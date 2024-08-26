Princess Kate was seen & photographed going to church at Balmoral

The Princess of Wales has been seen and photographed, a rare occurrence in 2024. Kate traveled up to Scotland for the annual “holiday” in Balmoral. Prince William, Kate and their children have allegedly been in Norfolk since mid-July. Kate went to the men’s final at Wimbledon (after skipping the women’s final the day before) and since then, she had only been seen one time. That was her appearance in the video congratulating British Olympians on the final day of the Olympics. On Sunday, Kate was seen riding shotgun as William drove to church at Crathie Kirk.
The Princess of Wales joined the Royal Family at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral on Sunday as she was seen at church for the first time since her cancer announcement. The Waleses joined the King and Queen in Scotland as part of the Royal Family’s traditional summer holiday in the Scottish Highlands.
The Princess was pictured in a camel coat sitting in a Land Rover next to the Prince, who was behind the wheel of the car. Prince George was visible in the back seat. The King and Queen were photographed in the back seats of a separate vehicle on their way to church.
I’m including the tweet-photo below, and the Mail also had some photos. Kate looks fine. They didn’t use a body-double this time, that’s really Kate in the Land Rover. The Waleses didn’t make a big deal about their travel arrangements to Scotland, which makes me wonder if they flew up separately, or if they took a private plane. Enjoy this sighting, because I bet Kate won’t be in public again until late October, perhaps even November.
That hat low over her brow is not going to help dispel any of the scar conspiracy theories. Interesting time to go from small top-of-the-head floral millinery to full brimmed head coverings.
Isn’t that the Jecca Craig cosplay hat?
(…don’t mind me, just wondering whether JC is back in Bulliam the Incandescent’s life…)
@Nanea: Yep. I immediately recognised it as the Jecca Craig hat 😂. This Karen does not have an original bone in her body. Always copying someone or another.
They always make sure to get papped going to church at least once when they are at Balmoral. Same with Christmas at Sandringham.
Am surprised she didn’t do a photo shoot and/or special press release about her attendance – snark I know but that does seem to be her new thing.
So technically they had the press release for this one changed to a more cancer-specific one. There was a screenshot of the Telegraph’s online headings and Kaiser has the original one. Apparently, it was later changed to make sure and say it was Kate’s first time attending church since her cancer announcement. I guess they had to make sure everyone remembers that she has cancer. It’s kind of weird. They could have just left the original title.
The best they can do to counter H&M’s amazingly successful tour is … go to church? Also, has anyone seen Rebecca English’s probably Royally requested article yesterday talking about another Royal family that had a “spare who stood with them through thick and thin?” Harry is NOT coming back. Period. As the Royals watch Harry/Meghan redefine what it is to be Royal, and as they watch them connect with ppl of color in a way other members of the Royal family never will, the RF are panicking. They NEED Harry but dont have the humility to accept it, so over the cliff they go. Also, it cant go down well with “blood Royals” that Kate is actually their ONLY savior outside of Harry. Kate literally gets ALL the attention. William is something of an afterthought and in no way can his popularity compare to hers. This should enable her to call the shots, if shes smart.
It’s actually WORSE than that. They scraped up last year’s pictures for an excuse to remind the public that they ‘go to church’ in desperation to get any kind of mention of them at all.
Not really. No married-in will ever ultimately prevail over the born-royal. The late Diana, Princess of Wales, was testament to that. If William divorces Kate, the media and eventually, the public, will side with the heir and future King. Kate is not nearly as beloved as Diana was organically. SM makes it seem so, but it is an illusion.
This annual drive to church in Balmoral is the equivalent of the Royal Family’s Christmas walk. We won’t see Kate again until Remembrance Day.
These are last year’s pictures.
Copyright, 27 August 2023 -Peter Jolly.
They do seem to be. Unless she wore the exact same thing and the car had the exact same shadows.
OMG they don’t have pictures from this year?!? That’s ridiculous.
