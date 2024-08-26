Faith leaders convinced King Charles to ‘repair’ his relationship with Prince Harry

King Charles is a man of faith. Out of all of the Windsor clan, I would also consider Charles to be the best one on multifaith issues and religious topics. He’s spent decades developing relationships within the Anglican community, the Catholic community, the Hindu, Muslim and Jewish communities. Now, does he practice what he preaches? Not at all. He’s a degenerate cheater who gaslighted and emotionally abused his first wife and he was too self-absorbed to raise his two sons. He’s spent the past five years putting his younger son, daughter-in-law and their two children in mortal danger as a way to bring them to heel so he could control them completely. He’s also rebuffed every effort Prince Harry has made to reconcile and have some semblance of a familial relationship. Well, Charles has come to Jesus. He has received religious counseling and he is now open to reconciling with Harry. And yes, this is mostly about optics, as in: how can the head of the Church of England behave in such an openly un-Christian manner to his family?
King Charles has received advice from spiritual leaders that has led him to contemplate repairing his relationship with Prince Harry, The Mail on Sunday has learned. Sources say the monarch has drawn comfort from their guidance as he comes to terms with both the death of his parents and the challenges of his new role. Since inheriting the crown, he has spent more time exploring theologies and the teaching of their central tenets – including the nature of forgiveness.
A well-placed insider said Charles had taken ‘spiritual nourishment’ from his discussions with religious leaders and was now more open to the idea of a rapprochement with Harry, who has spent the past four years living in self-imposed exile in California with his wife Meghan and their two children.
‘Faith has always been a part of Charles’s life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role,’ the source said. ‘That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to him and helps him cope with the role as he adapts to being King.’
Healing the rift would require the King to put aside his anger over his younger son’s deeply wounding public comments. In his memoir, Harry called Camilla his ‘wicked stepmother’ and ‘the other woman’. And in a television interview watched by millions he claimed that two members of the Royal Family had made a pejorative remark about the skin colour of his son Archie.
With regard to a possible reconciliation, the source said: ‘Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life. Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign.’
The possibility of a thaw in the House of Windsor feud comes at a time when Charles is said to be concerned about financial demands from the Sussexes should their television deals dry up next year, as has been suggested. For his part, people close to Harry say his father no longer takes his calls or responds to his letters. After a positive meeting in February following the King’s cancer diagnosis, relations between father and son deteriorated.
A major barrier to peace, however, is Prince William’s intransigence. He is said to believe his own relationship with his brother is irreparably damaged and to have rebuffed the idea of a reunion. Moreover, William is toying with the idea of abolishing the religious oaths of the Coronation – potentially leading to the disestablishment of the Church of England.
“The possibility of a thaw in the House of Windsor feud comes at a time when Charles is said to be concerned about financial demands from the Sussexes should their television deals dry up next year.” Charles has been licking his chops at the idea that the Sussexes would go broke and come crawling back so that he could abuse them and make them into his perfect scapegoats. They are not coming back. Look at this wording too: “He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life…He has faith that Harry could return.” Is that the only way a “reconciliation” could happen in Charles’s mind, are those his terms? Like, Harry would have to uproot his life in America and “return” just to be with Charles? What even is this? Because it feels like more palace wheel-spinning as they try to position Charles as the one who is pushing for reconciliation and being rebuffed by Harry, when the opposite has been true for years.
As for the stuff about William… that’s Charles’s built-in excuse, that he can’t really make peace with Harry because of Angry, Un-Christian William. It’s also true that William doesn’t give a f–k about the Anglican church or any religion. The stuff about forgiveness… acting as if Harry committed crimes. Gross.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Wow, I can’t believe William’s refusal to do the CoE part of his job is just an afterthought and not the headline. To me, that is just shocking.
The Church of England was founded on the selfishness and narcissism of one man. Could it end the same way? If I were a leader of that faith, I’d be worried. The whims of a boorish, self-centered, rage monster could affect the standing of a centuries old institution.
