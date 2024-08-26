“Lea Michele welcomed her second child, daughter Emery Sol Reich” links

Lea Michele welcomed her second child, daughter Emery Sol Reich. Her son is named Ever Leo Reich. Ever and Emery?? Eh. [Seriously OMG]
Bros still love Cristiano Ronaldo. [Socialite Life]
What the hell happened on that yacht off the coast of Italy? [Hollywood Life]
A rave review of Zoe Kravitz’s Blink Twice. [LaineyGossip]
People truly quote The Simpsons every day & they don’t even know it. [Pajiba]
FKA Twigs has a commitment to terrible shoes. [Go Fug Yourself]
When the “big brow” trend goes too far. [OMG Blog]
Ed Westwick got married. *shudder* [Just Jared]
Look at Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s bob! [RCFA]
Love After Lockup star got a PPP loan. [Starcasm]
Sabrina Carpenter said something about her split from Barry Keoghan. [Buzzfeed]
Congratulations, Lea Michele! The Glee star, 37, and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their second baby, Emery Sol Reich. 📸: #leamichele pic.twitter.com/x98N9hXFJS
— HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) August 25, 2024
Brow trends are the worst trends. Big brow, no brow, skinny brow that never regrows. Truly, eyebrows will date a look more than anything else.
Da’Vine looks impeccable here! I love a structured cut on her.
Emery (and Everly which sounds basically the same) is super popular with people I know. Ever and Emery are pretty similar sounding for siblings but I guess that means they also sort of match as a set.
Kinda doubt she had a daughter. Gender wasn’t mentioned anywhere and Sol seems male.
“Gender wasn’t mentioned anywhere.”
The link shows picture of tiny baby feet, captioned “Lea Michelle welcomes her funny girl.” It had already been widely reported elsewhere that she and her husband were expecting a baby girl.”
“Sol” is a female-coded name in the Spanish-speaking world. Interestingly, “Ever” is also a female-coded name for Gaelic speakers (it’s traditionally spelled “Eamher” or “Emer”, but the pronunciation is closer to “Ever”).
…Reich??
That’s unfortunate
Zandy Reich is one of those names that feels like the letters are in the wrong spot. It should be Randy Zeich.
I will always love Da’Vine for her BAFTA acceptance speech. When she said “you are so handsome” to Chiwetel, I was like yes girl finally someone letting this man know! He hasn’t been called pretty enough. That man is beautiful. Though he’s so private he probably prefers it that way.
After wondering about his party boy days, since watching Yo Soy Georgina on Netflix and seeing what a family man Cristiano is I have a real soft spot for him. Plus it might be Georgina who is behind the YouTube channel after all her success on Netflix.
@noo That show seemed like an entire ad for her. Just cracked me up. Maybe I’m jaded or something but it didn’t feel the least but “real” to me, just this is who I want people to think I am / we are.