thousands. She’s likely weighing *her own* public political statements carefully at the moment. And isn’t the social media police of everyone she knows or even everyone who steps foot in her house. BM owns her own actions.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2024/08/29/world/cia-official-suspects-foiled-plot-attack-taylor-swift-shows-aimed-kill-tens-thousands/
Taylor is definitely going to get some side eye for inviting Trump supporters to her beach house, and she should. She is only recently and lightly acquainted with these people; she owes them nothing; but she accepted the optics of inviting them to an exclusive intimate gathering at her home. That says a lot about TS’s own values and I’m not impressed.
The thing is, being friends with someone who might be of a different political party than you would be so different if we’re talking about traditional Republicans from days of yore…..but to “like” Trump and his ilk is declaring that it’s OK to admire people who call reporters and liberals VERMIN and who want to execute their political enemies. Trump’s fans might say, “well that’s just the way he talks”, but even if that were true, it’s reprehensible to even talk that way!
Thank you @Nic919. Your comments are spot on
When Patrick’s brother was wildin’ out in the news cycles and then faded into the background you can bet your ass it’s because Patrick + camp told him to pipe down. When Brittany was wildin’ out WITH Jackson in the news cycles she became (chuckles at the word I’m about to use) more demure in public because, once again, Patrick + someone in their camp told her to chill tf out.
They know exactly what they’re doing and how closely they’re watched so YES, the fact that Brittany came back from a weekend of being around friends who supposedly care about her, only to go back to liking Trump posts, shows that not nair one person told her “Girl you know you better just keep the Trump likes in the drafts of your brain right?” No one’s saying they should’ve held an intervention to shift her views because as…uhhhh…opinionated as I am about the mindset of Trump supporters, it is her right to vote for who she wants. But circles like that know that the court of public opinion can shake up incoming dollars quick, so no one bringing that to her attention is kinda wild.
BUT…she’s also pregnant, which gives women a whole notha’ level of I-don’t-give-a-damn, so maybe she’s just plowing ahead on her own accord.
Either way, no one should be surprised that people are wondering why Tay Tay ain’t trying to save “her friend” from IG embarrassment. “birds of a feather…”
I am with @NIC919, Trump is not a normal candidate. We are not talking about a difference of opinion on trade policies, foreign policy, tax policy, or smaller/larger government. We are talking about common decency. We are talking about how we treat the most vulnerable in our society. We are talking about people who have completely upended our elections with fake investigations and accusations. If you support Trump and the GOP right now, I am done with you. I have cut off every single one. I fired my stock broker. I no longer call my conspiracy addicted mother. I immediately distanced friendships. I quit my church as 75-78% support Trump and spout Fox News. I would divorce my husband of 39 years tomorrow if he became a supporter, because it would mean he is not the man I thought I married. Is it lonely? Sometimes, but I have said I would rather die alone on a cold concrete floor than surrounded by hypocrites. I stand by that. Trumpism is NOT politics, it is who you are deep inside your dark, ugly soul.
@BlueToile you won’t die alone as long as I’m still breathing –
I’m all the way on the same wavelength
This went from Brittany to her friends, her family, race, racism, colorisn, the NFL…
This six degrees of moral judgment has gone too far. How many of you have dinner with the racist (but lovable) grandmother or the homophobic in-laws?
Thanks, @CHANTELOUP. Right there with you, too, sister. 😊
Yep…I was going to say something to this affect last post on her, but I decided not to choose violence. But some of us are going to learn one day that people like Taylor don’t need to have strong political convictions nor choose their entourage based on the political leanings of their group because their life will NEVER be affected. She’s rich enough to do what she wants and keep those connections, however heinous they may be (why do you think she dated a proven racist and misogynist for so long).
Patrick is biracial, white mom…and for those of us in the know…we know how that is likely to turn out. So it doesn’t surprise me that Patrick wifed up a white woman with egregious politics. They are rich enough and their children are passing enough for it to never matter.
I’m just surprised she’s now doubling down. Just no shame. But that is par for the course for a Trump supporter.
People want to believe that Taylor is some progressive feminist hero because she supported Biden 4 years ago. She’s not. She a rich white woman who profits from appearing liberal and while she may have some social power she uses it when she feels like it.
If you are ok with people like Kloss who is married to a Kushner, and this MAGA wife of NFL player, then it says a lot about her that people don’t want to admit. Also she was fine with Healy until the fan freak out.
@Nic919 bingo. A lot of these what does Taylor have to do with it comments just come across as I like this person so I’m holding them to a different standard than I will hold any other celebrity. The Taylor Swift friendship package is a hell of a deal, automatic defense and lack of accountability for so much. I noticed it with the articles on Blake lively where people were literally commenting that that guy had to have done something, because of course Taylor can’t be friends with not great people because the natural progression is…… Well.
Trump has not-insubstantial support from Latino and Black voters.
I’ve never liked her, even back when Pat was at Texas Tech. She’s entitled, rich and a proven liar…sounds like a perfect Trump supporter. And those rich folks she hung out with at Taylor’s house don’t like care.
I mean it’s her choice to like a racist disgusting rapist POS person. Just don’t be mad when others react to that choice and think it’s gross.
Exactly. You will be judged based upon the company you keep. That’s a saying hundreds of years old— it’s not a new thing.
The comment “You don’t have to love Trump to love his policies” makes no sense. He’s a fascist with fascist policies. Trump is inseparable from his policies. “I’m just in it for the policies” is not the flex these people think.
It’s just something they tell themselves to justify supporting an absolute monster. It’s a weird way of admitting that his support stems mostly from the cult of personality surrounding him and not his Project 2025 platform.
Whenever I hear that I figure it means 1: they are rich and think his policies will make them even richer because the 1% can never, ever have enough or 2: despite how Christian and bible thumping they may proclaim to be, they overlook everything Drumpf has done because they love that he will support policies that will keep “women in their place,” ie overturning Roe v Wade and no doubt the efforts to outlaw no fault divorce or 3: all of the above.
It’s cowardice. They don’t have any problem with the person or the policies but they understand that being vocally racist and bigoted isn’t widely accepted so they the to hide behind being ” fiscally conservative”, or whatever other nonsense they tell themselves to justify being willing and perfectly happy for people to lose their rights and be subjugated because it doesn’t impact anything in their lives. These people only care when they have close family members impacted by gun violence, who come out as LGBTQ, or who are otherwise targeted. And that includes people who are willing to be friends with people like this. It’s classic they are nice to me behavior.
I was having lunch with someone who I know has very different political views than I (I live in a deep red state), so I usually avoid talking politics at all. But she made a comment about agreeing more with Trump’s policies. So I asked her what policies. Name them. She hemmed and hawed. I’m not sure if it’s because Trump doesn’t actually have any policies or if she realized saying it out loud would out her as a misogynist, racist jingoist.
Always a perfect solution: just ask questions
Also, Trump doesn’t really have policies. He has Project 25, but that’s not his. And I’m not saying that to excuse him or distance him to be clear – I think Trump is 100% on board with Project 25. But he didn’t sit down and come up with those ideas and proposals. He is racist and wants to be a dictator but he doesn’t understand…well, policies and legislation and all that ‘nonsense” that goes along with being president.
People who vote for Trump hear his ranting, they hear his hate and his rage and his racism and his fascist beliefs, and they think “yes I want to vote for that.”
It reminds me of something on Facebook after he was elected in 2016 – when we were trying to “reach” trump voters – that was long winded but basically said, you may not be racist but you heard his racism and decided that wasn’t a dealbreaker.
Personally I would say if you think racism isn’t a dealbreaker then you are racist, but like I said this was from the age of “how do we get trump voters back.” But to a large extent that’s how I feel when people say things like “I like his policies not him.” So you’re saying that in order to take abortion away from women, you’re fine *everything else* about him? Gotcha.
Trump provides permission for people to openly say racist and sexist stuff. That’s his appeal. It has never been about actual policy. The Uber rich might benefit from his corrupt policies too, but that is .1% of Americans. The rest who like him like the racist stuff but pretend they don’t.
Yeah he’s too dumb and uninterested to read it or be involved with P25. It’s the people he surrounds himself with, who are definitely gung ho for it, that are the ones to be feared if he’s re-elected. The Stephen miller types.
@Nic919 and @Dee(2) bringing the truth today 🎯🎯🔥🔥🔥
It makes sense, she fits the Fox News type to a tee. Classic mean girl vibes. I’m from Texas, they’re everywhere here.
