Ben Affleck couldn’t hide his ‘erratic behavior & giant mood swings’ forever

Jennifer Lopez’s fight-back began as soon as she filed for divorce last week. It’s more than likely that Jennifer and Ben Affleck were barely in contact this summer, and whenever they did speak, it was because Jennifer took the initiative. A narrative is taking shape that at some point in March or April, Ben was completely and totally done with the marriage and he stopped trying. After J.Lo filed for divorce, she’s ensuring that her side is being put out there. I believe Jennifer is behind the rumors about Ben and Kick Kennedy. And I know J.Lo is behind this People Mag story about Ben’s mood swings:

Ben Affleck’s unpredictable moods played a central role in his and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce. Despite their feelings toward each other, the 52-year-old actor’s extreme and sudden changes in mood ultimately drove a wedge between them, a source tells PEOPLE. “The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben’s erratic mood swings that he couldn’t hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” the source says. “You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the source continues, describing how the actor would go from “being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him” to exhibiting “the deepest, darkest behavior. I think he was signaling a message to the press,” the source adds. “But yet participating.” Since April — Lopez, 55, listed the couple’s separation date as April 26 in her Aug. 20 divorce filing — the duo tried to make their marriage work, but Affleck’s fluctuating mood made things difficult, the source says. “They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself,” the source explains. “But I would not be so bold to say there isn’t love — of course there is. The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”

[From People]

This, combined with the story about his “darkness,” is making me wonder if there was some larger incident in the spring which has not been disclosed. It feels like people are talking around something larger. The mood swings, the darkness, the erratic behavior – it’s like the Kanyeification of Ben Affleck. It’s interesting. Meanwhile, this is just sad, and it’s also from Team Lopez: Ben hasn’t spoken to his stepkids at all in months.

Amid Jennifer Lopez’s divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez has remained close with Affleck’s children, but he has not been in contact with hers, according to a source. The source tells PEOPLE that the Hustlers actress, 55, often spoke of what a good father the Good Will Hunting actor, 52, is to his kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with exJennifer Garner. “[Jennifer] went out there and told the world what a great dad he was,” they say. Lopez herself is a mom to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony. The “Jenny from the Block” singer is “still close to Garner and all five kids,” the source says. The Gone Girl actor, meanwhile, is “close to his three kids” but “has not been in touch with her kids.” “The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids,” the source continues, citing Lopez’s attendance at Samuel’s graduation ceremony in June and Violet spending a week with the singer during her Hamptons vacation in July. “But she’s also close to Marc’s kids from [his] previous relationship,” the source adds of the four children the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer, 55, welcomed prior to his relationship with Lopez. Adds the source: “She keeps in touch with the children and she’s a good mom.”

[From People]

This really sucks. It always appeared that Ben seemed especially close to Emme too, and J.Lo really did make an effort to spend time with his kids and blend the family. Ben is really coming across like a major a–hole here, but I believe J.Lo’s narratives. Some of you won’t and that’s fine, but she is making sure that this split doesn’t go down the same way as the 2004 split.