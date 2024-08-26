Taylor Swift hosted Travis, Brittany Mahomes & Blake Lively at her Newport home

If I was super-wealthy, I would totally buy a beautiful beach house. The problem for me is that I would just want to live there year-round. I think of that whenever I see photos of Taylor Swift’s gorgeous house in Newport, Rhode Island. Taylor bought the property in 2013, much to the chagrin of her old-money neighbors. Her neighbors really didn’t have to worry long-term though – Taylor is rarely in Newport. In years past, she usually spent a few weeks there in the summer, and maybe a week or two there off-season. For years, she’s hosted friends for a Fourth of July party in Newport, but this year, she was on tour in Europe for Independence Day. So she organized an end-of-summer bash in Newport this year, now that her tour is done.
Most of the photos from her party/holiday are mega-exclusive (and blurry as hell), but I’m including some below. Travis Kelce was there, as was Patrick Mahomes and his MAGA wife Brittany Mahomes. It’s funny that Brittany was there with Taylor as social media exploded over the weekend over Brittany “liking” a MAGA post. Speaking of controversial, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were also there, their first big outing since they tried and failed to kneecap Justin Baldoni (and the backlash came for Blake instead). It also appears that Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Bradley’s daughter Lea joined the party over the weekend.
Anyway, if I owned this beautiful mansion, I would live there year-round. It’s so scenic and lovely. I wonder what it feels like for Taylor to just swoop in for a few weeks over the summer with the latest boyfriend. Like, Tom Hiddleston went to Newport. I’m sure Joe Alwyn did too. Matt Healy didn’t stick around long enough to go to Newport? But now Travis is Newport-Official.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Westerly, RI – Actress and busy mom Blake Lively is spotted enjoying the sunny weather with her children at Taylor Swift's beach house in Rhode Island. Blake is enjoying some downtime amid the "It Ends With Us" movie controversy between Blake and co-star/director Justin Baldoni.
Pictured: Blake Lively
BACKGRID USA 25 AUGUST 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The tour isn’t done. She is on a break before resuming in October.
Also, the house, and area, look so nice. I’d want to spend more than a few weeks there too.
the area is great – we take a family vacation there every single year and can see her mansion from our beach.
a small correction to this article though – her house is not in Newport! it’s about an hour away from Newport lol. the mansion is in the rich neighborhood of Watch Hill, right by Westerly RI.
also – these were clearly paps called due to show Blake is in Taylor’s good graces without Taylor specifically speaking about it. in the same way that the paps were called to get that shot of her and Tom kissing on the rocks. this is a really small town/area, there’s no paparazzi just hanging out – especially since she is hardly there.
Going to disagree with you there. The paparazzi found them because of a Reddit thread that tracks her and Travis’ jet usage. They tracked a flight of his to RI like early Friday morning. Pap pics started coming out Sat. afternoon.
If they were staged they wouldn’t be so blurry.
NOT Newport -> Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly. They’re 40 min apart.
Personally I find it a little sad as she’s a prisoner in the 5 acres. One side has the public access walkway to the beach.
I’m guessing she isn’t going to block dump from using her music. Both Kelces defended Butker’s regressive comments (albeit they said they don’t agree for their own daughters, etc., but that he has a “right” to say it). And now she’s hanging with this MAGA cow.
I’ve had to make nice with a number of MAGA cows because my partner works with their partners. Taylor has made it perfectly clear that she’s a liberal. She doesn’t need to prove that by burning Travis’s bridges. That would actually be extremely immature.
She doesn’t need to burn Travis’ bridges, but she can take a stand against her music being used in this fashion. Beyonce didn’t even need to send a cease and desist, she merely had her people put it out that she was about to. Taylor hasn’t even done that, even though trump is out there using her manipulated AI images. The fact that she hasn’t speaks volumes.
Yes. I always read these comments like, they are tolerating people who are a holes! Welcome to the real world. You have co workers you aren’t in charge of and spouses and partners that you don’t fully know what they believe, and you socialize. I have a few Trump people in my family, and I try to push back when they say something out there, but I don’t know fully what anyone truly believes. I live in Texas, and it’s literally not safe to be loudly denouncing stuff. Vote blue up and down.
