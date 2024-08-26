Prince William & Kate’s Royal Foundation raised £8 million in donations

Last December, the British media – including the BBC and Daily Mail – gleefully reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation had *only* taken in $2 million in its most recent calendar year. This was after they raised eight figures in their first year of operation, yet the Sussexes did not spend it all as soon as it came in. Basically, Harry and Meghan’s foundation is still sitting on millions of dollars, money which they have already been parceling out and will continue to do so. But wait, the Mail’s Richard Eden has a big exclusive about the Royal Foundation, which is Prince William and Kate’s foundation.
Circumstances have obliged them to contend with challenges which would have seemed inconceivable only a year ago. But, as the Princess of Wales continues her treatment for cancer, she and Prince William can take heart that, when she’s well enough to resume public duties, she will find their charitable endeavours in better shape than ever.
The Royal Foundation – founded jointly by William and Prince Harry back in 2009 but headed by William and Catherine alone since 2019 – saw its income hit £8million, according to accounts published this week by the Charity Commission.
It’s the second such fillip for William and Catherine, the first being the £22.5million raised in 2023 by The Earthshot Prize, as I disclosed six months ago. It’s also the foundation’s first annual report since it ceased to administer The Earthshot Prize, which became a separate charity in 2022.
No less than £6.5million of the foundation’s income came from donations, including £1.7million from American supporters. That eclipses the donations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation, even though they live in California.
Donations to Harry and Meghan’s foundation plunged from £10.3million to less than £1.6million, according to its most recently published accounts. But there’s a consolation for King Charles’s younger son. Though he – and, indeed, Meghan – left the Royal Foundation in 2019, he still benefits from it, thanks to his half share in the income the foundation receives from the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund. That share amounted to £7,073 last year and was sent by the Foundation to Sentebale, Harry’s charity for African orphans.
So… The Royal Foundation took in £8 million in a year. Congrats. A few things – if they’re bringing in this kind of money, why are William and Kate so stingy with how they allocate charitable funds to communities? Remember their big emphasis on “impact days,” the first of which was in Scarborough? They only donated £13,043 on their Impact Day, and the Foundation promised to provide a whooping £25,000 spread out across six charities and groups. Better than nothing, sure, but also… stingy. Cheap. It’s also funny that Earthshot was taken away from the Royal Foundation, probably because William was blowing through millions every year for his own embiggening campaign and “Earthshot events.”
Honestly, though, I want to see a bigger breakdown of the Royal Foundation’s donations. What I find most remarkable is that they don’t actually host fundraisers or even smaller donor events or meetings. How are they pulling in “£1.7million from American supporters” if they’re not even hosting fundraisers or even spending any time with American donors? Isn’t it far more likely that the bulk of the donations are coming from a small group of monarchists and/or people who are simply buying access to William?
Notice how they talk about how much money the royal foundation takes in, but not really how that money is being spent. Kate’s charities are closing for lack of funding. Where exactly is that money going if not there? (we know its straight into the grifters bank accounts).
The thing is though, we’re constantly hearing about how Archewell is sponsoring this, or partnering with that or sending tangible items, what exactly has the Royal Foundation done? Who benefits from the Royal Foundation, I mean except WandK?
Not much of anything besides what we’ve seen them do in the last year. Most of the money they “donate” goes to their early childhood and homelessness projects.
That’s what I was thinking. What do they do with that money?
Early Years symposiums and claymation videos and art exhibitions about homelessness don’t pay for themselves you know.
Hey, faking photos and videos as “proof of life” while they hide out in their country piles for months on end is an expensive undertaking.
You don’t get crappy photoshop jobs like that without paying tons of money out of pocket for them. /s
Yes I believe Harry and Meghan get partners to donate stuff and money. Didn’t they have a big parter with procter and gamble to donate baby stuff?
Also it’s impossible for individual citizens to donate to Archwell.
It doesn’t make William less lazy. And Kate before her illness and from the get go had low work numbers.
The Foundation only made £588 000 in charitable donations according to the official report. The rest went on staffing (over £3 million) to fund 48 staff and promotional activities for Early Years. So millions spent on advertising and symposiums and claymation videos but less than £600 000 on charity grants. The whole thing looks like a scam to me. Compare this to Archewell a relatively new foundation with only 3 members of staff. Which actually gave almost £1 million in donations with a smaller income. Will and Kate look so miserly! Report can be found here for those who are interested https://register-of-charities.charitycommission.gov.uk/charity-search?p_p_id=uk_gov_ccew_onereg_charitydetails_web_portlet_CharityDetailsPortlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_state=maximized&p_p_mode=view&p_p_resource_id=%2Faccounts-resource&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_uk_gov_ccew_onereg_charitydetails_web_portlet_CharityDetailsPortlet_objectiveId=A15586708&_uk_gov_ccew_onereg_charitydetails_web_portlet_CharityDetailsPortlet_priv_r_p_mvcRenderCommandName=%2Faccounts-and-annual-returns&_uk_gov_ccew_onereg_charitydetails_web_portlet_CharityDetailsPortlet_priv_r_p_organisationNumber=5006298
Wow, imagine what an amazing party W&K will be able to throw for £8 million!!!
