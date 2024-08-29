“Sigourney Weaver wore Chanel to the Venice Film Festival” links
  • August 29, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sigourney Weaver wore Chanel to the first night of the Venice Film Festival. She was honored with the festival’s lifetime achievement award too. [RCFA]
Horoscopes for Virgo Season!! [OMG Blog]
This cat looks like they just watched JD Vance violate a couch. [Seriously OMG]
Scotty McCreery kicked a fan out of his concert. [Socialite Life]
Demi Moore is already doing a lowkey Oscar campaign. [LaineyGossip]
Lots of abortion amendments on the ballot this year. [Jezebel]
Chappell Roan has the right to say no to fans. [Pajiba]
It’s scary-story season!! [Buzzfeed]
Justin Bieber’s friend reveals baby Jack’s birthdate. [JustJared]
Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson did break up, then got back together. [Hollywood Life]

3 Responses to ""Sigourney Weaver wore Chanel to the Venice Film Festival" links"

  1. tealily says:
    August 29, 2024 at 12:56 pm

    Re: Chappell Roan, I love the boundaries that this generation behind mind are setting with life and work. Just because we put up with this garbage doesn’t mean we should.

  2. Chritine says:
    August 29, 2024 at 2:20 pm

    Sigourney Weaver is one very attractive woman.