Agreed. The wife of your sweetie’s BFF and close colleague generally has to be tolerated. Same goes for BCoop and Gigi I’m sure. That has nothing to do with how TS thinks about MAGA and Trump.
Taylor doesn’t tolerate anyone Taylor doesn’t want to tolerate. The excuse making is ridiculous. She isn’t the wifey of some middle manager. She literally holds all the power here. She invited them to her home—MAGA WAG and Plantation Barbie. She *made* the time. These are her *friends*. She has been conspicuously silent about Trump using her image ever since a Black woman clinched the nomination.
Taylor has other options if she wants to send messages to her fans without outright endorsing Harris. She’s not doing it. Is she actively campaigning for Der Trumpenfuhrer? No. Is Pretty Miss Privilege sitting this one out on her tuffet while the world burns? It sure seems like it. But keep on streaming and telling yourself that she has poor Travis’ locker room popularity to think of.
I live in a red county. If I refused to associate with people who don’t align with my political beliefs, I’d be out of work and friendless. This country would be much better off if people put more effort into trying to find common ground – maybe it’s just something as simple as: “do you like dogs? I like dogs!”. I’m not trying to be facetious – stupid people p*ss me off daily with their ill-informed opinions, but “othering” humans is not cool. It never goes anywhere positive.
I live in a deep red state, city, and county, and I have had no issues professionally or personally standing up for what I believe in and letting the chips fall where they may. I literally dont care about hurting the feelings of racists and bigots and I’m surrounded by them and I’m merely a pleb with 0.0001% of Taylor’s influence, money, or power… it’s fine. People who are crying about how they can’t object to fascism, racism, xenophobia, misogyny, bigotry and hatred because they think they’re protecting something… ridiculous.
@ NCBOUDICCA This is a very privileged take. No, I don’t want to find common ground based off of liking dogs with someone that believes POC, LGBTQ, Women, etc. should not have as many rights. American politics now coincides with our morales.
JW, Blake and Brittany are hardly marching on Charlottesburg with tiki torches. Settle down. One chose a problematic wedding venue (and apologized) and one has an itchy like finger (and seemingly has unliked). There are degrees of deplorability and people with similar morals might have slightly different thresholds. It doesn’t make those with wider thresholds bad people or MAGA enthusiasts. And before you declare with absolute certainty that she’s “sitting this one out” you might want to wait a minute. The self-righteous and hysterical furor over everything Taylor does or doesn’t do is so tedious.
@ NCBOUDICCA I tend to agree. The hate and hubris has gotten out of hand now. One example among many: my former boss during 2020 stopped speaking to her 72 year old mom because she refused the vx. Her mom had cancer at the time and passed 2 yrs later. What a heartbreaking thing imo. Yet so many of her liberal and leftist friends and coworkers supported and even encouraged the decision.
Taylor controls the situation here and did not have to invite anyone. I would rate the Blake situation differently because Blake did apologize and the stuff relating to the movie is not MAGA.
Brittany Holmes though is not someone she has to be friends with. She’s Taylor Swift FFS. The arrogance of her response shows how out of touch she is with regular women and it’s not great that Taylor seems cool with that.
Of course it wasn’t that long ago that she was with Matt Healy who is pretty awful himself.
As for tolerating racists because you are in a red state, well it’s tougher for work reasons because you can’t always get another job, but you can choose to not be friends with awful human beings. It’s pretty clear that it’s white people saying a lot of this too.
I always taught my kids they don’t have to like everyone but they need to treat everyone with good manners. That does NOT include inviting people to their summer home; that does include being civil in the fancy football box. These are clearly her chosen FRIENDS and not business associates (or in-laws). Stop apologizing for her choice of friends with asshole world views.
It’s strange, isn’t it, that not even a spokesperson has chimed in about the Rethugs using her music and tRump sharing that AI pic. They can’t have all been on tour with her.
Parts of Black Twitter have alluded that it seems like Aryan Princess might be back, trying to avoid alienating parts of her fan base that might lean towards MAGAts.
Which I don’t get. Apparently she’s a billionaire and wouldn’t need that money. It really doesn’t look good.