Being separated from the monarchy would be a big improvement for the church, whether they realize it or not.
To be fair, all churches are founded on similar foundations. Having faith is one thing, but making a holy building with some dude managing it, not really beneficial for the rest of mere mortals. 🤷♀️
As for KC, Harry does not need him. He is done.
@Pinkersaurus ITA. William “toying” with the idea of abandoning the Church is a HUGE deal. I don’t know how he thinks he’ll be able to get away with it. With so many monarchists being COE it would to be interesting to see how he explains to them that the Crown no longer wants anything to do with God. Then of course there’s the far-right extremists who need the monarch to be a devout Christian to use as an argument against followers of a different religion (mainly Jews and Muslims). I will hazard a guess that if William abandons the church then he will never see the throne. I don’t think he realises how weak his position really is. At the moment the establishment protects him but, if he tries to go against them then I guarantee George will be the next king and a regent will be appointed.
If the monarchy “abandons” God then how do they justify they’re existence? Aren’t they appointed by God to be the Kind/Queen? It’s already completely ridiculous to have a monarchy, but if the people of England continued to abide by that nonsense without it being “ordained” what even is the friggin point?
@Laura D … Interestingly, this is the second time this year that I’ve read an article in the DM with the fact of William’s plan to sever the Monarchy away from the Church of England included as a throw away sentence buried in a paragraph.
I am beyond surprised that something so monumental to British tradition, society, and culture has been able to slide under the radar. Why aren’t British media outlets screaming about this??? It also gives new meaning to William’s friendship with Tom Cruise.
Sounds like a reason to skip over William…if there were factions out there who want that. Interesting it’s been mentioned twice this year.
Willy won’t do it until he’s crowned. It has to be in a church.
Just think, the only reason we have a Church of England is because Henry VIII wanted Anne Boleyn.
It’s just more palace spinmisters and shenanigans going on. KC3 has learned nothing.
I agree that this is just some crap they have come up with to TRY to make himself look good by having this come to Jesus moment.
Courtiers are catching on that the vile hate their princpals are spitting to the media (with their help) is blowing back on them big time. Time to retrench! Time to remind the poors that Cluck Dingus III is a benevolent overlord!
LMAO. It’s as useless an act as it is transparent.
Cluck’s f-cking around is now finding out, and they’re all freaking out because:
1. Two successful international visits by H&M completely colonization-free, showing they’re not only well received by the host countries, but wildly popular globally
2. Harry’s book is coming out in paperback, which they feared … because they’re worried it will be updated with all the sh-t the palaces have pulled since it was first published (don’t worry, palace/media mfers, we alllll kept the receipts on your nasty, even if he doesn’t publish your abuses will live in infamy)
3. Harry won’t drop his lawsuits which threaten to implicate Pa and TOB in the courts. Cluck is trying to play carrot and stick, pushing the old abusive buttons, in order to get Harry to give up the RAVEC and tabloid suits. Cluck doesn’t realize that therapy helped Harry cut the power to those abusive buttons…
The world knows Cluck Dingus III is a vile racist and only wants Harry back, so he can crush him financially, emotionally, and physically (Charles was delighted when Harry was in his “drink himself to death b/c of the trauma of losing his mother” phase). Another thing I’m getting from this article is that Cluck Dingus III is apoplectic that he can’t order Harry to divorce Meghan. LMAO. If anything, CD III’s behaviour publicly and privately towards Harry has probably confirmed for Harry that his father is no one to be trusted, nor is his brother, whereas Meghan is. How they’re going to navigate IG ’27 is a mystery.
For Harry, MEGHAN IS HOME. Not the UK, not whatever fakakta closet in whatever fakakta palace the courtiers claim Cluck Dingus III offered Harry to stay at more than six months after they all crowed about snubbing him.
