Brittany Mahomes liked an Instagram comment reading ‘Trump-Vance 2024’

Last week, Brittany Mahomes “liked” a disgusting pro-Donald Trump and pro-MAGA agenda Instagram post. When Taylor Swift’s fans discovered Brittany’s “like,” they began questioning why Taylor would be friends with someone who supported such a rancid bigot and adjudicated rapist. It became a thing and Brittany’s name was trending on Twitter for much of the weekend as people discussed her politics and her MAGA/white-nationalist vibes and Brittany’s asinine “clapback at the haters.” That same weekend, Brittany was in Rhode Island. Brittany and her husband Patrick joined Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Travis Kelce and Bradley Cooper at Taylor Swift’s beach house for a late-summer party/gathering. You would think that Brittany might come out of somewhat politically chastened, or at least more reticent to play social media games about how MAGA she is. You would be wrong.

Brittany Mahomes going full on Trumper is not something I thought I’d see but here we are lol pic.twitter.com/5Nju5KeqBm — Steven Guajardo (@StevenGuajardo) August 28, 2024

In case you can’t follow this, Brittany liked a comment reading “TRUMP-VANCE 2024.” This is who she is. It wasn’t some mistake, her finger did not slip, she’s not “accidentally” liking random MAGA posts and comments. Brittany Mahomes is a white nationalist, rapist-condoning, racist-accepting dumbass. She’s also married to a Black man and she has mixed-race children. She clearly doesn’t care what would happen to people of color under another Trump reign.