If people are assuming and bleating on Twitter that she’s undercover MAGA because she hasn’t deigned to waste breath on Trump’s latest nonsense or reveal details of any planned legal battles against him, well then…it must be true. Still, it might be best to give her space to recover from her busy and stressful European tour and live her life before we demand she speak out about politics lest we assign values to her that she does not embrace. At the very least, it will keep us from looking very silly when she finally does speak about it, as she did in 2020—in October, not August.
MAGA has been using her music?
When? I feel like that definitely would have been big news.
I don’t think it’s strange for someone who is actively on tour to stay away from commenting on highly charged topics, especially considering that terrorists have already targeted her concerts. I can imagine MAGA idiots doing the same. Just saying. We already know she is a liberal.
@Koots — they haven’t been using her music, Trump’s crack PR team posted AI generated photos on Truth Social showing young women wearing “Swifties for Trump” t-shirts and a poster of TS dressed up like Uncle Sam saying “Taylor Wants You to Vote for Trump”. Apparently it’s all been dealt with by her lawyers quietly even though everyone’s squawking about TS not being vocally anti-MAGA and not blasting her opinions from the rooftops.
To my knowledge Trump has not used Taylor’s music, he reposted an AI generated image of her and swifties with pro-Trump messages on their shirts. For my limited legal knowledge suing Donald over the AI images has less legal precedent and could be a weaker case. It is possible her team has sent him a cease & desist but that is not a publicity filed document so unless either side publicly discloses that one has been issued the public would not be aware of it.
People are giving her way too much grace. Music artists who have been largely out of the spotlight for years or decades have made a point to publicly out Trump for using just one of their songs or a clip of their song without permission on the campaign trail, have sent him cease and desist letters and won, and have sued him for it and drug him in the press over using their music. He used her actual face on the whole anss internet and… crickets??!! What?? She needs to call him out in bold fashion and needs to let everyone know he was sent a cease and desist.., if she’s really anti-Trump she would do it but it looks like from here she’s surrounded by a lot of Fox Blonde personality types and Trump apologists.
@julesb thank you for bringing facts. @Mimi where is your source that number 45 has been playing Taylor swift at his rallies?
@Justjj it’s a truly magical leap from “not publicly calling him out” on your exact timeline to “Trump apologist.” Olympic level. 10 out of 10.
Considering all the AI images came down the next day, I’m very sure he received a cease-and-desist.
I can’t wait for her to endorse Harris in October like last election cycle. Then everyone will loose their minds all over again because “she probably only is doing because of the public push back”
@Bev: What are you talking about? I was referring to her hanging out with Brittany Mahomes… imho, if she’s going to endorse Harris, now is the time. This is not the same election from 4 years ago. There is much more on the line including some kind of redemption of women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights specifically… needless to say Kamala is not Biden. Both things TSwift has championed in the past btw, and the hour is growing late for her to remain silent. It feels like she needs to make SOME kind of public comment about the fact Trump used her image and/or endorse Harris soon…
@Justjj — last time I checked it’s called tolerance and free choice to not get all up in someone’s face publicly for liking a post. She doesn’t have to endorse Harris now, in fact she didn’t endorse Biden until October and I anticipate she’ll do the same thing this time around. She doesn’t have to do squat just because you feel she’s shirking her political duty or somehow aligning herself with MAGAs. I’m sure she’s donated millions to the Harris/Walz campaign and you’re putting wayyyyyy too much focus on tearing her down. Do as Walz says and “mind your own damn business”.
@jaded; Upvote everything you said.
It’s odd that a cease and desist has been made public yet but that I would not read as being MAGA.
But Taylor isn’t the progressive white liberal that so many of her fans think she is either. Let’s stop pretending that Taylor is going to march the streets for any cause. She’s a rich white woman who professes to be liberal, and she likely is on some issues. But she also cares about making money and first and foremost that will be how she decides if and when to support Harris.
She better hurry up with the get out the vote stuff though because some states require registration to be done soon.
Her house is in Watch Hill, not Newport. Ask me how I know. The great beach with a path next to her house that nobody but locals knew about is now overrun.
Didn’t she try and block access to the beach near her house, even though the area is public?
