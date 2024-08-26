Princess Kate was seen & photographed going to church at Balmoral

The Princess of Wales has been seen and photographed, a rare occurrence in 2024. Kate traveled up to Scotland for the annual “holiday” in Balmoral. Prince William, Kate and their children have allegedly been in Norfolk since mid-July. Kate went to the men’s final at Wimbledon (after skipping the women’s final the day before) and since then, she had only been seen one time. That was her appearance in the video congratulating British Olympians on the final day of the Olympics. On Sunday, Kate was seen riding shotgun as William drove to church at Crathie Kirk.

The Princess of Wales joined the Royal Family at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral on Sunday as she was seen at church for the first time since her cancer announcement. The Waleses joined the King and Queen in Scotland as part of the Royal Family’s traditional summer holiday in the Scottish Highlands. The Princess was pictured in a camel coat sitting in a Land Rover next to the Prince, who was behind the wheel of the car. Prince George was visible in the back seat. The King and Queen were photographed in the back seats of a separate vehicle on their way to church.

I’m including the tweet-photo below, and the Mail also had some photos. Kate looks fine. They didn’t use a body-double this time, that’s really Kate in the Land Rover. The Waleses didn’t make a big deal about their travel arrangements to Scotland, which makes me wonder if they flew up separately, or if they took a private plane. Enjoy this sighting, because I bet Kate won’t be in public again until late October, perhaps even November.

The Princess of Wales is seen at Crathie Kirk for the first time since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

https://t.co/2xLdCgrYNh — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) August 25, 2024

🔴 BREAKING: Princess of Wales joins family at church in Balmoral The Waleses joined the King and Queen at Crathie Kirk on Wednesday as part of the Royal Family’s traditional summer holiday in the Scottish Highlands. Find out more👇https://t.co/2Lan2nRgGB pic.twitter.com/bsFQNKjs8D — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 25, 2024