If wills abandons the CoE, who will crown him? Who will anoint him as king? The archbisop of Canterbury does that. Without all of that theater he hasnt been touched by God. The legitimacy of his reign would be questioned. I don’t think he would that. This is a Camilla talking point, a turning of the screw on william. However well deserved, it is low.
God’s anointed cannot be god’s anointed unless he believes in god. That would save a lot of money, spend it on shortening hospital waiting lists.
And heat, food for everyone, and humane care for the chronically ill, disabled, & elderly.
Amen!!
William’s distancing himself from the Church is idiotically shortsighted, because without the role of the monarchy as head of the Church of England, that monarchy becomes that much more expendable.
Charles may be a hypocrite to the bone, but unlike William, he is no fool. He knows that a modern monarch in the UK practices within the Anglican Church and makes a significant effort at reaching out on an interfaith basis.
What the hell does William think he will be doing as King, anyway? Hopefully he won’t get cranky like Charles when he has to don his crown and ermine.
As for Charles’s efforts at a reunion with Harry, they are self-serving and delusional: no surprises there.
What utter bullshit. He knows he is coming across as venal and insipid as Harry and Meghan continue to build successful relationships around the world for IG and Archewell, and this is his little summer PR effort to counter that. He is a vain and jealous man, married to a lazy, unserious and smelly hag, and they will never change.
Harry flew to his father when his ilness was announced
Charles hardly had time for him
Charles denies Harry security
Charles didn’t turn up for Invictus’s 10th anniversary
Charles is complaining about never seeing Archie&Lili but planned his fancy hat party on Achie’s birthday and never went to Lili’s christening
Instead of talking to religious leaders talk to your son and apologize.
💯
That would be far too Christian.
As somebody said on Tiktok, if he truly wanted a reconciliation he would have called Harry instead of briefing the press. This piece also further confirms for me that in their meeting in February, Charles asked Harry to return to royal fold and he said no.
Amy Bee,I believe the same. Harry turned him down when he asked for him to come back at their meeting.
I agree.
“Son, come back to England.”
“Will you stop smearing my wife to the press?”
“No.”
“Then I’ll stay away, thanks much.”
As long as he didn’t bring Meghan!
Or Harry responded no when he asked him again to drop the lawsuits?
Precisely!
See, I don’t think he asked Harry to come back. I think even Cluck knows that ship has sailed. I don’t think Cluck wants him back, he just wants control over Haz so he can quash his popularity. Haz was born w/ his mother’s charisma, while Cluck Dingus III has all the charisma of a dirty mop in the closet of a nuclear plant.
I think what Cluck really wanted was for Haz to drop the RAVEC and remaining tabloid lawsuits. And of course Haz would say no to that. Which would anger Cluck Dingus III because he’s worried his name (or Camilla’s) will end up in the court records of these cases.
I’ll bet Cluck was suuuper piqued when Haz said he didn’t want Camilla in the room for that meeting. Ngl, I highkey love that for Cluck & Cloppy.
So I agree that Charles wants Harry to drop the suits. But at this point, what carrot does he have to dangle to try and get Harry to come back?
@Jais – Cluck Dingus III still thinks the monarchy has cache enough to entice Hazza back. Which, at this point, is beyond laughable. It’s the whole “why would you abandon this elite institution that I’m head of?” thing. Cluck really thinks, after all the damage he’s personally done to it, along with Cloppy the King’s Favourite Nag, that Harry needs the monarchy’s “royal prestige” – prestige that Cluck pretty much single handedly curbstomped and then flushed down the Royal Commode during his own mother’s funeral.
Harry possesses a charisma of his own that Cluck Dingus III not only failed to capitalize on, but outright rejected out of overweening jealousy. He did not want his son. He threw his son out of the country, took his home away, and then very publicly painted a target on him. Cluck is absolutely deluded if he thinks he can command anything now. Cluck has spent the last five years punishing Harry for having charisma and marrying a biracial woman who also possesses a healthy dose of charisma. The Sussexes could light up a blackout in London. C&C together with WanK couldn’t light up a courtier’s fart.