She’s the type of girl who would send a friend who had gained a few pounds post-breakup some Cinnamon Spice Super Dieter’s Tea and a cutesy card saying, “Thinking of You.” Lmao. We all have known her.
Agnes!
You sound like you have known some biotches!
And I need to hear more about Cinnamon Spice Dieter Biotch
She thinks the money and fame protects her but eventually her husband and her kids will be called the N word because MAGAs do not care. They are KKK without the hood. And when the “good ones” fall out of line they get reminded of their place.
Archie was called a monkey and has the same racial makeup. And Harry had not even left the family at the time. Does this twit really think her kids will be treated any better?
She has that MAGA Wife™ look, doesn’t she?
But yeah I’m not surprised AT ALL. And for all the commenters who will inevitably drag Swift into this, please remember that rich people aren’t like us. They can be comfortably fash-adjacent because their wealth, resources and connections insulate them.
Sad but true. I know way too many affluent white people who hold very progressive opinions themselves, but also seem to think that Trump’s brand of extremism is “just a different point of view”.
They have no skin in the game. Until poverty, bigotry, misogyny, health scares, loss of employment ..basically life’s turmoils, touch them closely, keeping things status quo is paramount. People’s problems are abstract. And they’re not accustomed to caring for people they don’t know. It’s absurd.
That’s a sad point but a good one. Rich people are often insulated from politics in a way that “normal” people are not.
People need to look at Vichy France and how the non Jewish rich like coco Chanel were collaborators with the Nazis in order to stay rich or get richer. The rich will do the same here with Drumpf. You don’t get super rich by being moral. Capitalism by its nature requires that some people are punished and deprived at the expense of a few elites.
This is so true! They are most worried about losing their $$$$. They don’t really care about people or policies. But they are worried about the “tax the billionaires” talk. Freaking jerks.
Project 25 will impact them too – eventually. As long as they go along with his (+ his ‘team’) agenda they may initially be protected. Just need to look at how authoritarian leaders have treated the wealthy, intellectuals, media ,any opposition to the party ideology etc.
Trump wants a Putin/ Kim Jong Un style regime.
I may be off but is Taylor one of those women who become the man they’re with, embracing their views and interests? I don’t think so, but she’s now dating a guy from a red state who plays in a heavily republican sport. Maybe his parents are trumpers? I just hope Taylor is not trying to play both sides because of Travis.
I checked her Instagram and her poses in a bikini with a perfect body that trainers and chefs can help with screamed republican Texan to me.
What has this woman done that anyone should give her a moment of attention? Accomplishments? Abilities? Played 3rd tier football in Iceland?
So, nothing except marry a famous athlete, you say? Well there it is. Who cares what she thinks.
She is a very racist bitch. She does this to push buttons. Her husband you would think would be hurt by her racist behavior but it doesn’t seem that he is or if he is he doesn’t show it. If I were a biracial person married to a racist I would get out of that marriage and take the kids with me.
Yep, negative attention is still attention. She loves it in any form, just like her Orange Idol Trump.
I doubt Patrick supports any black man (or woman). Why should he since it has benefited him greatly in the NFL to be MAGA to appeal to those fans. he only cares about himself and $$$
The only person out of that Rhode Island group that doesnt give me any racist vibes is Travis. I can picture all of them using the N word and saying some questionable things,even Patrick.
Generally I agree with you – Travis gives nothing but genuinely good guy vibes.
And yet Brittany and Patrick were at that house because Patrick is HIS best friend. Taylor welcomed Brittany into her circle bc of Travis, he is why they are part of that crew.
So as much as I’m realizing damn, Taylor and the rest of that crew might not be Team Harris after all, or might even be racist, I realizing maybe we’ve been giving Travis too much credit too.
Ugh. This is all so disappointing.
yes, I liked this group until this started to go down and disappointing is an understatement.
Taylor has always been very outspoken about her Trump dislike. At the moment as details of the terror plot for her Austrian concerts are coming out, I’m sure she’s got other things on her mind. Many people have friends with different political views and don’t discuss politics with them. Don’t blame Taylor and Travis for the political bias of others. I’m sure Brittany has kept her views quiet around Taylor as she desperately wants to be seen with her.
@DK, I don’t think Patrick is Travis’s best friend. They have a wierd line of work and are colleagues and friends. Travis’s two oldest friends from Ohio work with/for him (managers I think, from reading the WSJ and VF articles on him).
