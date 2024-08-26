Ben Affleck couldn’t hide his ‘erratic behavior & giant mood swings’ forever

Jennifer Lopez’s fight-back began as soon as she filed for divorce last week. It’s more than likely that Jennifer and Ben Affleck were barely in contact this summer, and whenever they did speak, it was because Jennifer took the initiative. A narrative is taking shape that at some point in March or April, Ben was completely and totally done with the marriage and he stopped trying. After J.Lo filed for divorce, she’s ensuring that her side is being put out there. I believe Jennifer is behind the rumors about Ben and Kick Kennedy. And I know J.Lo is behind this People Mag story about Ben’s mood swings:
Ben Affleck’s unpredictable moods played a central role in his and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce. Despite their feelings toward each other, the 52-year-old actor’s extreme and sudden changes in mood ultimately drove a wedge between them, a source tells PEOPLE.
“The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben’s erratic mood swings that he couldn’t hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” the source says.
“You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the source continues, describing how the actor would go from “being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him” to exhibiting “the deepest, darkest behavior. I think he was signaling a message to the press,” the source adds. “But yet participating.”
Since April — Lopez, 55, listed the couple’s separation date as April 26 in her Aug. 20 divorce filing — the duo tried to make their marriage work, but Affleck’s fluctuating mood made things difficult, the source says. “They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself,” the source explains. “But I would not be so bold to say there isn’t love — of course there is. The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”
[From People]
This, combined with the story about his “darkness,” is making me wonder if there was some larger incident in the spring which has not been disclosed. It feels like people are talking around something larger. The mood swings, the darkness, the erratic behavior – it’s like the Kanyeification of Ben Affleck. It’s interesting. Meanwhile, this is just sad, and it’s also from Team Lopez: Ben hasn’t spoken to his stepkids at all in months.
Amid Jennifer Lopez’s divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez has remained close with Affleck’s children, but he has not been in contact with hers, according to a source. The source tells PEOPLE that the Hustlers actress, 55, often spoke of what a good father the Good Will Hunting actor, 52, is to his kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with exJennifer Garner.
“[Jennifer] went out there and told the world what a great dad he was,” they say.
Lopez herself is a mom to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony. The “Jenny from the Block” singer is “still close to Garner and all five kids,” the source says. The Gone Girl actor, meanwhile, is “close to his three kids” but “has not been in touch with her kids.”
“The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids,” the source continues, citing Lopez’s attendance at Samuel’s graduation ceremony in June and Violet spending a week with the singer during her Hamptons vacation in July.
“But she’s also close to Marc’s kids from [his] previous relationship,” the source adds of the four children the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer, 55, welcomed prior to his relationship with Lopez. Adds the source: “She keeps in touch with the children and she’s a good mom.”
[From People]
This really sucks. It always appeared that Ben seemed especially close to Emme too, and J.Lo really did make an effort to spend time with his kids and blend the family. Ben is really coming across like a major a–hole here, but I believe J.Lo’s narratives. Some of you won’t and that’s fine, but she is making sure that this split doesn’t go down the same way as the 2004 split.
The Kick Kennedy thing is interesting. Disclosure – I have an immediate dislike of KK for stealing her kick-ass aunt’s nickname for notoriety. Besides that, she seems like bad news and has a pretty established reputation for being involved in hard drugs, including having a short-term billionaire boyfriend die from an OD after dating her a few months (Matthew Mellon, Tamara Mellon’s ex). If it happened, that fling does not bode well for BA’s sobriety. He may have fallen off the wagon the same time he dropped out of the marriage.
I thought the same thing. “Darkness” as code for falling off the wagon.
Agreed. And I think he cheated with the Kennedy.
+1 totally agree that we don’t need to worry about KK. Her appropriation of her great aunt’s identity is crass and she can only benefit from having her name bandied about by inserting herself into the narrative of this split. I think the breakup has less to do with her than with Ben’s fragile ego. He and JL split the first time after the public ridicule of Gigli and now it looks like he started to distance himself after the failure of This is me… now. Reminds me of Justin Timberlake – quick to sacrifice women to deflect taking responsibility for his own poor judgement.
Jlo could be a delusional narcissist but Ben just sucks.
Agreed. He always looks like he has a big sulk on. I find him an annoying manchild.
