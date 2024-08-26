Kamala Harris is beating Trump in ratings, polling, donations & volunteers

Kamala Harris got an incredible polling bounce from the Democratic National Convention. You do have to remember three things though. One, every candidate gets a polling bounce from their convention. Two, national polls don’t mean much because of the electoral college. Three, Democrats should behave as if we’re in a dogfight until November. Now, all that being said, the polls are great, and the latest poll has Harris up seven points over Donald Trump. As in, Harris is now polling at 50%, with Trump at 43%. Which… makes me wonder if that 7% just doesn’t want to admit that they’re voting for Trump. Meanwhile, there’s been a huge surge of enthusiasm and volunteer sign-ups since Harris became the nominee:
Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign says it has now raised $540 million for its election battle against Republican nominee former President Donald Trump. The campaign has had no problems getting supporters to open their wallets since President Joe Biden announced on July 21 he was ending his campaign and quickly endorsed Harris. The campaign said it saw a surge of donations during last week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago where Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, accepted their nominations.
“Just before Vice President Harris’ acceptance speech Thursday night, we officially crossed the $500 million mark,” campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in a memo released by the campaign on Sunday. “Immediately after her speech, we saw our best fundraising hour since launch day.”
O’Malley Dillon said that nearly a third of contributions during convention week came from first-time contributors. About one-fifth of those first-time contributors were young voters and two-thirds were women, groups that the campaign sees as critical constituencies that Harris needs to turn out to win in November.
The Harris campaign says it has also seen a surge in volunteer support for the vice president. During convention week, supporters signed up for nearly 200,000 volunteer shifts to help the campaign.
[From PBS]
The surge in volunteer sign-ups is so important – it matters to voters that someone contacts them personally and reminds them to vote. It’s important to voters to get those phone calls or texts from a campaign volunteer. And of course the money is important too – ad buys, an expensive campaign apparatus, and honestly, the Harris campaign is going to need money for lawyers in many states, as the MAGA people will try to ratf–k the election anyway they can.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is winning in yet another metric: viewership. The DNC beat the RNC in ratings every night, and 28.9 million people watched Kamala Harris’s speech on Thursday, which beat the ratings for Trump’s weird RNC speech in July (not by much, but still).
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, delivers her acceptance speech for the official Democratic Presidential nomination at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA, at the United Center
Featuring: United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 22 Aug 2024
Credit: Annabelle Gordon/CNP/INSTARimages
United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, delivers her acceptance speech for the official Democratic Presidential nomination at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA, at the United Center
Featuring: United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 22 Aug 2024
Credit: Annabelle Gordon/CNP/INSTARimages
United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, delivers her acceptance speech for the official Democratic Presidential nomination at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA, at the United Center
Featuring: United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 22 Aug 2024
Credit: Annabelle Gordon/CNP/INSTARimages
United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, delivers her acceptance speech for the official Democratic Presidential nomination at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA, at the United Center
Featuring: United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 22 Aug 2024
Credit: Annabelle Gordon/CNP/INSTARimages
United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, makes remarks accepting her party's nomination on day 4 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center.
Featuring: Kamala Harris
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 22 Aug 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, makes remarks accepting her party’s nomination on day 4 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center.
Featuring: Kamala Harris
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 22 Aug 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
From left to right: second gentleman Doug Emhoff, United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US,, Governor Tim Walz (Democrat of Minnesota), the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for Vice President of the United States and Gwen Walz following Harris' remarks accepting her party's nomination on day 4 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center.
Featuring: Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz, Gwen Walz
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 22 Aug 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
United States Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband second gentleman Doug Emhoff embrace after she accepted the 2024 Democratic Party nomination for President of the US, on day 4 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center.
Featuring: Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 22 Aug 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
I’m sure that trump the ratings lover will be bigly mad that she got more viewers than him. I love all the energy of her campaign. People are out there knocking on doors ( they have knocked on my door) and doing something.
Don’t you know her acceptance speech only got more viewers because the campaign lied and said Beyoncé would perform. People only tuned in to see Beyoncé. MAGAts are exhausting.