Cluck Dingus III is struggling to absorb the truth: that he himself is a thrice-damned idiot, that he f-cked it up for himself by letting the Sussexes go, and that he f-cked over the monarchy permanently on the world stage by attacking the Sussexes and playing petty power games.
Maybe if modern science could see their way to deliver this truth to Cluck? Perhaps by way of a suppository?
Yes. Harry’s major problem with his father and brother is their constant briefing to the press. If his father had any serious interest in reconciling surely he would actually call his son not the Mail. It shows how clueless he is or it’s just like an addiction he can’t stop.
I do not know but I instinctively believe the Sussexes are fine financially. They are pretty savvy about legacy inheritance for their kids and are surrounded by wealthy friends and associates. This nonsense from Charles is all nonsense. He long ago forfeited the right to request/expect Harry to come back (Frogmore Cottage). Harry looks healthy, happy and is living the life he longed for surrounded by tons of love from his wife and kids. The Windsors need the Sussexes charismatic presence to add legitimacy to that house of cards, not the other way around. It has been fun watching those folks scramble to justify their tax funded existence
There is no reason to think Harry and Meghan have money worries. I’m sure they started investing in 2020 when they signed their first deals. That’s how millionaires make money. The British press and royal sources have been telling us they are going to go broke since the day they left the UK. It’s starting to get boring now.
Meghan brought wealth with her into her marriage. She knows how to manage her finances. Harry I don’t think had that knowledge, that all came after he got free.
Well this is one problem/financial that Charles and William will not have 🙄The taxpayers millions is coming in every year even if the UK is sinking and their schools and hospitals roofs are caving in 😏😏
The only parts of that article I believe are the lines about William. This is the obligatory “C-Rex loves Harry” weekly article. The rest of the week will be RR articles fantasizing about the many different ways C-Rex will snub the Sussexes and/or how the Sussexes have angered him. C-Rex and the RRs really want the Sussexes to be destitute. How evil!
“Faith leaders” also known as the “Royal Rota” who are watching other world media gain exclusive access to Harry & Meghan – LMAO
I also think they are now desperate for H&M to come back.
Agreed.
Flower – I think you’re right. Not a Xwitter person, but saw cartoon the other day of Chuck in prayer-pose, on bended knee before the Holy Royal Britmedia Quaternity. Will try posting link here https://x.com/byetwit/status/1827613381656035649?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Anderson Cooper: Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?
Prince Harry (without even letting him finish the question) :NO!
Harry said what he said! Rota needs to drink a steaming hot mug of STFU.
Pretty sure H&M are well acquainted with KFC’s miserly streak and wouldn’t bother “demanding” (what a brazen lie by the Fail) financial assistance.
It’s so narcissistic of Charles to believe Harry and Meghan would ever come to him if they needed money. He cut off their security in 2020 they know they would get nothing. This will never happen.
It’s not like Chuck the billionnaire didn’t say right from the start that there was no money to fund Meghan, and that she’d have to go back to acting.
Meghan was the one who paid for a nicer sofa(?) at NottCott — and I remember Hillary’s astonished look when she was filmed inside NottCott, probably expecting some sort of royal splendor, and finding quite a run-down place instead.
Cluck is a tightwad and uses money to punish members of his family.
He also owes Meghan several million pounds b/c that renovation should have been made with Crown Estate funds, and was slated to be so until Cluck intervened! Also they are owed a portion of their lease paid up front for being kicked out by Cluck before the lease concluded.
Imagine if Chuck spent the time actually reconciling with Harry and Meghan instead of sending out these bullshit stories to the press. He reminds me of my dad, so selfish and constantly the victim. My dad loved me and my sister, but not the full way a parent is supposed to.
‘Faith has always been a part of Charles’s life’. And yet he is just now realizing that forgiveness is a very big part of Christianity? I wonder if some religious leaders have discussed this with him and this is him trying to look as if he is trying.