His mood swings must go from very unhappy to very, very unhappy. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him smile, at least not recently.
I would love if these people on their fifties would stop briefing the press and do some internal work as to why they have two failed marriages and two failed engagements, and four failed marriages and two failed engagements, respectively.
I do think the part of this that’s focusing on Ben sharing his mood with the press, and that being a big problem, is interesting, but not for the ways the source is insinuating.
They both seem so terrible, I guess it will come down to who tells the better, most convincing breakup story.
In their next relationship (prayerfully not with each other again), I hope they date privately for a long time and wait until they are absolutely sure before moving and blending families/kids again. Or wait until their kids are old enough to have their own spaces to do this again. Dragging your kids through “step-parents” on whim relationships is crazy.
These two literally, had no growth, made no changes and thought it would be different…
I’m far from thinking JLo is an innocent saint, but various women he’s been with over the years have talked about his mood swings in different ways. And we’ve all seen him throughout the years, too, I don’t find it hard to believe.
And yes, she’s going in hard, but she has a right to get her side out there, just like he has (she was threatening his sobriety, she was surrounded by too many people, it was a circus, she’s not private enough) and I’m sure there will be more to come from his camp. I vividly remember the aftermath of their first break up even if I was young, she was almost demonized. It was gross, bad and sad.
And it’s very, very sad now. That it had to end this way, that it’s come to this. I don’t really think there’s an actual monster here, there’s also no hero, just messy people who wanted to believe they could make it work and it didn’t. Sad for the kids, too. I don’t think he doesn’t want to see them or that she would stop it. But I think her kids, who are now 16, do see on their own what their mom is going through and are naturally sticking by her side. They also see how Ben was all over her and always with them at the beginning and the stark contrast with now. Again, sad.
I am team Jennifer. That doesn’t mean I don’t have compassion for Ben. I have no doubt in my mind Jennifer tried to help him overcome his demons to no avail. Ben needs extensive psychological treatment and he needs AA and GA for sure.
GA? Is that gamblers anonymous? I didn’t know that was an addiction for him too.
So what he hasn’t spoken to her kids? They only knew each other for what? 2 years? He’s not their dad and he didn’t raise them 🤷♀️
People with normal emotions would develop an attachment to kids they have known for two years and want to stay in contact to make sure they are ok. Not throw them away like trash once the relationship is over.
Agree @barbie1. You get attached to kids just bc they are kids. It’s party of our biology. There’s also the fact that Ben’s kids are close to Emme and Max. Are the twins going to be able to hang with his kids the way Violet got to come to the Hamptons this summer? I bet JG would help facilitate that but it’s sad that Ben won’t.
I don’t feel like there was a “larger incident in the spring” in the same way it seems CB is implying. But if you look at the Grammy award video when she tells him to sit up straight it was the first week of February 2023. Then the “Mother” premiere where she is irritated on the red carpet was the first week of May 2023. The “car-door slam” video was Mary 2023. The release of The Greatest Love Story Never Told was February 2024—that seems like more of the time stamp on the events resulting in their separation listed being in April.
Jennifer was briefing but nice, semi diplomatic things till Ben’s team said he gave up on marriage because he is introverted and media shy. That’s clearly not true. And gloves came off after that. I get why? Ben has historically blamed the women and never takes responsibility even the tiniest bit. On top of that he somehow fed the idea that he was close to her kids. He isn’t. I kept saying here that her kids are close to his kids and they actually get along very well with JLo and Ben couldn’t care less. Those kids schedule is managed by Jen Garner anyway. I am glad JLo is fighting back the narrative. She has no reason to play nice anymore.
I said months ago that probably he relapsed in his old habits, unfortunately he is an addict.
They talk about these highs and Lows the mood swings. If I didn’t know better it sounds like they’re describing bipolar disorder and people have been known to self-medicate with drinking….. Just saying
I had the same thoughts.
It’s sad that I know all too well what Ben Affleck is like without ever meeting him. Ben’s dad was an active alcoholic when he was a kid who left the family when he was 11. That sucks ..that does so much damage to a kid & it takes years of therapy to undo. Something Affleck hasn’t done. If he had, his patterns would change. Sure he might ( and that’s a maybe) be sober & doing the work staying sober but what about what’s underneath that? Until he does that, nothing will change.