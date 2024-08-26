Faith leaders convinced King Charles to ‘repair’ his relationship with Prince Harry

King Charles is a man of faith. Out of all of the Windsor clan, I would also consider Charles to be the best one on multifaith issues and religious topics. He’s spent decades developing relationships within the Anglican community, the Catholic community, the Hindu, Muslim and Jewish communities. Now, does he practice what he preaches? Not at all. He’s a degenerate cheater who gaslighted and emotionally abused his first wife and he was too self-absorbed to raise his two sons. He’s spent the past five years putting his younger son, daughter-in-law and their two children in mortal danger as a way to bring them to heel so he could control them completely. He’s also rebuffed every effort Prince Harry has made to reconcile and have some semblance of a familial relationship. Well, Charles has come to Jesus. He has received religious counseling and he is now open to reconciling with Harry. And yes, this is mostly about optics, as in: how can the head of the Church of England behave in such an openly un-Christian manner to his family?

King Charles has received advice from spiritual leaders that has led him to contemplate repairing his relationship with Prince Harry, The Mail on Sunday has learned. Sources say the monarch has drawn comfort from their guidance as he comes to terms with both the death of his parents and the challenges of his new role. Since inheriting the crown, he has spent more time exploring theologies and the teaching of their central tenets – including the nature of forgiveness. A well-placed insider said Charles had taken ‘spiritual nourishment’ from his discussions with religious leaders and was now more open to the idea of a rapprochement with Harry, who has spent the past four years living in self-imposed exile in California with his wife Meghan and their two children. ‘Faith has always been a part of Charles’s life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role,’ the source said. ‘That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to him and helps him cope with the role as he adapts to being King.’ Healing the rift would require the King to put aside his anger over his younger son’s deeply wounding public comments. In his memoir, Harry called Camilla his ‘wicked stepmother’ and ‘the other woman’. And in a television interview watched by millions he claimed that two members of the Royal Family had made a pejorative remark about the skin colour of his son Archie. With regard to a possible reconciliation, the source said: ‘Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life. Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign.’ The possibility of a thaw in the House of Windsor feud comes at a time when Charles is said to be concerned about financial demands from the Sussexes should their television deals dry up next year, as has been suggested. For his part, people close to Harry say his father no longer takes his calls or responds to his letters. After a positive meeting in February following the King’s cancer diagnosis, relations between father and son deteriorated. A major barrier to peace, however, is Prince William’s intransigence. He is said to believe his own relationship with his brother is irreparably damaged and to have rebuffed the idea of a reunion. Moreover, William is toying with the idea of abolishing the religious oaths of the Coronation – potentially leading to the disestablishment of the Church of England.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The possibility of a thaw in the House of Windsor feud comes at a time when Charles is said to be concerned about financial demands from the Sussexes should their television deals dry up next year.” Charles has been licking his chops at the idea that the Sussexes would go broke and come crawling back so that he could abuse them and make them into his perfect scapegoats. They are not coming back. Look at this wording too: “He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life…He has faith that Harry could return.” Is that the only way a “reconciliation” could happen in Charles’s mind, are those his terms? Like, Harry would have to uproot his life in America and “return” just to be with Charles? What even is this? Because it feels like more palace wheel-spinning as they try to position Charles as the one who is pushing for reconciliation and being rebuffed by Harry, when the opposite has been true for years.

As for the stuff about William… that’s Charles’s built-in excuse, that he can’t really make peace with Harry because of Angry, Un-Christian William. It’s also true that William doesn’t give a f–k about the Anglican church or any religion. The stuff about forgiveness… acting as if Harry committed crimes. Gross.