(The only US states that allow for private beach access are Massachusetts and Maine, and even there, people can swim by.)
The beach is a public beach, and even in front of private property, it’s public up to the mean high tide mark. The public footpath to the beach is literally next to her house.
Before she bought the house, surfers sat on the sea wall in front of the house, which was her property. Her security started chasing them away after she bought the house, and then she did a ton of work stabilizing the hill, which effectively left surfers with nowhere to sit.
That’s okay, though, because nobody surfs there any more because that end of the beach is jam-packed now.
That was my first thought too, it’s not in Newport!
Sorry you have to deal with that. She was in my area last summer for a wedding, trying to be low key, and people went nuts and swarmed a restaurant she was in.
I honestly think everyone likes to say Travis and his brother/his brother’s wife aren’t MAGA leaning but I honestly think he has just been observing squirrels this whole time and hasn’t formed a critical or formal political stance on either side. It seems like it’s somehow always privileged white men who “don’t talk about politics” or describe themselves as “apolitical”. I think TayTay gives pick me vibes even though she’s obviously smart af, a shrewd businesswoman, and a little ruthless. She could make a tremendous and meaningful impact if she chose to with all her $$$$$$$$$$$$$$. Now, I know people love to say it’s not the responsibility of pop stars, celebrities, and rich people to take a stance… but isn’t it? They’re the only ones with a wide reaching voice and the financial ability to do something about it. My unpopular opinion: Travis is a squirrel chaser, Taytay hasn’t abandoned her pick me ways, Brittany Mahomes is deeply unintelligent, Blake Lively is too in a slightly different way… their husbands don’t gaf because they’re the type of men who prefer to be in the spotlight and get the attention, while the women in their lives parent their kids and do all the emotional labor it takes to run a household. I have no thoughts on B Coop or Gigi but I know a lot of people do… I think the whole Gigi dating Leo thing was so stupid and idk why Bradley creeps everyone out so much.
Travis did commercials for the Pfizer vaccine, has talked about gun control, knelt for the anthem, and publicly said he would support a queer teammate.
Why is everyone freaking out over Swift not endorsing anyone yet? She didn’t endorse Biden until October in his first election cycle 4 years ago.
And then we have her relationship with Healy, her silence about her boyfriend’s teammate Butker, Kelce chilling with Morgan Wallen, and her silence towards Trump.
She waited till October for a reason. She’ll do what benefits her.
Since when did you become the friend police? Since when do you know the intimate political leanings of people you’ve never met? People make political stances in many ways like quietly donating, not just shouting from the rooftops. TS is a singer/songwriter/entertainer, not a political influencer, and she stays in her lane. She leads an already highly visible life that unfortunately can attract bad things like terrorist attacks on her concerts. This doesn’t make her an awful person at all and as Harris stated…“Our nation, with this election, has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past — a chance to chart a new way forward,” Harris said. “Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.” Maybe you should take her advice.
The words “awful person” are your invention not mine.
When you are one of the most famous women in the world and you haven’t stayed quiet before in other instances, yeah, it’s illuminating this time.
@C – Nope, my use of “awful person” is based on others’ hateful comments about TS being posted here, not my own personal bias or invention. When you’re one of the most famous women in the world you can chose your own time and place to announce your political fealty, not yours. As I stated in another comment, she didn’t announce for Biden until October. I imagine she’ll do the same this time around for Harris.
Then you and I can agree to disagree because these are unprecedented times and her silence along with her company speaks volumes to me. And I’m as entitled to that opinion as you are to yours.
A politician should not win due to a celebrity endorsement. They should win because most of the people agree with their views. I can’t stand celebrity endorsements. Politicians themselves need to do the work to get people on their sides and people should not vote based on a celebrity liking one politician over another. That’s so stupid.
Lots of things endorsed by celebrities shouldn’t have a following. Hell, the plutocracy we live in is pretty wrong. But this is the world we do live in. And if they are also Americans they have an interest in it. But that interest isn’t on the level of yours and my interests, which is the rub.
@Fabiola — 100%. Just look at the backlash against George Clooney and his ilk for their ill-timed and unnecessary interference in politics. As I said above, most celebrities should stay in their lane and limit their endorsements to writing cheques.
