Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ will be released in paperback on October 22

For months, the British media has been trying out storylines about a potential paperback edition of Prince Harry’s Spare. The Daily Mail has been especially focused on it, wondering aloud why Spare has not been released in paperback, and suggesting that Harry’s publisher is unhappy about something. On the other side, the Sussex Squad has repeatedly claimed that there were no plans for a paperback. It just shows that the Sussexes are doing their own thing, irrespective of the gossip on both sides. So… Spare is coming out in paperback in October. Penguin Random House just announced it:

The book that captivated millions of readers across every continent will be out in paperback on October 22, 2024. SPARE by Prince Harry tells an unforgettable story of love, loss, courage, and healing. https://t.co/pgEzmcywlR pic.twitter.com/pv6AhQS4VY — Random House Group (@randomhouse) August 26, 2024

The link provided is to preorder the paperback edition. So far, Random House isn’t saying anything about new chapters or anything like that. So… I don’t know. The book, as is, stands up without any kind of updates, but I genuinely hope Harry has added a new chapter at the end with some new gossip.

Currently, the British media has gone back to the storyline of “Harry is desperate to reconcile with his family.” That storyline will be blown up by this news. “How dare Harry allow the paperback to go through, now Charles and William will never forgive him!”