Prince William & Kate’s Royal Foundation raised £8 million in donations

Last December, the British media – including the BBC and Daily Mail – gleefully reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation had *only* taken in $2 million in its most recent calendar year. This was after they raised eight figures in their first year of operation, yet the Sussexes did not spend it all as soon as it came in. Basically, Harry and Meghan’s foundation is still sitting on millions of dollars, money which they have already been parceling out and will continue to do so. But wait, the Mail’s Richard Eden has a big exclusive about the Royal Foundation, which is Prince William and Kate’s foundation.

Circumstances have obliged them to contend with challenges which would have seemed inconceivable only a year ago. But, as the Princess of Wales continues her treatment for cancer, she and Prince William can take heart that, when she’s well enough to resume public duties, she will find their charitable endeavours in better shape than ever. The Royal Foundation – founded jointly by William and Prince Harry back in 2009 but headed by William and Catherine alone since 2019 – saw its income hit £8million, according to accounts published this week by the Charity Commission. It’s the second such fillip for William and Catherine, the first being the £22.5million raised in 2023 by The Earthshot Prize, as I disclosed six months ago. It’s also the foundation’s first annual report since it ceased to administer The Earthshot Prize, which became a separate charity in 2022. No less than £6.5million of the foundation’s income came from donations, including £1.7million from American supporters. That eclipses the donations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation, even though they live in California. Donations to Harry and Meghan’s foundation plunged from £10.3million to less than £1.6million, according to its most recently published accounts. But there’s a consolation for King Charles’s younger son. Though he – and, indeed, Meghan – left the Royal Foundation in 2019, he still benefits from it, thanks to his half share in the income the foundation receives from the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund. That share amounted to £7,073 last year and was sent by the Foundation to Sentebale, Harry’s charity for African orphans.

So… The Royal Foundation took in £8 million in a year. Congrats. A few things – if they’re bringing in this kind of money, why are William and Kate so stingy with how they allocate charitable funds to communities? Remember their big emphasis on “impact days,” the first of which was in Scarborough? They only donated £13,043 on their Impact Day, and the Foundation promised to provide a whooping £25,000 spread out across six charities and groups. Better than nothing, sure, but also… stingy. Cheap. It’s also funny that Earthshot was taken away from the Royal Foundation, probably because William was blowing through millions every year for his own embiggening campaign and “Earthshot events.”

Honestly, though, I want to see a bigger breakdown of the Royal Foundation’s donations. What I find most remarkable is that they don’t actually host fundraisers or even smaller donor events or meetings. How are they pulling in “£1.7million from American supporters” if they’re not even hosting fundraisers or even spending any time with American donors? Isn’t it far more likely that the bulk of the donations are coming from a small group of monarchists and/or people who are simply buying access to William?