The Harris/Walz campaign posted the Rolling stone article on the ratings to Truth Social 😆
Also, the polling in 2020 was the most inaccurate EVER and undercounted Trump’s supporters by 4% or something. Apparently MAGA conspiracy nuts don’t like answering poll questions.
Keep fighting!!!!
The polls in 2022 said there would be a massive red wave and that also was wildly inaccurate. Don’t believe the polls, we all need to vote! As I am sue I am preaching to the choir, we should fight like we are an extreme underdog.
Keep pressing y’all. We can win this election by a LOT if we keep this momentum up.
Also, contrary to what The NYT says — Joy is absolutely a strategy.
NYT has become an unrecognizable version of itself. I canceled my subscription when they called for Biden’t resignation after the debate, but not after Trump’s 34 convicted felonies.
I canceled WaPo for similar reasons. Tired of legacy media consistently getting it wrong.
% 7 are not admitting they are voting for Trump. This will be a dogfight until Election Day.
No, she didn’t, and you’re all wrong and Dumpty is tremundoos and you all suck.
Signed, John Miller, international publicist
So many people tuned in on Twitter and CSpan and other streams I wonder if that is reflected in ratings. It “feels” like the momentum will carry Harris to victory but yes, people have to keep their foot on the gas till the last vote is cast. Scary yet exciting.
Good point, Agnes. Young people are much less likely to watch on television which is all this measures. They stream on multiple platforms so millions were probably missed in the final count.
@Agnes No, the streaming views are not counted In the Nielsen ratings. Young people are much more likely to watch by streaming. Even I watched it on the DNC convention YouTube stream. I didn’t realize that wouldn’t be counted in the ratings until after.
This doesn’t mean in the ballot box too, though, so don’t get complacent!!
If you’re looking for something to do, a good option is signing up to write postcards to swing state voters! You just have to pay the postage. Google “Postcards to Swing States.”
I signed up with https://postcardstovoters.org/. I’m writing postcards to Florida voters. Anything to help the campaign.
I’ve signed up with them as well! It’s a great way to get kids involved by decorating the cards, too.
Whatever you do, VOTE! Don’t think other people will do it for you. Every vote counts!! You especially must vote if you are in a swing state.
I still can’t get over how brilliant her acceptance speech was. And she got a lot accomplished with it even though it was only about a third as long as Trump’s mess.
Don’t believe this shit, people. Remember 2016 when all the polls had us celebrating early?
I hate polls.
I feel the same way after 2016 – polls don’t mean too much, it is what happens on Election Day that matters!! Remember that “red wave” that was supposed to happen in 2022?? How many times have they been soooo wrong?
I am grateful and excited for all the enthusiasm, but this is FAR from over!!
I won’t be satisfied until I see the election results certified and President Harris sworn into office. I’m inclined to agree that there are A LOT of people who might not admit to liking Trump but will still vote for him from the anonymity of the voting booth. We must vote like our lives depend on the outcome — because they do!
100% Grant a lot of people in 2016 polled they were voting for Hillary. Then went and voted for Trump. Or the never Hillaries that sat on their hands and did not vote. And just assumed she would win. And were all shocked about the Trump win. THIS IS WHY WE VOTE!!!
But there was a level of hate towards Hillary. I am not seeing with Kamala Harris. I see love, unity and celebration around her. I am so, so excited to vote for future Madame President and future Veep Tim in November.
Florida is in play but they need help. If you want to help, donate here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/themorningcommute
I’ve trained myself not to pay attention to polls. I simply fast forward anytime i’m watching someone who says, “Polls”. I ‘ve never prayed for summer to end sooner ever before, but I just wish that November was today. But I have to admit that it makes me giggle to see all the stuff that dTrumph loves to brag about, turning against him.
I know she’s not going to be my leader, but I still can’t wait to say Madam President for real.
Team Harris-Walz!!!
But I disagree that “people” want to get phone calls and texts reminding them to vote. I do NOT and those calls/texts me NUTS.
