“Lea Michele welcomed her second child, daughter Emery Sol Reich” links
  • August 26, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lea Michele welcomed her second child, daughter Emery Sol Reich. Her son is named Ever Leo Reich. Ever and Emery?? Eh. [Seriously OMG]
Bros still love Cristiano Ronaldo. [Socialite Life]
What the hell happened on that yacht off the coast of Italy? [Hollywood Life]
A rave review of Zoe Kravitz’s Blink Twice. [LaineyGossip]
People truly quote The Simpsons every day & they don’t even know it. [Pajiba]
FKA Twigs has a commitment to terrible shoes. [Go Fug Yourself]
When the “big brow” trend goes too far. [OMG Blog]
Ed Westwick got married. *shudder* [Just Jared]
Look at Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s bob! [RCFA]
Love After Lockup star got a PPP loan. [Starcasm]
Sabrina Carpenter said something about her split from Barry Keoghan. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Lea Michele welcomed her second child, daughter Emery Sol Reich” links”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 26, 2024 at 12:36 pm

    Brow trends are the worst trends. Big brow, no brow, skinny brow that never regrows. Truly, eyebrows will date a look more than anything else.

    Reply
  2. tealily says:
    August 26, 2024 at 12:55 pm

    Da’Vine looks impeccable here! I love a structured cut on her.

    Reply
  3. Kate says:
    August 26, 2024 at 1:39 pm

    Emery (and Everly which sounds basically the same) is super popular with people I know. Ever and Emery are pretty similar sounding for siblings but I guess that means they also sort of match as a set.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    August 26, 2024 at 1:42 pm

    Kinda doubt she had a daughter. Gender wasn’t mentioned anywhere and Sol seems male.

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      August 26, 2024 at 2:02 pm

      “Gender wasn’t mentioned anywhere.”
      The link shows picture of tiny baby feet, captioned “Lea Michelle welcomes her funny girl.” It had already been widely reported elsewhere that she and her husband were expecting a baby girl.”

      Reply
    • Bklne says:
      August 26, 2024 at 6:44 pm

      “Sol” is a female-coded name in the Spanish-speaking world. Interestingly, “Ever” is also a female-coded name for Gaelic speakers (it’s traditionally spelled “Eamher” or “Emer”, but the pronunciation is closer to “Ever”).

      Reply
  5. Get Real says:
    August 26, 2024 at 1:57 pm

    …Reich??
    That’s unfortunate

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    August 26, 2024 at 2:44 pm

    Zandy Reich is one of those names that feels like the letters are in the wrong spot. It should be Randy Zeich.

    Reply
  7. assf says:
    August 26, 2024 at 3:55 pm

    I will always love Da’Vine for her BAFTA acceptance speech. When she said “you are so handsome” to Chiwetel, I was like yes girl finally someone letting this man know! He hasn’t been called pretty enough. That man is beautiful. Though he’s so private he probably prefers it that way.

    Reply
  8. Noo says:
    August 26, 2024 at 5:04 pm

    After wondering about his party boy days, since watching Yo Soy Georgina on Netflix and seeing what a family man Cristiano is I have a real soft spot for him. Plus it might be Georgina who is behind the YouTube channel after all her success on Netflix.

    Reply
    • TurbanMa says:
      August 26, 2024 at 7:46 pm

      @noo That show seemed like an entire ad for her. Just cracked me up. Maybe I’m jaded or something but it didn’t feel the least but “real” to me, just this is who I want people to think I am / we are.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment