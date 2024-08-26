Low-energy Donald Trump threatens to pull out of the ABC debate next month

While this doesn’t matter anymore, traditionally, a presidential candidate is relatively quiet during their opponent’s convention week. Partly out of respect, but partly because a candidate knows they would get drowned out even if they attempted to counterprogram. The thing is, during the Republican National Convention, Democrats got so much attention because there was daily in-fighting (which spilled out in Beltway reporting) over whether Pres. Biden should step down. That got more attention than most of the RNC. Donald Trump was legitimately mad that his thunder was stolen and he had every reason to try to steal Kamala Harris’s thunder last week during the DNC. He couldn’t manage it though, mostly because he’s so low-energy and he would rather golf.
Republican nominee Donald Trump looked cheerful playing golf at his New Jersey club one day earlier this month, then appeared bored in an afternoon news conference and dour during a reception with megadonor Miriam Adelson. He publicly mused about staying home during the Democratic National Convention, letting Vice President Kamala Harris hold the spotlight unchallenged.
Several former aides who have known Trump for years said he always preferred to keep a lighter schedule in August, when his family visited Bedminster and he usually golfed almost every day. But aides did not want a situation where he was watching the convention every night, getting angry, and then just golfing all day and stewing, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private interactions. Trump also had grown annoyed with the news coverage that depicted him as not working as hard as his opponent, one person who talked to him said.
So the campaign launched back-to-back events over the past week, with the goal of counterprogramming the Democratic convention and securing news coverage, as other campaigns have often done, but also as a way to keep Trump busy.
“The stakes for Trump this election are arguably the highest they’ve ever been. His criminal cases don’t go away if he loses. Yet he seems to be phoning it in, running a remarkably low-energy, undisciplined campaign,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House spokeswoman who quit after Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “From spending days off the campaign trail golfing to coming up with frankly weak nicknames like ‘Kamabala,’ it feels like he’s lost his mojo.”
There’s some talk online that in 2016 and 2020, Trump also spent August farting around, but he and his campaign geared up after Labor Day. Which is also sort of a political tradition, that sh-t doesn’t get serious for presidential campaigns until Labor Day. That being said, Trump has been exceptionally low-energy throughout the summer. There were two separate spaces of time where Trump was not seen in public for more than ten days – no rallies, no press conferences, nothing. Meanwhile, Trump is once again talking about skipping the ABC debate:
Former president Donald Trump suggested Sunday evening that he might skip a Sept. 10 ABC News debate with Vice President Kamala Harris (D), after agreeing to participate as the GOP presidential nominee earlier this month.
“I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s (K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” Trump asked in a social media post Sunday evening.
The Sept. 10 debate is the only one that both campaigns have officially committed to with a network. Trump’s renewed questioning of the ABC News debate comes as Harris has increased her lead in national polls and is gaining ground in key Midwestern swing states. As of Sunday, The Washington Post polling average has the vice president leading in Wisconsin by three points, in Pennsylvania by two points and in Michigan by less than one point. Trump continues to lead in the Sun Belt states, but Harris has significantly narrowed the gap.
Let me put on my amateur political/media analyst cap for a moment: you know how Kamala Harris has been avoiding sit-down interviews with the media since she became the nominee? It’s because she doesn’t trust or need the national media to get her message out. It’s sort of the same thing for Trump – he doesn’t need to do the debate and he knows that his cult members will still support him if he backs out. Somewhere in his lizard brain, he also understands that the debate will not actually help him and that Kamala Harris will likely wipe the floor with him. Now, will the Harris campaign throw a party and call him a coward if he backs out? For sure. So… it’s funny that he’s screwed either way. It will either be: “Low-energy coward backs out of debate” OR “Senile Nazi rants about Hannibal Lector during debate.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
If he backs out and she still appears (I think she stayed that she would), can you imagine the effect of her going forward and still answering questions from the moderator or panel? He will look weak and scared, and she will look very Presidential.
That would be a treat!
Ohhhhh, smart.
Ohhh!
Good thinking, ROO
MAGA are now saying that she has no policies (not true and one of the reasons I encourage people to talk about all the good things Biden/Harris have done to everyone).
If she appears and he does not, she can flip that narrative.
Kamala, will also be able to refer to the empty podium or space where Trump would’ve been standing at throughout the debate questioning.
How would that scenario go? He just doesn’t show up to the party, no prior notice? Whoever coordinates at ABC has to be very actively in touch with both campaigns, you’d think.
But I would LOVE to see that happen: Kamala and an empty podium. The jokes are already writing themselves!
Just like Clint Eastwood and the empty chair! 😆🤣😂
We live in the stupidest of times. How can anyone pay any attention to that clown at all, ever. And it’s been the same since 2015. People fell into two camps immediately: those who saw Trump as a big orange bag of hot air, and those who saw him as a godsend “swamp-drainer.” I don’t think anyone realized just how divisive he would be. Please let us turn him into a footnote soon.
Those of us with a strong emotional investment in Hillary winning have had PTSD ever since November 2016. But it’s more than that. I think everyone who understands how catastrophic Trump is for the nation has a form of PTSD now. The last nine years (ever since his escalator entrance) have been so exhausting and chaotic that we just need to be rid of him once and for all. The thought of him returning to the WH is triggering.
Exactly correct, @Brassy Rebel. I can’t even stand to hear his voice.
yup! I change the channel, flip the page, go to a new website, turn off the car radio….ANY exposure to him is blood-pressure raising. He HAS to go or we are in deep %$#@
Yes. I spent almost 2 days on my couch after Hillary lost to this complete orange idiot. I told family and friends that if they vote for Trump this time, they’d better hope I never find out. I’m voting for my daughter (and son’s) future and if they betray that they are dead to me. Think I’m dramatic, I don’t care. This is too important.
Amen.
I lay odds of less than 25% that the rotten orange goes through with the debate. VP Harris will be epically prepared for all contingencies and TFG can’t even get through a single briefing written in crayon without lots of pictures (of him).
Or just combine the headlines to read: “Low-energy, senile Nazi coward backs out of debate while ranting about Hannibal Lector.”
Covers all bases.
If he declines to appear, he will look like a hero to his cult followers – for bucking the tradition and not playing nice – because not playing nice is his platform. Because to sane rational people, not showing up to a presidential debate is asinine and would make us think less of the person’s abilities. And he has already stated that there is no reason for a debate because everyone knows where he stands on issues. So he is setting that stage.
And he is DEFINITLY scared of debating Kamala. Which, Lord forgive me, makes me giddy.
Yep. The cultists will say it was right whatever he does.
I wish he would just drop off the face of the earth and take his horrendous family with him.
We should be so lucky!
No one would be surprised if he did pull out. He’s still whining about Biden dropping out and ranting and lying about ratings and crowd sizes. The MSM is desperate for a sit down interview but they act like Vice President Harris has been campaigning for years and is avoiding them, instead of approx only one month. She has already said she will give them an interview and she will. She has a lot of work and travelling to do in order to win, with precious little time, while still working as VP. Meanwhile, the MSM continues its biased and deceptive reporting (cough CNN cough) while simultaneously giving 45 all kinds of passes on his increasingly unhinged campaign, his pathological lying and his frantic phone calls to Fox (fake)News.
The media has normalized Trump to an alarming degree. They bear a heavy responsibility for all of his chaotic, destructive behavior. It is absolutely absurd that KH is held to a standard of perfection while Trump is allowed to be a complete lunatic. And the Trump apologists on the CNN “both sides” panels can lie completely unchecked because they work for CNN. But they actually work for Trump.
It has become so infuriating to see how CNN, and MSNBC refuse to push back on the blatant lies that are pushed forward by Trump/MAGA; it’s why I get my news from independent media news sources like Medias Touch, David Pakman, Kyle Kulinski, Brian Tyler Cohen, etc. The mainstream media HAS normalized Trump and all his insanity!
Just saw in Politico that the Harris campaign wants the mics to be ” hot” at all times while the Trump campaign wants them muted because they are sure he won’t be able to control himself for ninety minutes against a woman who triggers him just by existing.
Oh, that’s gutsy of her. She must believe that she can counteract whatever nonsense he spews, which no one has really been able to do yet (except that Axios interviewer). Reporters seem so stunned at the plethora of lies that they can’t counter-punch or keep up.