So they have a close relationship that may not live beyond the Chiefs, but Travis seems savvy as does Taylor. I don’t think she alienate the Mahomes while Travis is still playing. Some of the relationship between Taylor and Brittany may well be performative or transactional and fade after Travis retires (*which could be the end of this season).
The Rhode Island weekend was pretty white but also probably a lot more Harris-Walz than Trumpy. Travis did do Covid vaccine commercials, so I don’t think he’s lining up to support Trump either. For what it’s worth.
Lots of excuses being made but if people who support heinous MAGA policies don’t feel any reason to change then they won’t. Turning a blind eye to bigotry is a privilege only the rich white people have.
Really? I think he´s one of those guys who “jokes” about absolutely everything (let´s not forget about his old tweets). He´s just savvy enough not to do it in the wrong crowd.
I live in DFW USA and surrounded by these types.
She has all of the things-white, ‘conservative’, MAGA, upper mid class, married to a black man, a social climbing ordinary dullard who got lucky in life etc/etc.
These women are not intellectually deep and it’s ALL optics for them.
I can assure you she LOVES being photographed by the paps.
They absolutely live for this.
They don’t read or dwell in places in which it’s considered how human beings are impacted by unfair political practices. They vote in the presidential (maybe).
When my son played FB I knew someone exactly like her.
You have to just ignore them and not give thinking energy to them.
They are impervious to righteous social suggestions.
I hate myself for wasting minutes with her.
So now TS has two solid examples of sh*tty ‘friends’
I’m sure TPaine loathes these relationships 😒
Her husband is not Black. He is mixed, with a white MAGA mother and he is most definitely not culturally Black either. Mahomes always looks uncomfortable around Black people, unlike the white Kelce brothers.
Thank you for pointing this out. I thought this entire time that he was Black.
She reminds me so much of the ‘friend’ I endured,
TS has SO many examples of racist friends and so many more general scumbag friends.
TPaine doesn’t care; her ethics are in bed with Swift’s and Swift’s family has a history in PA: bigots.
One of the instances when you can totally judge a book by its cover. Her whole appearance screams MAGA.
Whenever anyone publicly supports JD Vance and Jeffery’s old friend I just assume they are passionately ensconced in a sexual affair with their living rooms ottoman. No garage sale is safe in red states
Whatever we think of Brittany Mahomes, it’s import to bring it back to statistics.
Here’s what exit polling said in 2020 from nbc news:
Among White women, according to NBC News, 43 percent supported Biden and 55 percent supported Trump. About 91 percent of Black women supported the former vice president and 8 percent supported Trump. Roughly 70 percent of Latina women supported Biden and 28 percent supported the outgoing president.
If you’re upset about Brittany, talk to your white female friends and get them to vote democrat. The only answer is to vote!
I think this is an extremely important point that is getting lost in the internet shuffle here.
The number one lesson that I took from the 2016 debacle was that white women needed to show up and show out well before the election. That we needed to be making politics feel a lot more personal for a lot of white women who thought they were special or who thought they were safe in a Drumpf World.
I cannot tell you the numbers of times I’ve seen (or said) some version of “come collect your white women” because, as white women, we are in the best position to impact the personal politics of our friends and family. There are endless amounts of data that show that the number one factor influencing whether unlikely voters GOTV is whether they were asked to go vote. And those are the voters we need to get (bc the ones who are definitely going to vote are also probably already decided).
Now, I doubt that Ms. Mahomes here is likely to change her mind, but that’s less of the point. We, as white women, can either take responsibility for trying to influence our friends and family, even the ones who might lean Trump, OR we can cut them out of our lives for even considering supporting Orangina Man.
Sometimes the latter feels like the far easier path, but it isn’t productive. And it probably isn’t even effective. Unfortunately, white women need to be in the trenches right now with other white women. We need to be able to and willing to call them on their sh!t. We need to be convincing them about why Harris is objectively the better choice.
We cannot do that if we refuse to acknowledge their existence.
[To be clear: Do i think this is what Taylor is doing? Who knows! Maybe? Probably not. But, it’s about the example we set. Or, gasp, the virtues we signal.]
I would think TS would want to distance herself from this MAGAt, if not only for her own political leanings but also for her brand.
