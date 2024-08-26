People: Ben Affleck was the ‘driving force’ behind ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’

As I’ve noted several times already, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have both been leaking stories about each other for months. It is not a case of “poor Ben, his crazy ex can’t stop talking about him,” nor is it a case of “poor J.Lo, Ben is making sure she gets the blame for everything.” Both sides are leaking and briefing and both sides have been represented well in the gossip media. But there’s been a shift in the past week, after J.Lo filed for divorce. Jennifer DGAF. I mean, obviously, she’s really hurt that this marriage blew up in her face after Ben convinced her that this time it was forever. But she doesn’t give a f–k about keeping it copacetic with Ben. J.Lo heard all of the sh-t about how This Is Me… Now represented the beginning of the end of the marriage, and she wants people to know that the companion documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, was ALL Ben.

Ben Affleck was a “driving force” behind Jennifer Lopez’s documentary about their marriage, according to sources. Multiple insiders tell PEOPLE that Affleck, 52, was heavily involved in the creative process for the Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which was released in February alongside Lopez’s project This Is Me…Now: A Love Story and music album.

“He was the one who had control, pretty much,” a source says of Affleck. “[Affleck] was very much in favor [of the project], and he was a driving force for [Lopez] to do the movie and the album and then he insisted on the documentary, where it looked like he was hesitant and almost surprised by it,” the source adds, “but that was a false narrative.”

Another source says, “The documentary was Ben’s idea for his company, Artists Equity. Jennifer’s team didn’t want to do it since she was focused on the album and Amazon original video project.”

The first source also reveals that although reports have circulated that Affleck felt uncomfortable with the revealing look at their marriage and how much attention the documentary brought to his relationship with Lopez, 55, the Air actor was highly involved with the editing of the film.

“He was very supportive of [Lopez] making the movie and her album,” the source explains. “He knew every step of the way what she was doing.”

Adds the source, “He loved the movie and album, but when you look at the doc, it looks like he’s surprised by it and not signing up for it. He was playing the role of playing the regular guy and meanwhile, he was the engine in back of it.”

“He definitely took it away from the director so he could have the narrative he wanted out there,” the source says. “It’s confusing [because] he was so involved and so proud of Jennifer because she really got in there … but in the doc, it looks like he was surprised. ‘You’re making an album about our [relationship]?’ ”

Additionally, the source notes that when The Greatest Love Story Never Told was first released, audiences thought the dynamic between the couple “was funny,” but in the wake of their split, the documentary puts things into a new perspective. “At the time, people thought it was funny and now the press is reporting [Affleck] wasn’t happy with that life [in the public eye],” the source says. “But he not only supported that life, he encouraged it. It was almost like he’s justifying it. The need for the documentary was his idea.”