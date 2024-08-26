Foo Fighters disapprove of Trump using ‘My Hero,’ will donate royalties to Harris

Embed from Getty Images

We can add the Foo Fighters to the ever-growing list of musicians that don’t want the Trump campaign using their songs at his hate rallies. Two weeks ago, the family of Isaac Hayes joined Celine Dion at the cease-and-desist party, requesting $3 million in licensing fees for the song “Hold On, I’m Coming” which has been played at Trump’s rallies going back to 2022. Last week, after allegedly negotiating his way towards a cabinet position, RFK Jr. dropped out of the race and endorsed America’s most hated reality TV star. On Friday, RFK Jr. appeared on stage with Trump to give his endorsement. Trump is an old school New Yorker that values what old money has to say, and he looked like the cat that caught the canary while announcing that a Kennedy was endorsing him.

The song that Kennedy came out to was the Foo Fighters’ “My Hero.” On social media, people were very quick to ask the band if they had given the campaign permission to use their song. They responded with a very obvious “no” and let it be known that they planned on donating any royalties made off of the campaign’s usage right to VP Kamala Harris’ campaign.

The Foo Fighters are clarifying that they didn’t approve of one of their songs being played during a Donald Trump rally in Arizona. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the presidential race and the independent politician is now backing the former Republican president. During a rally in Gilbert in the swing stage, the song “My Hero” was played, and now the band, fronted by Dave Grohl, is breaking their silence. “Let us be clear,” the band’s social media account on X/Twitter posted. The band shared a screenshot of an exchange with another X user asking the Foo Fighters if they had let Trump use their song. “No,” the Foo Fighters replied. A Foo Fighters representative said in a statement to EW, “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it.” The band also noted that they would donate royalties generates from Trump’s usage of the song to Kamala Harris’ campaign.

[From Deadline]

I actually watched this Foo Fighters thing unfold in real time over Twitter, and it made me laugh. So many people have asked Trump to stop playing their music over the years, and during the DNC, the Democrats were able to get the rights to play 60+ songs, including the ones played during that awesome roll call. What a flex.

But yeah, I don’t know what to say at this point. There’s no self-awareness. Republicans will continue to whine and cry about how they’re the real victims here without ever stopping to think about just why artists (and just regular people in general) don’t want to be associated with their sh-tty cult and backwards beliefs. At this point, I really do think that the Trump campaign doesn’t give a sh-t. They want the Hollywood liberal elites to come after them so they can keep the grift up. Good for the Foo Fighters for donating the royalties to VP Harris’ campaign. I love that! That’s how you do it.