It doesn’t read like a man wanting to make his peace with people he’s wronged before his end, does it? I wonder if that is what this “come to Jeebus” mtg setup is about – they’re now going to emotionally blackmail H about his relationship w/ Cluck (the estrangement being entirely of Cluck’s doing) until Cluck’s funeral and after…
Exactly how sick is this jealous, abusive jerkwalter? They keep saying he’s on chemo and “healthy” – those two things cannot exist together.
Hey, it’s the DailyFail, not the DailyFaith. Well, except it’s the DailyFaith for Chuck and his horsey wife.
I never understand this go broke idea. It’s like they think it’s a pot of cash. Do they understand investments and real estate exist? Beyond the equity in their home which they got at a steal, do they think they are just spending money and not saving or investing one penny? They aren’t Andrew. Even the average person who doesn’t have millions has a savings acct for just in case. This is just them taking a different tack, because it’s been 5 years and they realize that Harry and Meghan don’t need them to survive. Maybe they won’t renew television deals, or maybe they won’t be able to spend money without any thought the way William can, but that doesn’t immediately make them broke and have to come back and that’s what worries them. That financial abuse is not the biggest card they can play anymore.
If they were short of money they could sell their house buy something adequate for a family of four and live on the change for the rest of their lives with the help of wise investments.
They don’t even have to do that. Meghan can write her autobiography.
Why the @#$@ do they keep calling his gorgeous lifestyle in California “exile”? It isn’t exile when the place you came from wants you dead: it’s a HAVEN.
The press is using the same language as Edward VIII… who was in Exile in France! That’s the only successful model they have — pretty dusty I reckon!
That Charles allegedly needs faith leaders to tell him to reconcile with his son Harry tells you everything what you need, no value and direction in himself.
Charles has a very strange way to show his love for Harry, taking away his security, Harry’s and Harry’s family home ect.
Charles is not even answering Harry’s phone calls or letters. As somebody above said the first step to reconciliation is to talk with Harry and not about him.
Omg, this is D-list celebrity behavior. Liz and Phil must be spinning in embarrassment. Who runs to the press about their “spiritual nourishment”? Actually, I don’t believe any of this.
Eh, Charles may be having end of life counseling if he really is being treated for something terminal and just trying to get as long as he can. He’s a total dog💩 father for not reconciling with H&M when he was first diagnosed, but that’s not news. I don’t see Camilla allowing a reconciliation on her watch unless H&M allow all their personal business to be leaked to her tabloid buddies, and that’s not going to happen.
There’s nothing wrong with spiritual counseling – it’s announcing it to the press that’s weird and kind of thirsty.
@Pinkosaurus says:
“….Charles may be having end of life counseling…………”
Knowing how these pretenders’ M-O is to use a grain of truth to write/speak twisted lies, youre prolly more correct than we know.
How awful to live your life thinking your child is going to fail, lose money and need you.
Why not help him KC3? What are you afraid of KC3? Why are you planting, leaking and creating narratives you are seeking peace KC3? What shook you up KC3?
Makes Charles with his hoarded money look pathetic. Billions of parents around the world with far, far less at hand than KC would do anything they could to help children and grandchildren.
Exactly 💯
He is vile. Why does he think this makes him look good?
Harry and his wife and children are not in exile. Charles can’t control William who has anger issues. Which is Charles real problem. That he ignores.
This sounds like some end of life contemplation but even now, he doesn’t want to recognize his part in any of this. H isn’t coming back in any capacity. Being worried about them potentially coming to C for money sounds so hollow. It’s not happening and we all know it.
What’s the point of any agreement between Charles and the Sussexes? When William takes the throne he’ll undo everything.
