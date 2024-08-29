“Sigourney Weaver wore Chanel to the Venice Film Festival” links

Sigourney Weaver wore Chanel to the first night of the Venice Film Festival. She was honored with the festival’s lifetime achievement award too. [RCFA]
Horoscopes for Virgo Season!! [OMG Blog]
This cat looks like they just watched JD Vance violate a couch. [Seriously OMG]
Scotty McCreery kicked a fan out of his concert. [Socialite Life]
Demi Moore is already doing a lowkey Oscar campaign. [LaineyGossip]
Lots of abortion amendments on the ballot this year. [Jezebel]
Chappell Roan has the right to say no to fans. [Pajiba]
It’s scary-story season!! [Buzzfeed]
Justin Bieber’s friend reveals baby Jack’s birthdate. [JustJared]
Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson did break up, then got back together. [Hollywood Life]
Re: Chappell Roan, I love the boundaries that this generation behind mind are setting with life and work. Just because we put up with this garbage doesn’t mean we should.
Sigourney Weaver is one very attractive woman.
She looked gorgeous!