@Jaded
How funny that people want celebrities to speak on politics but when they do there is almost always backlash against what they said (George Clooney) or they don’t say it quick enough or on the timeline people want.
Well, in the case of THIS celebrity, her fans and people commenting on her always try to paint her as some progressive, so yeah, in this situation, skepticism is understandable.
she just had to straight up cancel tour dates due to a planned terrorist attack. I’m pretty sure she’s trying to avoid death threats or issues at her upcoming concerts.
she also very recently put out a statement about Vienna, where she very purposely said that she will not speak about something publicly if she thinks doing so might cause harm to people coming to her shows.
I’m sure she’ll endorse Kamala, probably in October, like she did with Joe.
Brittany follows Biden & Jason Kander (Dem) from MO on Instagram. I don’t think she is a MAGA. Jason Kander had a thoughtful response to this on Twitter Sunday. Perhaps she liked the post by accident. Her like is no longer there on Trumps’ post. Maybe we give her a little grace of an accident or explanation before we call her a MAGA.
She’s also a grown woman who can explain that, herself. She could’ve said “I liked a post by accident, so stop coming after me.” She didn’t do that. Instead, she called people all kinds of names for noticing that she like a post by a fascist.
I don’t think we have to twist ourselves into pretzels to pretend that she liked it accidently. She had every opportunity to simply state that. Instead, she thinks the world hates her because of her “success.” Her extreme defensiveness and vitriol says just as much as her initial liking of the post, maybe even more so.
Jason Kander is a staunch Democrat who served as the 39th secretary of state of Missouri. He is a veteran and a veteran’s advocate. He is also devoted KC fan and loves Pat Mahomes. Brittney probably followed him because he pumps up her husband so much.
That lady agrees with Trump and clearly has no problem letting the world know. I already didn’t like cause she’s annoying and a liar so her being like this is no skin off of my nose.
As for Taylor, Taylor will do what benefits her.
I think it was deliberate, or else she would’ve explicity said that it was accidental instead of whining about being called out. If she follows otherwise progressive figures, my guess is that she liked it based on agreement with one or two bullet points. Given that she’s a former athlete, I’m betting that it was the bullshit about keeping “men” out of women’s sports. It’s a depressingly common opinion amongst even otherwise liberal women. I’ve personally known 3 of them, all former athletes, and none of them I would’ve guessed to have agreed with Republicans on literally anything else. Thankfully, 2 of them have since educated themselves, so it’s not a lost cause. I personally do believe that Taylor herself holds mostly progressive beliefs (she endorsed Biden/Harris in 2020, and Trump has only gotten worse since then, so there’s little reason to believe she’s changed her mind), but she’s also problematic in many ways. This may also describe Travis and his brother, who didn’t denounce Butker when they should’ve. Wealth is a great insulator, and it usually requires some work and self-reflection to overcome those biases.
To be clear, I don’t mean to make excuses for any of them (and if my generosity is misplaced, I was totally own it), nor to trivialize the extreme harm caused by such views. As a fan of Taylor’s music, I’m incredibly disappointed in her in particular (as are many of her fans). But I also don’t think that any of them is completely irredeemable.
Travis Kelce’s brother owns a cybertruck. Not sure what that says about him.
@Angie, let’s be real, everybody knows what that says about him. lol. Basically MAGA land yachts for Proud Men. Teslas are gross anyway but cybertrucks are a crime against eyeballs.
@JustJJ
Your doing too much. I agree cybertrucks are ugly but his choice of car does not indicate his political party. That’s a crazy jump
Elon Musk and Tesla are synonymous. Anyone who would give their money to Elon Musk must believe some type of way. It’s just an observation.
@JustJj
Using that logic anyone who goes on X must be a conservative as well. X and Elon are synonymous as well.
@Koots and I do not have an X account and never will and I very much judge anyone who does so of their own personal choosing.
It’s so funny each time you comment it’s always about what YOU do, like to be considered a liberal people must do what you do. That’s great for you but plenty of liberal people have an X account. Just like plenty of liberal people drive a Tesla.