There is no point to agreeing anything with Charles because he can’t be trusted. However, I think William will discover that when he actually becomes king he will have less power than he thinks he will. Charles made all sorts of promises about his reign and so far it is little different to his mother’s in terms of policy changes. He has the power to dole out petty ‘punishments’ like evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore but little else,
The fact that they’ve made a life for themselves aside, being under W’s thumb in any capacity is probably a big part of the reason why H said no.
William is the son Charles DESERVES.
Harry put himself into self imposed exile? What the actual F . These people have zero bones about writing lies . That tried to destroy him and his wife and his dog s- father took away their home and security. What was Harry supposed to do , wait on the curb for the hitmen to show up and finish off the job these people assigned them ? Chuck will never know peace. He is an evil wicked man and he can’t use faith to hide because god sees all. Even behind the big crown. . As for wank . When will he understand or accept that Harry sees him as SPACE .
How out of touch does a person have to be to genuinely believe that $60-$100 million that H and M have allegedly accumulated will be spent in the near future? I think I read someplace that
their security (probs their highest
Expenditure) costs $6 million annually. Markets usually return more than that. I feel like H and M could live comfortably if they never made another commercial deal again.
That $6 million estimate comes from what Harry said in the docu series about when they initially made calls in Canada for private security after Charles cut them off, what he was quoted and then he hung up. But there’s nothing to indicate that that is what their actual security costs. So the British media has been running with it cost them 6 million a year for security when they could be paying 1 million or $500,000 for all we know. But I agree that yes they keep writing it as if investments don’t exist. There is a reason why there’s a saying for rich people, “interest only”. You maintain wealth by doing everything you can to not spend your principal.
Lets not forget about the upcoming launch of ARO. I think that venture will probably will prove lucrative for them too.
It is the media who has their noses waiting patiently for their contracts to dry up. Maybe Charles too somewhat but the media has been talking about the state of their Netflix contract and any other deals every week. They know that the Sussex’s can’t come back if they have legally binding work to do with other entities. They want the scapegoats back badly. The contract will likely renew even if it isn’t the same high figure from 5 yrs ago. The media likes to keep up this ‘failure’ narrative just like they keep going on and on and on about Spotify. Even though it wasn’t a failure.
This is just another stupid fairy tale woven by the press. Give me a break.
You would think that if Charles was that interested in multifaith issues he would have made a public statement against the recent riots where harm was mainly aimed at people of Muslim faith. I suppose that the multifaith angle is only a thing for him when it makes him look very good and not at the head of a racist family.
The whole they’re about to go broke thing is so odd. They seem to forget that MM was a working person before she married and knows how to live like a non royal. And they seem not to understand that H and M get paid for the things they do. They get paid for appearances and patronages. H is still getting royalties for Spare. Their travel will be paid for.
The BM also don’t seem to understand how investments work.
I don’t earn much at all but I have term deposits and investments in managed funds and some retirement savings. I’m sure H and M have a whole portfolio of investments and savvy people to manage them.
Funnily enough, because we have had so many stories that hint about Charles not doing as well as they said, but this article is the one that makes me think Charles might be truly facing his mortality. There’s something about meeting with “faith leaders” that makes me think maybe he is looking back on his life and trying to make amends.
And if the result were that he tried to understand why Harry left and then try to value and support his youngest son’s family? That would be great. But this article is just more dreck about how Harry (just Harry) should come back, right now, and on Charles’s terms. He’s just never going to get it.
Harry is CIO of Better Up. I am sure that as an executive, he gets a salary of several million. Also he has residual income from his book and Meghan has residual income from Suits and Archetypes. It would be easy to earn money from product endorsements etc., If they were short of cash. I am sure that Harry and Meghan are very secure financially, emotionally and spiritually and have no need to return to the hellish life that they escaped from.
They haven’t even scratched the surface of their income potential.
ARO is dropping sometime this year. If necessary, Harry has Spare 2: Electric Boogaloo in the chamber ready to drop. Meghan has a memoir in her that could outsell Harry’s.
And if push comes to shove, they could endorse shit and make millions.