Yes, they’re lying as usual. Last year’s pics they’re passing off as this year.
Yep. This is a different vantage point from the set where William drove Andrew to church last year. They may have photo shopped Kate’s hair being loose though… I saw her hair pinned up in one of the originals.
No these are photos from this year. She just wore the same outfit from last year. Her hair and earrings are different in this year’s photos.
There’s been talk (evidence?) of AI manipulation on last year’s pic.. No way would Kate wear the same outfit to the same place twice.
You’re telling me they ALL wore the exact same 2023 outfits? CIII and Cam is last year too.
Then the earrings and hair on Kate were photoshopped.
The photographer is Peter Jolly and they are from the same set of 2023 pictures about William driving Andrew to church. You can see them on shutterstock.
The People article from last year has the photos of everyone going to church and they’re all wearing the same clothing as these photos. It’s not possible to be this big of a coincidence.
Wow! These morons really refuse to learn! I love how quickly people call out their lies and manipulations! The BRF should be embarrassed, but instead are just embarrassing…
In CB’s post from last year for William being made to drive Andrew to church the link to the Telegraph article still works and they are same cohort of pictures.
Sometimes I wonder if they are aware that the rest of the world can see through them
Any Scottish CBs? Is it really coat weather there already?
I was wondering this too! Is it really cold enough for a coat in August? If it is, I’m jealous. I’ve exceeded my limit on 90+ degree days and we have a week full of them coming up.
The pics are from last year. Identical outfit. They’re lying yet again.
Not in Scotland, but an LPGA tournament was there this past weekend. Low 50s with a brutal wind off the water yesterday. Everyone was bundled up!
Yes, Scotland is COLD. I actually flew home from Edinburgh yesterday and started out in a t-shirt with a thick sweatshirt and light zipped jacket over it, and was still a little chilly when I left my hotel. (In daytime – at night I was freezing with just a sweater and light jacket) and when I walked out of LCY I immediately had to strip down to just the t-shirt, it was so warm in London. Not crazy heatwave the way it has been, but definitely warm.
And that’s Edinburgh, which is mainly at sea level and in south Scotland.
Up in north, and up in the hills, yeah I can see someone needing a coat.
wasn’t there some big broo-haha recently that Kate prefers Princess Catherine? I guess the Daily Mail didn’t get the memo.
Funny how it’s only “disrespectful” when Meghan calls her Kate.
So now the question is: Has Andrew been erased from that last picture and ‘Kate’ placed in the passenger seat or was this an actual shot of WanK in that car after the service was over?
And, absurdly, I recognized that CIII&Cam’s picture was old because someone had swapped her face out and replaced it with Jimmy Savile’s as a joke a while back and I recognized her outfit because of this.
Where were the two younger children. The keens looked grim in the photo.
Looks like the pube beard has gone bye bye.
Pube beard 😂😂😂😂😂
Sorry, but my view is that those who deliberately deceive in public office ought to be facing prosecution. In this case, defrauding the entire Commonwealth.
It’s a device of deception and a way of sowing indifference in the populous on purpose. The public get tired of listening to people trying to point out the photos are suspect so people just tune out after a while, throw up their hands and just give up trying to get accountability. Then there are less eyes watching what they are doing and people who DO see the discrepancies feel like there is no way to police the establishment/government. Its a technique of totalitarianism and very sinister.
Understood, but I was actually referring to her diagnosis and year off to do nothing on British pound sterling. It’s becoming very obvious that those who are more trusting have been played.
This article in the Mail would normally have 1000+ variations on ‘kate is great’ comments with several thousand upticks by now. However, there are less than 300 comments and majority are critical and negative.
The tabloids have been predicting some kind of ‘summit’ at Balmoral and the general assumption has been that Harry and Meghan would be the main concern. I think it’s more likely the Wales’s are seen as the major problem. People have not been fooled by the fakery. Questions have not been satisfactorily answered.
Food for thought.