I’m not sure but seem to remember that regarding the beach she had to put up
a seawall against the erosion – back when she first bought it. The locals weren’t happy though as I remember. But then all that old money didn’t like her buying the most expensive privately owned house in RI as the tabloids are billing it.
And if I recall correctly – the sea wall was a rebuild. As in, there had been one previously and over decades it had washed away. So she rebuilt it.
The house in Watch Hill has a very interesting back story. One of Taylor’s songs is about it. It is an interesting read. The owner was a Standard Oil Heiress who dyed a neighbors cat green, had her own ballet company and was extremely eccentric. Anything Taylor does is mild in comparison. There is some fun reading on Holiday House
Kelce girls. Reynolds kids, Mahomes kids, cooper and/or Hadid kids.
That is a lot of humans under 10 energy.
Good lord Ms Swift must have boundless energy.
I need a nap just thinking about being around that many children.
Right? There were potentially a dozen kids there (Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were also there, no word if he brought his daughter), which is a lot of tiny humans, especially for a couple without children to host 😂. I bet they enjoyed the silence as soon as the kiddos left.
I’m not sure but seem to remember that regarding the beach she had to put up
a seawall against the erosion – back when she first bought it. The locals weren’t happy though as I remember. But then all that old money didn’t like her buying the most expensive privately owned house in RI as the tabloids are billing it, either.
Her house is in Westerly. It would be nice year-round, if she didn’t mind the weather – it’s pretty cold from November to April.
These days, with climate change, New England winters have been pretty mild the last several years. But Watch Hill is almost desolate as most all the businesses are closed down and winter population is pretty small. My favorite time to do brunch or Westerly Wednesdays at Ocean House!
So as others noted Watch Hill is part of Westerly and close to Mystic, CT. But like Newport has beautiful homes and stunning ocean views.
It always struck me as odd Taylor bought that house because it’s just a few blocks from downtown Watch Hill, next to a popular public beach and if you are dining at any of the restaurants at Ocean House, see Olivia Culpo’s wedding pics, you can see the house as its only 4-5 homes apart.
The seawall had to be rebuilt but I’d also venture Taylor’s team made sure to hire someone well connected with CRMC to expedite the approval and smooth any concerns. They are easily impressed/swayed.
So are the photos blurry because they were taken with a long distance lens? That’s gross, especially with children there.
I agree. BM and all have no decency
At least getting some social media backlash will give BM something to talk about while hanging out with a few high profile celebrities at Taylor’s house.
“Grab your Trump Supporters and wear your florals”
LOL. So much Betty Buzz was consumed this weekend in Watch Hill.
hahaha, yep!
With Ts’s social capital: shame on her for not stepping up and speaking out.
And an endorsement in October: too late.
Some of the Swift apologists on this thread…sheesh.
🤭
Too funny!
I kind of wondered if her recent statement about staying quiet also somewhat included political statements. Did she allude to that at all? It’s sort of a scary time. It would be hard to be vocal with a recent terrorist plot. If I had a platform I’d use it, but it is tricky, especially if it affects the crowds/ fans that come see her. I’d feel responsibility to keep them safe. Maybe after the tour is over she’ll speak up.
It seems odd to have the ability to sway masses and not use that to endorse the greatest good, which is clearly the Harris-Walz ticket. It’s a choice, just like the company you keep.
It’s not odd. Everyone’s waiting for her endorsement and endorsing now than later would lose that momentum as there’s a long way to go still. Taylor only endorsed Biden at the end, she was always going to endorse the confirmed candidate anyway.
Everyone who’s paying attention know she’s clearly a Democrat (and the reasons why she’s one), so she can afford to be more quiet till the final stages of the campaign to endorse.
It seems their team has adopted the “keep quiet so people will pay attention when you speak” tactic. Will it work? Don’t know, but I can see why they settled on that
@Cece – Please please please let this be the case. I’m sick over it.
@Agnes. I agree. This is not the same election cycle of 4 years ago. The longevity of her consistent endorsement, campaign contributions, mobilizing the Swifties could go a long way… we don’t have a long way to go. I think we have about10 weeks give or take before early and absentee voting.
Thank you. Early voting starts in September. I am sick of TS defenders trying to act like this is part of some plan.