Harry also made sure to mention during his remarks at the Bob Woodard veterans event last year that he has financial advisors. Plus, Meghan has Melody Hobson as one of her mentors. The Sussex running out of money storyline is hand-in-hand with the Harry is thick storyline. They’re no dummies.
Abusers use the church/religion to guilt and control those they abuse.. it’s a well known tactic and this screams abuse. Shame on them all especially Chuck. They aren’t even subtle about it anymore.
Its an indication of the level of desperatiOn of the LeftBehinds that they have now so overtly used the religious card. And have you noticed that its chucky who is being presented as the one who needs to be magnanimous and do the forgiving…..LMFAO instead of the one who needs to BEG FORGIVENESS from H&M!!!
Using the church, *and* DARVO, in the same article… so Very on Brand for House Windsor. They’re setting up Hazza for a lifetime of emotional blackmail along the lines of “he should have reconciled with his father”.
NAH.
Cluck wants to get right with God? APOLOGIZE TO MEGHAN. IN PUBLIC. CAMILLA: APOLOGIZE TO MEGHAN – IN PUBLIC. Write letters of apology to the grandkids that they can read when they’re old enough to. And APOLOGIZE FOR ABUSING HARRY HIS WHOLE LIFE.
Sure, just as soon as Charles give Harry back his security, Frogmore cottage, promised income, then maybe I’ll pay attention to this drivel.
No “promised income” needed from those criminals as of March 2020.
H only mentioned that he was financially cut off by his shitty pa because at that time (up to March 2020), he was still under their jurisdiction.
As he explained in Spare, the quid-pro-quo was that the royal offsprings promise to “keep their limbs” within the confines of the institution: obey protocols, live by the institution’s rules, including even where they can go/who they can speak with, etc. And in return, theyre housed, fed and clothed by the institution.
[Even writing those words make me cringe that in this day and age, in a so-called enlightened country, this can be allowed to continue.]
Anyhoooo…….. when H&M fled that sunken place in November 2019, their hope was to create a different, “more progressive” way of living within the institution. However, that goodwill intent was scuppered by the Machiavellians who run the institution, with the blessing of chuckyTheSTINKINGTURD, just before Covid struck. And ever since, H&M have been free and independent and have no plans to ever change their status as free, independent, autonomous human beings.
Harry was a victim of financial abuse before he left. He had a specific job he was supposed to do, but no official salary or renumeration–just whatever his father deemed “appropriate”. Harry was in the same position as a tradwife of a wealthy and powerful man. He received only what his leader deemed “his due,” and could be financially cut off or set adrift if he didn’t behave “correctly.” Thankfully Harry had the trust from his mother, but Charles and his brother planned to keep Harry under their control for the rest of his life. The institution needs to hire the royals who work full time and pay them a salary and benefits. But of course they’ll never do that because the control is the point.
I don’t know why they think the Sussexes will be broke and panhandling. They have so many options to make money legitimately. Due to COVID they haven’t even tapped the speaker’s market. Then appearances, etc. Plus ARO hasn’t even launched. But yeah, I don’t believe this story, next week it will be back to “No way back! Frozen out!” Rinse and repeat.
If Charles is so “faithful,” why did he cheat on Diana and behave so rotten in their marriage? Lying and cheating are not exactly the identifying factors of a faithful person. Or are they????
Your good-hearted son came back to the UK in May, you dumbass, but you were too stupid and weak to see him. Enjoy the lonely void.
What is interesting is both Harry and Meghan lived frugal lives before they got married, so apart from the initial outlay for their home, i’m sure they are spending money wisely ,in 5 years they’ve had some pretty good deals so i’m sure they’ve banked it and Harry continues to work at Better up, Security is probably their biggest expenditure, which wouldn’t be so high if the family hadn’t started a smear campaign which is hard to turn off now so they have to be vigilant for ever
@Lili “they have to be vigilant forever” is correct indeed. I read an article that stated that the current monarch is the legal guardian of all of Prince Harry’s children.
https://www.vogue.com.au/celebrity/news/this-rule-for-royal-children-means-their-parents-arent-their-legal-guardians/news-story/316a7f499645e3dafdc247d78b5c31c8
That guardianship thing is a load of BS concerning a very old rule (not an actual law). It was more concerned (of course) with being over the education of the heir. It’s not anything that would stand up in any court (even in the UK).
