Taylor Swift hosted Travis, Brittany Mahomes & Blake Lively at her Newport home

If I was super-wealthy, I would totally buy a beautiful beach house. The problem for me is that I would just want to live there year-round. I think of that whenever I see photos of Taylor Swift’s gorgeous house in Newport, Rhode Island. Taylor bought the property in 2013, much to the chagrin of her old-money neighbors. Her neighbors really didn’t have to worry long-term though – Taylor is rarely in Newport. In years past, she usually spent a few weeks there in the summer, and maybe a week or two there off-season. For years, she’s hosted friends for a Fourth of July party in Newport, but this year, she was on tour in Europe for Independence Day. So she organized an end-of-summer bash in Newport this year, now that her tour is done.

Most of the photos from her party/holiday are mega-exclusive (and blurry as hell), but I’m including some below. Travis Kelce was there, as was Patrick Mahomes and his MAGA wife Brittany Mahomes. It’s funny that Brittany was there with Taylor as social media exploded over the weekend over Brittany “liking” a MAGA post. Speaking of controversial, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were also there, their first big outing since they tried and failed to kneecap Justin Baldoni (and the backlash came for Blake instead). It also appears that Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Bradley’s daughter Lea joined the party over the weekend.

Anyway, if I owned this beautiful mansion, I would live there year-round. It’s so scenic and lovely. I wonder what it feels like for Taylor to just swoop in for a few weeks over the summer with the latest boyfriend. Like, Tom Hiddleston went to Newport. I’m sure Joe Alwyn did too. Matt Healy didn’t stick around long enough to go to Newport? But now Travis is Newport-Official.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Rhode Island. pic.twitter.com/8ZrQmBRgcJ — 21 (@21metgala) August 24, 2024