I love the comments about it being a choice about the company you keep…have you never had a co-worker or good friend have different opinions than you? Travis & Patrick are close-they have to be to have the connection they do on the field. Whether they are maga or not or one is or not, it should not matter. It is not like Travis can say Patrick you are maga and I can’t stand the man, I want nothing to do with you. No, you suck it up and do not talk politics. I have had to do that with MANY in my family and friends. If BM ends up being a good friend or not, it started because of Travis and Patrick, as many of my friendships have with my husband’s friends and vice versa for him…some of them maga, some not but most we do not discuss. I would so not want to have a friendship where all we talked about was politics!
@dose of reality I cut my best friend from High School of 25 years and her mother who was like a 2nd mother to me. Out of my life completely and permanently.
When they got infected by Trump and his rhetoric. And changed from good open minded people. To MAGA wearing, Trump loving, build a wall , put brown babies in cages. But save white babies at all costs. Send LGBTQ+ to the gulag and eat the poor. Zombies. I haven’t spoken to them since 2016. And I don’t have one second of regret about it.
dose of reality & Koots,, I agree with you completely. I work with MAGA’s I don’t agree with but cannot and do not call them out or I’m unemployed. Life is more complicated than just cutting out everyone we disagree with.
You can also speak with your wallet. I don’t buy any products from companies I am aware of that supports Trump. As I am a self-admitted makeup addict. I would never buy another product from Ofra Cosmetics as the owners are Trump supporters. And the owner’s husband has publicly supported and donated to his campaign.
I get the co-worker part. I wouldn’t quit my job. But I don’t have to do anything with them personally. Outside of working professionally at a job.
Yeah I have absolutely exorcised MAGA friends and family members from my life and my life far better off for it. Tolerating and ignoring hatefulness is stressful AF and life is far too short to spend with folks who care more about their taxes than the collective, greater good.
I get why most people don’t do it though because it takes balls and most people are just too fearful of calling people out. It’s easier to just STFU and deal with it.
Just remember that silence is compliance. These folks will never change if we all continue to passively tolerate their shitty, abhorrent behavior.
I’ve been in those complicated situations, yes. I wasn’t one of the most powerful women in the world in those scenarios, lol. And that would be why I had to tolerate those situations.
The excuses people give her are tired.
You don’t need to invite your spouses co workers to your house. Being passive about their bullshit is why the MAGAs still exist.
I’m black, I don’t hang out with racists.
SO many cowards up in here! I saw it on another thread, I think, and it’s so true: if you want to know how you’d stand up to slave owners, nazis… what are you doing now?
Your unwillingness to speak up, shut down and/or otherwise put the bigots in your life in place is a testament to your privilege and true character. Same goes with these celebrities.
Apparently standing up for principles is only for plebs and expecting people who have power and money to speak is childish.
And I’m sure all these rich white people are silent for reasons other than the Republican tax breaks. Definitely. (Wink)
Do we really think Taylor, Blake and Brittany are spending their time debating political and social issues? Or Travis, Patrick and Ryan? No. People are generally neither all bad nor all good. Sometimes a friend is just a friend.
But birds of a feather do flock together, no? I can assure you, I don’t care whom you are, I will not be spending my weekend with any trump supporter.
Bigots are ALL bad.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
― Edmund Burke
I saw this reply on another site, but it really summed up what I have been thinking about this matter:
“Given that the next leg of the Eras tour is in red states (Florida, Louisiana, Indiana; two of which are open carry), and given this part of her Instagram post from post-London: “I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows. In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to.”
From that, I just wonder if she says anything or endorses Kamala Harris, it would be immediately following her last night in Indianapolis two days before the election. With the same thing, of keeping the fans safe until then. And maybe that post was just about Vienna…but I’m not so sure that it doesn’t provide coverage for the endorsement possibility, too.”
Someone else commented that on last night performing before the election she should bring Kamala on stage with her, I would love that!
That’s the cowardly response to terrorist. And, also, that’s TS minding her wallet.
easy for you to say if you’re not in the audience
I feel like this was very clearly about the election, and honestly endorsing two days before the election will still be very powerful. But my anxiety hates it.