Are the tabloids Harry is suing offering to step in as the mediators because why would something, that presumably should be private, end up on the front pages? This is BS to try to make Charles look like a decent person, which he is not. Anyway, still looking at all the amazing images and videos from Colombia. Amazing trip and not a single UK news outlet given access, lol.
I’m sorry, but a true man of faith would not have gone to the press with this info. He would have quietly resolved issues with his son. I’m not religious, but my favorite Bible scripture is the one from the new testament that speaks about doing charity in silence:
“Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward.”
To me, this is more about Charles getting praise from the press, than it is about him actually resolving issues with Harry. He is no true man of faith.
There is no repairing of a relationship that was destroyed because of leaks and partnering with the media if what you continue to do is leak and partner with the media. Any article that insists that their is any type of reconciliation or repairs to their relationships or cries for access to his and Meghan’s children is a lie because Harry’s biggest issues have been the royal family’s relationship with the media and the royal family’s refusal to support and defend him and his wife and children. Any signs that they are working with the media to feed them stories about Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet or their refusal to accept, support and defend ALL of the Sussex family is just a sign that the article is based on lies.
Gus love and pride in his father showed an unshakable, reciprocal bond because Tim and Gwen have created a secure home and life for both their children. Charles neglected Diana and both sons. He he always put himself, Cammzilla and Royal duty ahead of his sons. He continues to fail Harry to this day and even worse put him, Meghan and two infant grandchildren at risk of physical harm. Neglect followed by actual malice in pulling their security then Frog more Cottage is hard to understand let alone forgive. Charles will die as he lived, a poor man because he has thrown away genuine love from both sons by NOT putting in the work as a parent especially during the Early years!
There is no repairing of a relationship that was destroyed because of leaks and partnering with the media if what you continue to do is leak and partner with the media. Any article that insists that their is any type of reconciliation or repairs to their relationships or cries for access to his and Meghan’s children is a lie because Harry’s biggest issues have been the royal family’s relationship with the media and the royal family’s refusal to support and defend him and his wife and children. Any signs that they are working with the media to feed them stories about Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet or their refusal to accept, support and defend ALL of the Sussex family is just a sign that the article is based on lies.
Harry has been speaking about what he wants and needs from his father often enough that Charles shouldn’t need religious guidance or the guidance from anyone else to know what he should be doing to be a decent father to his son and his family. He doesn’t need anyone to tell him to not be a crappy father who betrays his son and his sons family or sides with others who betray and abuse his son and his family. This article doesn’t make Charles look good. It only lies to make a horrible father seem admirable when he has shown that he is not.
Well you have nailed it with that accurate summation of how Charles has and continues to betray Harry and Meghan and two small grandchildren. He is a father and grandfather letting them down and exposing them to great risk.
Totally enjoyed the nicknames given Camilla by the Celebitchy readers. My eyes narrowed as I read the article by the daily fail. Of course others here picked out that Charles may be facing his mortality, which is what occurred to me mainly, after I thought that H&M not intentionally brought Charles to heel rather than vice versa. Someone has been talking to Charles, but this hairbrained, circuitous route is just insane. I think because even now, Charles cannot be seen as having made a mistake. And you want to make up because you fear they’ll run out of money and come asking? What? What sentimentality is that?
H&M show no signs of being desperate for money. If they were, they could have been on reality TV (And PH would be great on Dancing with the Stars) or have done endorsements (royal crown cola, royal enfield motorcycles, crown royal, royal canin would be amusing thoughts.)