Well they are not actually donating the bulk of money to charity, instead they are burning through millions with self promotion activities so they may as well throw a party because the money is just being wasted according to their financial report on uk gov website.
So no money contributed from the duchy funds? Whereas H&M donate their own earned money.
Is Archewell open to accepting donations from the public? For some reason I thought Archewell was a private charitable organization that was solely funded by Harry and Meghan to use for their charitable endeavors. Is that incorrect?
Archewell accepts donations from private donors but the public are unable to donate. Since it is a small foundation with only 3 members off staff on the payroll as opposed to 48 for the royal foundation it looks like they only accept donations when they need them and since they had millions in reserve for the last financial year they didn’t need to seek many donations. The royal foundation on the other hand is all about getting as many donations as possible, burning through it all in promotional activities and spending only 6% on actual charitable donations. Last year about 6 million spent on self promotion and only £588 thousand on charitable donations. The financial report which is available online is a real eye opener!
The devil is in the detail.
What’s missing from this piece is that the foundation spent more than it earned so things are not so great as Richard Eden wants us to believe. I guess we should be grateful that he didn’t misrepresent the fact that Sentable receives money from the Royal Foundation like he did with the Invictus Games a few years ago. Interesting that he didn’t mention that the cookbook is still making money and that the foundation transfers the money to the Felix trust.
Royal Suitor on Twitter does a good breakdown of what the numbers mean and Eden is basically lying. The big chunk of money that came in was the reassigned to Earthshot, which was only separated last year and so it won’t be listed on the 2024 report.
He also doesn’t mention that Meghan’s cookbook is still earning money in 2023, and far more than any of Kate’s projects.
Someone is bringing donations but the only event done for fundraising last year was the polo event and that was a little over a million. The rest, specifically Earthshot, is being done by someone else.
Earthshot is a separately incorporated non-profit – they must do their own fundraising.
Earthshot is listed in the 2023 report. Most of the money and the expenses relate to them.
Interesting.
There’s a US non-profit called The American Friends of the Royal Foundation – maybe they’re ones who provided the US money.
Seriously, what the h*** is that? William is heir to the British throne and all the Commonwealth realms. America ought not be on the radar.
Honestly, I wondered if someone related to the heritage foundation donated. But at the same time, I think either the tabloids or the RF is finding the HF. So it’s a circle loop of money.
Some interesting breakdowns on twitter
– Donations from American Friends of the Royal Foundation fell by 52% in a year
https://x.com/HallattTrevor/status/1827740715834646791
Would a sizeable donation secure a knight hood? Asking for David Beckham!
The UK royal family has always been on the grift. The following excerpt is an article from The New York Post, dated 12-14-2019. There are several other articles complaining about this in other publications. See link to entire article below.
“A Chicago-based charity linked to Queen Elizabeth’s 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, and specifically set up to help young people in the US, raised more than $600,000 in 2017, but delivered only $45,898 — a little more than 7 percent — to those kids.”
– Explain the logic of US citizens needing to donate to this “royal” charity just so the UK royal family can turn right around and give it back to US kids. Yeah, I know: Grifters Gotta Grift.
The British royals ought to have little to nothing to do with the USA. It is not a part of the Commonwealth.
Haven’t many charities that they were given to boost closed? What is the point to having 8 milly and not use it to boost the charities you were assigned?
2 million for Archewell is no chump change, especially given they are such a young charity.
Sorry the link didn’t post on my earlier comment
https://nypost.com/2019/12/14/americans-donate-big-to-british-royal-family-charities-which-skimp-on-their-cause/
If they have all this money to donate to charitable causes plus 20 million each year why does this pair turn up empty handed at food banks? Sir Keir has just told the UK that things are going to get worse before they get better on the economic front. Pensioners have had their Winter fuel allowance removed and people feel aggrieved. FK and FQ could definitely help by spreading the largesse. Stop targeting the pensioners and reexamine the RF finances to see how they truly could be of service to their country!
That’s wonderful! Excellent results for hard work!
Charities are not supposed to boast how much “income” they make. That is antithetical to their tax-exempt status and constitutions.
They received donations of £8 million but only donated £588 000 to charity. Not sure congratulations are in order. Where did all the money go and what impact did the foundation have, especially the Early Years work? It’s actually quite concerning…
I read this as sarcasm. I mean really, hard work? Who? That’s just not a concept familiar to William & Kate.
I would like to know if some tot actually benefited from the Early Years project, or does the money still goes to “raising awareness?” Maybe the foundation could set up a pilot program to help disadvantaged children get some pre-school development.
Well they made £50 000 worth of direct donations. The rest of money was spent on activities to promote awareness. What this has actually accomplished is questionable….
Is no one going to discuss the appearance of Botox on her face? It looks pretty immobile!
They seem to forget that as Prince of Wales, heir to the throne, Charles’ liege and blah, blah, she should raise more than a private citizen. Given the resources and royal sycophants it would be monumentally and universally embarrassing that he didn’t. Stupid argument from stupid people.
The bigger question I if Workshy Willy is so awesome, why didn’t he raise three times that amount and, you know, leave the house…bathed.