But seriously- how would that work- her boyfriend’s teammate’s wife, who is already invited to a gathering….. T team calls her up and says- i will need you to explain yourself to me and/or renounce your views or you can’t come to the party?
In reality, our spouse’s work friends’ wives, are people we are polite and friendly to. People we maybe enjoy, maybe tolerate- but it would be incredibly unusual for anyone to uninvite someone to a party.
I can’t see Mahomes as anything but gross now, but my boyfriend is not on the KC Chiefs.
But this situation is not on Taylor.
As an aside, i do wonder if BM is working her way towards a fox news gig. She does have that fox news blonde look.
Was the whole team at Taylor’s house over the weekend? No just this racist and the other couple who had a plantation wedding. Taylor doesn’t have to associate with Brittany out side of being at the games and team functions .
Taylor is a billionaire who doesn’t need to care about the feelings of the wife of her boyfriend’s work colleague. She isn’t in the realm of what regular people have to deal with. Brittany will never be as rich or as famous as Taylor and so if she was told to shut up about her MAGA shit or else there are no more invites, you can bet she would tone it down.
Taylor is one of the most famous people in the world with paps outside her house that weekend. She doesn’t have the right to shrug her shoulders saying she didn’t think about the optics. This is Taylor Swift we’re talking about. she just doesn’t care. Taylor has a hard time getting beyond herself for sure
You would think that, but the fact that she dated racist, misogynistic Matty Healy shows you she doesn’t really take any of that into consideration unless or until the public outcry becomes loud enough that she has to do some PR backtracking*.
*e.g. making Ice Spice her “black friend” to prove she’s not racist like him.
Her husband is not Black and her children are three quarters white (if not more). Her mother-in-law is also MAGA. She’s with her peeps. And people have got to stop thinking someone being mixed-race or not white makes them more enlightened. It doesn’t.
Completely shallow here, but does she always have to dress and look so trashy? That silver dress is something a stripper would wear in the 90’s. Sorry to all the strippers out there.
This is America, let the woman be a republican who likes trump if she wants
seraphina didn’t comment on Stripper Barbie’s Trump/MAGA affiliation, she commented on her truly awful dress.
This is beyond politics, it is basic morality.
The Republican party has made women less than human by legally removing their right to make their own medical decisions.
So no, you do not get a pass if your fee fees get hurt, the Republicans are literally turning women into slaves.
Because only slaves don’t get to make choices that only affect their own bodies.
IKR? She looks like she wrapped herself in tinfoil.
At least the makeup and hair are consistent with the dress. Over processed and over done.
I don’t know where the idea came from that proximity to Blackness means people aren’t anti-Black. It’s simplistic and like saying men married to women can’t be misogynists.
They chose each other. They “think” along the same lines
Yep. They see their spouse as one of the “good ones”–and figure their kids won’t face racism from all the “good MAGAts” they socialize with.
Truly. Patrick Mahomes’ white mother is MAGA, and she’s been married to a Black man and has Black kids. You would hope white people who love Black (or other nonwhite) people would know better, but we can see the ones around Patrick don’t know better. He may be a Trumper himself, or this may be normal for WAGs in his social circle.
Being Black or mixed doesn’t guarantee someone is a Democrat (tho most of us are); when people say “so and so can’t be racist, their spouse is [Brown, Black etc],” I just laugh. As if!
I tried not to pay attention to her because, why would I, what has she done? Now, not only is she MAGA but she’s an obnoxious bitch who thinks everyone is just jealous and doesn’t think consequences should happen to her.
Her husband is one serious injury away from being irrelevant, and she’s probably just a few years away from being set aside for his next wife. She better enjoy whatever attention she can famewhore her way into now because she will be gone and replaced in the media soon enough. Unfortunately the world is full of not quite pretty racist white women wannabe influencers.
She was a high school soccer star. She played Division III in college. No scholarship. No honors. She played 5 games in Iceland as a professional. This probably consisted of room and board. She married her high school sweetheart who is an amazing athlete and multimillionaire. It says something about Taylor Swift that she has 2 (Blake Lively) such unlikeable, arrogant, entitled friends.
