Over the weekend, Page Six gave us an interesting exclusive, a piece of gossip which put Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s split in a different context. We know that Ben and J.Lo genuinely seemed to fall apart significantly early this year, especially when Ben seemed over it completely at the This Is Me… Now premiere. Usually, J.Lo is the one who lines up a jumpoff for the end of her relationships. But according to Page Six’s sources, Ben was spending time with Kick Kennedy in LA.

Ben Affleck has been spending time with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 36-year-old daughter Kick Kennedy amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. A Hollywood insider tells Page Six they have been spotted at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and other hotspots. The nature of their relationship remains unclear. Kick declined to comment, while Affleck’s reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request.

In case you’re wondering, Kick is Robert Kennedy Jr’s daughter from his first marriage to Emily Ruth Black. His second marriage was to Mary Richardson (who died by suicide in 2012) and his third and current marriage is to Cheryl Hines. Given all of the sh-t Robert Kennedy and his brain worm are up to these days, you would think that most people would avoid anyone immediately related to him. Not Ben though. Anyway, people have been trying to figure out what Kick’s whole deal is. She’s being billed as an actress and socialite, and she has five small credits to her name. Back in 2012, she got a big profile in Town & Country, where she was really trying to break into acting. It was in that profile where she shared this disturbing story about her father:

Kick’s taste for the extreme was fed by her dad’s eccentric environmentalism. Exhibit A: When she was six, word got out that a dead whale had washed up on Squaw Island in Hyannis Port. Bobby — who likes to study animal skulls and skeletons — ran down to the beach with a chainsaw, cut off the whale’s head, and then bungee-corded it to the roof of the family minivan for the five-hour haul back to Mount Kisco, New York. “Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet,” Kick recalls. “We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.”

If she was six years old at the time, this was pre-brain worm. I hate that I know the chronology of the brain worm, but I do. Robert Kennedy didn’t get the brain worm until 2009-10. I truly hate that the “Bennifer split” gossip is now connected to the “2024 election cycle has a guy with a brain worm” gossip.