Rachel Scott did a pretty great job at the NABJ.
@Brassy Rebel – I just saw that reporting too. It makes perfect sense to me. CNN was unsuccessful (and unwilling) at fact-checking Donald Trump during the first debate with Biden, who also showed significant incompetence (as we all know). Kamala, on the other hand, has the intelligence and wit to fact-check that Orange Nazi in real-time, and the Trump campaign knows this. They also know that he probably cannot control his vile racist, misogynistic rants and attacks.
He is screwed either way. If he drops out, he looks like the bigly loser that he is to everyone except his hard-core MAGA cult base. If he debates her, we all know she is going to mop the floor with his deranged and delusional ass. 🤣
Bring it on – the prosecutor vs. the felon!
Thank you for the pics of him throwing up his White Power gang sign – he does it usually several times when he is speaking at any podium.
No way he debates VP Harris. She will eviscerate him.
He will back out and rant nonstop during the debate “not only is CROOKED JOE BIDEN LYING about bird cemeteries and the number of shark attacks on the Jersey Shore, JOE BIDEN REFUSED to move the debate to a REAL NEWS CHANNEL FOX NEWS. I should be allowed to unilaterally change and pick the venue and questions. THE CROOKED MEDIA IS RIGGING THE ELECTION FOR THE RADICAL LEFT! SAD!
The Russian bots on Twitter-X are trying to push the narrative that Kamla is refusing to debate him or dropped out. They are REALLY hoping his base just listen to that noise. And close their eyes to the most like scenario. That Trump will drop out at the last minute since he can’t handle Kamala’s smoke.
He also boxed himself in with his campaign manager handing out cards with ‘anytime, anywhere’ when he thought he was going to debate Biden again.
But I really, really hope he gets his big orange clown buttocks on that stage and gets demolished by Kamala. One of my favorite moments and the day I knew Kamala Harris was going to be huge was when she dismantled then AG William Barr.
And Brett Kavanaugh. Video of her questioning him still makes me giddy.
Yeah I can see how showing up could be a high risk endeavor for him and it won’t matter to his base either way as the base/bots will be given talking points.
Although there really could just be a lot of trying to keep his name in the news with a game of “will he or won’t he” – since there’s a lot of coverage of Harry and the Waleses here, exact same thing to fill column inches, get clicks, and a low effort way to “keep names out there”.
Win win. He either shows up and she destroys him because he’s a bumbling old racist idiot, or he chickens out, and she answers questions alone and is awesome.
trump is scared, and I love it.
JFC. Jonathan Karl gave much more grace and leeway to that hypocrite Tom Cotton than he deserved. Karl’s books about the end of the Trump administration are excellent, and he is probably the ABC journalist with whom Trump is angriest. Althought after the NABJ fiasco, I would add Rachel Scott to that list.
I would love to see this coward pull out of the debate. Kamala can show up, continue to make her case and they can have an empty chair on the other side – one of those geriatric chairs that push you up like my grandparents had.
At what point do we start to call Trump’s makeup job the blackface that it is?
I’d love to see the blow-up effigy of Baby Diaper Don as Kamala’s debate target. She could finish off her one-sided debate by poking a pin in him and watch him deflate.
The way his advisors talk about him like he’s an unruly 2-year-old, and it gets widely accepted as just “Trump being Trump” is going to baffle historians years from now.
I think dude has been doing what I’ve been doing, lately — consuming copious amounts of YT videos of Kamala fileting members of his cabinet during Congressional hearings. That’s why he calls her nasty. He may bluster all he wants about how she’s a lightweight, but if I were he, I would be scared to face her too.
You mean, high on adderall Trump 🤣
What the absolute f#ck has been going on with tRump’s make-up lately? And. Bigly is (rightfully) afraid to debate a competent woman. Weird the right always make excuses for him.
I’ve had doubts that he would debate Harris. I hope he does drop out, because Harris gets to get her policy issues out there for everyone to hear. Works for me.
He will do what ever is necessary to get out of the debate including LIE, CHEAT or STEAL. She is way too intelligent for him to talk to. Mo wonder she wants the Mics on. So everyone can see the tantrums.