A bit OT:
It’s the difference in American Professional Sports cultures that’s showing. There are many black/POC players in both NBA & NFL. A LOT of NFL billionaire owners & millionaire players are/were the 🍊💩 supporters. Why? I don’t know. Probably because TFG gave rich people tax cut & made them richer. That’s not the same in NBA. Black NBA players have always been more vocal re racism. It just shows that for some people, no matter skin color, selfishness & money are more important to them.
(NHL is too white, so unfortunately…)
A couple interrelated explanations:
1. NBA players have had fewer concussions, and it shows when they speak.
2. NBA players have a strong union, much stronger than the NFLPA. The players call more of the shots re how the NBA is run. Coaches and owners choose to be in that sport.
3. In football, the game is played in a way that the quarterback calls the shots and is rarely hit (and us typically white), and throws the ball to (mostly Black) players who catch and run with it. The rest of the (mostly Black) players mostly tackle and get tackled trying to crush opposing players or protect their offensive players from getting tackled. So there’s a weird racial hierarchy built into American football that isn’t built into basketball, where most of the players and most of the stars are Black.
4. Non-Black players in the NBA have chosen a sport where they’ll have to interact with Black players as equals.
When people are ugly on the inside, that sh*t really catches up eventually… That’s all I’ve got. Still don’t understand why Traylor would feel the need to be hanging out with these losers unless they actually wanted to.
Who?
Sometimes you have to bite your tongue and put up with people in your friends circle for the sake of keeping the peace. Many years ago, my then BF had a close friend, a dentist, who married the most heinous woman I’d ever met. She reminds me of Brittany Mahomes in that she had to be the centre of attention all the time — she dressed like a stripper with her boobs falling out of teensy sparkly tube tops at the simplest of social gatherings, skin-tight booty shorts, long dyed blonde hair, always flirting up a storm with other men. None of us could fathom what her husband saw in her. But I pasted a smile on my face, made conversation with her (as much as you can make conversation with a 5 year old) and pretty much ignored all the other stuff. This situation with TS and TK reminds me of Zsa Zsa (yes, that was her name…).
💯 agree. The Rhode Island weekend looked more noteworthy as Taylor’s ambition here is to evolve from her girl-squad beach days to ‘married and bringing ALL THE KIDS’ kind of weekend. She can’t control the politics and dumbassery of Pat’s wife, if she wants to be a football wife there’s plenty of lunacy there.
@Jaded not liking some colleague’s wife who you think looks like a “stripper” is not the same as not liking a colleague’s wife who is a bigot…
biting your tongue for a bigot makes a bigot
and thanks, Kaiser— I see you.
I’m not equating the two on the grounds of bigotry, the point I’m trying to make is that sometimes you have to just keep your mouth shut and play nice when you have to deal with someone you’d normally never be friends with. It’s called being diplomatic.
@Jaded, does Taylor, with her wealth, privilege and social power really need to keep her mouth shut? Really? I don’t understand the justification here at all.
Is this real? I went and looked on her Instagram and the comment is there but either she unliked it or never did? I can’t imagine after the first Instagram post she liked caused such chaos she would double down so publicly.
Koots, I looked too and also didn’t find it. I looked last night when another story on this first appeared (on another site). I never saw she liked it either. It’s odd she would do it again but if so…she must’ve unliked it afterwards.
She did that with the original Trump post. Seems odd she would so publicly stand up for her beliefs on her story but like and then unlike a Trump comment on her own post?
Something doesn’t really add up.
Honestly, it makes me sick that anyone is a Drumpf supporter and that the project 2025 puppet masters that pull his strings and will set his policies are who these folks are willing to hand this country off to.
But, hey, the self-serving rich will be just fine. It’s the average citizens that will take the brunt of their government takedown. So, NO, it’s not a matter of a simple “difference of political opinion”, it’s no less than a fight between a continued, however flawed, democracy or opening the door to authoritarianism.
A White woman married to a Black man with mixed children doesn’t feel her family and those she loves are threatened by a racist bigoted PoS..because her Whiteness protects them? I’m shocked….
You know Blake Lively is thrilled Brittany stepped in it & took the heat off of her.
Totally! LOL
At this point, I’m just wondering if her phone is getting blown up by Trump’s team asking her to show up for him at rallies.
Her husband is mixed with a white MAGA mother. And anywhere else in the world their kids would be considered white. And as far as Mrs. Mahomes is concerned her children and husband aren’t going to impacted by Trump.